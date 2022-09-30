GIRLS TENNIS
• Sharon 3, Wilmington 2 — At Buhl Park, coach Julie Norris’ Tigers posted a big Region 1 win over the Hounds.
Abby Wallace captured a 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles for Sharon while the teams of Katie Jennings-Katie Lapikas and Abbey Baron-Rachel Lewis swept doubles play.
Mary Matyasovsky and Megan Blasko earned wins in singles for Wilmington.
Singles: Matyasovsky (W) def. Megan Messina, 6-0, 6-0; Blasko (W) def. Ella Connelly, 6-2, 6-0; Wallace (S) def. Lily Ochs, 6-4, 6-1. Doubles: Jennings-Lapikas (S) def. Ami Hatch-Eleanor Furimsky, 6-3, 7-5; Baron-Lewis def. Anna Ramirez-Eryn Conner, 7-5, 6-3.
“What a great performance by both teams,” said Norris. “This is the kind of match that makes the game of tennis so exciting. Our win came down to our second doubles match and my girls were able to pull it off for their team. They are both seniors and their leadership and experience together on the courts really paid off. I am so proud of my entire squad.”
Sharon hosts Fairview on Monday.
• Hickory 3, Grove City 2 — At the Hickory High Tennis Center, the Hornets (10-1) moved into sole possession of first place in Region 1 (one match remaining) with the win over the Eagles.
Abbie Bender captured a win at second singles for Hickory while the Hornets’ duos of Giada Bertolasio-Ava Spielvogle and Kara Leonard-Jenna Missory swept the doubles competition.
Macy Matson won at No. 1 singles and Ella West grabbed a victory at third singles for Grove City.
“This was an absolutely phenomenal high school tennis match against two strong teams,” said Hickory co-coach Ed Newmeyer. “The fact that both doubles matches went to a third set along with a tiebreaker being played in the second singles match really proved that.
“With the match tied at 2-2, our second doubles teams of Kara Leonard and Jenna bounced back from dropping their second set, and at 3-2 in the third, rolled off three straight games to capture the final set 6-2. This was a fantastic win for our team and for our tennis program.”
Singles: Matson (GC) def. Nicolette Leonard, 6-0, 6-0; Bender (H) def. Cana Severson, 6-2, 7-6(5); West (GC) def. Liv Gingras, 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Bertolasio-Spielvogle (H) def. Emily Williams-Jane Coulter, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4; K.Leonard-Missory (H) def. Joella Bandi-Ava Dlugonski, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.
Hickory visits Oil City on Monday.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Sharpsville 3, Lakeview 0 — At Sharpsville, the Region 3 Devils moved to 9-1 with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-16 sweep over the Region 1 Sailors.
Chasie Fry had 17 kills and six digs for Sharpsville while Ryleigh Fry picked up 35 assists.
Sharpsville: Lillian Morrison 7 kills, 5 digs; Paige Doyle 7 digs; Mia Sarchet 5 kills; Breanna Hanley 8 kills, 8 digs, 14 points; Bella Ritenour 9 kills, 11 digs. Lakeview: No stats reported.
JV: Lakeview, 25-19, 29-27.
Note: The Blue Devils will host a “Pink-Out Game” against McDowell on Wednesday in Sharpsville. The event raises awareness for breast cancer and the two teams will raise money which will be donated to a local family or organization.
• West Middlesex 3, Commodore Perry 0 — At Sheakleyville, the Reds improved to a perfect 6-0 in Region 1 play and 11-2 overall with a 25-22, 25-15, 25-15 sweep.
West Middlesex is hoping for another strong run in the District 10 tourney. Last season, the Reds suffered a tough 3-1 loss to Cochranton in the D-10 championship match.
West Middlesex: Kennedy Beatty 10 kills, 5 digs; Lexi Babcock 7 kills; Emma Mild 5 kills, 8 digs; Izzy D’Onofrio 20 digs; Caitlin Stephens 22 assists, 14 digs; Alaina Bowers 7 digs. Commodore Perry: No stats reported.
JV: West Middlesex, 25-20, 25-18.
Note: The Reds will host Mercyhurst Prep Monday at 6 p.m. in a “Pink-Out Game” for breast cancer awareness.
• Jamestown 3, Rocky Grove 0 — At “The Fish Tank” in Jamestown, coach Stephanie Morimando’s Muskies (6-5) captured the Region 1 victory over Rocky Grove.
Jamestown: Madison Bercis 8 points, 7 digs; Madilyn Enterline 13 points, 6 kills, 17 digs; Josie Pfaff 7 points, 5 digs; Morgan Bercis 8 points, 7 kills, 7 digs; Taylor Keener 11 assists; Emily Enterline 7 points.
JV: Rocky Grove, 15-25, 25-22, 15-8.
• Hickory 3, Cathedral Prep 0 — At “The Hive” in Hermitage, Raeley Gargano compiled 19 points and 13 assists to lead the Hornets (1-3, 4-5) to the Region 5 win, 25-20, 25-13, 25-10.
Hickory: Madison Trimboli 5 blocks; Adalyn Duncan 12 kills; Madeline Huff 11 points, 6 digs; Leah Garm 7 kills.
JV: Cathedral Prep, 2-0. Game scores were not reported to The Herald.
• Gen. McLane 3, Grove City 1 — At Grove City, the Lancers defeated the Eagles (1-2, 4-4) in four sets in the Region 5 contest, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22.
Grove City: Delaney Callahan 14 kills; Riley Kriss 6 points; Faith Cunningham 6 kills; Brooke Hovis 21 digs; Megan Parris 5 points; Abby Berry 8 points, 7 kills, 24 assists, 8 digs; Jaya Persinger 6 points, 11 assists, 5 digs; Makayla Northcott 5 points, 6 digs.
JV: Grove City, 25-23, 25-23.
• Titusville 3, Mercer 2 — At Mercer, the host squad suffered a tough 5-set Region 3 loss to the Rockets, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 16-14.
Mercer: Alisha Latimer 5 aces; Ashlynn Heckathorn 6 kills, 5 blocks; Jillian Mount 10 assists; Lexie Walker 5 aces; Maddie Daris 13 digs.
JV: Titusville, 25-8, 25-19.
• Slippery Rock 3, Franklin 0 — At Slippery Rock, the Rockets rolled to the Region 3 win over the Knights.
No stats were reported to The Herald.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Kennedy Catholic 4, West Middlesex 1 — At West Middlesex, the Golden Eagles posted the Region 1 victory, their second win of the season.
KC jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals by Nyona Baldwin and Jade Nguyen before WM’s Delaney Donaldson cut the lead to 2-1 before halftime.
Cassie Dancak and Emerson Unrue tacked on a pair of KC goals in the second half.
Emily Davano had five shots on goal for West Middlesex. Katelynn Moyer and Cassie Vorisek split halfs in goal. Both made over 20 saves. Ayzlin Jones and Wriley Tyree were credited for their defense.
“The game was a very competitive match,” said WM coach David Moyer. “We are proud of these young ladies and what they represent.
“We appreciate all the support from our fans, the boys varsity soccer team, and West Middlesex staff for helping set up and for theit attendance at the game.”
West Middlesex wore Army National Guard jerseys presented by Staff Sergeant Colt Garing. This commemorated senior Taylor Moore’s enlistment and to honor those serving or have served. The match began with the national anthem sung by WM athletes and band/chamber members with leadership by Garrett.
• Mercer 2, Wilmington 1 — At New Wilmington, Ryan Dubiel and Emma Cameron scored goals for the defending District 10 champs to edge the Hounds in a Region 1 clash.
Annalee Gardner gave Wilmington a 1-0 lead from 20 yards off a feed from Sarah Dieter. Dubiel tapped one in from just outside the goal to tie the game just before halftime on an assist from Cameron. Cameron fired in the game-winner on an assist from Morgan Miller with 15 minutes left in the game and Mercer held on for the win.
Maddy Jewell made two saves in goal for Mercer while Taylor Kendall registered five saves for the Hounds (2-1, 8-3).
• Hickory 1, Conneaut Area 1 (2OT) — Under the lights at Hornet Stadium, Hickory and CASH battled to a tie in double-overtime.
The night started off fast with Region 5 Conneaut sneaking a well-placed ball into the net for a 1-0 lead against the Region 2 Hornets.
After some fierce back and forth play, Hickory’s Ella Vance gained possession of the ball and played it to Cecilia Perman, who buried a goal to tie the match.
BOYS SOCCER
• West Middlesex 8, Kennedy Catholic 0 — At West Middlesex, the Reds rolled to the Region 1 win on Wednesday.
Big Reds’ goalscorers were listed in Thursday’s edition of The Herald. Dylan Barnes and CJ Kirby had two assists each for WM and Ryan Palmers had one helper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.