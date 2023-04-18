SOFTBALL
• Hickory 8, Oil City 2 — At Hermitage, Hallie Miller fired a complete-game four-hitter with nine strikeouts and three walks as the Hornets grabbed the Region 4 win.
Madison Reardon tripled and drove in two runs for Hickory, Miller hit a pair of singles and drove in a run, Kaelyn Fustos tripled and singled, and Layla McClung and Lydia Hallas both singled and had one RBI.
Shalyn Whittemore and Sarah Garmong pitched for Oil City. They struck out five batters, issued four walks, and gave up nine hits.
Garmong led the Oilers at the plate with a double and RBI.
• Keystone 12, Lakeview 7 — At Keystone High School in Knox on Monday, the Panthers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and went up 6-0 in the second frame en route to the win.
Lakeview scored a run in the sixth inning and four in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
Kierra Best hit a home run, singled, and drove in two runs for Keystone, Natalie Bowse ripped three doubles and had three RBIs, Leah Exley tripled, doubled, and drove in a run, Karley Callawder doubled, singled, and plated three runs, Lydia Sheetz doubled, singled, and had an RBI, and Emilee Dixon hit an RBI single.
For Lakeview, Hemi Brazel belted a home run, singled, and had two RBIs, Allison Sontheimer collected a pair of doubles and two RBIs, Morgan Voekler hit an RBI double, Zoe Proper doubled, Marley Meyers contributed a pair of singles, Dakota Berlin singled and had an RBI, and Cassidy Richards was credited with an RBI.
Pitching stats were not submitted to The Herald.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
• Wilmington 102, Mercer 43 — At New Wilmington, Solomon Glavach was a winner in the 100, pole vault, and 400 relay and Tully Caiazza took first place in the 800, 1600, and 3200 relay as the Hounds defeated the Mustangs.
Tagg Walker, Jacob Wilson, and Michael Chrastina were double-event winners for Wilmington.
Nathan Haines (110 hurdles, 1600 relay) and Cole Cunningham (long jump, triple jump) led the way for the Mustangs.
• Slippery Rock 96.5 Hickory 48.5 — At Hornet Stadium, Tyler Arblaster captured the 200, 400, and ran on the winning 1600 and 3200 relay teams for the Rockets.
Anthony Robare, Levi Prementine, and Eli Anderson were winners in three events for Slippery Rock.
Caden Reithmiller won the 1600 and 3200 for Hickory.
• Lakeview 135.5, Farrell 13.5; Lakeview 125, Commodore Perry 24; Lakeview 129, George Junior Republic 24 — At Stoneboro, the Sailors picked up wins over the Steelers, Panthers, and Tigers.
Austin Haines led Lakeview with wins in the 110 hurdles, high jump, 400 relay, and 1600 relay. Danick Hinkson took first place in the 100, 200, and 400 relay. Ryan Harold captured the 1600 and ran on both 1600- and 3200-meter relay teams.
Lamont Samuels Jr. won the long jump for Farrell. Commodore Perry’s Jack Thomas was a winner in the long and high jumps. GJR’s Jamir Campbell took first in the long jump.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
• Wilmington 90.5, Mercer 53.5 — At New Wilmington, Maya Jeckavitch raced to wins in the 100, 200, 400, and was on the first-place 400-meter relay team to lead Wilmington.
Sarah Dieter, Emma Mershimer, and Maddie DiMuccio were triple-event winners for the Hounds.
Willow Myers led Mercer with wins in the 800, 1600, 3200, and 1600 relay.
• Hickory 98, Slippery Rock 50 — At Hermitage, Jillian White captured three events to lead the way for Hickory.
White took first in the 400 and 800 and ran the anchor leg on the winning 3200-meter relay squad.
Tessa Szymanski led Slippery Rock with wins in the 1600 and 3200.
• Lakeview 128, Farrell 10 — At Stoneboro, Lydia Reed raced to wins in four events while Delainee Snyder and Laci Redfoot were triple-event winners for the Sailors.
Reed placed first in the 100, 200, long jump, and 400 relay (anchor leg). Snyder (1600, 1600 relay, 3200 relay) and Redfoot (hurdles, 400 relay) also had big days for Lakeview.
For Farrell, Janiya Daniels (100) and Ky’Ashia Mitchell (300 hurdles) earned second-place finishes.
BOYS TENNIS
• Sharon 5, Titusville 0 — At Buhl Park, the Tigers captured a Region 1 sweep over the Rockets.
Singles: Liam Klingensmith def. Lance Enright, 6-1, 6-0; Ben Pollock def. Zach Wooten, 6-3, 6-7, 6-0; Andrew Joint def. Tori Bodamer, 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Keegan Widmyer-Anthony Richards def. Andru Mott-Chloe Preston, 6-3, 6-1; Brian Nguyen-Sam Pollock def. Aubree Colie-Alana Jackson, 6-2, 6-0.
POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELLATIONS
BASEBALL
• Tuesday’s Franklin at Grove City game was postponed to Friday. GC’s game against Wilmington that was scheduled for Friday has been canceled.
• Tuesday’s Wilmington at Greenville game was moved to Friday.
• Tuesday’s Newton Falls at Brookfield game will be played at 5 p.m. today in Newton Falls.
SOFTBALL
• Tuesday’s Slippery Rock at Grove City game was postponed to Friday.
• Tuesday’s Mercer at Farrell game was moved to today.
• Tuesday’s Lakeview at Wilmington game was postponed to today.
• Tuesday’s Reynolds at West Middlesex was moved to today.
• Tuesday’s Franklin at Sharon game was postponed to today.
• Tuesday’s Newton Falls at Brookfield game was moved to 5 p.m. today at Newton Falls.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
WILMINGTON 102, MERCER 43
3200 relay — Wilmington (Caiazza, Hatch, Walker, Weber), 10:31.1; 110 hurdles — Haines (M), 17.2; 100 — Glavach (W), 11.4; 1600 — Caiazza (W), 5:21; 400 — Roberts (W), 58.5; 400 relay — Wilmington (Phanco, Glavach, Wilson, Chrastina), 48.0; 300 hurdles — Walker (W), 50.9; 800 — Caiazza (W), 2:25.1; 200 — Chrastina (W), 25.0; 3200 — Bailey (W), 13:31.2; 1600 relay — Mercer (Ellenberger, Flockerzi, Hustead, Haines), 4:47.7; Shot put — Bruckner (W), 43-1 1/2; Discus — Coulter (W), 105-11; Javelin — Gardner (W), 118-8; Long jump — Cunningham (M), 18-5 3/4; Triple jump — Cunningham (M), 37-8; High jump — Wilson (W), 5-7; Pole vault — Glavach (W), 13-0.
———
SLIPPERY ROCK 96.5, HICKORY 48.5
3200 relay — SR (Arblaster, Schwartz, Zahn, Robare), 8:57.19; 110 hurdles — Prementine (SR), 15.48; 100 — Anderson (SR), 11.45; 1600 — Reithmiller (H), 4:50.49; 400 — Arblaster (SR), 53.52; 400 relay — not contested; 300 hurdles — Anderson (SR), 42.62; 800 — Robare (SR), 2:06.78; 200 — Arblaster (SR), 24.09; 3200 — Reithmiller (H), 11:57.51; 1600 relay — SR (Schwartz, Anderson, Robare, Arblaster), 5:07.73; Shot put — Hoehn (SR), 46-7; Discus — Landfair (H), 117-9; Javelin — Swanson (H), 126-2; Long jump — Prementine (SR), 5-9; Triple jump — Joyce (SR), 42-1; High jump — Prementine (SR), 5-9; Pole vault — Jesteadt (SR), 10-6.
———
LAKEVIEW 135.5, FARRELL 13.5
3200 relay — Lakeview (Robinowitz, Phillips, Harold, Alexander), 12:04.2; 110 hurdles — Haines (L), 17.0; 100 — Hinkson (L), 11.2; 1600 — Harold (L), 5:18.9; 400 — Jenkins (L), 55.7; 400 relay — Lakeview (Skiles, Haines, Williams, Hinkson), 45.5; 300 hurdles — Klonowski (L), 47.0; 800 — Savolskis (L), 2:39.0; 200 — Hinkson (L), 23.5; 3200 — Jenkins (L), 10:19.9; 1600 relay — Lakeview (Alexander, Harold, Trotz Haines), 4:09.2; Shot put — Tingley (L), 35-0; Discus — Osborne (L), 97-2; Javelin — Olson (L), 127-1; Long jump — Samuels (L), 19-3; Triple jump — Skiles (L), 38-3; High jump — Haines (L), 5-0; Pole vault — Savolskis (L), 9-0.
———
LAKEVIEW 125, COMMODORE PERRY 24
(differences from above listed)
1600 — Walter (CP), 5:12.1; Long jump — Thomas (CP), 18-11 1/2; High jump — Thomas (CP), 5-7.
———
LAKEVIEW 129, GEORGE JUNIOR REPUBLIC 21
(differences from above listed)
Long jump — Campbell (GJR), 15-11 1/2.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
WILMINGTON 90.5, MERCER 53.5
3200 relay — Mercer (Davis, Lohr, L.Rowe, Jewell), 12:10.2; 100 hurdles — Dieter (W), 16.9; 100 — Jeckavitch (W), 13.0; 1600 — Myers (M), 5:38.2; 400 — Jeckavitch (W), 1:07.1; 400 relay — Wilmington (Mershimer, Jeckavitch, DiMuccio, Dieter), 55.8; 300 hurdles — Mershimer (W), 52.0; 800 — Myers (M), 2:39.4; 200 — Jeckavitch (W), 28.1; 3200 — Myers (M), 12:33.1; 1600 relay — Mercer (A.Rowe, Davis, Myers, Heckathorn), 4:38.4; Shot put — Seidel (M), 24-5 1/2; Discus — Miller (W), 90-0; Javelin — Seidel (M), 93-6; Long jump — DiMuccio (W), 13-9; Triple jump — A.Rowe (M), 28-10 1/4; High jump — Hendrickson (W), 4-7; Pole vault — Glavach (W), 7-0.
———
HICKORY 98, SLIPPERY ROCK 50
3200 relay — Hickory (Shellenbarger, Beach, I.Gingras, White), 10:59.26; 100 hurdles — O.Gingras (H), 19.37; 100 — Hancock (H), 13.87; 1600 — Szymanski (SR), 6:06.36; 400 — White (H), 1:09.90; 400 relay — Hickory (Hruska, Ference, Smith, Hancock), 1:07.65; 300 hurdles — Humphrey (SR), 58.24; 800 — White (H), 2:36.89; 200 — Rossi (H), 30.28; 3200 — Szymanski (SR), 13:17.75; 1600 relay — SR (Massella, Ragan, FaJohn, Halberg), 6:22.66; Shot put — Miklos (H), 30-3; Discus — Miklos (H), 112-8; Javelin — not reported; Long jump — Meszaros (H), 14-6; Triple jump — Meszaros (H), 31-0; High jump — Hackwelder (SR), 4-10; Pole vault — Hruska (H), 6-6.
———
LAKEVIEW 128, FARRELL 10
3200 relay — Lakeview (Snyder, Moose, Sommers, Woods), 14:14.10; 100 hurdles — L.Redfoot (L), 17.3; 100 — Reed (L), 12.7; 1600 — Snyder (L), 7:19.7; 400 — Ke.Seddon (L), 1:06.7; 400 relay — Lakeview (L.Redfoot, Kendall, Jordan, Reed), 54.2; 300 hurdles — L.Redfoot (L), 54.6; 800 — Emmert (L), 2:49.6; 200 — Reed (L), 27.2; 3200 — no results submitted; 1600 relay — Lakeview (Raymond, Snyder, Woods, Emmert), 5:02.1; Shot put — Harrison (L), 24-3 1/2; Discus — Ky.Seddon (L), 85-1; Javelin — Shetler (L), 85-2 1/2; Long jump — Reed (L), 15-4; Triple jump — Raymond (L), 29-2; High jump — McGowan (L), 4-9; Pole vault — McGowan (L), 9-0.
