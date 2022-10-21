GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Hickory 3, Grove City 0 — At Grove City, Raeley Gargano had 10 kills
and 13 assists to lead the Hornets (3-5, 8-8) to the Region 5 sweep
over the Eagles, 25-18, 25-23, 25-13.
Grove City dropped to 1-8 in the region and 4-9 overall with the loss.
Hickory: Bella Multari 13 assists; Adalyn Duncan 8 kills; Madison
Trimboli 9 blocks. Grove City: Delaney Callahan 7 kills; Grayson Cook
7 points; Brooke Hovis 7 digs; Jaya Persinger 13 asssits; Addi Dannels
5 points.
JV: Hickory, 25-21, 25-22.
• Slippery Rock 3, Mercer 0 — At “The Rock Box” in Slippery Rock, the
Rockets rolled to the Region 3 win, 25-12, 25-12, 25-17.
Slippery Rock: No stats reported.Mercer: Maddie Daris 11 digs. No
other players had five or more in any statistical category.
JV: Slippery Rock, 25-19, 25-21.
• Jamestown 3, Kennedy Catholic 1 — At Jamestown, coach Stephanie
Morimando’s Muskies improved to 8-4 in Region 1 and 11-8 overall with
a 25-20, 25-13, 20-25, 26-24 win over the Golden Eagles.
Jamestown: Madison Bercis 10 points, 14 digs; Madilyn Enterline 5
points, 10 kills, 16 digs; Josie Pfaff 7 points, 6 digs; Morgan Bercis
11 points, 7 kills, 6 digs; Hayley Wood 10 digs; Taylor Keener 17
points, 8 aces, 20 assists, 5 digs; Hannah Hart 6 kills. Kennedy
Catholic: No stats reported.
JV: Kennedy Catholic, 12-25, 25-14, 15-9.
• Sharpsville 3, Wilmington 0 — On Senior Night in Sharpsville, the
Blue Devils closed out the season with a 9-1 Region 3 record and 13-3
overall with a 25-13, 25-17, 25-18 sweep over the Hounds (3-7, 7-12).
Sharpsville seniors Chasie Fry, Breanna Hanley, Bella Ritenour, and
Paige Doyle were honored prior to the match.
Saegertown, which beat Sharpsville earlier this week, clinched the
Region 3 title on Thursday night with a win over Franklin.
Sharpsville: Hanley 11 kills, 10 digs; Ryleigh Fry 30 assists; C. Fry
8 kills, 9 digs; Ritenour 8 kills, 6 digs. Wilmington: Alexis Boyer 11
assists, 6 digs; Makenna Black 21 receptions; Loghan Kollar 22
receptions, 11 digs; Maelee Whiting 5 kills, 12 blocks; Myah Chimiak
13 receptions, 8 digs; Paije Peterson 28 receptions, 9 digs.
• Lakeview 3, Rocky Grove 0 — At Rocky Grove, the Sailors picked up
the Region 1 win over the Orioles.
Game scores were 25-21, 25-14, and 25-16.
Lakeview did not report stats to The Herald by deadline on Thursday night.
BOYS SOCCER
• Slippery Rock 2, Grove City 1 — Under the lights at Troy Alan
Stadium in Slippery Rock, the Rockets fired in a pair of first-half
goals and held on for the Region 2 victory.
Soccer and football standout Nick Kingerski gave Slippery Rock a 1-0
lead with 32:40 left in the first half.
Gavin Siegfried made it 2-0 for the Rockets with 24:28 left before the break.
Grove City scored its lone goal with 5:25 left in the first half. GC
did not report stats.
• Hickory 1, Conneaut Area 0 — At Linesville, the Hornets closed out
the regular season with a Region 2 win over CASH.
Lukas Jones fired in the goal for the Hornets and Matt Maitland made
five saves in goal.
• Sharpsville 4, West Middlesex 1 — On Senior Night in West Middlesex,
the Blue Devils captured the Region 1 victory over the Reds.
Sharpsville did not report stats to The Herald.
Dylan Barnes had the lone goal for West Middlesex off an assist from
Noah Asche. Ben Erb made 16 saves in goal.
• Mercer 7, Commodore Perry 0 — At Sheakleyville, the defending
District 10 Class 1A champion Mustangs posted a shutout against the
Panthers in Region 1 play.
Mercer and Wilmington are Region 1 co-champions.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
West Middlesex freshman standout AnnaSophia Viccari set the dual-meet
course record during Tuesday’s contest against Lakeview in West
Middlesex.
Her time of 20:03 was the fastest time since the course changed in 2002.
• The Mercer County Invitational is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Jamestown is hosting the event this season. The course is at
Pymatuning State Park off of Route 322.
The District 10 Championships are a week from Saturday at the Ed Myer
Complex in Titusville.
