BASEBALL
• Hickory 7, Mercer 5 — At Hermitage, the Region 2 Hornets scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on two in the second en route to the win over the Region 1 Mustangs on Friday.
Ryan Coxe (1 1/3 innings), Luke Ference (1 1/3), and DJ Donatelli pitched for Hickory. The trio combined to strike out nine batters, issued nine walks, and gave up seven hits.
Luca Bertolasio led the Hornets at the plate with a double, two singles, and an RBI. Dennis Fedele singled and drove in a pair of runs, Donatelli doubled and singled, Johnny Leedham doubled and had an RBI, and Zac Lanshcak and Tyson Djakovich each had an RBI.
Jake Mattocks (1 1/3) and Evan Julock pitched for Mercer. They fanned six hitters, walked four, and gave up seven hits.
Offensively for the Mustangs, Troy Bachman tripled, doubled, and drove in a pair of runs, Gabe Martin had two singles, Cole Fisher singled and drove in a run, and Ben Godfrey was credited with an RBI.
• Lakeview 9, Sharpsville 7 — At Kevin S. Yarabinec Memorial Field in South Py Twp., the Sailors rallied to win the Region 1 encounter.
The game started on Wednesday and was called due to weather with the Blue Devils leading 6-4 after two innings.
On Friday, the Sailors plated three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth while Sharpsville scored once in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Maddox Bell doubled and drove in three runs for Lakeview, Owen Dye doubled and had two RBIs, Grady Harbaugh doubled and singled, Chase Hostetler ripped three singles, Jonny Husband doubled and drove in a run, Garet Guthrie singled and had an RBI, and Cody Fagley drove in a run.
Evan Reiser (two innings) and Bell pitched for the Sailors. The duo had eight strikeouts, issued four walks, and gave up seven hits.
Stephen Tarnoci (two innings), Jack Leipheimer (three), and Kaden Wygant pitched for Sharpsville. They combined on four strikeouts, issued six walks, and surrendered 10 hits.
At the dish, Carter DeJulia doubled, singled, and drove in a pair of runs for the Blue Devils, Josh Divens had a single and two RBIs, Jake Tonty and David Moyer each singled and drove in a run, and Luke Distler doubled.
• Slippery Rock 13, New Castle 5 — At New Castle, the Rockets held a slim 1-0 lead through five innings, but exploded for eight runs in the sixth and four in the seventh in capturing the win over New Castle.
New Castle scored all of its runs in the bottom of the seventh frame.
Lucas Allison doubled and drove in three runs for Slippery Rock, Brett Galcik belted a home run and doubled, Dominick Zandi doubled and singled, Nick Kingerski had a double and drove in a run, Dylan Gordon doubled and drove in a pair of runs, Nolan Darr doubled, singled, and had an RBI, and Sal Mineo and Bryce Covert both singled and had an RBI.
Austan Runtas (five innings), Ryan Double (one), Doug Popovec (2/3), and Kingerski split time on the mound for the Rockets. They had three strikeouts, four walks, and allowed eight hits.
Dominick Mrozek (5 1/3), Nick Rodgers (1/3) and another pitcher (name not submitted) combined on seven strikeouts, issued five walks, and yielded 14 hits.
At the dish for New Castle, Anthony Miller doubled and drove in a pair of runs, Jayden Kirkwood hit three singles, Dominic Cade doubled and had an RBI, Dominick Ratkovich doubled and singled, and Malik Jefferson was credited with an RBI.
SOFTBALL
• Jamestown 19, New Castle 6 — At New Castle, Reese Schaller belted two home runs, doubled, and drove in four runs to power the Muskies past New Castle.
NC led 3-2 after four innings, but Jamestown scored five runs in the fifth inning, four in the sixth, and eight in the seventh.
Josie Pfaff homered, singled, and drove in three runs for Jamestown, Kiley Matters doubled, ripped two singles, and drove in a run, Savannah Thurber singled and had an RBI, Morgan Bercis contributed three singles and an RBI, Kalani Spurlock doubled, singled, and drove in a run, and Leona Brown added a pair of singles and an RBI.
Miranda Biles went the distance on the mound for the Muskies. She had six strikeouts, issued no walks, and gave up 13 hits.
Morgan Piatt (five innings) and Olivia Hood pitched for New Castle. They fanned four, walked seven, and gave up 15 hits.
Piatt led NC at the plate with a double, two singles, and two RBIs and Miley Anderson homered and singled.
• Poland 8, Sharpsville 7 — At Poland, Ohio, the Devils dropped a heartbreaker as Mary Brant belted a three-run walkoff homer.
Sharpsville led 5-0 after two innings and 7-2 heading to the bottom of the seventh. Poland plated six runs to earn the win.
Katie McDonald went the distance for Poland.
She struck out seven, walked four, and gave up eight hits.
Brant also doubled at the dish, Avery Jakubovic had a single and two RBIs, Leanna Williams doubled and singled, and Elliana Thompson and Lillian McDonald both singled and had an RBI.
Breanna Hanley went the distance in the circle for Sharpsville. She had six strikeouts, one walk, and gave up 10 hits.
Offensively for Sharpsville, Miah Applegarth doubled, singled, and drove in two runs, Izzie Candiotti doubled and singled, and Keeley Whitaker ripped three singles and had an RBI.
