GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Hickory 42, Sharpsville 40 (2OT) — At Sharpsville, Malana Beach hit a runner off the glass with 3.1 seconds left as the Hornets (3-3, 8-6) edged the Devils (1-4, 5-8) in a Region 4 thriller.
Sharpsville led 12-8 at the end of the opening quarter, but the Hornets took a 20-17 lead into the locker room at the break. Sharpsville outscored Hickory 16-13 in the second half to force overtime.
Both teams scored three points in overtime and Hickory came away with the win on Beach’s bucket.
Kaelyn Fustos led the Hornets with 14 points, Mariah Swanson scored 10, and Beach and Madison Jones added nine points each.
Tori Kimpan had 11 points for Sharpsville while Chasie Fry and Breanna Hanley added eight points each.
• Greenville 46, Sharon 20 — At Greenville, coach Samantha Faler’s Trojans moved to 5-0 in Region 4 and 12-1 overall with the win over the Tigers (1-4, 10-5).
Grace Cano led the way with 19 points, Josie Lewis scored 14, and Reese Schaller contributed eight points.
Lewis also had five assists and three steals, Schaller grabbed 10 rebounds, and Cano had eight boards.
Diavonna Nixon led Sharon with nine points and India McGee scored six.
• Wilmington 56, Slippery Rock 29 — At New Wilmington, sophomore star Lia Krarup rifled in 34 points to power the Hounds (5-0, 13-2) past the Rockets (0-5, 1-13).
Annalee Gardner added seven points for Wilmington and Reese Bruckner scored six.
Julie Coffaro and CJ Sabo had eight points each for Slippery Rock.
• Kennedy Catholic 56, West Middlesex 17 — At West Middlesex, coach Justin Magestro’s Golden Eagles improved to a perfect 6-0 in Region 1 play and 8-4 overall with the win over the Reds (4-2, 5-9).
Kennedy Catholic only led 8-2 at the end of the opening quarter, but pulled away with an 18-4 scoring advantage in the second frame.
Layke Fields had 15 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double for KC, Bella Magestro scored 13 and dished out five assists, and Monique Vincent contributed 10 points.
Caitlin Stephens led the way for West Middlesex with 11 points.
“I thought our defense did another great job the entire game from start to finish,” said Justin Magestro. “Any time you get a region win, it’s a big win. And it was against one of the top teams in Region 1.
“It was nice seeing “Mo” hit her threes and running the offense and Keith hit a couple threes. It’s nice to see our guards hitting those shots. We’ve been waiting for that all year. It makes it easier on our post play.
“Cassie (Dancak) played a real solid game. She’s getting a lot more aggressive both on offense and defense. And Izzy (Bianco) did a nice job on both sides of the ball.
“Another great takeaway is we shot 100 percent (7-for-7) from the free-throw line. That’s one area we’ve really been working on.
• Lakeview 57, Jamestown 6 — At Jamestown, Kyndra Seddon scored 11 points while Kelsey Seddon and Emma Marsteller had 10 points each as the Sailors (5-1, 9-4) cruised to the Region 1 win.
Kelsey Seddon grabbed nine rebounds, Marsteller had eight boards, and Delaney Kepner added five steals for Lakeview.
Alayna Cadman had four points for Jamestown and Maddy Varano added five rebounds.
• Reynolds 26, Commodore Perry 18 — At Transfer, coach Doug Dorio’s Raiders (2-4, 4-9) picked up the Region 2 win over the Panthers (0-6, 1-12).
Lea Miller scored eight points to lead the way for Reynolds while Julia Wade and Savannah Johnson contributed five points each.
Marley Meyer paced CP with nine points.
• Saegertown 48, Grove City 45 — At Saegertown, the Region 4 Eagles fell to 6-7 with the loss to the Region 2 Panthers (8-7).
Saegertown led 15-8 after eight minutes, but GC cut the lead to 24-20 at halftime. The Panthers held a slim 30-28 after three quarters of play, but outscored the Eagles 18-17 to hang on for the win.
Maggie Triola led Saegertown with 15 points while Hailee Gregor and Lindsey Greco had 12 points each.
Piper Como fired in a game-high 21 points for Grove City, Delaney Callahan scored 13, and Izzie Gamble chipped in nine points.
• Brookfield 52, Liberty 42 — At Liberty, Katie Logan and Sophia Hook scored 13 points each to lead the Warriors (7-1, 12-2) to a big Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division win.
Katie Gibson added nine points for Brookfield and MiKenzie Jumper scored eight. Logan added five steals and Cailey Wellman had seven points, 16 rebounds, and five assists. The Warriors were 14-of-17 from the charity stripe.
Brookfield built a big first-half lead and was up 28-14 at halftime. Liberty outscored the Warriors 28-24 in the second half.
Demi Watson led the way for the Leopards (4-3, 7-6) with 15 points and Aaliyah Foster scored 14.
WRESTLING
• Sharpsville 68, Mercer 3 — At Sharpsville on Wednesday, the Blue Devils rolled in the Region 1 dual meet.
Blade Matthews (114), Jonathon Bissell (133), Katherine Hurley (139), and Caullin Summers (152) won by fall for Sharpsville. Alex Rueberger won by technical fall at 127 pounds and Josh Divens posted a decision at 172.
For Mercer, Colin Wise won by decision at 145 pounds.
• Reynolds 24, Sharon 0 — At Sharon on Wednesday, the Raiders posted a Region 1 shutout. Sharon forfeited a bunch of matches.
Greyden Gustas won by decision at 127 pounds for Reynolds and Christian Hacker won by fall at 152 for the Tigers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KENNEDY 8 18 22 8 56
W.MIDDLESEX 2 4 7 4 17
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 4-0-0-10, Magestro 4-4-4-13, Bianco 2-0-0-4, Keith 2-0-0-6, Dancak 3-2-2-8, Fields 7-1-1-15. 3-pt. goals: Vincent 2, Keith 2, Magestro 1. Totals: 22-7-7-56.
WEST MIDDLESEX – S.Mild 0-0-0-0, Babcock 1-0-0-2, Blaze 1-0-0-2, E.Mild 1-0-0-2, Stephens 4-2-2-11. 3-pt. goals: Stephens 1. Totals: 7-2-2-17.
JV: No game.
––––––
LAKEVIEW 12 23 13 9 57
JAMESTOWN 2 0 2 2 6
LAKEVIEW – Peltonen 1-2-4-4, Ke.Seddon 5-0-0-10, Kepner 1-2-2-4, E.Marsteller 4-2-2-10, Ky.Seddon 5-1-2-11, Woods 2-2-3-8, Williams 1-0-0-2, Sheets 1-0-0-2, Montgomery 1-0-0-3, Sommers 1-0-0-3, L.Marsteller 0-0-0-0, Doyle 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Woods 2, Montgomery 1, Sommers 1. Totals: 22-9-13-57.
JAMESTOWN – Cadman 2-0-0-4, Shetter 0-0-0-0, Varano 0-0-0-0, Williams 1-0-0-2, H.Hart 0-0-0-0, Matters 0-0-0-0. Totals: 3-0-2-6.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
COMM. PERRY 2 0 6 10 18
REYNOLDS 9 11 2 4 26
COMMODORE PERRY – Streets 1-0-0-2, Meyer 3-2-6-9, Waleff 1-0-0-2, Eber 0-0-1-0, Dilliman 1-1-2-3, Matolino 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Meyer 1. Totals: 7-3-9-18.
REYNOLDS – Murcko 2-0-2-4, Miller 4-0-0-8, Hillyer 1-0-4-2, Wade 2-0-0-5, McCurdy 1-0-0-2, McCloskey 0-0-0-0, Johnson 2-0-0-5. 3-pt. goals: Wade 1, Johnson 1. Totals: 12-0-6-26.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
SHARON 4 2 7 7 20
GREENVILLE 13 15 15 3 46
SHARON – Crumby 0-0-0-0, I.McGee 2-2-3-6, Da.Nixon 1-0-0-2, J.McGee 0-0-2-0, Griggs 1-0-0-3, Di.Nixon 4-0-0-9, Root 0-0-2-0. 3-pt. goals: Griggs 1, Di.Nixon 1. Totals: 8-2-7-20.
GREENVILLE – Harpst 2-0-0-5, Schaller 3-2-2-8, Cano 7-5-6-19, Lewis 4-4-4-14, J.Hart 0-0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0-0, Chapman 0-0-0-0, Tokar 0-0-0-0, S.Hart 0-0-0-0, Carter 0-0-0-0, Busch 0-0-0-0, Kirila 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Lewis 2, Harpst 1. Totals: 16-11-12-46.
JV: Greenville, 35-16. Sidney Hart 11 for Greenville.
––––––
SLIPP. ROCK 9 6 10 4 29
WILMINGTON 19 22 11 4 56
SLIPPERY ROCK – Coffaro 3-0-0-8, Bissell 2-0-0-4, Sabo 3-1-2-8, Romanovich 1-2-3-5, Double 1-2-3-4, Campbell 0-0-2-0, Zuschlag 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Coffaro 2, Sabo 1, Romanovich 1. Totals: 10-5-10-29.
WILMINGTON – Krarup 14-2-3-34, Dieter 1-2-2-4, Jeckavitch 0-0-0-0, Bruckner 3-0-0-6, Flick 0-0-0-0, Gardner 3-1-3-7, Whiting 1-1-2-3, Phanco 0-0-0-0, Arblaster 0-0-0-0, Deal 0-0-2-0, Brewer 0-0-0-0, Klamut 0-0-0-0, Wilson 0-0-0-0, Conners 0-0-0-0, Baney 0-0-0-0, Harlan 1-0-0-2, Glavach 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Krarup 4. Totals: 23-6-12-56.
JV: Wilmington, 48-25. Karah Deal 13 for Wilmington.
––––––
HICKORY 8 12 4 9 3 6 42
SHARPSVILLE 12 5 11 5 3 4 40
HICKORY – Swanson 4-1-2-10, Beach 4-0-0-9, Fustos 4-6-11-14, Jones 4-0-2-9, Fleming 0-0-2-0. 3-pt. goals: Swanson 1, Beach 1, Jones 1. Totals: 16-7-17-42.
SHARPSVILLE – C.Fry 3-1-2-8, Kimpan 3-4-6-11, Messett 1-0-0-2, Steiner 3-0-1-6, Hassan 0-0-2-0, Palko 0-5-8-5, Hanley 4-0-0-8. 3-pt. goals: C.Fry 1, Kimpan 1. Totals: 14-10-19-40.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GROVE CITY 8 12 8 17 45
SAEGERTOWN 15 9 6 18 48
GROVE CITY – Krenzer 0-0-0-0, Wise 1-0-0-2, Como 9-2-2-21, Callahan 5-0-0-13, Gamble 3-3-4-9, Kolbe 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Callahan 3, Como 1. Totals: 18-5-6-45.
SAEGERTOWN – Gregor 4-4-5-12, Triola 5-5-8-15, Greco 5-2-4-12, Amory 4-1-4-9, Drakes 0-0-0-0. Totals: 18-12-21-48.
JV: No game.
––––––
BROOKFIELD 11 17 9 15 52
LIBERTY 7 7 14 14 42
BROOKFIELD – Wellman 2-3-4-7, Logan 5-0-0-13, Hook 4-5-6-13, Gibson 2-3-3-9, DeJoy 1-0-0-2, Mi.Jumper 2-3-4-8. 3-pt. goals: Logan 3, Gibson 2, Mi.Jumper 1. Totals: 16-14-17-52.
LIBERTY – Thomas 1-0-0-3, Parker 2-0-0-4, Foster 7-0-0-14, Watson 5-5-8-15, Beckett 3-0-2-6. 3-pt. goal: Thomas 1. Totals: 18-5-10-42.
JV: No score reported.
WRESTLING
SHARPSVILLE 68, MERCER 3
133 – Jonathon Bissell (S) pinned John Schepp, 1:39; 139 – Katherine Hurley (S) pinned Kyle Hites, 1:52; 145 – Colin Wise (M) dec. Kaden Hoovler, 5-4; 152 – Caullin Summers (S) pinned Jase Angermeier, 2:22; 160 – Matthew Colich (S) forfeit; 172 – Josh Divens (S) dec. Levi Hoffman, 8-2; 189 – David Moyer (S) forfeit; 215 – Max Hernandez (S) forfeit; 285 – Brian White (S) forfeit; 107 – Michael McClearn (S) forfeit; 114 – Blade Matthews (S) pinned Cymba Sines, 1:13; 121 – Ethan Springer (S) forfeit; 127 – Alex Rueberger (S) tech. fall Carter Wise, 15-0.
––––––
REYNOLDS 24, SHARON 0
121 – Waylon Waite (R) forfeit; 127 – Greyden Gustas (R) dec. Ebin Everett, 4-1; 133 – Chase Bell (R) forfeit; 139 – Wyatt Sternthal (R) forfeit; 145 – Santino Gentile (R) forfeit; 152 – Christian Hacker (S) pinned Louie DeJulia, 2:38; 160 – Vito Gentile (R) forfeit; 172 – Rocky Floch (R) forfeit. No other results were reported to The Herald.
