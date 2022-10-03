GIRLS TENNIS
Hickory clinched the Region 1 championship on Monday with a 4-1 road victory at Oil City.
Nicolette Leonard and Abbie Bender picked up singles’ wins for the Hornets (11-1) while Ava Spielvogle-Giada Bertolasio and Jenna Missory-Kara Leonard swept the doubles competition.
Singles: N.Leonard (H) def. Emily Russell, 7-5, 6-4; Bender (H) def. Cassidy Sutley, 6-0, 6-0; Kylee Copley (OC) def. Liv Gingras, 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Spielvogle-Bertolasio (H) def. Breanna Terwilliger-Olivia Blauser, 6-0, 6-0; K.Leonard-Missory (H) def. Madison Stephens-Natalie Arnink, 6-2, 6-1.
“Our entire coaching staff is so proud of our team for how hard they worked all season long,” said Hickory co-coach Ed Newmeyer. “It’s very rewarding for them to see the results of all that hard work in both winning the region championship and attaining a record of 11-1. We look forward to continuing to work to prepare for the District 10 singles, doubles, and team championships.”
• Fairview 5, Sharon 0 — At Buhl Park, the Region 2 Tigers (14-1) captured the sweep over the Region 1 Tigers (7-7).
Singles: Vivian Liu def. Megan Messina, 6-0, 6-0; Trinity Fox def. Ella Connelly, 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Nichols def. Abby Wallace, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Parinita Satheesh-Mia LaQuidara def. Katie Lapikas-Abbey Baron, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Olivia Irwin-Allie Mahoney def. Rachel Sadowski-Rachel Lewis, 6-1, 6-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Hickory 10, Sharon 0 — On Senior Night at Hornet Stadium, Ella Vance fired in three goals and Abby Cozard scored twice as the Hornets rolled in the Region 2 contest.
Mia Basile, Ava Chaser, Anna Formaini, Izzy Hochstetler, and Cecelia Perman also scored for Hickory. Daisy Rust earned the shutout in goal.
• Fairview 5, Mercer 0 — At Fairview, Sara Gennuso fired in a pair of goals as the Region 4 Tigers shut out Region 1 Mercer.
Jillian Agnello, Annie Thayer, and Jocelyn Tatarko also scored for Fairview. Thayer also had two assists. Tatarko and Maisee Carrier combined for the shutout in goal.
• Slippery Rock 4, Greenville 2 — At Greenville, Liv Rock led the Rockets in the Region 2 match with a pair of goals.
Hannah Plunkard and Emily Plyler added the other goals for Slippery Rock while Sarah Mallek had both goals for Greenville.
BOYS SOCCER
• Sharon 5, West Middlesex 1 — At Sharon High’s Tiger Stadium, the Region 2 Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak with the win over the Region 1 Big Reds.
Nick Schimp and Brian Nguyen led the Tigers (5-4-2) with two goals each. Marco Zajac had a goal and two assists and Kenny Winniecki added an assist. Lex Dobosh made seven saves in goal for the Tigers.
Jonathan Erb scored for West Middlesex. Goalkeeper Ben Erb registered 16 saves.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Reynolds 3, Mercer 0 — At Transfer, the Raiders posted a 25-23, 25-13, 25-21 Region 3 win over the Mustangs.
Mercer: Alisha Latimer 5 aces; Jillian Mount 7 assists. Reynolds: Kylie McAdoo led the Raiders with 13 points, 13 digs and five aces. Addie Floch had 10 points, Annie Loposky added 11 assists and seven points and Rylee Gearhart had eight digs and eight kills.
JV: Reynolds 25-22, 25-23.
• Hickory 3, Kennedy Catholic 2 — At KCHS in Hermitage, the Region 5 Hornets picked up a thrilling 5-set victory against the Region 1 Golden Eagles. Game scores were 23-25, 25-7, 22-25, 25-6, 15-7.
Hickory: No stats reported. Kennedy Catholic: Lydia Grove 13 digs; Brooke Kirkpatrick 8 assists, 12 digs; Alaina Suhar 9 kills, 7 digs; Faith Clayton 6 assists, 11 digs; Alana Utlak 8 digs; Princess Ochweri 7 digs; Monique Vincent 6 digs.
JV: No score reported.
• Portersville Christian School 3, Jamestown 0 — At Portersville, the Muskies dropped a 25-18, 25-22, 25-11 sweep to Portersville Christian.
Jamestown: Madison Bercis 5 points, 7 digs; Madilyn Enterline 15 digs; Josie Pfaff 5 digs; Morgan Bercis 5 points, 14 digs; Hayley Wood 6 digs; Taylor Keener 6 assists, 5 digs; Hannah Hart 7 points.
JV: Jamestown, 25-23, 21-25, 17-15.
• Mercyhurst Prep 3, West Middlesex 0 — At West Middlesex, Addica Sperry had 12 kills, Olivia Kulyk posted 11 kills, and Julie Seth recorded 27 assists as the Region 4 Lakers picked up a 25-17, 25-20, 25-14 win over the Region 1 Reds.
West Middlesex: Kennedy Beatty 10 kills; Caitlin Stephens 20 assists; Izzy D’Onofrio 8 digs.
JV: West Middlesex, 25-23, 25-12.
FOOTBALL
Friday’s Cochranton at Reynolds Region 1 game is off. The Cardinals are battling injuries on a team that already has low numbers.
Cochranton AD Zachary Cowher confirmed the news to CNHI’s The Meadville Tribune on Monday.
Reynolds is looking for a replacement game.
• The Harrisburg Patriot-News released its weekly state rankings on Monday. In Class 2A, Farrell is still ranked No. 1 and Sharpsville is No. 5. In Class 1A, Reynolds is ranked 6th.
