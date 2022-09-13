GIRLS TENNIS
• Hickory 5, Greenville 0 — At the Hickory High Tennis Center, the Hornets improved to 5-1 with the Region 1 sweep over the Trojans.
Hickory won all of its matches in straight sets, dropping just three games out of the 63 that were played.
Nicolette Leonard, Abbie Bender, and Liv Gingras swept singles play for the Hornets while Giada Bertolasio and Ava Spielvogle and Kara Leonard and Jenna Missory teamed up for doubles’ wins.
“I’m proud of how all of our varsity players came out and played aggressively from the start in securing the win,” said Hickory co-coach Ed Newmeyer. “We have a tough match on Thursday when we host Sharon and hope that this match focus continues.”
Singles: Leonard def. Hollie Addison, 6-1, 6-0; Bender def. Megan Kelley, 6-0, 6-1; Gingras def. Ada Wentling, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Bertolasio-Spielvogle def. McKenna Anderle-Sarah Cooper, 6-0, 6-0; Leonard-Missory def. Lily Butcher-Sylvia Novak, 6-1, 6-0.
• Sharon 4, Oil City 1 — At Oil City, coach Julie Norris’ Tigers grabbed the Region 1 win.
Ella Connelly won at No. 2 singles for Sharon and Abby Wallace picked up a win at third singles. Katie Jennings and Katie Lapikas and Rachel Lewis and Abbey Baron swept doubles play for the Tigers.
Singles: Emily Russel (OC) def. Megan Messina, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Connelly (S) def. Kyleigh Copley, 6-0, 6-0; Wallace (S) def. Natalie Arnink, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Jennings-Lapikas (S) defeated Breanna Terwillinger-Olivia Blauser, 6-2, 6-3; Lewis-Baron (S) def. Lauren Caralla-Kieran Carll, 6-1, 6-4.
BOYS GOLF
Region 1 Mega-Match
Lakeview shot a 338 to capture the fourth Region 1 Mega-Match of the season at The Greens at Salvatora Farms in Jamestown.
Greenville (345) placed second, Jamestown (367) was third, Mercer (426) took fourth, and Reynolds (455) was fifth.
Mercer’s Eli Ellison earned medalist honors by carding a 6-over-par 78. Lakeview’s Jackson Gadsby shot 80.
Lakeview: Gadsby 80, Chris Mong 84, Adam Snyder 86, Owen Dye 88.
Greenville: Brandon Stubert 81, Nate Stuyvesant 81, Jacob Csonka 90, Kaleb Porter 93.
Jamestown: Cole Ternent 86, Aidan Woyt 91, Nolan Herbold 94, Andrew Gould 96.
Mercer: Ellison 78, Kailyn Minner 108, Lincoln Saracco 112, Josh Borowicz 128.
Reynolds: Dylan Leskovac 93, Cameron Buckley 107, Chase Patterson 124, Dillon Anderson 131.
Region 1 standings: Lakeview 20 points, Greenville 16, Jamestown 12, Mercer 8, Reynolds 3.
Region 2 Mega-Match
Slippery Rock captured the fifth Region 2 Mega-Match of the season on Tuesday at Tam O’Shanter. It was the first mega-match of the season that wasn’t won by Grove City.
The Rockets shot a 336, followed by West Middlesex (354), Grove City (360), Wilmington (363), Sharon (394), and Sharpsville (431).
Slippery Rock standout Jacob Wolak earned medalist honors with a 76.
Slippery Rock: Wolak 76, Kellan Stoughton-Drogowski 78, Levi Prementine 88, Tyler Rice 94.
West Middlesex: John Partridge 84, Connor Stover 87, Caden Bender 91, Bowen Briggs 92.
Grove City: Ethan Cunningham 80, Josh Benka 92, Tyler Hamilton 94, Trent Nemec 94.
Wilmington: Kaitlyn Hoover 83, Garrett Heller 89, Presley Deep 91, Alexandria Settle 100.
Sharon: Lex Dobosh 94, Will Beckert 97, Lucas Province 100, Carmine Thomas 103.
Sharpsville: Christian Wedge 99, Jake Tonty 106, Aiden Minoff 112, Mathew Colich 114.
Region 2 standings: Grove City 28 points, West Middlesex 25, Slippery Rock 20, Wilmington 16, Sharon 11, Sharpsville 5.
CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS
• Sharpsville 15, Sharon 50 — At Buhl Park, Jonathan Bissell (18:54) and Kellen DeJulia (19:28) finished 1-2 to lead the Blue Devils past Sharon.
Sharon freshman Justin Sims clocked in at 19:39 to finish third. The Tigers did not field a full team.
Grove City 16, Slippery Rock 47 — At Slippery Rock, the Eagles captured seven of the top eight spots to beat the Rockets.
Quinn McKnight was first and MJ Pottinger took second for GC (both times were 18:13) while Justice Brown (18:21) placed third and Colsen Frank (18:23) was fourth.
Viktor Zahn (18:29) finished fifth to lead the way for Slippery Rock.
• West Middlesex 15, Mercer 50 — At Mercer, the Mustangs did not field a full team.
Nick Varga (18:46), Luke Schneider (18:48), Giovanni Rococi (19:27), Dennis Jones (20:54), and Derek Johnson (21:20) finished one through five.
Chase Allen led Mercer with a fifth-place finish in 22:17.
• Hickory 15, Greenville 50 — At Greenville, Hickory’s Caden Riethmiller, Logan Rodgers, and Ben Swanson captured the top three spots (all had times of 22:48) and Mason Coldsmith and Caleb Ewing were fourth and fifth (22:49).
Ethan Iverson (23:16) finished seventh for Greenville.
GIRLS
• Sharpsville 27, Sharon 32 — At Buhl Park, the Devils swept seven of the top 10 spots to defeat the Tigers.
Sharon’s Abby Douglas finished first in a time of 21:24 and Natalie Ostheimer (23:25) took third.
For Sharpsville, Lauren Aiello (23:14) finished second, Lyndzie Springer (23:44) was fourth and Maggie Goodman (25:29) finished fifth.
• Grove City 24, Slippery Rok 35 — At Slippery Rock, Grove City freshman Josie Jones clocked in at 22:18 to win the race. The Eagles placed seven runners in the top 10.
Lexi Doerflinger (22:45) and Tessa Szymanski (22:51) took second and third for the Rockets.
• West Middlesex 23, Mercer 32 — At Mercer, Mustangs’ standout Willow Myers clocked in at 22:07 to take first place on Tuesday.
AnnaSophia Viccari (23:20), Lia Bartholomew (23:21), and Ella Bartholomew (23:48) finished second through fourth, respectively.
• Hickory 20, Greenville 43 — At Greenville, Megan Ickes (22:11) ran to a first-place finish for the Trojans.
Isabella Gingras (23:26), Macie Horvath (23:27), Jillian White (23:27), and Ava Shellenbarger (24:06) swept the next four spots to lead Hickory.
BOYS SOCCER
• Greenville 9, West Middlesex 1 — At Greenville, the Region 2 Trojans defeated the Region 1 Big Reds.
Greenville stats were not reported to The Herald by deadline.
Jonathan Erb fired in WM’s goal off an assist by Nathan Kachulis. CJ Kirby and Ben Erb split time in goal. Each made seven saves.
• Sharon 3, Sharpsville 2 (OT) — At South Py Twp., the Region 2 Tigers rallied for the win over the Region 1 Devils.
Nick Schimp scored Sharon’s first goal and also drew a penalty kick with less than 10 seconds left in regulation. Brian Nguyen buried the PK to force overtime.
Garret Hoffman forced a handball in the first overtime to draw another penalty kick that Nguyen buried for the win.
In an e-mail sent to The Herald, the Sharon coaching staff said: “The defense was anchored by the excellent play of Brett Chartraw and Lex Dobosh also came up huge throughout the game with several key saves and head’s up play.”
• Hampton 1, Slippery Rock 0 (OT) — At Allison Park, the Rockets suffered a tough overtime loss to the Talbots.
No stats were reported to The Herald.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Hickory 1, Mercer 1 (2OT) — At Hornet Stadium, the Hickory soccer team held its annual “Kick-Out Cancer” event, which raised funds for the American Cancer Society.
Those affected by cancer were honored with a silent lap around the track with participation from fans, as well as both teams. Additionally, the Hornet players recognized their grandparents and thanked them for all that they do.
Mercer, the defending District 10 Class 1A champs, took a 1-0 lead in the first half. Hickory goalie Daisy Rust, along with defenders Izzy Hochstetler, Ava Chaser, Riley Kellar, and Avery Thompson kept the score at 1-0, buying time for the offense to tie the game in the second half.
Senior Captain Abby Cozad took a corner kick, placing it right in the mix where senior captain Ella Vance fought her way through to tie the game at 1-all.
Following a pair of exciting overtime sessions, the two teams battled to a 1-all draw.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Sharpsville 3, Mercer 0 — At Sharpsville, the Devils (1-0, 2-1) opened Region 3 play with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-18 sweep.
Sharpsville honored Chasie Fry with a ball for becoming the school’s all-time leading digs leader (840) on Saturday at the Ft. LeBoeuf Tournament. She surpassed Eve Mohney’s (2018 graduate) mark of 772.
Sharpsville: Lillian Morrison 5 kills, 5 blocks; Bella Ritenour 7 kills, 5 digs, 11 points; C.Fry 12 kills, 6 digs; Breanna Hanley 15 kills, 9 digs, 11 points; Paige Doyle 7 digs; Ryleigh Fry 5 digs, 10 points, 25 assists. Mercer: Ashlynn Heckathorn 5 kills; Jillian Mount 6 assists; Lexie Walker 7 digs; Maddie Daris 7 digs.
JV: Sharpsville, 25-17, 25-18.
• West Middlesex 3, Kennedy Catholic 0 — At West Middlesex, the Reds improved to 2-0 in Region 1 and 6-1 overall with a 25-18, 26-24, 25-12 sweep over Kennedy.
West Middlesex: Kennedy Beatty 11 kills; Caitlin Stephens 23 assists, 7 aces, 5 digs; Alaina Bowers 5 kills, 5 digs, 6 aces; Emma Mild 8 digs. Kennedy Catholic: Alaina Suhar 7 kills; Alana Utlak 5 kills, 5 digs; Brooke Kirkpatrick 5 assists; Faith Clayton 5 assists; Lydia Grove 12 points, 5 kills; Monique Vincent 5 points.
JV: West Middlesex, 25-23, 20-25, 15-10.
• Sharon 3, Titusville 1 — At Titusville, the Tigers (1-0, 3-3) won their Region 3 opener over the Rockets, 25-18, 25-27, 25-20, 25-20.
Sharon: Victorya Byler 7 kills, 5 aces; Kylie Weirick 8 assists, 6 digs; Tay Chester 8 digs; Claire Bodien 5 aces.
• Lakeview 3, Jamestown 0 — At Stoneboro, the Sailors posted a 25-21, 25-15, 25-16 Region 1 sweep of the Muskies.
Lakeview: No stats reported. Jamestown: Madison Bercis 5 points, 12 digs; Madilyn Enterline 9 points, 16 digs; Josie Pfaff 7 digs; Morgan Bercis 6 kills, 7 digs; Hayley Wood 5 points, 10 digs; Taylor Keener 8 assists, 5 digs.
JV: Lakeview, 25-13, 25-12.
• Franklin 3, Wilmington 0 — At Franklin, the Knights earned the Region 3 win, 27-25, 19-25, 25-9, 25-16.
Wilmington: Kara Haines 9 kills, 6 blocks, 15 passes; Makenna Black 6 kills, 12 passes; Loghan Kollar 16 passes; Paije Peterson 23 passes; Lettie Mahle 13 passes; Alexis Boyer 9 passes, 53 assists.
JV: Franklin, 25-19, 25-21.
• Garfield 3, Brookfield 1 — At Brookfield, Garfield picked up a 25-23, 25-12, 23-25, 25-13 win.
Brookfield: Cailey Wellman 7 kills; Lauren Shingledecker 10 kills; Logan Shingledecker 11 digs; Alexia Baker 12 digs; Zoe Steele 11 assists; Rylie Burdge 9 assists.
JV: Garfield, 25-22, 25-17.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
SHARPSVILLE 15, SHARON 50
1. Jonathan Bissell (Sv) 18:54; 2. Kellen DeJulia (Sv) 19:28; 3. Justin Sims (Sn) 19:39; 4. Ethan Springer (Sv) 20:02; 5. Tyler Schenker (Sv) 21:18; 6. Lucio Christy (Sv) 21:51; 7. Braydon Shanor (Sv) 21:59; 8. Carter Burns (Sn) 23:45; 9. Jordan Nelson (Sv) 25:18; 10. Conner Rogers (Sv) 28:35.
––––––
GROVE CITY 16, S. ROCK 47
1. Quinn McKnight (GC) 18:13; 2. MJ Pottinger (GC) 18:13; 3. Justice Brown (GC) 18:21; 4. Colsen Frank (GC) 18:23; 5. Viktor Zahn (SR) 18:29; 6. Wyatt Shepson (GC) 19:12; 7. Simon Hazy (GC) 19:53; 8. Ira Graham (GC) 19:54; 9. Anthony Robare (SR) 20:05; 10. Leshan Chen (SR) 20:20.
––––––
WEST MIDDLESEX 15, MERCER 50
1. Nick Varga (WM) 18:46; 2. Luke Schneider (WM) 18:48; 3. Giovanni Rococi (WM) 19:27; 4. Dennis Jones (WM) 20:54; 5. Derek Johnson (WM) 21:20; 6. Logan Kent (WM) 21:57; 7. Chase Allen (M) 22:17; 8. Tate Papay (M) 22:59; 9. Matthew Jewell (M) 25:10; 10. Ryan Reagle (M) 27:37.
––––––
HICKORY 15, GREENVILLE 50
1. Caden Riethmiller (H) 22:48; 2. Logan Rodgers (H) 22:48; 3. Ben Swanson (H) 22:48; 4. Mason Coldsmith (H) 22:49; 5. Caleb Ewing (H) 22:49; 6. Jack Davis (H) 22:50; 7. Ethan Iverson (G) 23:16; 8. Sam Darby (H) 25:31; 9. David Bull (H) 25:32; 10. JohnMichael Weaver (G) 26:12.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
SHARPSVILLE 27, SHARON 32
1. Abby Douglas (Sn) 21:24; 2. Lauren Aiello (Sv) 23:14; 3. Natalie Ostheimer (Sn) 23:25; 4. Lyndzie Springer (Sv) 23:44; 5. Maggie Goodman (Sn) 25:29; 6. Ava Hurl (Sv) 25:53; 7. Joanne Chiavazza (Sv) 26:09; 8. Caitlyn White (Sv) 26:27; 9. Lillian Whalen (Sv) 26:46; 10. Ava Combine (Sv) 27:46.
––––––
GROVE CITY 24, S. ROCK 35
1. Josie Jones (GC) 22:18; 2. Lexi Doerflinger (SR) 22:45; 3. Tessa Szymanski (SR) 22:51; 4. Abbey Nichols (GC) 24:11; 5. Abigail Perrine (GC) 24:12; 6. Pheobe Graham (GC) 24:17; 7. Raely Fajohn (SR) 24:56; 8. Ava Hannon (GC) 25:04; 9. Lily Lawson (GC) 25:28; 10. Emmaleah Riddle (GC) 25:40.
––––––
WEST MIDDLESEX 23, MERCER 32
1. Willow Myers (M) 22:07; 2. AnnaSophia Viccari (WM) 23:20; 3. Lia Bartholomew (WM) 23:21; 4. Ella Bartholomew (WM) 23:48; 5. Maggie Jewell (M) 24:32; 6. Julia Thornton (WM) 25:45; 7. Macie McCracken (M) 26:14; 8. Lily Widmyer (WM) 26:19; 9. Lizzie Rowe (M) 26:47; 10. Grace Johnston (M) 29:25.
––––––
HICKORY 20, GREENVILLE 43
1. Megan Ickes (G) 22:11; 2. Isabella Gingras (H) 23:26; 3. Macie Horvath (H) 23:27; 4. Jillian White (H) 23:27; 5. Ava Shellenbarger (H) 24:06; 6. Brooklyn Beighley (H) 24:08; 7. Emma Iacino (H) 24:10; 8. Ellie Esper (H) 24:13; 9. Noelle Dahlstrom (H) 24:36; 10. Ayran Lauer (H) 24:54.
