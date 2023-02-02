WRESTLING
DISTRICT 10 CLASS 3A TEAM TOURNAMENT
Hickory suffered a tough 32-30 loss to Cathedral Prep on Thursday in the semifinals of the Class 3A Team Tournament at the Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie.
The Hornets captured 18 points in the last four matches in the semifinal matchup, but just fell short.
Over those four matches, Brody Bishop (107 pounds) and Dylan O’Brien (121) won by fall while Tyler Boyle (114) and Mike Reardon (127) won by decision. Boyle’s win came in overtime.
Connor Saylor (139) and Ty Holland (189) posted pins for Hickory and Liam Slicker won by decision at 145 pounds.
Sam Staab (133), Jaden Crockett (160), Clay Mallory (172), and Max Spaudling (285) posted pins for the Ramblers while Bo Martucci (152) and Isaiah Harrick (215) won by major decision.
Cathedral Prep went on to win the team title Thursday night by beating McDowell, 37-29. The Trojans advanced to the finals by defeating Meadville in the semifinals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Sharpsville 34, Grove City 24 — At Sharpsville, Lily Palko buried four three-pointers and finished with 18 points to power the Devils (4-5, 8-10) to the Region 4 win.
Sharpsville led 16-11 at halftime and 24-20 after three quarters of play. The Devils, which were coming off a big win over Greenville, outscored the Eagles 10-4 over the final eight minutes.
Tori Kimpan added eight points for coach Rob Hubbard’s Sharpsville squad.
Izzie Gamble led Grove City (5-4, 9-8) with nine points while Delaney Callahan and Karis Perample scored four each. Piper Como, who scored 23 against Sharon on Monday, was held to two points.
• Greenville 46, Slippery Rock 14 — At Greenville, Josie Lewis buried five treys and finished with 17 points and Grace Cano scored 16 as the Trojans (8-1, 15-3) picked up the Region 4 victory.
Reese Schaller added eight points for Greenville, Cano had six rebounds, Peyton Davis grabbed five boards, and Lily Chapman dished out five assists and had seven steals.
Greenville played without Anna Harpst, who suffered a sprained ankle in Monday’s loss to Sharpsville and Sarah Mallek is out with a torn ACL.
Julia Coffaro, CJ Sabo, and Leah Double had four points each for Slippery Rock (1-7, 2-15).
• Wilmington 66, Hickory 31 — At New Wilmington, sophomore standout Lia Krarup drained six treys en route to 30 points as the Hounds (7-1, 15-3) captured the Region 4 contest.
Reese Bruckner scored 10 points for Wilmington, Sarah Dieter added nine, and Alyssa Flick eight.
Kimora Roberts led Hickory (4-5, 9-9) with 13 points and Madison Jones chipped in six.
• Lakeview 51, Reynolds 14 — At Transfer, the Sailors (8-2, 13-5) rolled in the Region 1 affair.
Kyndra Seddon fired in 19 points to lead Lakeview, Emma Marsteller scored 12, and Kelsey Seddon bucketed 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Lea Miller and Savannah Johnson had four points each for Reynolds (3-7, 5-13).
• Kennedy Catholic 95, Jamestown 13 — At Hermitage, coach Justin Magestro’s Golden Eagles improved to 10-0 in Region 1 and 13-4 overall with the win.
Layke Fields rifled in 24 points for KC, Bella Magestro scored 20, and Monique Vincent and Isabella Bianco bucketed 18 each.
Taylor Keener and Kiley Matters had four points each for Jamestown (2-8, 4-13).
• Mercer 43, Commodore Perry 15 — At Mercer, coach Aaron Cook’s Mustangs (5-5, 9-9) followed up Monday’s big win over Lakeview with a Region 1 victory against the Panthers (0-10, 1-16).
Ashlynn Heckathorn led the way for Mercer with 12 points, Pressley Washil scored seven, and Annie Rowe and Anna Allen added six points each.
Marley Meyer had eight points for Commodore Perry and Melissa Streets chipped in five.
• Brookfield 56, Newton Falls 37 — At Newton Falls, senior star Sophia Hook drained four treys en route to 21 points and had five steals and Cailey Wellman had another double-double as the Warriors (10-3, 15-4) captured the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division contest.
Wellman added 15 points and 13 rebounds for Brookfield, Katie Gibson scored 12 points, and Mya Jumper dished out five assists. The Warriors buried 10 treys in the game.
Natalee Albert and Dani Drake both finished with nine points on three treys for Newton Falls (2-10, 7-13) and Shelby Fowler contributed seven points.
WRESTLING
CATHEDRAL PREP 32, HICKORY 30
133 - Sam Staab (CP) pinned Logan Kent, 2:51; 139 - Connor Saylor (H) dec. Brandon Byrd, 6-2; 145 - Liam Slicker (H) dec. Xavier Dombkowski, 4-3; 152 - Bo Martucci (CP) maj. dec. Adam Myers, 8-0; 160 - Jaden Crockett (CP) pinned Landen Lee, 1:38; 172 - Clay Mallory (CP) pinned Baylee Morse, :24; 189 - Ty Holland (H) pinned Owen Shetler, 4:34; 215 - Isaiah Harrick (CP) maj. dec. Brenden Gioan, 8-0; 285 - Max Spaulding (CP) pinned Noah Schmitt, 1:53; 107 - Brody Bishop (H) pinned Aiden Carter, 2:34; 114 - Tyler Boyle (H) dec. Amir Johnson, 10-8, SV-1; 121 - Dylan O’Brien (H) pinned Colin O’Rourke, 35; 127 - Mike Reardon (H) dec. Keagan Oler, 9-5.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GROVE CITY 4 7 9 4 24
SHARPSVILLE 7 9 8 10 34
GROVE CITY – Wise 1-0-0-3, Perample 2-0-0-4, Como 1-0-0-2, Callahan 2-0-0-4, Gamble 4-0-2-9, Kolbe 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Wise 1, Gamble 1. Totals: 11-0-2-24.
SHARPSVILLE – Doyle 0-0-0-0, C.Fry 0-3-3-3, Kimpan 4-0-0-8, Messett 0-0-0-0, Steiner 1-1-3-3, Palko 6-2-2-18, Hanley 1-0-2-2. 3-pt. goals: Palko 4. Totals: 12-6-10-34.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
SLIPPERY ROCK 4 4 4 2 14
GREENVILLE 6 18 17 5 46
SLIPPERY ROCK – Coffaro 2-0-0-4, Bissell 0-0-0-0, Popovec 0-0-0-0, Lin 0-0-0-0, Sabo 2-0-0-4, Romanovich 0-0-0-0, Kniess 0-0-0-0, Vukson 0-0-0-0, Double 2-0-0-4, Campbell 1-0-0-2, Zuschlag 0-0-0-0. Totals: 7-0-0-14.
GREENVILLE – Schaller 3-2-2-8, Chapman 0-0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0-0, Cano 6-4-5-16, Lewis 5-2-2-17, Kirila 2-0-0-5, Busch 0-0-0-0, J.Hart 0-0-0-0, S.Hart 0-0-0-0, Carter 0-0-0-0, Tokar 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Lewis 5, Kirila 1. Totals: 16-8-9-46.
JV: Greenville, 42-26. Josie Hart 12, Sidney Hart 11, Ella Tokar 10 for Greenville.
––––––
HICKORY 5 10 11 5 31
WILMINGTON 9 24 22 11 66
HICKORY – Swanson 0-3-4-3, Beach 1-1-3-3, Fustos 0-0-2-0, Jones 2-2-2-6, Roberts 5-3-6-13, Phillips 0-1-2-1, Mathews 2-0-0-4, Garrett 0-1-2-1. Totals: 10-11-21-31.
WILMINGTON – Krarup 12-0-0-30, Phanco 0-0-0-0, Dieter 3-3-4-9, Jeckavitch 1-0-0-2, Bruckner 4-2-3-10, Flick 2-2-2-8, Brewer 0-0-0-0, Gardner 2-0-0-4, Whiting 0-0-3-0, Wilson 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Krarup 6, Flick 2, Wilson 1. Totals: 25-7-12-66.
JV: Hickory, 40-30. Kimora Roberts 12, Allee Mathews 10 for Hickory (9-3).
––––––
LAKEVIEW 12 19 12 8 51
REYNOLDS 5 5 0 4 14
LAKEVIEW – L.Marsteller 1-1-2-4, Ky.Seddon 7-5-8-19, E.Marsteller 6-0-0-12, Williams 1-0-0-2, Woods 1-2-2-4, Ke.Seddon 4-1-2-10, Kepner 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: L.Marsteller 1, Ke.Seddon 1. Totals: 20-9-14-51.
REYNOLDS – Miller 2-0-2-4, Murcko 1-1-4-3, Hillyer 1-1-2-3, Wade 0-0-0-0, Johnson 2-0-0-4. Totals: 6-2-8-14.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
JAMESTOWN 0 6 5 2 13
KENNEDY 24 28 30 13 95
JAMESTOWN – Cadman 1-0-0-3, Hart 0-0-0-0, Keener 2-0-0-4, Matters 2-0-0-4, Thurber 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Cadman 1. Totals: 6-0-0-13.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 7-1-2-18, Magestro 9-0-0-20, Bianco 8-2-2-18, Pfleger 1-0-0-3, Thompkins 1-0-0-2, Dancak 4-0-0-8, Connor 1-0-0-2, Fields 11-2-4-24. 3-pt. goals: Vincent 3, Magestro 2, Pfleger 1. Totals: 42-5-8-95.
JV: KC, 44-13. Lochlyn Shimrack 18, Ka'Mya Thompkins 11 for KC.
––––––
COMM. PERRY 6 0 1 8 15
MERCER 13 17 8 5 43
COMMODORE PERRY – Streets 2-1-1-5, Meyer 3-0-0-8, McCloskey 0-0-0-0, Eber 0-1-1-1, Dilliman 0-0-0-0, Boyles 0-0-0-0, Waleff 0-1-1-1. 3-pt. goals: Meyer 2. Totals: 5-3-3-15.
MERCER – Foster 0-0-0-0, Seidel 1-0-0-3, Finley 0-0-2-0, Rowe 3-0-0-6, An.Allen 2-0-2-6, Heckathorn 6-0-0-12, McCandless 2-0-0-4, Washil 3-0-0-7, Aud.Allen 1-1-1-3, Godfrey 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: An. Allen 2, Seidel 1, Washil 1. Totals: 19-1-5-43.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
BROOKFIELD 13 15 8 20 56
NEWTON FALLS 8 6 7 16 37
BROOKFIELD – Wellman 6-2-2-15, My.Jumper 2-0-0-5, Hook 8-1-2-21, Gibson 4-1-2-12, Mi.Jumper 0-0-0-0, Pisarcik 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Hook 4, Gibson 3, Wellman 1, My.Jumper 1, Pisarcik 1. Totals: 21-4-6-56.
NEWTON FALLS – Albert 3-0-0-9, Drake 3-0-0-9, Elliott 0-1-2-1, Kendell 0-0-1-0, Morgan 1-0-0-2, Howard 1-0-0-2, Dangerfield 0-1-2-1, Sait 0-2-2-2, Moore 0-4-4-4, Fowler 3-1-2-7. 3-pt. goals: Albert 3, Drake 3. Totals: 11-9-13-37.
JV: No score reported.
