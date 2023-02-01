WRESTLING
The District 10 Class 2A Team Tournament begins tonight with two area teams in first-round matches at 7 p.m.
Ninth-seeded Grove City visits eighth-seeded Saegertown while 10th-seeded Sharpsville visits No. 7 seed Titusville.
The other first-round matches tonight are No. 12 seed Northwestern at No. 5 seed Corry and 11th-seeded North East at No. 6 seed Gen. McLane.
No. 1 seed Reynolds, No. 2 seed Ft. LeBoeuf, No. 3 seed Greenville, and No. 4 seed Commodore Perry have byes into the quarterfinals.
The quarterfinals (9 a.m.), semifinals (3 p.m.) and finals (5 p.m.) are at Sharon High on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
• Hickory 62, Wilmington 33 — At “The Hive” in Hermitage, 10 different Hornets’ scored in the Region 5 win over the Hounds.
Hickory (3-2, 9-7) jumped out to a 26-5 lead after eight minutes and never looked back in picking up the win.
Tyson Djakovich led Hickory with 15 points, Landon Bean scored 10 and had four rebounds, and Aidan Enoch contributed nine points, five rebounds, and four assists.
Also for Hickory, Ben Swanson posted five rebounds and three assists, Rylan Dye had two rebounds, two steals, and two assists, Braden Bittler and Marco Miller grabbed three rebounds each, and Dom Uberti contributed three rebounds and two assists.
Anthony Reed led Wilmington (0-5, 2-15) with 11 points and Ben Miller scored eight.
• Grove City 61, Slippery Rock 43 — At “The Eagles’ Nest” in Grove City, Nathan Greer fired in 20 points to lead GC (4-1, 9-8) to the Region 5 win.
Gavin Lutz added 15 points for the Eagles and Brett Loughry scored 12.
GC held a slim 26-24 lead at halftime and outscored the Rockets 35-19 in the second half.
Josh Book had 11 points for Slippery Rock (1-4, 6-10), John Sabo contributed eight markers, and Jacob Wolak added six points.
• Lakeview 46, West Middlesex 41 — At West Middlesex, coach Garrett Blaschak’s Sailors (3-2, 9-8) picked up a big Region 2 road win against the Reds (2-3, 8-9).
WM led 12-4 at the end of the opening quarter and 20-14 at halftime. Lakeview outscored the Big Reds 17-10 in the third quarter and 15-11 over the final eight minutes to secure the win.
Cameron Pence led Lakeview with 16 points while Lucas Fagley and Owen Dye added seven points each.
Gio Rococi had a game-high 19 points for West Middlesex, Richie Preston bucketed 10, and John Partridge added eight markers.
• Sharpsville 81, George Junior Republic 58 — At Sharpsville, coach Mike Williams’ Blue Devils improved to 4-1 in Region 2 and 7-9 overall with the win over the Tigers (0-5, 2-13).
Liam Campbell rifled in 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Sharpsville and Braden Scarvel had 13 points and 14 boards.
Also for the Devils, Garen Levis contributed nine points and dished out 10 assists, Carter DeJulia added eight points, and Luke Distler dished out seven assists.
Bahir Green led GJR with 25 points, Marques Lias scored 15, and Daniel Franklin bucketed 14.
• Mercer 70, Reynolds 33 — At Transfer, the Raiders only scored six points in the second half as the Mustangs (5-0, 13-4) captured the Region 2 win.
Daemyin Mattocks had 24 points for Mercer, Bubba Palmer buried four treys en route to 17 points, and Jake Mattocks contributed seven points. Jake Mattocks is approaching 1,000 career points. He stands at 982.
Jake Williams paced Reynolds (1-4, 5-12) with 12 points, PJ Winkle tallied 10, and Haydin McLaughlin added seven points.
• Rocky Grove 61, Commodore Perry 55 — At Hadley, the Orioles (1-3, 8-9) picked up the Region 1 win over the Panthers (0-4, 2-15).
RG held a slim 26-24 lead at halftime and was up 43-41 at the end of the third quarter. The Grove outscored CP 18-14 in the fourth to hang on for the win.
Quinn Ritchey led Rocky Grove with 18 points, Schiffer Anderson scored 14, and Blayne Baker added a dozen points.
Kyle Stringert (14 points), Xavier Williams (12), and Christian Saxe (11) scored in double digits for Commodore Perry.
Rocky Grove had 11 treys in the game and the Panthers had 10.
• Kennedy Catholic 55, Jamestown 49 — At Jamestown, Thorsten Hart fired in 25 points to power the Golden Eagles (3-1, 8-8) past the Muskies in a Region 1 clash.
KC led 14-10 after the opening quarter and 26-21 at the break. The Golden Eagles held on by outscoring Jamestown 29-28 in the second half.
Levi Hailstock posted 12 points for KC and Nick Ondo added eight markers.
Cameron Keyser had 14 points for the Muskies, Carter Williams scored 13, and Josh Hill had nine points.
• Brookfield 81, LaBrae 61 — At Brookfield, Donovan Pawlowski fired in 25 points and Matteo Fortuna scored 23 as coach Shawn Hammond’s Warriors (8-3, 13-5) defeated LaBrae (8-3, 11-6).
The Warriors led 36-21 at halftime, 50-39 after three quarters and pulled away by firing 31 fourth-quarter points.
Isaiah Jones had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double for Brookfield and Nevon Hoffman scored 11 points. Fortuna also dished out seven assists and Carter Creed had four steals.
Jay McGary (19 points), Austin Rowe (14), and Blake Kahnell (10) scored in double digits for the Vikings.
SWIMMING
The Sharon High swim teams were swept by Titusville recently in Sharon. The girls lost 107-61 while the boys dropped a 90-75 decision.
GIRLS
200 Free: Logan Wilson, 1st place.
200 IM: Abbey Snyder, 1st place.
50 Free: Claire Calla, 2nd place.
100 Fly: Abbey Snyder, 1st place.
500 Free: Logan Wilson, 1st place.
200 Free Relay: Snyder, Sadowski, Calla, Wilson, 2nd place.
100 Back: Claire Calla, 2nd place.
400 Free Relay: Snyder, Sadowski, Calla, Wilson, 2nd place.
BOYS
200 Free: Mark Cattron, 1st place.
200 IM: Nate Dorsch, 1st place.
50 Free: Ben Jones, 1st place.
100 Fly: Nate Dorsch, 2nd place.
100 Free: Nick Selby, 2nd place.
500 Free: Mark Cattron 1st place, Sunny Puga 2nd place.
200 Free Relay: Jones, Slicker, Dorsch, Cattron, 1st place.
100 Back: Liam Slicker, 2nd place.
Boys 400 Free Relay: Jones, Slicker, Dorsch, Cattron, 1st place.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WILMINGTON 5 7 11 10 33
HICKORY 26 10 16 10 62
WILMINGTON – Miller 3-0-0-8, Wilson 1-0-0-3, Hill 1-0-1-2, Book 1-0-0-3, Reed 4-2-2-11, Bruckner 1-2-4-4, Serafino 0-0-0-0, Kline 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Miller 2, Wilson 1, Book 1, Reed 1. Totals: 12-4-7-33.
HICKORY – Dye 2-1-2-5, Enoch 4-0-0-9, Daniels 1-0-0-2, Cousin 1-0-0-2, Swanson 1-1-3-3, Lyons 0-0-0-0, Miller 2-0-0-4, Bittler 4-0-0-8, Djakovich 5-2-2-15, Bean 5-0-0-10, Flickinger 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Djakovich 3, Enoch 1. Totals: 27-4-7-62.
JV: Hickory, 67-5. Alex Flickinger 13, Braden Bittler 12, Dom Uberti 11 for Hickory (14-0).
––––––
SLIPP. ROCK 7 17 7 12 43
GROVE CITY 13 13 15 20 61
SLIPPERY ROCK – Prementine 2-0-0-4, Sabo 2-3-4-8, Gordon 1-0-0-3, Wolak 3-0-0-6, Book 4-1-2-11, Pyle 1-0-1-3, Kovacik 1-0-0-3, Parson 2-1-2-5. 3-pt. goals: Book 2, Sabo 1, Gordon 1, Pyle 1, Kovacik 1. Totals: 16-5-9-43.
GROVE CITY – Irani 1-4-5-6, Greer 9-2-4-20, Ferguson 0-0-0-0, Fischer 0-0-0-0, Gubba 0-0-0-0, Loughry 4-1-2-12, Lutz 6-3-6-15, Martin 4-0-1-8. 3-pt. goals: Loughry 3. Totals: 24-10-18-61.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
LAKEVIEW 4 10 17 15 46
W.MIDDLESEX 12 8 10 11 41
LAKEVIEW – L.Fagley 2-3-4-7, C.Fagley 2-0-1-6, Reiser 1-2-2-4, Dye 2-3-4-7, Pence 6-3-4-16, Bell 1-2-2-4, Urey 0-0-0-0, Birtner 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: C.Fagley 2, Pence 1. Totals: 15-13-17-46.
WEST MIDDLESEX – Rococi 7-5-6-19, Knight 0-0-0-0, Stover 2-0-1-4, Preston 4-2-2-10, Shrawder 0-0-0-0, Partridge 2-2-2-8. 3-pt. goals: Partridge 2. Totals: 15-9-11-41.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GEO. JUNIOR 14 16 11 17 58
SHARPSVILLE 26 23 17 15 81
GEORGE JUNIOR REPUBLIC – Meadows 0-0-0-0, Baynes 0-0-0-0, Hunt 1-0-0-2, Franklin 5-3-5-14, Lias 5-3-9-15, Green 9-4-4-25, Stowers 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Green 3, Gist 2, Franklin 1. Totals: 21-10-18-58.
SHARPSVILLE – Toth 2-0-0-6, Cadman 1-0-0-3, Levis 4-1-4-9, DeJulia 3-0-0-8, Distler 2-2-2-7, Scarvel 4-5-13-13, O’Neill 2-0-0-5, Pernesky 0-0-0-0, Campbell 12-2-2-28, Myers 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Toth 2, DeJulia 2, Campbell 2, Cadman 1, Distler 1, O’Neill 1. Totals: 31-10-21-81.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
MERCER 23 13 11 23 70
REYNOLDS 10 17 2 4 33
MERCER – Haines 2-0-2-5, Miller 3-0-0-6, Palmer 6-1-2-17, Balaski 0-0-0-0, D.Mattocks 9-5-6-24, Godfrey 1-1-2-3, Cunningham 1-1-2-4, Amos 1-0-0-2, Grossman 1-0-0-2, J.Mattocks 3-1-2-7. 3-pt. goals: Palmer 4, Haines 1, D.Mattocks 1, Cunningham 1. Totals: 27-9-16-70.
REYNOLDS – McLaughlin 3-0-0-7, Guerino 0-0-0-0, Winkle 5-0-3-10, McCloskey 1-0-0-2, Snyder 0-0-0-0, L.Miller 0-0-0-0, Williams 4-4-4-12, McCurdy 0-0-2-0, N.Miller 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: McLaughlin 1. Totals: 14-4-9-33.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
ROCKY GROVE 14 12 17 18 61
COMM. PERRY 11 13 17 14 55
ROCKY GROVE – Anderson 5-0-0-14, Whitman 1-0-0-2, Wolfgong 2-0-0-5, Q.Ritchey 7-0-0-18, Baker 5-2-3-12, Zinz 1-0-0-2, Carter 3-0-0-8, Stevenson 0-0-0-0, W.Bell 0-0-0-0, Baughman 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Anderson 4, Q.Ritchey 4, Carter 2, Wolfgong 1. Totals: 24-2-3-61.
COMMODORE PERRY – T.Bell 1-0-0-3, Saxe 5-0-4-11, Philson 3-0-0-9, Stringert 5-3-10-14, Williams 3-4-4-12, Jones 2-0-0-6. 3-pt. goals: Philson 3, Williams 2, Jones 2, T.Bell 1, Saxe 1, Stringert 1. Totals: 19-7-18-55.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
KENNEDY 14 12 13 16 55
JAMESTOWN 10 11 13 15 49
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – T.Hart 9-4-6-25, Hailstock 4-4-7-12, R.Hart 1-5-6-7, B.Ondo 0-0-0-0, Southworth 1-1-2-3, N.Ondo 4-0-1-8. 3-pt. goals: T.Hart 3. Totals: 19-14-22-55.
JAMESTOWN – Williams 4-2-3-13, Hill 3-0-0-9, Ford 2-0-0-6, Ternent 2-2-3-6, Keyser 4-5-6-14, Popielarcheck 0-1-2-1, Planavsky 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Williams 3, Hill 3, Ford 2, Keyser 1. Totals: 15-10-14-49.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
LaBRAE 8 13 18 22 61
BROOKFIELD 19 17 14 31 81
LaBRAE – Smith 3-0-0-8, Blackmon 1-1-3-3, McGary 7-2-2-19, Rowe 5-1-3-14, Kahnell 3-4-7-10, Boone 0-0-0-0, Lancaster 1-3-4-5, Glaser 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: McGary 3, Rowe 3, Smith 2. Totals: 21-11-19-61.
BROOKFIELD – Kiskadden 1-0-0-3, Fortuna 7-9-13-23, Jones 5-0-0-10, Hoffman 3-5-8-11, Pawlowski 8-6-7-25, Bartolin 1-1-3-3, Russo 0-1-2-1, DeJoy 1-0-0-2, Creed 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goals: Pawlowski 3, Kiskadden 1. Totals: 27-23-35-81.
