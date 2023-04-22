BASEBALL
• Wilmington 8, Greenville 2 (8 inn.) — At Greenville, Tyler Mikulin belted two home runs, singled, and drove in three runs to lead the Hounds to the Region 1 win.
Wilmington (6-1, 7-2) took a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Greenville tied the game with one run in the fourth and fifth innings. The Hounds plated six runs in the eighth to pick up the win.
Garrett Heller started and pitched seven innings for Wilmington. He struck out 14 batters, walked one, and gave up both runs on three hits. Tyler Mikulin pitched the final inning. He fanned two, issued one walk, and gave up no hits.
Ben Miller doubled, singled, and drove in two runs for Wilmington, Owen Bauer singled and had two RBIs, Rocky Serafino doubled and singled, Sam Mistretta knocked in a run, and Colby Lewis doubled.
Noah Philson (three innings), Jack Strausser (4 2/3), and Hedderick split time on the mound for Greenville (5-1, 5-3). The trio combined on 12 strikeouts, three walks, and allowed 10 hits.
Philson doubled and singled for the Trojans and Strausser singled and drove in a run.
• Reynolds 8, Jamestown 5 — At Jamestown, the Raiders rallied from a 5-2 deficit to capture the Region 1 win.
Reynolds scored one run in the sixth inning and five in the seventh to secure the win.
Logan Chamberlain hit three singles and drove in two runs for the Raiders, Cameron Buckley singled and had two RBIs, Nolan Reichard ripped two singles and drove in a run, and Kolton Wilkinson was credited with an RBI.
Chamberlain (2 1/3), Ryan Broadwater (2 2/3), and Rocky Floch pitched for Reynolds. They fanned four hitters, issued eight walks, and gave up nine hits.
Jamestown stats were not reported to The Herald.
• Hickory 5, Sharon 3 — At Hermitage, the Hornets only had two hits in the game but pulled out the Region 2 win.
Hickory’s Tyson Djakovich fired a seven-hitter while Sharon’s Mikey Rodriques threw a two-hitter. The Tigers committed five errors.
Djakovich struck out nine batters and walked four. Rodriques fanned nine hitters and issued seven walks.
Sharon took a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning. Hickory went up 3-1 in the second and 4-1 in the third. The Hornets scored another run in the sixth while the Tigers plated a run in both the fifth and seventh frames.
Zac Lanshcak had both hits and drove in a run for Hickory.
For Sharon, Rodriques doubled, singled, and drove in a pair of runs, Santino Piccicilli singled and had an RBI, and Will Beckert doubled.
• Grove City 12, Franklin 6 — At Pat Forese Field in Grove City, the Eagles led 5-0 after two innings of play and went up 11-1 in the third in the Region 2 rout.
Lucas Shaffert (3 2/3 innings), Ethan Orr (1 1/3), and Michael Earman combined on a five-hitter for GC. They collected seven strikeouts and walked eight.
Andrew Swartfager doubled, singled, and drove in three runs for Grove City, Caden Wade doubled and drove in a pair of runs, and Nolan Renick singled and had two RBIs.
Also for the Eagles, Ethan Orr and Joey Hathaway had one RBI each, Hayden McCreadie drove in two runs, and Kam Martin doubled.
Zach Boland (two innings), Ethan Nightingale (3 1/3), and Nate Fezell pitched for Franklin. The trio fanned seven hitters, walked six, and gave up eight hits.
Boland belted a two-run homer for the Knights, Nightingale doubled, Aidan McCracken doubled, singled, and drove in a run, and Drew Kockler doubled and had three RBIs.
• Slippery Rock 7, Titusville 5 — At Slippery Rock, Titusville scored three runs in the sixth, but Slippery Rock held on for the Region 2 victory.
Austan Runtas earned the mound win. He had five strikeouts, only issued one walk, and gave up six hits in 6 2/3 innings for the Eagles.
Jaxon Covell (three innings), Kam Mong (two), and Caden Blakeslee took turns on the mound for Titusville. They combined on five strikeouts, issued six walks, and gave up eight hits.
Offensively for Slippery Rock, Brett Galcik doubled, hit two singles, and drove in three runs, Sal Mineo singled twice, Brody Galcik singled and drove in a run, and Dylan Gordon doubled.
For Titusville, Landon Baker drove in two runs, Covell doubled and singled, Kasey Neely and Brett Schmidt both singled and had an RBI, and Ashton Burleigh doubled.
• West Middlesex 11, Laurel 3 — At West Middlesex, the game was tied 1-all at the end of the first inning, but the Big Reds scored four runs in the second and five in the third en route to the win over the WPIAL’s Spartans.
Julian Trott and Gio Rococi both doubled, singled, and drove in two runs for the Reds, Blaze Knight doubled and had a pair of RBIs, Devin Gruver had a single and two RBIs, and Kyle Gilson ripped an RBI single.
Evan Gilson (two innings), Rococi (2 2/3), Trott (1 1/3), and Gruver pitched for WM. The foursome collected two strikeouts, issued three walks, and surrendered seven hits.
Robert Kissick suffered the loss for Laurel. He whiffed two batters, walked four, and gave up 10 runs on nine hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Ryan Telesz led the Spartans at the plate. He doubled, hit a pair of singles, and drove in a run. Hunter Kobialka singled and plated a run.
SOFTBALL
• Grove City 8, Slippery Rock 0 — At Memorial Park in Grove City, Logan Jones fired a complete-game eight hitter and belted a two-run homer to lead the Eagles to the Region 4 win.
It was the first win for first-year Grove City coach Samantha Uber.
Jones had three strikeouts and issued no walks. She threw a total of 58 pitches in the game, 45 of them for strikes.
Brynn Hedglin had a big game for GC with a triple, double, single, and two RBIs. Also, Johanna Smiley doubled, singled, and drove in a run, Helena Wolbert and Skylar Mason both singled and had an RBI, Kara Kirk doubled and singled, and Maya Kirk contributed a pair of singles.
Joslyn Korcok (three innings) and Ciana D’Antoni split time on the mound for Slippery Rock. The duo fanned five, had no walks, and yielded 13 hits.
Brooke Balint, Grace Wetzel, and Delaney Staab had two singles each for the Rockets.
• Jamestown 10, Corry 9 — At Jamestown, Josie Pfaff belted two home runs and drove in four runs as the Muskies edged the Beavers in the Region 4 encounter.
Reese Schaller ripped two doubles and drove in a pair of runs for Jamestown, Kiley Matters hit two singles and had two RBIs, Miranda Biles doubled and singled, and Brooke Wilkerson had an RBI single.
Biles started and pitched six innings for the Muskies. She fanned five batters, only walked one, and gave up eight hits. Hannah Scriven closed it out.
Offensively for Corry, Kendyll Chamberlain homered, doubled, singled, and had four RBIs and Allison Sawyer hit a home run, two singles, and drove in three runs.
• Wilmington 12, Moniteau 0 (6 inn.) — At West Sunbury, Faith Jones smacked two home runs and drove in five RBIs and Ava Williamson and Stella Maynard combined on a four-hitter as the Hounds rolled against the Warriors of District 9.
Williamson started and pitched five innings. She struck out 14 hitters, only issued one walk, and gave up two hits. Maynard fanned two and allowed two hits.
Paije Peterson homered, singled, and drove in a pair of runs for the Hounds, Graeson Grubbs ripped two doubles, Avery Harlan and Lia Krarup both doubled and singled, Malia Baney and Karah Deal each singled and drove in one run, and Maelee Whiting doubled and collected an RBI.
Moniteau’s four hits were singles by different players. Mariska Shunk suffered the loss. She had two strikeouts, two walks, and gave up nine runs on 13 hits in five innings.
TRACK & FIELD
Butler Invite
Several area teams participated in Friday’s 58th Butler Invitational at Art Bernadi Stadium.
GIRLS
100: Lydia Reed (Lakeview), 6th place, 13.0.
3200: Tessa Szymanski (Slippery Rock) 4th, 12:46.55; Malana Beach (Hickory) 7th, 13:00.59.
300 hurdles: Abbey Nichols (Grove City) 3rd, 46.78.
400: Lydia Reed (Lakeview) 6th, 59.34.
1600 relay: Greenville (no names listed) 4th, 4:19.93.
Long jump: Lydia Reed (Lakeview) 6th, 17-3 1/4; Julia Coffaro (Slippery Rock) 7th, 16-11.
Shot put: Maggie Goodlin (Greenville) 4th, 35-4.
Discus: Jessica Miklos (Hickory) 5th, 108-8; Kyndra Seddon (Lakeview) 8th, 100-0.
Pole vault: Erika McGowan (Lakeview) 2nd, 11-1.
BOYS
3200 relay: Grove City (Gage Probst, MJ Pottinger, Wyatt Shepson, Colsen Frank) 3rd, 8:10.74.
110 hurdles: Levi Prementine (Slippery Rock) 2nd, 15.03.
100: Eli Anderson (Slippery Rock) 5th, 11.29.
3200: MJ Pottinger (Grove City) 5th, 9:24.19.
300 hurdles: Levi Prementine (Slippery Rock) 1st, 39.24; Eli Anderson (Slippery Rock) 3rd, 40.0.
400: Tyler Arblaster (Slippery Rock) 3rd, 50.76.
200: Tyler Arblaster (Slippery Rock) 5th, 23.13.
High jump: Rylan Dye (Hickory) 8th, 5-11.
Triple jump: Dustin Joyce (Slippery Rock) 6th, 42-6 1/2.
Pole vault: Solomon Glavach (Wilmington) 2nd, 14-7.
