BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
• West Middlesex 21, Commodore Perry 37 — At Sheakleyville, Giovanni Rococi (18:40) and Nick Varga (19:27) finished 1-2 in leading the Big Reds past the Panthers.
Braden Winter (19:28) and Trent Bell (19:42) placed third and fourth for Commodore Perry. Following those two competitors, WM captured fifth through eighth with Dennis Jones, Derek Johnson, Devin Gruver, and Logan Kent.
• Sharpsville 25, Wilmington 31 — At Buhl Park, the Devils edged the Hounds.
Sharpsville sophomore Jonathan Bissell finished first in a time of 17:46 while Wilmington freshman Tully Caiazza (18:22) was runner-up.
Sharpsville senior Kellen DeJulia (18:48), Ethan Springer (19:38), and Tyler Schenker (19:57) placed third, fifth, and seventh, respectively.
The Hounds’ Akito Hatch (19:31), Collin Buckwalter (19:42), and Pierce Nagel (20:14) finished fourth, sixth, and eighth.
West Middlesex and Wilmington will both compete in Saturday’s Harbor Creek “Dirty Dawg” Invitational.
• Grove City 15, Sharon 50 — At Grove City, the Tigers did not field a full team.
Senior Justice Brown (17:59) finished first for Grove City. He was followed by teammates Quinn McKnight (17:59), MJ Pottinger (18:00), Colsen Frank (18:00), and Isaiah Stauff (18:00).
Grove City, which has captured team titles at the PIAA Foundation Race and the GC John Sample Invite the past two weekends, started this season with a 93 dual-meet winning streak over the past 14 years.
Freshman Justin Sims led Sharon with a ninth-place finish in 19:20.
• Hickory 27, Slippery Rock 28 — At Slippery Rock, the Hornets captured a thrilling meet by one point over the Rockets.
Caden Riethmiller (17:26) captured first place for the Hornets. Logan Rodgers (19:04) was third, Ben Swanson (19:49) placed fifth, Jack Davis (20:37) finished eighth, and Caleb Ewing (22:21) was 10th.
For Slippery Rock, Viktor Zahn (18:12) was runner-up, Anthony Robare (19:09) was fourth, Leshan Chen (20:10) sixth, Hunter Doerflinger (20:34) seventh, and Liam Robare (21:31) placed ninth.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
• West Middlesex 15, Commodore Perry 50 — At Sheakleyville, the Panthers did not field a full team.
Ella Bartholomew (23:33), AnnaSophia Viccari (23:33), and Lia Bartholomew (23:33) finished first through third for West Middlesex.
Bella Snyder (24:17), Jen Bowser (24:22), and Elaine Welton (24:29) placed fourth through sixth for the Panthers.
• Sharpsville 15, Wilmington 50 — At Buhl Park, Wilmington senior Emma Mason clocked in at 21:25 to capture first place while classmate Samantha Gioan (24:46) finished sixth. The Hounds did not field a full team.
Senior Lyndzie Springer (22:35) and juniors Lauren Aiello (22:48), Ava Hurl (24:29), and Joanne Chiavazza (24:34) finished second through fifth for the Devils.
• Grove City 20, Sharon 41 — At Grove City, Sharon senior Abby Douglas rolled to a first-place finish in 20:50.
Morgan Davis (22:45), Abbey Nichols (22:55), Josie Jones (22:57), Phoebe Graham (23:00), and Lily Lawson (23:03) placed second through sixth for the Eagles.
• Hickory 27, Slippery Rock 27 — At Slippery Rock, the Hornets completed the sweep with the same team score as the boys meet. Jillian White clocked in at 21:34 to place first for Hickory while Slippery Rock’s Tessa Szymanski (22:57) finished second.
Also for Hickory, Macie Horvath (23:00) placed third, Abbey Black (23:57) was sixth, Ava Shellenbarger (24:03) took seventh, and Emma Iacino was 10th in 24:44.
Slippery Rock’s Lexi Doerflinger (23:21) and Raely Fajohn (23:43) were fourth and fifth, respectively, while Emily Frazier (24:37) and Rylan Zupko (24:41) placed eighth and ninth.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Grove City 5, Greenville 0 — At Grove City, coach Michael Coulter’s Eagles improved to 9-2 in Region 1 and 10-2 overall with the win over the Trojans.
Singles: Macy Matson def. Megan Kelley, 6-0, 6-0; Cana Severson def. Lily Butcher, 6-1, 6-1; Ella West def. Hollie Addison, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Jane Coulter-Emily Williams def. Ada Wentling-Sarah Cooper, 6-0, 6-1; Maura Hroncich-Katy Panazzi def. McKenna Anderle-Sylvia Novak, 6-3, 6-1.
BOYS SOCCER
• Hickory 6, Conneaut Area 0 — At Hornet Stadium, Lukas Jones fired in two goals as the Hornets rolled past CASH in the Region 2 clash.
Ryan Evangelista, Logan Stanford, Logan Gordon, and Kory Semanco scored the other goals for Hickory. Gordon added two assists while Jones, Gio Rossi, and Jake Scarvel had one assist each. Matt Maitland and Connor Stoyer combined for the shutout in goal.
Conneaut Area goalkeeper Kyle White collected 10 saves.
• Grove City 2, Slippery Rock 2 (2OT) — At Forker Field in Grove City, the backyard rivals battled to a 2-2 Region 2 tie.
Hunter Berry and Nick Kingerski gave the Rockets a 2-0 lead in the first half before Pierson Badowski cut the lead to 2-1. Ben Donnelly scored in the second half for Grove City.
• Sharpsville 5, West Middlesex 1 — At McCracken Field, the Devils defeated the Big Reds in the Region 1 encounter.
Rylan Piccirilli and Peyton Haroldson fired in two goals each for Sharpsville (7-5-1) while Gregg Marstellar tallied the other goal. Blue Devils’ goalie Jack Leipheimer was credited with nine saves.
Jonathan Erb scored for West Middlesex and Ben Erb registered 10 saves in goal.
• Saturday’s Wilmington at Mercyhurst Prep match has been canceled.
• Wilmington 12, Kennedy Catholic 1 — At New Wilmington, Joe Saterlee fired in three goals and collected a pair of assists as the Hounds rolled in the Region 1 contest.
Eddie Gerstnecker collected two goals and an assist for the Hounds while Daniel Wilson fired in a pair of goals.
Charles Krepp and Skyler Sloan had one goal and one assist each for the Hounds while Matthew Pusateri, Maddox Reader, and Abram Deep added goals.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Sharpsville 8, West Middlesex 2 — At McCracken Field in Sharpsville, the Devils avenged a 5-3 loss on Saturday in West Middlesex with the Region 1 victory.
Sharpsville stats were not reported to The Herald.
Emily Davano and Delaney Donaldson scored for the Reds (1-5, 1-6). Cassie Vorisek made eight saves in goal for WM before coming out due to an injury. Katelynn Moyer took over in goal and made 22 saves.
“We demonstrated some great plays offensively and defensively,” said WM coach David Moyer. I’m very proud of who they are.”
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Kennedy Catholic 3, Sharon 0 — At Hermitage, the Region 1 Golden Eagles posted a 25-20, 25-21, 25-12 win over the Region 3 Tigers.
Kennedy Catholic: Alaina Suhar 9 kills, 8 blocks; Lydia Grove 6 aces, 9 digs; Brooke Kirkpatrick 6 assists, 6 digs; Faith Clayton 8 assists, 7 digs; Princess Ochweri 5 digs. Sharon: Reported to The Herald but didn’t include any stats.
JV: Kennedy Catholic, 2-0. No game scores submitted.
• Greenville 3, Hickory 2 — At “The Hive” in Hermitage, the Region 3 Trojans rallied for a 25-17, 18-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-12 win over the Region 5 Hornets.
Greenville: No stats reported. Hickory: No stats reported.
JV: Hickory, 25-15, 25-17.
• Jamestown 3, Farrell 1 — At Farrell, Madison Bercis had 32 points and 7 digs as the Muskies (7-6) copped the Region 1 win, 25-17, 16-25, 25-18, 25-3.
Jamestown: Madilyn Enterline 10 kills, 9 digs; Josie Pfaff 6 points, 7 digs; Morgan Bercis 10 points, 5 digs; Hayley Wood 6 digs; Taylor Keener 6 points, 12 assists; Hannah Hart 11 kills. Farrell: No stats reported.
JV: Jamestown, 23-25, 25-12, 15-3.
• Brookfield 3, Newton Falls 2 — At Brookfield, coach Brie Harbison’s Warriors rallied from a 2-set deficit to grab a thrilling win, 20-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15, 25-11.
Brookfield: Cailey Wellman 11 kills, 5 blocks; Lauren Shingledecker 20 kills, 11 digs; McKyah Graybill 5 kills; Zoe Steele 25 assists; Rylie Burdge 9 assists; Logan Shingledecker 10 digs; Alexia Baker 12 digs.
JV: Brookfield, 25-15, 25-6.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
W. MIDDLESEX 21, COMM. PERRY 37
1. Giovanni Rococi (WM) 18:40; 2. Nick Varga (WM) 19:27; 3. Braden Winter (CP) 19:28; 4. Trent Bell (CP) 19:42; 5. Dennis Jones (WM) 20:25; 6. Derek Johnson (WM) 20:38; 7. Devin Gruver (WM) 21:10; 8. Logan Kent (WM) 21:10; 9. Christian Saxe (CP) 21:19; 10. Lucas Kocher (CP) 22:35.
––––––
SHARPSVILLE 25, WILMINGTON 31
1. Jonathan Bissell (S) 17:46; 2. Tully Caiazza (W) 18:22; 3. Kellen DeJulia (S) 18:48; 4. Akito Hatch (W) 19:31; 5. Ethan Springer (S) 19:38; 6. Collin Buckwalter (W) 19:42; 7. Tyler Schenker (S) 19:57; 8. Pierce Nagel (W) 20:14; 9. Lucio Chrestay (S) 20:23; 10. Braydon Shanor (S) 20:38.
––––––
GROVE CITY 15, SHARON 50
1. Justice Brown (GC) 17:59; 2. Quinn McKnight (GC) 17:59; 3. MJ Pottinger (GC) 18:00; 4. Colsen Frank (GC) 18:00; 5. Isaiah Stauff (GC) 18:00; 6. Simon Hazy (GC) 18:42; 7. Ira Graham (GC) 18:43; 8. Wyatt Shepson (GC) 18:43; 9. Justin Sims (S) 19:20; 10. Harrison Saltrick (GC) 19:59.
––––––
HICKORY 27, SLIPPERY ROCK 28
1. Caden Riethmiller (H) 17:26; 2. Viktor Zahn (SR) 18:12; 3. Logan Rodgers (H) 19:04; 4. Anthony Robare (SR) 19:09; 5. Ben Swanson (H) 19:49; 6. Leshan Chen (SR) 20:10; 7. Hunter Doerflinger (SR) 20:34; 8. Jack Davis (H) 20:37; 9. Liam Robare (SR) 21:31; 10. Caleb Ewing (H) 22:21.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
W.MIDDLESEX 15, COMM. PERRY 50
1. Ella Bartholomew (WM) 23:33; 2. AnnaSophia Viccari (WM) 23:33; 3. Lia Bartholomew (WM) 23:33; 4. Bella Snyder (CP) 24:17; 5. Jen Bowser (CP) 24:22; 6. Elaine Welton (CP) 24:29; 7. Lily Widmyer (WM) 25:01; 8. Julia Thornton (WM) 25:09; 9. Taylor Rooks (CP) 29:11; 10. Brooke Schreiber (CP) 29:31.
––––––
SHARPSVILLE 15, WILMINGTON 50
1. Emma Mason (W) 21:25; 2. Lyndzie Springer (S) 22:35; 3. Lauren Aiello (S) 22:48; 4. Ava Hurl (S) 24:29; 5. Joanne Chiavazza (S) 24:34; 6. Samatha Gioan (W) 24:46; 7. Caitlyn White (S) 25:25; 8. Lillian Whalen (S) 25:35; 9. Ava Combine (S) 25:57; 10. Lena Fraley (S) 28:51.
––––––
GROVE CITY 20, SHARON 41
1. Abby Douglas (S) 20:50; 2. Morgan Davis (GC) 22:45; 3. Abbey Nichols (GC) 22:55; 4. Josie Jones (GC) 22:57; 5. Phoebe Graham (GC) 23:00; 6. Lily Lawson (GC) 23:03; 7. Maggie Goodman (S) 23:11; 8. Abigail Perrine (GC) 23:13; 9. Savannah Pottinger (GC) 24:19; 10. Ava Hannon (GC) 24:30.
––––––
HICKORY 27, SLIPPERY ROCK 28
1. Jillian White (H) 21:34; 2. Tessa Szymanski (SR) 22:57; 3. Macie Horvath (H) 23:00; 4. Lexi Doerflinger (SR) 23:21; 5. Raely Fajohn (SR) 23:43; 6. Abbey Black (H) 23:57; 7. Ava Shellenbarger (H) 24:03; 8. Emily Frazier (SR) 24:37; 9. Rylan Zupko (SR) 24:41; 10. Emma Iacino (H) 24:44.
