Hickory and Sharon picked up huge Region 3 road wins on Friday. The Hornets beat Grove City, 24-14, at Forker Field while the Tigers stunned Slippery Rock, 20-6, at Troy Alan Stadium.
In Region 1 play, Lakeview rolled past Cambridge Springs, 41-14, in Stoneboro. Reynolds (5-0, 6-1) was scheduled to host Cochranton, but the Cards forfeited due to injuries/low numbers. The Raiders tried to find a replacement game this week, but couldn’t find an opponent.
In Region 3, Greenville captured its first win of the season with a 50-0 blowout win over Region 2 Iroquois while Region 3 Wilmington suffered a tough 22-19 loss to Region 5 Gen. McLane at Greyhounds Stadium.
In the Buckeye State, Brookfield picked up its seventh straight victory with a 34-6 decision over LaBrae in a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division clash.
Tonight, Kennedy Catholic visits Mercer at 7 p.m. in a Region 1 encounter.
Following are staff reports:
• Hickory 24, Grove City 14 — At Forker Field, the Hornets forced 6 turnovers (four interceptions, two fumbles) to spoil the Eagles’ Senior Night festivities and snap their 4-game losing streak.
Hickory (1-4, 3-4) received interceptions from Nash Porada, Luke Nevil, Timmy Krivosh and Peyton Lawrence, while Sean Kennedy and Lawrence were credited with fumble recoveries.
The Hornets got a bit of good fortune for their first touchdown with a Logan Woods aerial going through the hands of Grove City’s Nathan Greer and into the hands of Will Acrie for a 32-yard score in the first quarter.
After a Nevil second-quarter pick, Hickory went 27 yards in three plays and took a 14-0 lead on Acrie’s 4-yard score midway through the second quarter.
Anthony Nemec capped a 11-play, 54-yard drive with a 10-yard score to pull the Eagles (4-1, 5-2) to within 14-7 at the half.
The Hornets capitalized on Krivosh’s interception with a 21-yard scoring strike from Zander Telesz to Nash Porada to take a 21-7 lead just 1:48 into the second half.
Grove City answered immediately with a 77-yard kickoff return from Greer — his second in as many weeks — to pull the Eagles to within 21-14.
Hickory closed out the scoring on its next possession, marching 44 yards in 12 plays and taking a 24-14 lead on a Lukas Jones 34-yard field goal.
For Hickory, Woods (4-of-5 for 50 yards) and Telesz (10-of-19 for 142 yards) combined to throw for 192 yards with Acrie pulling in a game-high five passes for 51 yards. Porada had three grabs for 67 yards and Ty Holland had 48 receiving yards on three receptions.
Nemec — who went over 100 yards rushing for the second straight week — led Grove City with 126 yards rushing and added four receptions for a team-high 49 yards. Greer pulled in four passes for 44 yards — Information submitted by Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin.
• Sharon 20, Slippery Rock 6 — At Slippery Rock, coach Jason McElhaney’s Tigers posted an impressive Region 3 road win over the Rockets.
Sharon improved to 3-2 in the region and 4-3 overall while Slippery Rock fell to 2-3 in region play and 4-3 overall.
The Rockets took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 13-yard touchdown pass from William Mokel to Sal Mineo. The extra-point attempt by Nick Kingerski was blocked.
Sharon went up 7-6 in the second quarter on a 5-yard TD run by quarterback Mikey Rodriques and Nick Schimp’s extra-point kick.
The Tigers increased the lead to 13-6 when Jayveerh White broke loose for an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage in the second half.
Sharon put the game away in the fourth quarter on a QB sneak by Rodriques.
White had a monster game on the ground for Sharon. He rushed for 248 yards (23 carries) while Rodriques added 65 rushing yards on 15 carries.
Maddox Allen carried the ball 11 times for 55 yards for Slippery Rock. Mokel was 7-of-18 for 88 yards with an interception. Mineo hauled in three catches for 39 yards.
Full stats were submitted to The Herald after the print edition’s deadline on Friday night.
• Gen. McLane 22, Wilmington 19 — At Greyhounds Stadium, the Lancers (6-1) of Region 5 edged the Region 3 Hounds (3-4).
GM took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter on a 12-yard run by quarterback Dylan Sheeder and went up 14-0 in the third frame on a 12-yard TD run by Tyler Mayo.
The Hounds battled back and took a 19-14 lead with three touchdowns. QB Tuff McConahy threw a 15-yard TD pass to Michel Chrastina and then McConahy scored on a quarterback sneak. The Hounds took their first lead of the game on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Buddah Book to Ben Miller.
Sheeder added a 9-yard touchdown run to put the Lancers up 22-19. In the final moments of the game, the GM defense forced a turnover on downs to earn the win.
Book led Wilmington’s ground game with 53 yards on three carries. McConahy was 6-of-12 for 75 yards while Book went 1-of-2 for 36 yards. Miller had two catches for 51 yards.
• Greenville 50, Iroquois 0 — At Snyder-Stone Stadium in Greenville, the Region 3 Trojans (1-6) captured their first win of the season by rolling past Region 2 Iroquois (0-7).
It was career win No. 99 for Greenville coach Brian Herrick (99-75).
It was previously reported that Herrick already had 99 wins, but further research by SportsRadio 96.7FM Sports Director Bob Greenburg and the Erie Times-News’ Tom Reisenweber discovered that he entered Friday’s game with 98 wins.
Stats from the game were not reported to The Herald by deadline on Friday night.
• Lakeview 41, Cambridge Springs 14 — At Stoneboro, coach Bill Hickman’s Sailors (5-0, 5-2) remained undefeated in Region 1 play with a victory over the Blue Devils (3-2, 4-3).
Stats were not reported to The Herald.
• Brookfield 34, LaBrae 6 — At Addison Field, coach Randy Clark’s Warriors (5-0, 7-1) won their seventh straight game by beating the Vikings (0-5, 0-8) in a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division clash.
Brookfield dropped its season-opener to powerhouse Ursuline at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown on Aug. 18, but since then has put together the seven-game streak.
Stats on Friday’s game were not reported to The Herald by deadline.
FOOTBALL
HICKORY 7 7 10 0 24
GROVE CITY 0 7 7 0 14
Scoring plays
H — Acrie, 32 pass from Woods (Jones kick)
H — Acrie, 4 run (Jones kick)
GC — Nemec, 10 run (Stucchio kick)
H — Porada, 21 pass from Telesz (Jones kick)
GC — Greer, 77 kickoff return (Stucchio kick)
H — Jones, 34 field goal
Team stats
HICKORY GROVE CITY
15 First downs 19
76 Rushing yards 169
192 Passing yards 97
24-14-0 Att-comp-int 17-9-4
268 Total yards 266
6-1 Fumbles-lost 3-2
9-85 Penalties-yards lost 7-60
Individual stats
Rushing: HICKORY — Kennedy 10-37, Telesz 9-29, Acrie 6-11, Woods 2-3, Trawick 2-0, Team 2-(-4); GROVE CITY — Nemec 25-126, Hohman 20-27, Garzarelli 4-15, Lutz 1-1.
Passing: HICKORY — Telesz 19-10-0-142, Woods 5-4-0-50; GROVE CITY — Hohman 17-9-4-97.
Receiving: HICKORY — Acrie 5-51, Porada 3-67, Holland 3-48, Scullin 1-12, Nevil 1-10, Kennedy 1-4; GROVE CITY — Nemec 4-49, Greer 4-44, Reznor 1-4.
––––––
SHARON 0 7 6 7 20
SLIPP. ROCK 6 0 0 0 6
Scoring plays
SR — Mineo, 13 pass from Mokel (kick blocked)
Sn — Rodriques, 5 run (Schimp kick)
Sn — White, 80 run (kick failed)
Sn — Rodriques, 1 run (Schimp kick)
Team stats
SHARON S.ROCK
23 First downs 9
390 Rushing yards 101
41 Passing yards 88
8-1-0 Att-comp-int 18-7-1
431 Total yards 189
1-1 Fumbles-lost 2-0
7-60 Penalties-yards lost 3-20
Individual stats
Rushing: SHARON — White 23-248, Rodriques 15-65, Nixon 8-41, Friday 8-41, Austin 1-0, Root 1-(-5); SLIPPERY ROCK — Allen 11-55, Mokel 4-28, Mineo 7-18.
Passing: SHARON — Rodriques 8-1-0-41; SLIPPERY ROCK — Mokel 18-7-1-88.
Receiving: SHARON — Root 1-41; SLIPPERY ROCK — Mineo 3-39, Allison 1-29, Sabo 1-15, Allen 2-5.
––––––
GEN. McLANE 0 7 7 8 22
WILMINGTON 0 0 7 12 19
Scoring plays
GM — Sheeder, 12 run (kick good)
GM — Mayo, 12 run (kick good)
W — Chrastina, 15 pass from McConahy (Winters kick)
W — McConahy, 1 run (kick failed)
W — Miller, 36 pass from Book (2-pt. conversion failed)
GM — Sheeder, 9 run (2-pt. conversion good)
Team stats
G.McLANE WILMINGTON
15 First downs 12
245 Rushing yards 86
97 Passing yards 111
21-11-0 Att-comp-int 14-7-0
342 Total yards 197
1 Fumbles lost 3
6-30 Penalties-yards lost 7-70
Individual stats
Rushing: GEN. McLANE — N/A; WILMINGTON — Book 3-53, Miller 15-51, Milliron 4-6, Mikulin 5-(-5), team 3-(-3), McConahy 2-(-16).
Passing: GEN. McLANE — N/A; WILMINGTON — McConahy 12-6-0-75, Book 2-1-0-36.
Receiving: GEN. McLANE — N.A; WILMINGTON — Miller 2-51, Book 3-44, Chrastina 1-15, Milliron 1-1.
