Coach Craig Antush’s Hickory High girls golf team captured the team title in the Jerry Roman Memorial at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon on Monday.
The two-time defending PIAA Class 2A champion Hornets shot a 313 while Class 3A Peters Township placed second with 330. The other team scores were Sewickley Academy (358), McDowell (363), Central Dauphin (397), Mount Pleasant (405), South Fayette (419), Ligonier Valley (445), and Bethel Park (491).
Hickory’s Sasha Petrochko earned medalist honors by firing a 36-34–70. Luciana Masters and Madey Myers both carded 78s, and Ava Liburdi shot an 87. Ava Miklos carded a 90.
The Hornets will compete in the Canfield Invitational at Mill Creek Golf Course at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
• West Middlesex 146, Conneaut Area 191 — At Deer Creek Golf Course near Hubbard, West Middlesex sophomore standout Kate Sowers fired a 1-under-par 33 to lead the Reds past CASH.
Maya Mourtacos shot a 56 for West Middlesex and Lila Kimmel carded a 57.
Reynolds’ Zoe Stern shot a 38. The Raiders did not field a full team.
Debella Durkin led Conneaut Area with a 61, Skyla Basquez shot a 63, and Emma Shafer recorded a 67.
BOYS GOLF
Region 2 Mega-Match
Isaac Allan shot a 76 on Monday to lead Grove City in the opening Region 2 Mega-Match of the season at Slippery Rock Golf Club and Events Center.
The Eagles shot a 332 team score, followed by West Middlesex (335), Wilmington (339), Slippery Rock (345), Sharon (350), and Sharpsville (405).
Bowen Briggs led the way for West Middlesex with a 79, Santino Toscano carded a 77 for Wilmington, Trent Davey (79) paced Slippery Rock, Lex Dobosh had an 82 for Sharon, and Aiden Cadman and Tanner Fryman shot 91s for Sharpsville.
Grove City: Allan 76, Logan Goodrich 81, Trent Nemec 86, Jimmy Irani 89.
West Middlesex: Briggs 79, John Partridge 84, Caden Bender 86, Nathan Kachulis 86.
Wilmington: Toscano 77, Lindsey Hoover 82, Kaitlyn Hoover 85, Cody Anderson 95.
Slippery Rock: Davey 79, Kellan Stoughton-Drogowski 85, Tyler Rice 90, Max Kovacik 91.
Sharon: Dobosh 82, Will Beckert 83, Lucas Province 92, Carmine Thomas 93.
Sharpsville: Cadman 91, Fryman 91, Christian Wedge 101, Mathew Colich 122.
Region 2 points standings: Grove City 6, West Middlesex 5, Wilmington 4, Slippery Rock 3, Sharon 2, Sharpsville 1.
Region 1 Mega-Match
Coach Ralph Sundelin’s Lakeview High linksters shot a 334 at Spring Valley Golf & Lodge in Mercer on Monday to outdistance Greenville (344) by 10 strokes.
Jamestown shot a 367 team score and Mercer had 414 strokes. Reynolds did not field a full team.
Greenville’s Brandon Stubert was medalist with an even-par 72. Lakeview’s Adam Snyder and Jamestown’s Danner Babcock both shot 80s. Madison Parker led Mercer with an 84 and Dylan Leskovac carded a 92 for Reynolds.
Lakeview: Snyder 80, Jackson Gadsby 81, Maddox Bell 86, Chris Mong 87.
Greenville: Stubert 72, Mason Vannoy 89, Jacob Csonka 91, LJ McGonigal 92.
Jamestown: Babcock 80, Shane Barnes 90, Cole Ternent 93, Aidan Woyt 104.
Mercer: Parker 84, Chris Borowicz 105, Josh Borowicz 112, Christian Grossman 113.
Reynolds: Leskovac 92, Dillon Anderson 110, Brendon Anderson 133.
Region 1 points standings: Lakeview 5, Greenville 5, Jamestown 3, Mercer 2, Reynolds 0.
Region 6 Mega-Match
Hickory finished fourth with 335 strokes in Monday’s Region 6 Mega-Match at The Country Club of Meadville.
Meadville placed first with 323 strokes, followed by Warren (327), Cathedral Prep (333), Hickory, McDowell (339), Erie (371), and Corry (424).
Cathedral Prep’s Connor Laird was medalist with a 70. Warren’s Braddock Damore shot a 72 to finish second.
For Hickory, Owen Hammelly placed fifth overall with an 80. Aidan Rueberger and Grady Kapusta both shot 84s for the Hornets and Adam Scott carded an 87.
Region 6 points standings: Meadville 7, Warren 6, Cathedral Prep 5, Hickory 4, McDowell 3, Erie 2, and Corry 1.
