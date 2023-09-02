Hickory and Wilmington grabbed Region 3 wins on Friday night while Reynolds and Lakeview captured victories in Region 1 play.
Wilmington beat Greenville, 21-14, Hickory routed Franklin, 63-14, Lakeview rolled past Saegertown, 58-19, and Reynolds edged Mercer, 28-27.
In non-region/conference action, Grove City posted a 62-7 win over Northwestern, Sharon routed Warren (Pa.), 60-0, Sharpsville trounced Titusville, 71-48, Slippery Rock dropped a 49-7 decision to Mercyhurst Prep, and Brookfield defeated Valley Christian, 26-12.
Region 1 Kennedy Catholic hosts Region 2 Union City this afternoon.
The following was reported to The Herald on Friday:
• Reynolds 28, Mercer 27 — At Transfer, coach Josh Mull’s Raiders (1-0, 2-0) picked up a thrilling Region 1 win over the Mustangs (0-1, 1-1).
Reynolds went up 14-0, but Mercer cut the lead to 14-7 at halftime and 14-13 at the end of the third quarter. The Raiders ended up scoring the game-winning touchdown and 2-point conversion with three minutes remaining.
The Mustangs answered with 1:41 left, but a 2-point conversion run failed.
Gavin Alabran returned a kickoff 78 yards for a score and Xavier Zachrich had a 7-yard TD run as Reynolds went up 14-0. Rider Chiappini had a one-yard TD run with 1:28 left in the half and Colton Davis tacked on the PAT to cut the lead to 14-7.
Alabran had an 11-yard TD run and Gabe Minjarez scored on a 9-yard run in the second half for the Raiders.
Mercer’s Daemyin Mattocks (1-, 10-, 52-yard runs) scored three TDs in the second half for Mercer.
Minjarez’s 9-yard touchdown run came with three minutes left and he ran in the 2-point conversion to give Reynolds a 28-21 lead. Mattocks cut the lead to 28-27 with 1:41 left, but his 2-point conversion run failed and the Raiders held on for the win.
Alabran rushed for 116 yards on only five carries for the Raiders and Minjarez had 18 carries for 73 yards. Behind center, Alabran went 5-of-13 for 80 yards with one interception. Kevyn Malgieri caught a pair of passes for 51 yards.
For Mercer, Mattocks rushed for 174 yards on 16 carries the Carter Addison had 110 yards rushing on 19 totes. Chiappini was 2-of-6 for seven yards. Ben Godfrey had both catches. — Stats reported by Herald correspondent Ryan Briggs.
• Sharon 60, Warren 0 — At War Memorial Field in Warren, coach Jason McElhaney’s Region 3 Tigers improved to 2-0 with the win over the Region 4 Dragons (0-2).
Mister Ham and Ethan Engelmore shined at quarterback for Sharon. Ham had a pair of touchdown runs (2 and 5 yards) and threw a 36-yard TD pass to CC Harrison. Engelmore scored on a 25-yard run and threw scoring strikes to Angelo Fromm (2 yards) and Ra’Keem Hughes (33 yards).
Harrison also returned a punt 90 yards for a score, Labron Wilder had a 14-yard touchdown run, and Cassius Hosey reached the end zone on a 40-yard run.
Sharon led 20-0 at the end of the opening quarter and 47-0 at the break.
Ham was 2-of-5 for 92 yards and Engemore went 4-of-6 for 76 yards. Cortez Nixon led the rushing attack with 89 yards on only three carries. Bishop Root led the receivers with one catch for 56 yards and Harrison had two grabs for 48 yards.
• Hickory 63, Franklin 14 — At Franklin, coach Bill Dungee’s Region 3 Hornets moved to 2-0 by routing the Region 4 Knights (0-2).
Hickory quarterback Zander Telesz led the way with a pair of 9-yard touchdown runs and two TD tosses. The junior QB threw a 14-yard TD pass for Tylon Cousins and a 36-yarder to Will Acrie.
Hornets’ freshman standout Kelvin Morrison reached the end zone on runs of 36 and 25 yards. Sean Kennedy (2-yard run), Keenan Scullin (10-yard run), and Jamal Calhoun (2-yard run) also had rushing scores for Hickory.
Morrison compiled 102 rushing yards on only four carrries while Kennedy ran for 63 yards on six totes. Telesz was 9-of-14 for 197 yards. Luke Nevil had two receptions for 57 yards and Timmy Krivosh caught one pass for 50 yards.
Cousins, Acrie, and Jason Phillips all had interceptions for Hickory and Ben Walls had a strip sack fumble recovery.
• Grove City 62, Northwestern 7 — At Rogers Field in Albion, the Eagles rebounded from last week’s season-opening loss to Avonworth by nearly rolling up 600 yards of total offense against Northwestern.
Grove City (1-1) totaled 25 first downs and accumulated 597 yards (273 rushing, 324 passing), while forcing three turnovers and limiting the Wildcats to just 135 yards.
Eagles quarterback Hunter Hohman threw for five touchdowns and rushed for two more, while intercepting a pass and finishing with seven tackles. For the game, he completed 17-of-21 passes for 324 yards and rushed three times for 85 yards.
Gavin Lutz (9-148, three TDs) and Nathan Greer (4-137, two TDs) pulled in 13 of Hohman’s 17 completions.
Bode Stevenson — who had six tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack — finished with 49 yards rushing and a 22-yard score on six totes.
Defensively for Grove City, Clayton Martin led the way with 10 tackles, while Jack Wolfe and Lutz also had interceptions. Ian McCreary and Shawn Young had sacks for the Eagles — Information submitted by Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin.
BOYS SOCCER
• Slippery Rock 4, Sharpsville 2 — At Slippery Rock on Thursday, Max Kovacik had a pair of goals and Alex Cagle collected two assists as the Region 2 Rockets defeated the Region 1 Blue Devils.
Jesse Gahring and Collin Wimer also scored for Slippery Rock and Mason Hertzog had an assist. Josh Book made five saves in goal.
Brady Jones fired in both goals for Sharpsville. Jared Bissell was credited with 21 saves.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Portersville Christian School 3, Mercer 2 — At Mercer on Thursday, PCS rallied for a 25-20, 15-25, 19-25, 25-10, 15-13 win over the Mustangs.
Mercer: Jillian Mount 16 assists, 21 digs; Ashlynn Heckathorn 6 kills; Alisha Latimer 18 digs; Lexie Walker 13 assists, 10 digs; McKenna McCandless 11 kills, 16 digs; Lily Irwin 7 digs; Zoey Seidel 10 digs.
JV: Mercer, 25-13, 25-17.
FOOTBALL
MERCER 0 7 6 14 27
REYNOLDS 8 6 0 14 28
Scoring plays
R — Alabran, 78 kickoff return (Nay run)
R — Zachrich, 7 run (run failed)
M — Chiappini, 1 run (Davis kick)
M — Mattocks, 1 run (run failed)
R — Alabran, 11 run (run failed)
M — Mattocks, 10 run (Mattocks run)
R — Minjarez, 9 run (Minjarez run)
M — Mattocks, 52 run (run failed)
Team stats
MERCER REYNOLDS
15 First downs 12
282 Rushing yards 182
7 Passing yards 80
6-2-0 Att-comp-int 13-5-1
289 Total yards 262
2-0 Fumbles-lost 3-0
4-30 Penalties-yards lost 3-35
Individual stats
Rushing: MERCER — Mattocks 16-174, Addison 19-110, Puskar 1-5, Leftheris 8-2, team 1-0 Chiappini 4-(-9); REYNOLDS — Alabran 5-116, Minjarez 18-73, Zachrich 1-7, Nay 1-6, Blackburn 1-2, team 4-(-22).
Passing: MERCER — Chiappini 6-2-0-7; REYNOLDS — Alabran 13-5-1-80.
Receiving: MERCER — Godfrey 2-7; REYNOLDS — Malgieri 2-51, Zachrich 3-29.
———
SHARON 20 27 7 6 60
WARREN 0 0 0 0 0
Scoring plays
S — Ham, 2 run (Kanan kick)
S — Harrison, 36 pass from Ham (kick failed)
S — Wilder, 14 run (Kanan kick)
S — Harrison, 90 punt return (kick failed)
S — Engelmore, 25 run (Kanan kick)
S — Ham, 5 run (Kanan kick)
S — Fromm, 2 pass from Engelmore (Kanan kick)
S — Hughes, 33 pass from Engelmore (Kanan kick)
S — Hosey, 40 run (kick failed)
Team stats
SHARON WARREN
13 First downs 8
231 Rushing yards 80
178 Passing yards 43
12-7-0 Att-comp-int 8-2-1
409 Total yards 123
0-0 Fumbles-lost 4-1
8-65 Penalties-yards lost 1-5
Individual stats
Rushing: SHARON — Nixon 3-89, Friday 2-44, Hosey 2-41, Ham 4-19, Engelmore 2-15, Wilder 1-14, Lampkins 1-5, Brown 2-3, White 2-1; WARREN — Harvey 14-57, Corbett 2-15, Cruz 11-15, Sowa 5-2, Dippold 3-(-4), Shene 1-(-5).
Passing: SHARON — Ham 5-2-0-92, Engelmore 6-4-0-76, Lampkins 1-1-0-10; WARREN — Dippold 8-2-1-43.
Receiving: SHARON — Root 1-56, Harrison 2-48, Hughes 1-33, Norris 1-29, Perks 1-10, Fromm 1-2; WARREN — Corbett 2-43.
———
HICKORY 14 34 15 0 63
FRANKLIN 6 0 8 0 14
Scoring plays
H — Kennedy, 2 run (Jones kick)
H — Morrison, 36 run (Jones kick)
F — No names submitted, 28 pass (kick blocked)
H — Telesz, 9 run (Jones kick)
H — Scullin, 10 run (Jones kick)
H — Telesz, 9 run (run failed)
H — Cousins, 14 pass from Telesz (Jones kick)
H — Acrie, 36 pass from Telesz (Jones kick)
H — Morrison, 25 run (Stafford kick)
H — Calhoun, 2 run (Krivosh run)
F — No name submitted, 60 run (run good)
Team stats
HICKORY FRANKLIN
8 First downs 6
173 Rushing yards 86
227 Passing yards 68
16-11-0 Att-comp-int N/A
400 Total yards 154
1Fumbles-lost 3
7-55 Penalties-yards lost 7-37
Individual stats
Rushing: HICKORY — Morrison 4-102, Kennedy 6-63, Telesz 4-32, Calhoun 2-27, Scullin 1-10, Applegarth 2-(-2), Bishop 1-(-5), Cousins 1-(13), Jones 1-(-26); FRANKLIN — N/A.
Passing: HICKORY — Telesz 14-9-0-197, Cousins 2-2-0-30; FRANKLIN — N/A.
Receiving: HICKORY — Nevil 2-57, Krivosh 1-50, Acrie 1-36, Cousins 3-31, Bishop 1-27, Morrison 1-16, Hilliard 1-7, Phillips 1-3; FRANKLIN — N/A.
––––––
GROVE CITY 20 28 7 7 62
N’WESTERN 0 7 0 0 7
Scoring plays
GC — Lutz, 19 pass from Hohman (Stucchio kick)
GC — Stevenson, 22 run (Stucchio kick)
GC — Hohman, 10 run (kick failed)
GC — Greer, 24 pass from Hohman (Stucchio kick)
NW — Snow fumble recovery (Fountain kick)
GC — Hohman, 64 run (Stucchio kick)
GC — Lutz, 19 pass from Hohman (Stucchio kick)
GC — Lutz, 23 pass from Hohman (Stucchio kick)
GC — Greer, 33 pass from Hohman (Stucchio kick)
GC — Vandergrift, 19 run (Stucchio kick)
Team stats
GROVE CITY N’WESTERN
25 First downs 7
273 Rushing yards 17
324 Passing yards 118
21-17-1 Att-comp-int 22-7-3
597 Total yards 135
2-1 Fumbles-lost 1-0
12-85 Penalties-yards lost 6-45
Individual stats
Rushing: GROVE CITY — Hohman 3-85, Stevenson 6-49, Lutz 2-31, Wilson 3-29, Bubenheim 4-25, Stucchio 3-25, Vandergrift 2-25, McElroy 2-4; NORTHWESTERN — White 6-10, Fountain 14-6, Start 2-4, Sutter 0-(-3).
Passing: GROVE CITY — Hohman 21-17-1-324, McCreadie 0-0-0-0, Moore 0-0-0-0; NORTHWESTERN — Fountain 17-6-2-118, Mikovich 5-1-1-0.
Receiving: GROVE CITY — Lutz 9-148, Greer 4-137, Martin 2-19, Richardson-Heasley 1-11, Stevenson 1-9; NORTHWESTERN — Gonzales 3-77, Swift 2-32, Mikovich 1-5, Sutter 1-4.
––––––
Note: Submit stats to sports@sharonherald.com.
