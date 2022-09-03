The cross country season began on Saturday with the annual Hickory Hornet Invitational.
Hickory (68 points) captured the girls team title while West Middlesex (75) copped the boys crown.
GIRLS
Corry (72) finished second in the varsity race while West Middlesex (78) and Lakeview were third and fourth, respectively. Sharpsville placed sixth, Commodore Perry eighth, and Sharon placed ninth.
Hickory sophomore standout Jillian White won the individual crown in a time of 19:42, nine seconds ahead of second-place finisher AnnaSophia Viccari of West Middlesex.
Also for Hickory, Macie Horvath (21:51) finished 11th, Brooklyn Beighley (22:30) placed 15th, and Ava Shellenbarger (22:49) was 19th.
West Middlesex's Lia Bartholomew (20:18) placed fourth while her sister, Ella, was 17th in 22:38.
Emma Mason (20:16) led the way for Wilmington with a third-place finish, Kady Alexander (20:24) of Lakeview placed fifth, and Sharon's Abby Douglas (20:51) was sixth.
Sarah Christy (21:30) led Reynolds with a 10th-place finish, Commodore Perry's Bella Snyder (22:17) finished 13th, and Sharpsville's Emma Brest (22:49) was 21st.
BOYS
While the Big Reds grabbed the team title, Hickory (78) was a close second and Lakeview (90) took third. Sharpsville finished seventh, Reynolds eighth, Commodore Perry was ninth, and Wilmington 11th.
Hubbard senior Brayden Murray set a course record in 16:08 to win the individual crown while Hickory's Caden Riethmiller (16:29) finished second.
For West Middlesex, Nick Varga (17:01) placed fifth, Luke Schneider (17:14) was eighth, Giovanni Rococi (17:42) placed 13th, and Dennis Jones (18:12) was 18th.
For Hickory, Mason Coldsmith finished fourth in 16:56, Logan Rodgers (18:03) was 17th, and Ben Swanson (18:31) placed 23rd.
Colson Jenkins and James Alexander led the way for Lakeview. Jenkins placed third in 16:54 and Alexander took seventh place in 17:10.
Tully Caiazza (17:42) led Wilmington with a 12th-place finish, Sharpsville's Jonathan Bissell (17:58) placed 16th, Theron Obrien (18:26) paced Reynolds with a 22nd-place finish, and Sharon's Justin Sims (18:40) was 25th.
ROCKET INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Grove City (17 points) rolled to the team title on Saturday at the Rocket Invitational in Titusville. Ft. LeBoeuf was a distant second with 95 points. Oil City (106), Gen. McLane (122), and Rocky Grove (145) rounded out the top five team scores. Jamestown (509) placed 19th while Mercer did not field a full team.
Grove City senior Josh Jones (15:51), sophomore MJ Pottinger (16:08), and junior Quinn McKnight (16:08) swept the top three spots in the race while senior Justice Brown (16:35) placed sixth, sophomore Colsen Frank (16:44) was seventh, and sophomore Isaiah Stauff (16:57) placed 10th. Also, GC junior Wyatt Shepson (17:36) was 20th.
Jamestown's top finisher was junior Cooper Riley (74th, 19:54) and senior Matthew Jewell (147th, 23:10) led the way for Mercer.
GIRLS
Grove City (107 points) placed second, behind Gen. McLane (39). Fairview (110), Punxsutawney (118), and Titusville (122) rounded out the top five. Mercer (265) placed 11th.
Gen. McLane senior standout Sydney Bayle clocked in at 19:47 to win the race. Freshman teammate Ella Wieczorek (20:05) finished second. Jamestown's Karis McElhaney took third in 20:18. The Muskies didn't field a full team.
Grove City freshmen Josie Jones (20:58) placed 10th and Morgan Davis (21:13) took 14th. Freshman Maggie Jewell (22:29) led Mercer by placing 31st.
Note: Full results can be found online at runhigh.com.
BOYS SOCCER
* Sharpsville 4, Liberty 1 - At the McCullough Run Sports Complex in South Py Twp., the Blue Devils improved to 2-0-1 with the win on Saturday.
No stats were reported to The Herald.
GIRLS SOCCER
* Ringgold 1, Hickory 0 - At Ringgold High School, the Rams and Hornets were the opening game on Saturday at the Moe Rosensteel Memorial Kickoff Classic.
Elizabeth Ryan fired in the lone goal of the game for the Rams.
No other stats were reported to The Herald.
The other games in the event were Thomas Jefferson vs. Franklin Regional and Latrobe vs. Norwin.
FOOTBALL
The following games were not reported to The Herald by deadline on Friday night.
* Wilmington 14, Greenville 7 - At New Wilmington Friday, the Hounds (1-0, 1-1) scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to top the Trojans (0-1, 0-2) in a Region 3 clash.
Greenville went up 6-0 in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Malachi Hyde. Bryce Stefanowicz booted the extra-point to make it 7-0.
Wilmington tied the game 7-all in the fourth on a 68-yard touchdown run by Tyler Mikulin and Joe Saterlee's PAT.
With just 13 seconds left, Ben Miller scored on a 5-yard TD run to give the Hounds a win in their home-opener. James Winters tacked on the extra-point kick.
Miller and Mikulin both finished the game with over 100 yards in rushing. Miller had 23 carries for 119 yards while Mikulin rushed for 119 yards on 12 totes.
Wilmington QB Tuff McConahy was 3-of-6 for 31 yards. Buddah Book caught two passes for 22 yards.
Hyde rushed for 75 yards on 12 carries for Greenville. Quarterback Nick Solderich was 8-of-16 for 77 yards.
Trojans’ coach Brian Herrick is still searching for career win No. 100 (99-71, 16th season).
* Slippery Rock 38, Mercyhurst Prep 24 - At Slippery Rock Friday, the Region 3 Rockets improved to 2-0 with a win over the Region 2 Lakers (0-2).
Slippery Rock senior QB William Mokel went 11-of-24 for 300 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception. Mokel tossed TD passes to John Sabo (39 yards), Brett Galcik (63 yards), and Maddox Allen (33 yards).
Maddox Allen rushed for 104 yards on nine carries and scored three touchdowns. He had the TD catch from Mokel along with 41- and 43-yard scoring runs. He also had five catches for 85 yards while Sam Schwartz added 3 catches for 85 yards.
The Rockets led 28-12 at halftime. Mercyhurst Prep cut the lead to 28-24 in the third quarter before the Rockets' Nick Kingerski kicked a 32-yard field goal late in the third quarter and Allen's 43-yard touchdown run in the final frame.
The Lakers were led by quarterback David Bahm, who had three touchdown runs and tossed a 30-yard scoring strike to Ja'son Ellman.
Bahm rushed for 124 yards (13 carries) and was 9-of-16 for 173 yards.
* Brookfield 47, Western Reserve 3 - At Addison Field in Brookfield Friday, quarterback Donovan Pawlowski ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Warriors (2-1) won their home-opener.
Pawlowski had touchdown runs of 13 and 6 yards and tossed a 7-yard TD pass to Isaiah Jones.
Aiden Jones tacked on a pair of TD runs (2 and 66 yards) for Brookfield, Christian Davis had an 18-yard touchdown run, and AJ Bartolin picked off a pass and returned it 13 yards for a score.
Pawlowski was 8-of-15 for 155 yards and rushed for 91 yards on 13 carries. Aiden Jones added 70 rushing yards on only four carries.
Isaiah Jones led Brookfield's receiving corps with seven catches for 116 yards.
Western Reserve, which had a 31-yard field goal, fell to 1-2. No individual stats for WR were reported to The Herald.
HORNET INVITATIONAL
GIRLS
Team Standings: Hickory (68 points), Corry (72), West Middlesex (78), Lakeview (109), Laurel (137), Sharpsville (141), Shenango (149), Commodore Perry (182), Sharon (200). Incomplete teams: Reynolds, Wilmington, Cochranton, Hubbard.
Individual Standings: 1. Jillian White (Hickory) 19:42; 2. AnnaSophia Viccari (West Middlesex) 19:51; 3. Emma Mason (Wilmington) 20:16; 4. Lia Bartholomew (West Middlesex) 20:18; 5. Kady Alexander (Lakeview) 20:24; 6. Abby Douglas (Sharon) 20:51; 7. Jordan Fox (Corry) 21:08; 8. Kendall Emmert (Lakeview) 21:12; 9. Haeleigh Bayle (Corry) 21:22; 10. Sarah Christy (Reynolds) 21:30; 11. Macie Horvath (Hickory) 21:51; 12. Alyssa Sherman (Laurel) 22:12; 13. Bella Snyder (Commodore Perry 22:17; 14. Shay Linden (Corry) 22:29; 15. Brooklyn Beighley (Hickory) 22:30; 16. Valerie Hauser (Laurel) 22:34; 17. Ella Bartholomew (West Middlesex) 22:38; 18. Mogan Pisula (Shenango) 22:38; 19. Ava Shellenbarger (Hickory) 22:49; 20. Meghan Czerpak (Laurel) 22:49; 21. Emma Brest (Sharpsville) 22:49; 22. Teya Bailey (Corry) 22:52; 23. Julia Thornton (West Middlesex) 22:56; 24. Haley Lee (Shenango) 22:59; 25. Elaine Welton (Commodore Perry) 23:02.
BOYS
Team Standings: West Middlesex (75), Hickory (78), Lakeview (90), Corry (121), Cochranton (146), Laurel (148), Sharpsville (196), Reynolds (206), Commodore Perry (219), Shenango (233), Wilmington (236), Hubbard (243). Incomplete team: Sharon.
Individual Standings: 1. Brayden Murray (Hubbard) 16:08; 2. Caden Riethmiller (Hickory) 16:29; 3. Colson Jenkins (Lakeview) 16:54; 4. Mason Coldsmith (Hickory) 16:56; 5. Nick Varga (West Middlesex) 17:01; 6. Kyler Woolstrum (Cochranton) 17:04; 7. James Alexander (Lakeview) 17:10; 8. Luke Schneider (West Middlesex) 17:14; 9. Connor Jeffcoat (Shenango) 17:24; 10. Fabian Fourspring (Corry) 17:26; 11. Chase Miller (Cochranton) 17:26; 12. Tully Caiazza (Wilmington) 17:42; 13. Giovanni Rococi (West Middlesex) 17:42; 14. Tavon Kornikoski (Corry) 17:48; 15. Aidan Mack (Laurel) 17:52; 16. Jonathan Bissell (Sharpsville) 17:58; 17. Logan Rodgers (Hickory) 18:03; 18. Dennis Jones (West Middlesex) 18:12; 19. Tony Kerr (Corry) 18:16; 20. Aiden Fuchs (Laurel) 18:21; 21. Justin John (Laurel) 18:24; 22. Theron Obrien (Reynolds) 18:26; 23. Ben Swanson (Hickory) 18:31; 24. Collin Buckwalter (Wilmington) 18:33; 25. Justin Sims (Sharon) 18:40.
FOOTBALL
GREENVILLE 0 7 0 0 7
WILMINGTON 0 0 0 14 14
Scoring plays
G — Hyde, 1 run (B.Stefanowicz kick)
W — Mikulin, 68 run (Saterlee kick)
W — Miller, 5 run (Winters kick)
Team stats
GREENVILLE WILMINGTON
11 First downs 18
120 Rushing yards 281
77 Passing yards 31
6-3-0 Att-comp-int 16-8-0
197 Total yards 312
0-0 Fumbles-lost 1-1
2-7 Penalties-yards lost 6-47
Individual stats
Rushing: GREENVILLE — Hyde 12-75, Solderich 1-(-4), rest of team (no stats submitted) 17-49; WILMINGTON — Miller 23-119, Mikulin 12-119, Milliron 3-5, rest of team (no names submitted) 7-38.
Passing: GREENVILLE — Solderich 16-8-0-77; WILMINGTON — McConahy 6-3-0-31.
Receiving: GREENVILLE — Herrick 2-22, rest of team (no names submitted) 6-55; WILMINGTON — Book 2-22 Miller 1-9.
------
MERCY. PREP 6 6 12 0 24
SLIPPERY ROCK 7 21 3 7 38
Scoring plays
SR — Sabo, 39 pass from Mokel (Kingerski kick)
MP — Bahm, 16 run (kick failed)
SR — Allen, 41 run (Grossman run)
SR — Galcik, 63 pass from Mokel (kick failed)
MP — Bahm, 54 run (run failed)
SR — Allen, 33 pass from Mokel (Kingerski kick)
MP — Ellman, 30 pass from Bahm (pass failed)
MP — Bahm, 1 run (pass failed)
SR — Kingerski, 32 field goal
SR — Allen, 43 run (Kingerski kick)
Team stats
M.PREP S.ROCK
12 First downs 17
143 Rushing yards 179
173 Passing yards 300
16-9-0 Att-comp-int 24-11-1
316 Total yards 479
0-0 Fumbles-lost 2-2
5-48 Penalties-yards lost 4-25
Individual stats
Rushing: MERCYHURST PREP — Bahm 13-124, McGuire 1-11, Langer 6-5, Buckner 3-4, Collins 1-2, Ganska 3-(-1), Ramsey 2-(-2); SLIPPERY ROCK — Allen 9-104, Mokel 10-49, Galcik 7-28, Corace 2-(-2).
Passing: MERCYHURST PREP — Bahm 16-9-0-173; SLIPPERY ROCK — Mokel 24-11-1-300.
Receiving: MERCYHURST PREP — Grayson 3-80, Ellman 5-70, Ganska 1-23; SLIPPERY ROCK — Allen 5-85, Schwartz 3-85, Sabo 2-67, Galcik 1-63.
———
W. RESERVE 3 0 0 0 3
BROOKFIELD 13 20 7 7 47
Scoring plays
B — Davis, 18 run (Saloom kick)
B — A.Jones, 2 run (2-pointer failed)
WR — no name submitted, 31 field goal
B — A.Jones, 66 run (Saloom kick)
B — Pawlowski, 13 run (kick failed)
B — I.Jones, 7 pass from Pawlowski (Saloom kick)
B — Pawlowski, 6 run (Saloom kick)
B — Bartolin, 13 interception return (Saloom kick)
Team stats
W.RESERVE BROOKFIELD
4 First downs 14
101 Rushing yards 199
-4 Passing yards 161
14-4-4 Att-comp-int 17-10-0
97 Total yards 360
1 Fumbles 1
6-30 Penalties-yards lost 7-55
Individual stats
Rushing: WESTERN RESERVE —N/A; BROOKFIELD — Pawlowski 13-91, A.Jones 4-70, Davis 6-37, Bartolin 1-1.
Passing: WESTERN RESERVE — N/A; BROOKFIELD — Pawlowski 15-8-0-155, no name submitted 2-2-0-6.
Receiving: WESTERN RESERVE — N/A; BROOKFIELD — I.Jones 7-116, Reardon 1-39, Johns 1-13, Carsone 1-(-7).
