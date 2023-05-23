In other playoff games Tuesday, the Grove City baseball team dropped a tough 2-1 decision to Meadville in the District 10 Class 4A quarterfinals.
In softball, Jamestown routed Oil City, 12-1, in the Class 3A quarterfinals. In the Class 4A quarterfinals, Hickory outlasted Gen. McLane, 10-7, in 10 innings.
SOFTBALL
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
• Hickory 10, Gen. McLane 7 (10 inn.) — At Allegheny College in Meadville, Hallie Miller ripped drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI triple as the sixth-seeded Hornets knocked off the third-seeded Lancers.
Hickory led 6-4 after five innings of play. GM plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra-innings. The Hornets ended up scoring four runs in the 10th and limited the Lancers to one run in the bottom half to earn the win.
Mya Jewell belted two home runs and drove in four runs for Hickory, Kaelyn Fustos singled twice and had three RBIs, Miller tripled, doubled, and singled, and Madeline Myers contributed a pair of singles and an RBI.
Loren Myers went the distance on the mound for Hickory. She struck out 10 batters, issued no walks, and gave up 14 hits.
Bailey Cannon pitched for Gen. McLane. She fanned a dozen hitters, walked two, and surrendered 10 hits.
Catrina Miller led GM at the dish with a home run, two doubles, a single, and two RBIs, Makayla Rapela homered and singled, Lilli Mook ripped two doubles and drove in a run, Riley Lorah doubled, singled, and drove in a run, Sydney Clark hit a pair of singles and drove in two runs, and Korryn Kinder doubled and singled.
Hickory advances to Thursday’s District 10 semfinals to play second-seeded Franklin at a site and time TBA.
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
• Jamestown 12, Oil City 1 (5 inn.) — At Allegheny College in Meadville, the Region 4 champion Muskies routed the Oilers in their playoff opener.
Second-seeded Jamestown led 2-0 after one inning of play and tacked on three runs in the second and four in the third en route to the win.
Muskies’ ace Miranda Biles threw a complete-game four-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk.
Kiley Matters smacked a home run, singled, and drove in two runs for Jamestown, Claire Jones belted a homer and drove in a pair of runs, Reese Schaller singled twice and had two RBIs, and Morgan Bercis contributed two singles and an RBI.
Mara Martinec drove in Oil City’s lone run with a single. Maddie Wenner, Nyssa Hanlon, and Payton Liederbach also hit singles.
Sophia Garmong pitched for the seventh-seeded Oilers. She had six strikeouts, issued three walks, and gave up nine hits.
Jamestown faces third-seeded Harbor Creek in the D-10 semifinals on Thursday at a site and time TBA. Harbor Creek rolled past Northwestern, 12-2, in five innings on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
• Meadville 2, Grove City 1 — At Allegheny College in Meadville, Jordan Young ripped an RBI walk-off single to lift the second-seeded Bulldogs past the seventh-seeded Eagles.
Meadville took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Grove City tied the game 1-all in the seventh, but the Bulldogs got the walkoff winner in the bottom half. Both teams only had three hits.
Michael Earman pitched six innings for Grove City. He collected nine strikeouts, walked six, and only allowed one run on two hits. Kamden Martin entered in relief and issued one walk and gave up one run on one hit.
Martin, Caden Wade, and Andrew Swartfager singled for the Eagles.
Young, Brighton Anderson, and Mason Walker singled for Meadville. Young and Brady Walker had one RBI each.
Brady Walker pitched six scoreless innings. He struck out four, had no walks, and only gave up one hit. Mason Walker closed it out. He fanned four, issued no walks, and gave up one run on two hits.
Meadville will play third-seeded Hickory in the District 10 semifinals on Friday at a site and time TBA. The Hornets beat Sharon on Tuesday.
