SR

The Slippery Rock High boys soccer team poses for a photo on Thursday night after beating Grove City at Troy Alan Stadium in Slippery Rock. The Rockets wrapped up the Region 2 championship.

 Contributed

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

• Hickory 3, Grove City 0 — At Grove City, Raeley Gargano had 10 kills 

and 13 assists to lead the Hornets (3-5, 8-8) to the Region 5 sweep 

over the Eagles, 25-18, 25-23, 25-13.

Grove City dropped to 1-8 in the region and 4-9 overall with the loss.

Hickory: Bella Multari 13 assists; Adalyn Duncan 8 kills; Madison 

Trimboli 9 blocks. Grove City: Delaney Callahan 7 kills; Grayson Cook 

7 points; Brooke Hovis 7 digs; Jaya Persinger 13 asssits; Addi Dannels 

5 points.

JV: Hickory, 25-21, 25-22.

• Slippery Rock 3, Mercer 0 — At “The Rock Box” in Slippery Rock, the 

Rockets rolled to the Region 3 win, 25-12, 25-12, 25-17.

Slippery Rock: No stats reported.Mercer: Maddie Daris 11 digs. No 

other players had five or more in any statistical category.

JV: Slippery Rock, 25-19, 25-21.

• Jamestown 3, Kennedy Catholic 1 — At Jamestown, coach Stephanie 

Morimando’s Muskies improved to 8-4 in Region 1 and 11-8 overall with 

a 25-20, 25-13, 20-25, 26-24 win over the Golden Eagles.

Jamestown: Madison Bercis 10 points, 14 digs; Madilyn Enterline 5 

points, 10 kills, 16 digs; Josie Pfaff 7 points, 6 digs; Morgan Bercis 

11 points, 7 kills, 6 digs; Hayley Wood 10 digs; Taylor Keener 17 

points, 8 aces, 20 assists, 5 digs; Hannah Hart 6 kills. Kennedy 

Catholic: No stats reported.

JV: Kennedy Catholic, 12-25, 25-14, 15-9.

• Sharpsville 3, Wilmington 0 — On Senior Night in Sharpsville, the 

Blue Devils closed out the season with a 9-1 Region 3 record and 13-3 

overall with a 25-13, 25-17, 25-18 sweep over the Hounds (3-7, 7-12).

Sharpsville seniors Chasie Fry, Breanna Hanley, Bella Ritenour, and 

Paige Doyle were honored prior to the match.

Saegertown, which beat Sharpsville earlier this week, clinched the 

Region 3 title on Thursday night with a win over Franklin.

Sharpsville: Hanley 11 kills, 10 digs; Ryleigh Fry 30 assists; C. Fry 

8 kills, 9 digs; Ritenour 8 kills, 6 digs. Wilmington: Alexis Boyer 11 

assists, 6 digs; Makenna Black 21 receptions; Loghan Kollar 22 

receptions, 11 digs; Maelee Whiting 5 kills, 12 blocks; Myah Chimiak 

13 receptions, 8 digs; Paije Peterson 28 receptions, 9 digs.

• Lakeview 3, Rocky Grove 0 — At Rocky Grove, the Sailors picked up 

the Region 1 win over the Orioles.

Game scores were 25-21, 25-14, and 25-16.

Lakeview did not report stats to The Herald by deadline on Thursday night.

BOYS SOCCER

• Slippery Rock 2, Grove City 1 — Under the lights at Troy Alan 

Stadium in Slippery Rock, the Rockets fired in a pair of first-half 

goals and held on for the Region 2 victory.

Soccer and football standout Nick Kingerski gave Slippery Rock a 1-0 

lead with 32:40 left in the first half.

Gavin Siegfried made it 2-0 for the Rockets with 24:28 left before the break.

Grove City scored its lone goal with 5:25 left in the first half. GC 

did not report stats.

• Hickory 1, Conneaut Area 0 — At Linesville, the Hornets closed out 

the regular season with a Region 2 win over CASH.

Lukas Jones fired in the goal for the Hornets and Matt Maitland made 

five saves in goal.

• Sharpsville 4, West Middlesex 1 — On Senior Night in West Middlesex, 

the Blue Devils captured the Region 1 victory over the Reds.

Sharpsville did not report stats to The Herald.

Dylan Barnes had the lone goal for West Middlesex off an assist from 

Noah Asche. Ben Erb made 16 saves in goal.

• Mercer 7, Commodore Perry 0 — At Sheakleyville, the defending 

District 10 Class 1A champion Mustangs posted a shutout against the 

Panthers in Region 1 play.

Mercer and Wilmington are Region 1 co-champions.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

West Middlesex freshman standout AnnaSophia Viccari set the dual-meet 

course record during Tuesday’s contest against Lakeview in West 

Middlesex.

Her time of 20:03 was the fastest time since the course changed in 2002.

• The Mercer County Invitational is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday. 

Jamestown is hosting the event this season. The course is at 

Pymatuning State Park off of Route 322.

The District 10 Championships are a week from Saturday at the Ed Myer 

Complex in Titusville.

Tags

Trending Video