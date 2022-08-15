GIRLS GOLF
The Hickory High girls golf team defended its team title on Monday in the Jerry Roman Memorial Invitational at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon.
The Hornets rolled to the title by shooting 321. They were followed by Peters Twp. (339), Cathedral Prep (400), McDowell (402), South Fayette (405), Ligonier Valley (442), and Bethel Park (462).
Sasha Petrochko, the defending District 10 individual champion, earned medalist honors by firing a 68. Luciana Masters carded a 75 to finish second.
Also for Hickory, the defending PIAA Class 2A team champs, Ava Liburdi carded an 85 and Ava Miklos shot a 93.
The Hornets are 2-for-2 in 2022 as they won the Happy Valley Invitational in State College last week.
BOYS GOLF
Region 6 Mega-Match
Hickory placed fifth on Monday in the season-opening Region 6 Mega-Match, which was hosted by Erie High at Beechwood Golf Course in Fairview.
Cathedral Prep (304) finished first, followed by McDowell (321), Warren (322), Erie (329), Hickory, Meadville (356), and Corry (363).
Breckin Taylor of Cathedral Prep was medalist with a 70. Erie’s Kyle Westfall shot 71 and Warren’s Damore Braddock carded a 73.
Owen Hammelly led the way for the Hornets with an 83 and Aidan Enoch shot 86.
Hickory: Hammelly 83, Enoch 86, Tyson Djakovich 87, Aidan Rueberger 90.
Region 6 team standings: Cathedral Prep (7 points), McDowell (6), Warren (5), Erie (4), Hickory (3), Meadville (2), Corry (1).
Region 2 Mega-Match
Grove City made it 2-for-2 in mega-matches with a victory at Slippery Rock Golf Club on Monday.
The Eagles shot a 327 to finish ahead of West Middlesex (332). Slippery Rock (357) finished third, followed by Wilmington (380), Sharon (416), and Sharpsville (456).
Grove City won Friday’s season-opening mega-match at Deer Creek Golf Course in Hubbard.
Slippery Rock’s Jacob Wolak earned medalist honors Monday by shooting a 70. Grove City’s Trent Nemec shot a 77.
Caden Bender led West Middlesex with a 79, Kaitlyn Hoover paced Wilmington with an 82, Will Beckert and Carmine Thomas shot 94s for Sharon, and Jake Tonty was tops for Sharpsville with a 99.
Grove City: Nemec 77, Tyler Hamilton 78, Ethan Cunningham 84, Logan Goodrich 88.
West Middlesex: Bender 79, Luke Mild 82, Bowen Briggs 85, Connor Stover 86.
Slippery Rock: Wolak 70, Kellan Stoughton-Drogowski 88, Levi Prementine 96, Tyler Rice 103.
Wilmington: Hoover 82, Garrett Heller 92, Presley Deep 95, Brett Dobson 111.
Sharon: Beckert 94, Thomas 94, Lex Dobosh 1101, Lucas Province 127.
Sharpsville: Tonty 99, Casey Kuharik 116, Christian Wedge 118, Peyton Haroldson 123.
Region 2 points standings: Grove City (12), West Middlesex (10), Wilmington (7), Slippery Rock (6), Sharon (5), Sharpsville (2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.