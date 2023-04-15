SOFTBALL
* Hickory 7, Franklin 6 - At Franklin, Hickory rallied by scoring three runs in the top of the fifth inning and four runs in the seventh to defeat the Knights and ace pitcher Trinity Edge in the Region 4 clash.
Loren Myers went the distance in the circle for Hickory. She had two strikeouts, one walk, and gave up seven hits.
Edge struck out 10 hitters, issued two walks, and gave up 13 hits for Franklin.
Lydia Hallas hit three singles for the Hornets, Myers doubled, singled, and drove in two runs, Hallie Miller had an RBI single, and Kaelyn Fustos, Layla McClung, and Madison Reardon contributed two singles each.
Gabby Wimer doubled and drove in a run for Franklin, Sydni Hoobler hit a pair of singles, Autumn Fitzgerald had an RBI single, and Kirsten Hicks tripled and drove in a run.
* Mercer 7, Sharon 2 - At Wengler Field in Sharon, Angelina Eakman and Lexie Walker hit home runs to lead the Region 1 Mustangs past the Region 4 Tigers.
Sharon led 2-1 after one inning of play. Mercer took a 3-2 lead in the third and added runs in the fourth, sixth, and seventh innings.
Angelina Eakman homered and singled, Walker homered, singled, and drove in four runs, Phoebe Eakman and Emma Stoepfel both singled and had an RBI, and Kailyn Adams tripled.
Pressley Washil and Angelina Eakman combined to pitch a five-hitter. Washil struck out two, walked one, and gave up both runs on three hits in two innings. Eakman struck out 14, issued one walk, and allowed two hits.
Claire Bodien went the distance for Sharon. She struck out 13 batters, issued three walks, and surrendered 10 hits.
Mia Cabraja doubled, singled, and drove in a run for the Tigers. Bodien, Ella Connelly, and Dalaini Bayer hit singles.
* Jamestown 7, Oil City 2 - At Oil City, Miranda Biles fired a complete-game four-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks in the Region 4 clash.
The Muskies took a 2-0 lead in the third inning and tacked on four more runs in the fourth en route to the victory.
Reese Schaller belted a home run and doubled for Jamestown, Josie Pfaff doubled, singled, and drove in two runs, Savannah Thurber ripped an RBI double, and Biles had two singles.
Maddie Wenner hit a pair of singles and drove in a run for the Oilers, Sophia Garmong had two singles, and Shalyn Whittemore drove in a run.
Whittemore (3 1/3 innings) and Garmong pitched for OC. They struck out seven hitters, walked two, and gave up seven hits.
BASEBALL
* AC Valley 12, Reynolds 0 (5 inn.) - At Foxburg, the District 9 Falcons picked up the win over the Raiders.
Reynolds had one hit in the game - a single by Ryan Shardy.
Shardy, Ryan Broadwater, and PJ Winkle split time on the mound for the Raiders. The trio combined on two strikeouts, three walks, and gave up eight hits.
No AC Valley stats were reported to The Herald.
* Wilmington 7, Moniteau 5 - At Pullman Park in Butler, the Hounds rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Warriors of District 9.
Wilmington cut the lead to 3-2 in the fourth inning. The Hounds scored four runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to earn the win.
Offensively for the Hounds, Hunter Jones doubled, singled, and drove in two runs, Garrett Heller ripped three singles and had an RBI, Ben Miller doubled and singled, Colby Lewis was credited with an RBI, Brodie Dewsberry had a two-bagger, and Tyler Mikulin tripled.
Mikulin (four innings), Rocky Serafino (2 2/3), and Heller pitched for Wilmington. They had five strikeouts, issued five walks, and gave up seven hits.
Dawson Wallace (three innings), Derrik Creedon-Moyer (three), and Ian Ross split time on the mound for Moniteau. The trio had seven strikeouts, two walks, and surrendered 10 hits.
Dawson Cook doubled and had two RBIs for the Warriors, Brock Matthews doubled and singled, James Gillen hit a pair of singles and drove in a run, and Blaine Jamison added an RBI single.
* Warren Harding 20, Brookfield 10 (5 inn.) - At Warren, the two teams combined for 21 hits in the Raiders' win.
Brookfield went up 3-0 in the top of the first inning, but Harding scored 11 runs in the bottom half of the inning en route to the win.
Carter Knupp whiffed four batters and walked seven in earning the win. Alijah Bauder issued three walks in the loss for the Warriors, who committed six errors.
Corey Kuhn doubled, singled, and drove in four runs for Harding, Blaise Schuller doubled, singled, and had three RBIs, and William List hit a pair of singles and drove in two runs.
For Brookfield, Brandon Hardman hit two singles and drove in three runs, Hayes Montgomery doubled and had three RBIs, Robert Brindza doubled, and Cole Saloom contributed two singles.
NOTE: This Roundup will be updated as stats are reported to The Herald.
