GIRLS TENNIS
• Hickory 3, Sharon 2 — At Buhl Park, Nicolette Leonard and Olivia Gingras captured singles’ wins and Hannah Beighley-Jenna Missory teamed up for a win at No. 2 doubles as the Hornets edged the Tigers in Region 1 play.
Ella Connelly won at second singles for Sharon and Katie Jennings and Katie Lapikas captured the No. 1 doubles match.
“Our coaching staff is very proud as to how our team played against a highly-competitive Sharon squad,” said Hickory co-head coach Ed Newmeyer. “We’d like to recognize Olivia Gingras making her varsity debut at third singles and coming away with a win. We look forward to getting back on the practice court and working on some things we identified in today’s match as we prepare for our next competition.”
Singles: Leonard (H) def. Megan Messina, 6-2, 6-2; Connelly (S) def. Abbie Bender, 6-3, 6-2; Gingras (H) def. Abby Wallace, 6-4, 6-1. Doubles: Jennings-Lapikas (S) def. Giada Bertolasio-Ava Spielvogle, 7-6, 6-4; Beighley-Missory (H) def. Abbey Baron-Rachel Lewis, 6-3, 7-5.
• Grove City 5, Titusville 0 — At Grove City, the Eagles opened the season with a Region 1 sweep of the Rockets.
Grove City’s Macy Matson, Jane Coulter, and Cana Severson rolled in singles play. Matson won 6-0, 6-0, Coulter posted a 6-1, 6-0 win, and Severson added a 6-0, 6-0 sweep.
Franklin forfeited both doubles matches (lack of players). GC’s doubles teams are Emily Williams-Ella West and Joella Bandi-Ava Dlugonski.
“Our team has been working hard throughout the summer and we are excited to get the season started,” said Grove City coach Michael Coulter.
Singles: Matson def. Alysa Rial, 6-0, 6-0; Coulter def. Leaha Rial, 6-1, 6-0; Severson def. Alex Nardozzi, 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Brookfield 3, Campbell Memorial 2 — At Campbell, Coach Brie Harbison’s Lady Warriors rallied from a 2-set deficit to stun the Red Devils, 21-25, 21-25, 25-13, 27-25, 15-12.
Brookfield: Lauren Shingledecker 15 kills, 5 aces, 14 digs; Alexa Lindholm 6 kills; Zoe Steele 37 assists; Cailey Wellman 6 blocks; Katie Logan 21 digs; Alexia Baker 18 digs.
JV: Brookfield, 25-9, 25-22.
BOYS GOLF
• Wilmington 177, Sharon 196 — At Tam O’Shanter, Kaitlyn Hoover fired a 39 as the Hounds defeated the Tigers in a 9-hole match.
Will Beckert led the way for Sharon with a 46.
Wilmington: Hoover 39, Garrett Heller 42, Presley Deep 47, Alexandria Settle 49.
Sharon: Beckert 46, Carmine Thomas 48, Lucas Province 51, Lex Dobosh 51.
Region 6 Mega-Match
Cathedral Prep shot a 309 at Lakeshore Country Club in Erie on Tuesday to win the third Region 6 Mega-Match of the year.
McDowell (330) finished second, followed by Erie (336), Warren (337), Meadville (347), Hickory (368), and Corry (377).
Cathedral Prep’s Breckin Taylor was medalist with a 2-over-par 74. Warren’s Braddock Damore and Owen Blum carded 75s. Aidan Enoch led Hickory with an 82.
Hickory: Enoch 82, Owen Hammelly 94, Adam Scott 95, Brown 97.
Standings: Cathedral Prep (21 points), McDowell (17), Erie (15), Warren (13), Hickory (8), Meadville (6), Corry (4).
• Brookfield 199, Liberty 210 — At Yankee Run Golf Course, Brandon DiMaria shot a 45 as the Warriors beat Liberty by 11 strokes.
Brookfield: DiMaria 45, Hunter Warrender 47, Brady Hiner 49, Braden Coleman 58.
Liberty: Evan Bates 46, Dominic Nohra 46, Zaid Amireh 56, William Woods 62.
