GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Hickory 54, Farrell 34 — At “The Hive” in Hermitage, Mariah Swanson fired in five treys en route to 19 points to lead the Region 4 Hornets (3-2) past Region 1 Farrell (0-5).
The game was tied 11-all at the end of the first quarter. Hickory pulled away by outscoring the Steelers 15-7 in the second quarter and 17-4 in the third frame.
Kimora Roberts had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double for Hickory, Malana Beach scored nine points and dished out seven assists, and Addison Phillips added seven markers.
Damerra Thomas and Janiya Daniels led Farrell with nine points each and Gabby King contributed eight.
• Sharon 56, Saegertown 32 — At Tiger Gymnasium, coach Kellie O’Brien Tigers improved to 6-1 by routing the Panthers (5-3) in a non-region contest.
Sharon led 31-14 at the break and cruised to victory.
Lacey Root led the way for the Region 4 Tigers with 14 points, India McGee and Daryonna Nixon had 10 points each, and Nmiya Griggs contributed eight markers.
Lindsey Greco paced Region 2 Saegertown (5-3) with 10 points while Maggie Triola and Lyndzee Amory added six points each.
• Norwin 53, Kennedy Catholic 29 — At North Huntingdon, the District 7 Class 6A powerhouse Knights improved to 7-0 with the win over the Golden Eagles (2-4).
Norwin was up 16-5 at the end of the opening quarter and led 29-11 at the break. The Knights only outscored KC 24-18 in the second half.
Kate Botti bucketed 15 points to lead Norwin, Ava Kobus scored 13, and Kendall Berger added 11 points.
Layke Fields had a game-high 16 points for Kennedy Catholic and Monique Vincent contributed eight points.
• Mohawk 53, Sharpsville 41 — At Bessemer, Erynne Capalbo rifled in 32 points to power the District 7 Warriors (5-2) past Sharpsville (2-5).
Capalbo drained 11 field goals and was 10-of-11 from the free-throw line. Deyani Revis added 13 points for Mohawk.
Sharpsville led 15-9 after eight minutes, but the Warriors took a 26-20 into the locker room at halftime. Mohawk then outscored the Blue Devils 27-21 in the second half.
Mohawk finished the game going 16-of-20 from the charity stripe while Sharpsville was only 4-of-8.
Tori Kimpan and Lily Palko led the way for Sharpsville. Kimpan had 12 points and Palko scored 11 (three treys). Also, Breanna Hanley and Chasie Fry scored nine points each.
BOYS BASKETBALL
• Grove City 53, Reynolds 21 — At “The Eagles’ Nest” in Grove City, coach Chris Kwolek’s Region 5 Eagles improved to 3-4 with the non-region win.
Grove City jumped out to a 12-2 lead after eight minutes of play and led 27-7 at halftime.
Brett Loughry scored 16 points for GC, Nathan Greer contributed 13 points, and Gavin Lutz scored eight.
Haydin McLaughlin and PJ Winkle had six points each for the Region 2 Raiders (1-4) and Nate Miller chipped in four points.
• Franklin 53, Farrell 42 — At “The Castle” in Franklin, the Region 6 Knights (4-3) handed the Region 1 Steelers (5-1) their first loss of the season.
The Knights led 19-17 after eight minutes, but Farrell battled back to take a 26-24 lead by halftime. The Steelers were up 35-32 after three, but Franklin outscored Farrell 21-7 in the fourth quarter.
Jalen Wood led Franklin with 14 points, Damon Curry scored 12, Ethan Owens 10, and Cole Buckley finished with eight points.
Nasir O’Kane scored a game-high 18 points for Farrell and Lamont Samuels contributed nine points.
Franklin was 28-of-35 from the free-throw line while Farrell was 10-of-14.
The Steelers were playing their third game in as many nights. They picked up wins over West Middlesex on Tuesday and Neshannock on Wednesday.
• Brookfield 63, Mathews 30 — At Vienna, Sophia Hook fired in 19 points and Cailey Wellman had another double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Warriors (6-2) rolled in the non-conference clash.
Brookfield came out on fire and led 26-2 at the end of the opening quarter.
MiKenzie Jumper added 13 points for Brookfield, Katie Logan dished out five assists, and Katie Gibson had five steals.
Brooke Bauer led the Mustangs with 12 points.
WRESTLING
• Commodore Perry 39, Saegertown 15 — At Saegertown, the Panthers captured a Region 2 win.
Results were not reported to The Herald by deadline on Thursday.
• Commodore Perry 59, Sharon 9 — At Tiger Gymnasium on Wednesday, the Tigers forfeited six matches and the Panthers won five of the remaining seven matches in the non-region dual meet.
Mitchell Tingley won by fall at 160 and Aiden Osborne had a pin at 189 for CP, Brayden Booher (139) and Hunter Yeager (215) won by decision, and Wyatt Lazzar had a technical fall at 152 pounds.
Evan Everett earned a fall at 133 pounds for Sharon and Mike Mazurek earned a 7-1 decision at heavyweight.
• Reynolds 72, Mercer 0 — At Transfer on Tuesday, Mercer forfeited six matches and coach Casey Taylor’s Raiders rolled in the remaining matches to defeat Mercer in the Region 1 contest.
Louie Gill (121), Chase Bell (133), Santino Gentile (145), Louie DeJulia (152), and Vito Gentile (160) won by fall for Reynolds and Greyden Gustas won by decision at 127 pounds.
Gill pinned his opponent in seven seconds, which is the third fastest pin in Raiders’ program history.
POSTPONEMENT
Tonight’s Union City at Reynolds girls/boys basketball doubleheader at Reynolds has been postponed due to expected bad weather. The games have been rescheduled for Jan. 21. The girls will tip at 1 p.m. and the boys at 2:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
REYNOLDS 2 5 13 1 21
GROVE CITY 12 15 20 6 53
REYNOLDS – McLaughlin 2-0-2-6, Winkle 2-2-2-6, McCloskey 0-1-2-1, Williams 0-2-2-2, McCurdy 1-0-0-2, N.Miller 1-2-4-4. 3-pt. goals: McLaughlin 2. Totals: 6-7-12-21.
GROVE CITY – Ketler 0-0-0-0, Irani 1-0-0-2, Greer 6-1-2-13, Ferguson 2-0-0-5, Gubba 1-0-0-2, Loughry 6-2-2-16, Lutz 4-0-0-8, Martin 3-1-1-7. 3-pt. goals: Loughry 2, Ferguson 1. Totals: 23-4-5-53.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
FARRELL 17 9 9 7 42
FRANKLIN 19 5 8 21 53
FARRELL – Owens 2-0-0-4, Samuels 3-2-4-9, Odem 0-4-4-4, Wilson 2-0-0-4, O’Kane 6-4-6-18, Harrison 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goal: O’Kane 2, Samuels 1, Harrison 1. Totals: 14-10-14-42.
FRANKLIN – Owens 3-4-6-10, Eakin 0-0-0-0, Buckley 1-6-7-8, Wood 4-4-4-14, Dr.Payne 0-2-2-2, McCracken 1-3-4-6, Boland 0-1-2-1, Curry 2-8-10-12. 3-pt. goals: Wood 2, McCracken 1. Totals: 11-28-35-53.
JV: No score reported.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FARRELL 11 7 4 12 34
HICKORY 11 15 17 11 54
FARRELL – Thomas 1-7-12-9, Daniels 3-3-5-9, Beamon 2-0-0-4, King 4-0-0-8, Yasnowski 1-0-0-2, Thomas 1-0-0-2. Totals: 12-10-17-34.
HICKORY – Swanson 7-0-0-19, Beach 4-0-0-9, Fustos 1-1-2-3, Jones 2-0-0-4, Roberts 4-2-7-10, Phillips 2-2-2-7, Fleming 0-0-2-0, Mathews 0-0-0-0, Mastrian 0-0-0-0, Garrett 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Swanson 5, Beach 1, Phillips 1. Totals: 21-5-13-54.
JV: No game.
––––––
SAEGERTOWN 6 8 2 16 32
SHARON 14 17 6 19 56
SAEGERTOWN – Greco 3-4-4-10, Triola 3-0-0-6, Amory 3-0-0-6, Drakes 1-2-3-4, Weaver 0-2-2-2, Rockwell 1-0-3-2, Smith 1-0-0-2. Totals: 13-8-12-32.
SHARON – Root 7-0-0-14, I.McGee 5-0-0-10, Da.Nixon 4-1-5-10, Griggs 4-0-0-8, Schell 3-0-0-6, J.McGee 2-2-3-6, Crumby 1-0-0-2, Ragsdale-Holden 0-0-2-0. 3-pt. goal: Da.Nixon 1. Totals: 26-3-10-56.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
KENNEDY 5 6 11 7 29
NORWIN 16 13 7 17 53
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 3-2-2-8, Magestro 1-0-0-3, Bianco 0-2-4-2, Keith 0-0-0-0, Dancak 0-0-0-0, Fields 7-2-4-16. 3-pt. goal: Magestro 1. Totals: 11-6-10-29.
NORWIN – Berger 4-1-1-11, Brozeski 0-0-0-0, Snowberger 0-0-0-0, Sydeski 0-0-0-0, Williams 0-2-2-2, Kobus 3-6-6-13, Furno 1-1-2-4, Christopher 0-0-0-0, Palangio 4-0-0-8, Botti 6-0-0-15, Heller 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Botti 3, Berger 2, Kobus 1, Furno 1. Totals: 18-10-11-53.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
SHARPSVILLE 15 5 10 11 41
MOHAWK 9 17 9 18 53
SHARPSVILLE – Steiner 0-0-0-0, C.Fry 3-1-2-9, Kimpan 5-2-4-12, Messett 0-0-0-0, Hanley 4-1-2-9, Palko 4-0-0-11, Hassan 0-0-0-0, Whitaker 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Palko 3, C.Fry 2. Totals: 16-4-8-41.
MOHAWK – Kadilak 0-0-0-0, Young 0-0-0-0, Revis 5-3-4-13, Cole 1-0-0-3, Capalbo 11-10-11-32, Whippo 1-2-2-4, Julian 0-0-0-0, Fadden 0-1-2-1, Stivers 0-0-1-0. 3-pt. goal: Cole 1. Totals: 18-16-20-53.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
BROOKFIELD 26 15 12 10 63
MATHEWS 2 4 13 11 30
BROOKFIELD – Wellman 7-2-3-16, Logan 1-2-2-4, Mya Jumper 3-0-0-8, Hook 8-0-0-19, Gibson 1-0-0-3, MiK.Jumper 5-0-0-13. 3-pt. goals: Hook 3, MiK.Jumper 3, Mya Jumper 2, Gibson 1. Totals: 25-4-5-63.
MATHEWS – Delgarbino 1-0-0-2, DiBell 3-0-0-6, Bauer 5-1-2-12, Gregory 1-3-3-5, Clayton 2-1-4-5. 3-pt. goal: Bauer 1. Totals: 12-5-9-30.
JV: No score reported.
WRESTLING
COMM. PERRY 59, SHARON 9
107 - Cole Geibel (CP) forfeit; 114 - Owen Reynolds (CP) forfeit; 121 - Hunter Geibel (CP) forfeit; 127 - Benjamin Kammes (CP) forfeit; 133 - Evan Everett (S) pinned Shane Yeager, 5:15; 139 - Brayden Booher (CP) dec. Mequan Maxwell, 3-1; 145 - Gage Gilmore (CP) forfeit; 152 - Wyatt Lazzar (CP) tech. fall Christian Hacker, 17-2; 160 - Mitchell Tingley (CP) pinned Mo Kanan, 2:34; 172 - Danick Hinkson (CP) forfeit; 189 - Aiden Osborne (CP) pinned David Beadnall, 3:00; 215 - Hunter Yeager (CP) dec. Muath Maani, 3-0; 285 - Mike Mazurek (S) dec. Garet Guthrie, 7-1.
––––––
REYNOLDS 72, MERCER 0
145 - Santino Gentile (R) pinned Kyle Hites, :21; 152 - Louie DeJulia (R) pinned Jase Angermeier, 2:52; 160 - Vito Gentile (R) pinned Nicolas Michael, 1:21; 172 - Rocky Froch (R) forfeit; 189 - Brayden McCloskey (R) forfeit; 215 - Kolton Wilkinson (R) forfeit; 285 - Casey Resek (R) forfeit; 107 - Angelo Lomonte (R) forfeit; 114 - Waylon Waite (R) forfeit; 121 - Louie Gill (R) pinned Gabe Martin, :07 127 - Greyden Gustas (R) dec. Carter Wise, 4-2; 133 - Chase Bell (R) pinned John Schepp, :32; 139 - Wyatt Sternthal (R) dec. Colin Wise, 4-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.