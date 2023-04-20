Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High around 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.