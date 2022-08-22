Coach Craig Antush’s Hickory High girls golf team copped the team title at Monday’s Hornet Invitational at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course.
Hickory, which won the PIAA Class 2A team championship at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York last season, fired a 243 to outdistance Mercyhurst Prep (270) and McDowell (275).
The other team scores were Fairview (276), Ursuline (280), Cathedral Prep (286), Erie (297), West Middlesex (306), Meadville (308), and Grove City (386).
Hickory’s Sasha Petrochko, the defending District 10 champion, shot a 67 to earn medalist honors.
West Middlesex freshman Kate Sowers finished second after carding a 70. Erie’s Elizabeth D’Andrea shot a 76 to place third.
At last Thursday’s season-opening Region 1 Mega-Match at Deer Creek Golf Course in Hubbard, Petrochko and Sowers were on fire as Petrochko fired a 62 and Sowers a 63.
Also for Hickory, Luciana Masters (76) finished fourth on Monday and Ava Miklos shot 100 to round out the Hornets’ scoring.
Hickory: Petrochko 67, Masters 76, Miklos 100.
West Middlesex: Sowers 70, Maya Mourtacos 116, KK Leonard 120.
Grove City: Annie Arnold 120, Elle Myford 127, Emily Sindlinger 139.
Reynolds’ Anna Harpst led all independent players with an 88.
BOYS GOLF
• Hickory 173, Slippery Rock 178 — At Oak Tree Country Club, Aidan Enoch shot a 42 as the Hornets edged the Rockets in a 9-hole match.
Hickory: Enoch 42, Owen Hammelly 43, Adam Scott 43, Luke Ference 45.
Slippery Rock: No scores reported to The Herald.
