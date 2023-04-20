SOFTBALL
• Hickory 15, Sharon 0 (4 inn.) — At Hermitage, the Hornets went up 5-0 in the second inning and added nine more runs in the fourth to roll past the Tigers in the Region 4 contest.
Lydia Hallas fired a three-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks for Hickory, which improved to 6-1 in region play and 6-3 overall.
Madeline Myers doubled and singled and drove in three runs for the Hornets, Loren Myers ripped three singles and had three RBIs, and Mya Jewell tripled, singled, and drove in four runs.
Also for Hickory, Hallie Miller had two hits and an RBI, Hallas collected three singles and two RBIs, Madison Reardon doubled and drove in a pair of runs, and Jordyn Hanzelka doubled.
Claire Bodien pitched for Sharon. She fanned two batters, issued nine walks, and gave up 14 hits.
Lacey Root hit a double for the Tigers (3-5, 3-6) and Dalaini Bayer had two singles.
• Franklin 12, Jamestown 3 — At Jamestown, Franklin ace Trinity Edge fired a complete-game four-hitter and had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs as the Knights (7-1, 8-2) handed the Muskies (6-11, 7-2) their first Region 4 loss of the season.
Franklin jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and went up 4-0 in the second. Jamestown cut the lead to 4-3 in the third frame, but the Knights added a run in the fifth, three in sixth, and four in the seventh.
Abby Boland ripped four singles and drove in three runs for the Knights, Rilee Hanna hit a double and three singles, Gabby Wimer contributed an RBI single, Autumn Fitzgerald had two singles, and Sydni Hoobler doubled.
Kalani Spurlock doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Jamestown, Reese Schaller doubled and singled, and Savannah Thurber singled and drove in a run.
• Oil City 6, Grove City 0 — At Memorial Park in Grove City, Shalyn Whittemore and Sarah Garmong combined to pitch a three-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks in the Region 4 win over the Eagles.
Whittemore started and pitched three innings and Garmong close out the final four innings.
Oil City went up 2-0 in the fourth inning, added another run in the fifth, and plated three in the sixth.
Offensively for the Oilers (4-4, 5-5), Mara Martinec doubled and drove in two runs, Payton Liederbach hit three singles, Nyssa Hanlon, Shayla Hanlon, and Abby Foley all singled and had an RBI, Maddie Wenner contributed a pair of singles, and Garmong drove in a run.
Kara Kirk pitched for Grove City (0-6, 0-8). She struck out eight hitters, walked one, and gave up nine hits.
Johanna Smiley hit a pair of singles for GC and Morgan Eaton singled.
• Wilmington 15, Kennedy Catholic 0 (3 inn.) — At Hermitage, Ava Williamson and Stella Maynard combined to pitch a no-hitter as the Hounds (6-1, 8-1) rolled in the Region 1 encounter.
Williamson started and pitched two innings. She struck out four and issued one walk. Maynard fanned one batter in pitching the third frame.
Karah Deal tripled, singled, and drove in three runs for Wilmington, Paije Peterson singled and drove in two runs, and Faith Jones singled twice and had two RBIs.
Also for the Hounds, Graeson Grubbs ripped a pair of doubles, Williamson singled and drove in a run, and Malia Baney and Chloe Krarup both had RBI doubles.
Brooke Kirkpatrick suffered the loss for Kennedy Catholic (0-6, 0-6). She had seven strikeouts, issued three walks, and surrendered 11 hits.
• Mercer 17, Lakeview 1 (3 inn.) — At Stoneboro, Angelina Eakman fired an abbreviated two-hitter and belted a home run, double, and drove in five runs to lead the Mustangs (3-2, 5-2) to the Region 1 victory.
Mercer took a quick 5-0 lead in the first inning, added a pair of runs in the second frame, and scored 10 in the third.
Eakman struck out eight batters and issued three walks.
Hemi Brazel (two innings) and Dakota Berlin pitched for Lakeview. The duo had one strikeout, issued eight free passes, and allowed 12 hits.
At the dish for Mercer, Emma Stoepfel and Pressley Washil both doubled, singled, and drove in three runs, Kailyn Adams homered and had three RBIs, Lexie Walker and Adison Foster both singled and drove in a run, and Lily Erwin added two singles.
For Lakeview (2-5, 2-7), Zoe Proper singled and drove in a run and Joyce Mets hit a single.
• Sharpsville 16, Reynolds 0 (3 inn.) — At Transfer, Breanna Hanley threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk and the Devils (7-0, 7-3) banged out 13 hits in the Region 1 win over the Raiders (3-4, 4-6).
Keeley Whitaker had a pair of singles and two RBIs for Sharpsville, Emma Brest, Bella Ritenour, and Haley White all doubled, singled, and had two RBIs, Hanley doubled, Miah Applegarth, Lily Palko, and Izzie Candiotti each singled and drove in one run, and Jordan Brest doubled and had an RBI.
Madelyn Diefenderfer threw for Reynolds. She fanned five batters, issued two walks, and allowed 13 hits.
• Brookfield 15, Newton Falls 0 (5 inn.) — At Brookfield, Abby DeJoy hit two homers and Katie Logan homered as the Warriors rolled.
Jenae Pugh doubled and drove in three runs for Brookfield, Sophia Hook hit two doubles, and Arrianna Jones doubled and singled.
Miranda Nicholson earned the win for the Warriors. She struck out seven hitters and only issued one walk.
BOYS TENNIS
• Hickory 4, Oil City 1 — At Oil City, CJ Myers and Jake Scarvell picked up wins in singles’ play and the Hornets swept the doubles competition in the Region 1 win over the Oilers.
Hickory (4-2, 4-2) dropped only seven out of the 55 games played in those four matches.
“I was very happy to see us respond accordingly after the tough loss to Sharon on Wednesday,” said Hickory co-head coach Joe Bender. “It was great to see Kory Semanco team up with Noah Belcher at second doubles and get the win in his first-ever varsity match.”
Singles: Jackson Dilks (OC) def. Blake Herring, 6-4, 6-4; Myers (H) def. Dylan Bly, 6-0, 6-0; Scarvell (H) def. Sam Smith, 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Paul Spielvogle-Trevor Borowicz (H) def. Simon Burkett-Austin Melnon, 6-0, 6-3; Semanco-Belcher (H) def. Justin Garland-Harlan Myers, 6-0, 6-0.
• Warren 5, Grove City 0 — At Grove City, the Dragons swept the Eagles (3-2, 4-4) in the Region 1 match.
Singles: Logan Fincher def. Ryan Waugaman, 6-3, 6-2; Mark Lynds def. Caleb Baumgartner, 6-1, 6-3; Abe Wolf def. Pierson Badowski, 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Owen Strandburg-Adam Strandburg def. Shane Cavolo-Landon Schofield, 6-3, 6-2; Hugh Harrison-Jack Lynds def. Landon Mercer-Noah Bovard, 6-0, 6-1.
• Titusville 5, Kennedy Catholic 0 – In Titusville, the Rockets swept the Golden Eagles.
Lane Knight defeated KC’s Isaiah Daniels 6-0, 6-1; Zach Wooten beat Ian Mehalick 6-0, 6-0 and Titusville’s Tori Bodamer bested James Brocklehurst 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles play, the team of Mott and Prester got the better of Kennedy’s Aidan Churlik and Alex Kavanaugh 6-1, 6-1.
Singles: Knight (T) def. Daniels 6-0, 6-1; Wooten (T) def. Mehallick 6-0, 6-0; Bodamer (T) def. Brocklehurst 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Mott-Prester (T) def. Churlik-Kavanagh (KC) 6-1, 6-1.
• Warren 5, Kennedy Catholic 0 — At Buhl Park, KC and Warren played their second matches of the day.
Singles: A.Strandburg def. Daniels, 6-1, 6-0; Brody Alexander def. Mehallick, 6-1, 6-0; Carson Moore def. Glenn Miller, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Cory-Striker def. Churlik-Kavanaugh, 6-0, 6-1; KC forfeited No. 2.
• Sharon 4, Greenville 1 — At Buhl Park, the Tigers captured the Region 1 win.
Singles: Liam Klingensmith (S) def. Isaac Hightree, 6-3, 6-3; Ben Pollock (S) def. Alex Harcourt, 6-2, 6-2; Finn Butcher (G) def. Andrew Joint, 6-3, 6-0. Doubles: Keegan Widmyer-Anthony Richards (S) def. Saku Fujita-Zach Morgan, 6-2, 6-2; Brian Nguyen-Sam Pollock (S) def. Bryce Stefanowicz-Noah Christner, 6-4, 7-6(7-2).
BASEBALL
• Reynolds 12, Kennedy Catholic 1 (5 inn.) — At Hermitage, the Raiders (2-5, 2-6) pounded out 11 hits, including six doubles, in the Region 1 win over KC.
Carter Reichard fired a two-hitter for Reynolds. He collected five strikeouts and only walked two hitters.
At the dish, Nolan Reichard had a pair of doubles, a single, and drove in three runs for Reynolds. PJ Winkle doubled and had two RBIs, Chase Bell doubled and singled, Logan Chamberlain doubled and drove in a pair, Kolton Wilkinson doubled and singled, and Carter Reichard singled and had an RBI.
Kennedy Catholic (1-6, 1-6) did not submit stats to The Herald.
• Lakeview 8, West Middlesex 3 — At Stoneboro, Maddox Bell threw a complete-game four-hitter as the Sailors picked up the Region 1 victory.
Bell struck out 13 batters and issued no walks.
Richie Preston (four innings) and Evan Gilson split time on the mound for WM. Preston fanned three, walked one, and gave up all eight runs on 10 hits. Gilson collected three strikeouts.
Cody Fagley hit a pair of doubles and drove in three runs for Lakeview, Owen Dye had three singles, Lucas Fagley doubled and had an RBI, Bell hit an RBI double, and Jonny Husband contributed a pair of singles and two RBIs.
For WM, Preston and Tyler Blanton each singled and drove in a run, Gio Rococi was credited with an RBI, and Devin Gruver and Bowen Briggs both singled.
• Sharpsville 6, Mercer 2 — At Kevin S. Yarabinec Memorial Field in South Py Twp., Kaden Wygant and Braden Scarvel combined on a three-hitter to lead the Blue Devils past Mercer in Region 1 play.
Wygant pitched five innings and Scarvel closed it out. They had eight strikeouts and only issued three walks.
Gabe Titus doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Sharpsville, Eric Lindstedt singled and had two RBIs, Jack Leipheimer and Stephen Tarnoci both collected two singles and an RBI, Scarvel singled and drove in a run, and Luke Distler and Josh Divens each ripped two singles.
Evan Julock (five innings) and Jake Mattocks pitched for Mercer. The duo collected three strikeouts, walked three, and gave up 11 hits.
Offensively for the Mustangs, Troy Bachman singled and drove in a run, Mattocks singled, and Jayden Amos drove in a run with a double.
• Thursday’s Titusville at Slippery Rock game was moved to Friday. Friday’s originally scheduled Slippery Rock at Mercer game was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
