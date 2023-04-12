SOFTBALL
• Wilmington 8, West Middlesex 0 — At the Richard J. Kritz Memorial Softball Complex in West Middlesex, Ava Williamson fired a complete-game one-hitter with one walk to lead the Hounds past the Reds in Region 1 play.
Williamson threw 96 pitches, 67 of them being strikes. She faced 23 batters.
The game was scoreless through four innings. The Hounds plated four runs in the fifth inning, three in the sixth, and one in the seventh frame.
Williamson singled and drove in two runs for Wilmington, Avery Harlan ripped two doubles, singled, and drove in a pair of runs, Faith Jones had a triple, two singles, and two RBIs, Paije Peterson tripled and drove in a run, Graeson Grubbs was credited with an RBI, and Chloe Krarup contributed two singles.
Kaylee Long went the distance for West Middlesex. She had five strikeouts, issued one walk, and gave up 12 hits. She also had West Middlesex’s lone hit, a single.
• Mercer 4, Reynolds 0 — At Transfer, Angelina Eakman tossed a five-hitter with 17 strikeouts and two walks as the Mustangs defeated the defending District 10 Class 2A champion Raiders.
Eakman threw 86 strikes, 117 pitches overall in the Region 1 contest.
Mercer scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning and tacked on another run in the seventh.
Offensively for Mercer, Angelina Eakman hit two singles, Phoebe Eakman contributed a pair of singles and an RBI, Kailyn Purdy doubled and drove in a run, and Pressley Washil and Adison Foster each had an RBI.
Ciara McCurdy led Reynolds at the plate with a double and a single.
Madelyn Diefenderfer went the distance in the circle for the Raiders. She fanned six batters, walked two, and gave up seven hits.
• Lakeview 17, Kennedy Catholic 0 (4 inn.) — At Hermitage, the Sailors banged out 20 hits in the Region 1 encounter against the Golden Eagles.
Zoe Proper led the way for Lakeview with three doubles, a single, and three RBIs, Hemi Brazel ripped two doubles, singled, and drove in two runs, and Marley Meyers collected three singles and drove in a pair of runs.
Also for Lakeview, Gracie Harbaugh doubled, singled, and had an RBI, Cassidy Richards tripled and drove in a run, Allison Sontheimer doubled and ripped two singles, Dakota Berlin had two singles, Morgan Voelker contributed an RBI single, and Joyce Metz added a two-bagger.
Kennedy Catholic had no hits. The only pitcher listed was Brazel, who threw 1/3 of an inning. Lakeview had four strikeouts and no walks.
Brooke Kirkpatrick suffered the loss for KC. She had two strikeouts, issued four walks, and gave up 15 runs on 18 hits.
• Hickory 14, Corry 4 (6 inn.) — At Hermitage, the Hornets held a slim 5-4 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning and exploded for nine runs to earn the Region 4 victory.
Hallie Miller went the distance for Hickory. She had three strikeouts, issued three walks, and only gave up six hits. She tossed 78 pitches, 50 for strikes.
Kaelyn Fustos led the Hornets at the plate with a single, two doubles and three RBIs. Layla McClung doubled, singled, and knocked in a pair of runs, and Loren Myers hit three singles and had an RBI.
Also for Hickory, Mya Jewell recorded two singles and an RBI, Miller and Brooke Black both singled and drove in a run, Lydia Hallas doubled and had an RBI, and Madison Reardon was credited with an RBI.
K.Chambers hit a solo home run for Corry and Alli Goodwill contributed three singles and an RBI.
P.McCay (five innjings) and A.Sawyer pitched for the Beavers. The duo combined on five strikeouts, nine walks, and gave up 13 hits.
• Oil City 11, Sharon 3 — At Oil City, the Tigers fell behind the Oilers in the bottom of the first inning. A three-run third by Oil City provided some breathing room, and Sharon was unable to threaten the lead.
The Tigers (2-3) had Dalaini Bayer go 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Claire Bodien added a sacrifice fly, and Ella Connelly had a 2 for 4 day with double. Mary Claire Brown also doubled.
Bodien took the loss in a four-inning outing. She allowed five runs — two earned — on three hits and five walks, striking out four.
The Oilers (3-0) saw Abby Foley and Nyssa Hanlon double, while Payton Liederbach tripled. Foley drove in three and scored twice, and Hanlon went 2 for 2 with an RBI and three runs scored. Mara Martinec finished 1 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Shalyn Whittmeore earned the win. She allowed three runs — two earned — on five hits and three walks. She struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings of work.
• Titusville 6, Grove City 4 — At Titusville, the Eagles took a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning, but the Rockets scored two in the fourth and four in the fifth en route to the Region 4 win.
Jordan Wynn fired a four-hitter with five strikeouts and four walks for Titusville.
Logan Jones went the distance in the circle for Grove City. She had three strikeouts, issued one walk, and gave up eight hits.
At the dish for Titusville, Wynn ripped an RBI double, Gabi Peterson hit two singles and drove in a pair of runs, Kasey Krepps had two singles and three RBIs, and Eden Gray doubled.
For Grove City, Helena Wolbert belted a solo home run, Johanna Smiley had two singles, and Morgan Eaton singles and collected an RBI.
• Jamestown 17, Slippery Rock 3 — At Slippery Rock, the Muskies rolled to the Region 4 win over the Rockets.
Hannah Scriven and Miranda Biles combined to pitch a two-hitter for Jamestown. Ciani D’Antoni went the distance for Slippery Rock. She had four strikeouts, five walks, and gave up 13 hits.
Reese Schaller homered, tripled, and drove in five runs to lead the Muskies at the plate while Josie Pfaff tripled, doubled, had two singles and drove in a run. Savannah Thurber doubled and knocked in a pair of runs.
Also for Jamestown, Madilyn Enterline hit a home run while Kiley Matters, Kalani Spurlock, and Biles each singled and had one RBI.
D’Antoni had a home run and three RBIs for Slippery Rock.
• Sharpsville 23, Farrell 0 (3 inn.) — At Milliken Avenue Park in Sharpsville, Breanna Hanley (two innings) and Jordan Brest combined on an abbreviated no-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk.
Miah Applegarth doubled, singled, and drove in three runs for the Blue Devils, Emma Brest and Bella Ritenour both doubled, singled, and drove in a pair of runs, and Brooklynn Atwell singled and had 2 RBIs.
Also for Sharpsville, Keeley Whitaker ripped two singles and had an RBI and Lily Palko, Izzie Candiotti, and Avery McFeaters all singled and drove in a run.
Maria Harrison took the loss for Farrell. She struck out two batters, walked 14, and gave up 12 hits.
• Brookfield 10, Crestview 0 (6 inn.) — At Brookfield, the Warriors routed the Rebels for the second straight day. The teams played at Crestview on Monday.
Miranda Nicholson earned the win. She struck out four batters. Chloe Stoops suffered the loss. She had three strikeouts and three walks.
Abby DeJoy hit a two-run homer for Brookfield, Katie Gibson drove in three runs, Arianna Jones doubled, singled, and knocked in a pair of runs, Cadence Huffman and Sammi McAnany had two singles each, and Jenae Pugh and Sophia Hook both doubled.
BOYS TENNIS
• Sharon 3, Grove City 2 — At Buhl Park, the Tigers edged the Eagles in the Region 1 match.
Ben Pollock and Andrew Joint captured singles’ wins for Sharon while Keegan Widmyer and Anthony Richards rallied for a three-set win at No. 1 doubles.
Ryan Waugaman won at No. 1 singles for Grove City and Landon Schofield and Noah Bovard captured the No. 2 doubles match in three sets.
Singles: Waugaman (GC) def. Liam Klingensmith, 6-4, 6-4; Ben Pollock (S) def. Caleb Baumgartner, 6-3, 6-3; Joint (S) def. Pierson Badowski, 6-3, 6-4. Doubles: Widmyer-Richards (S) def. Shane Cavolo-Landon Mercer, 0-6, 6-1, 6-2; Schofield-Bovard (GC) def. Brian Nguyen-Sam Pollock, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
• Hickory 3, Greenville 2 — At the Hickory High Tennis Center, the Hornets improved to 2-0 in Region 1 play and 2-0 overall with the win over the Trojans.
Jacob Jarzab captured the No. 1 singles match for Hickory and the Hornets swept the doubles competition.
“After an hour into the match, we found ourselves down 2-0 and had just dropped the first set in No. 1 doubles, making it appear as if the match was definitely going Greenville’s way,” said Hickory co-head coach Ed Newmeyer. “Fortunately, Jake Jarzab finished with a win and our No. 1 doubles team of Paul Spielvogle and Trevor Borowicz won their next two sets to tie the match at 2-2.
“That left the match in the hands of the second doubles team of CJ Myers and Remy Abalos, who came through with a solid 6-4, 6-2 win.”
Singles: Jarzab (H) def. Alex Harcourt, 6-4, 6-3; Isaac Hightree (G) def. Blake Herring, 6-0, 6-0; Finn Butcher (G) def. Jake Scarvel, 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Spielvogle-Borowicz (H) def. Saku Fujita-Bryce Stefanowicz, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; Myers-Abalos (H) def. Zach Morgan-Blayne Knauff, 6-4, 6-2.
BASEBALL
• Hickory 6, Karns City 4 — In a recent game at Karns City, the Hornets took a five-run leada in the fourth inning and held on for the win over the Gremlins.
Karns City scored four runs in the fourth inning on a walk by Hobie Bartoe, a single by Koen Williams, a walk by Troy Nagel, and a groundout by Jacob Jones. Bartoe, Williams, Nagel, and Jones each had RBIs in the frame.
Hickory had nine hits in the game. Zac Lanshcak drove in a run when he was hit by a pitch, Luca Bertolasio, Luke Ference, and Johnny Leedham had two hits each. Bertolasio also stole two bases. The Hornets had a total of five stolen bases.
Dennis Fedele picked up the win for Hickory. He struck out seven batters and gave up four runs on two hits in 6 1/3 innings. Ryan Coxe closed it out to earn the save.
Wyatt Fleming was tagged with the loss for Karns City. He allowed three hits and four runs over 2 2/3 innings, striking out three hitters.
• Crestview 6, Brookfield 4 — At Brookfield, the Rebels took a 5-0 lead in the fourth inning en route to the win over the Warriors.
Kaden Davis fanned four and issued three walks in the win. Hunter Warrender was tagged with the loss. He fanned three and walked one batter.
Teddy Moody drove in three runs for Brookfield, Gavin Marsh doubled, and Bray Coleman and Tariq Omar had two hits each.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
• Lakeview 102, Wilmington 48 — At Stoneboro, Danick Hinkson, Colson Jenkins, and Ethan Williams were triple-event winners for the Sailors (2-0, 3-0).
Hinkson captured the 100, 200 and ran on the winning 400-meter relay team, Jenkins took 1st in the 400, 1600, and 1600 relay, and Williams was part of the first-place 400 and 1600 relay teams and also captured the long jump.
Ryan Harold, James Alexander, Austin Haines, Luke Klonowski, and Blake Skiles were double-event winners for the Sailors.
Solomon Glavach led the way for Wilmington. He broke his own school record, which was set last Tuesday, in the pole vault (15-4).
• Reynolds 76, West Middlesex 74 — At West Middlesex, Haydin McLaughlin earned first-place finishes in the 200, 400, 1600 relay, and long jump as the Raiders edged the Big Reds (3-1).
Patrick Lee won the triple jump and was part of the winning 400- and 1600-meter relay teams for Reynolds. Parker Nay, Troy DiGregorio, and Snyder were double-event winners for the Raiders.
Dennis Jones led the way for West Middlesex with wins in the 800, 1600, and 3200 relay (anchor leg). Christian Snyder and Luke Schneider won two events each.
• Grove City 95, Hickory 55 — In Hermitage, the Eagles earned the win thanks to their work on the track. Grove City claimed wins in 10 of the 11 running events.
Trey Reznor picked up three wins for the Eagles. He won the 100-meter dash (11.69), 400-meter run (52.83) and 200 (23.83). MJ Pottinger also earned three victories. He was tops in the 1600 (4:33.90) and 3200 (10:01.94) while also running as part of the victorious 4x800 relay (9:15.59).
Hickory gained ground in the field events. Grant Schnolis won the shot put (41-7) and discus (121-8), while Luca Bertolasio won the long jump with a 22-7.5.
The team of DayMar Trawick, Zander Telesz, Jarod Witherite and Jamal Calhoun took the event 4x100 relay with a 45.38.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
• Lakeview 78.5, Wilmington 71.5 — At Stoneboro, Lydia Reed sprinted to wins in the 100, 200, and 400 and won the long jump to power the Sailors (2-0, 3-0) past the Hounds.
Laci Redfoot swept the hurdles and ran the anchor leg on the winning 1600-meter relay team for Lakeview, Kady Alexander was a winner on two relay teams (1600 relay and 3200 relay) and Erika McGowan took first place in the high jump and pole vault.
Wilmington was led by Emma Mason, who took first place in the 800, 1600, and 3200.
• West Middlesex 84, Reynolds 56 — At West Middlesex, Lily Kildoo and Lia Bartholomew won three events each to lead the Reds (2-2) past Reynolds.
Both ran on the winning 1600 relay team. Kildoo also swept the hurdles while Bartholomew won the 800 and 1600. Phoebe Wilson took first in the javelin and shot put.
Grace Bresnan swept the jumps for the Raiders.
• Grove City 86, Hickory 64 — At Hornet Stadium, Grove City’s Abbey Nichols continued to produce on the track and in the long jump.
The senior Eagle won the 100-meter hurdles (16.46), the 300 hurdles (48.79) and the long jump (16-5 feet). She also was a part of the winning 4x400 relay that ran a 4:29.95.
Josslyn Hancock took the 100 (12.80) and the 200 (27.90) for Hickory. Emma White won the 400 (1:05.99) for the Hornets, and Jillian White claimed the 800 (2:30.56). Jessica Miklos won the shot put (34-3 feet) and the discus (93-8).
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
LAKEVIEW 102, WILMINGTON 48
3200 relay — Lakeview (Robinowitz, Harold, Phillips, Alexander, 9:54.03; 110 hurdles — Haines (L), 16.7; 100 — Hinkson (L), 11.0; 1600 — Jenkins (L), 4:56.9; 400 — Jenkins (L), 55.4; 400 relay — Lakeview (Skiles, Haines, Williams, Hinkson), 44.7; 300 hurdles — Klonowski (L), 51.7; 800 — Alexander (L), 2:12.1; 200 — Hinkson (L), 22.9; 3200 — Harold (L), 11:48; 1600 relay — Lakeview (Skiles, Klonowski, Williams, Jenkins), 4:02.5; Shot put — Bruckner (W), 40-0 1/2; Discus — Coulter (W), 119-2 1/2; Javelin — no result submitted; Long jump — Williams (L), 18-6; Triple jump — Olson (L), 41-0 1/2; High jump — Wilson (W), 5-5; Pole vault — Glavach (W), 15-4.
———
REYNOLDS 76, WEST MIDDLESEX 74
3200 relay — WM (Varga, Vorisek, Schneider, Jones), 8:53.0; 110 hurdles — Snyder (WM), 16.5; 100 — Rose (WM), 12.6; 1600 — Jones (WM), 5:13.8; 400 — McLaughlin (R), 53.0; 400 relay — Reynolds (Nay, DiGregorio, Geiger, Lee), 46.8; 300 hurdles — Snyder (WM), 45.9; 800 — Jones (WM), 2:08.9; 200 — McLaughlin (R), 23.1; 3200 — Schneider (WM), 10:43.3; 1600 relay — Reynolds (Lee, DiGregorio, Nay, McLaughlin), 3:40.9; Shot put — Snyder (R), 37-4 1/2; Discus — Schmitt (WM), 128-8; Javelin — Snyder (WM), 132-4; Long jump — McLaughlin (R), 20-10 1/2; Triple jump — Lee (R), 38-5; High jump — Williams (R), 5-11; Pole vault — Aikens (WM), 8-6.
––––––
GROVE CITY 95, HICKORY 55
3200 relay — Grove City (Jones, Shepson, Probst, Pottinger), 9:15.59; 110 hurdles — Messer (GC), 16.69; 100 — Reznor (GC), 11.69; 1600 — Pottinger (GC), 4:33.90; 400 — Hickory (Trawick, Calhoun, Telesz, Witherite), 45.83; 400 relay — Reznor (GC), 52.83; 300 hurdles — Messer (GC), 44.20; 800 — Jones (GC), 2:10.76; 200 — Reznor (GC), 23.83; 3200 — Pottinger (GC), 10:01.94; 1600 relay — Grove City (Reznor, Probst, Dreeves, Messer), 3:43.46; Shot put — Schnolis (H), 41-7; Discus — Schnolis (H), 121-8; Javelin — Swanson (H), 126-1; Long jump — Bertolasio (H), 22-7.5; Triple jump — Jo. Stucchio (GC), 40-11.5; High jump — Dye (H), 5-7; Pole vault — Ja. Stucchio (GC), 12-0.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
LAKEVIEW 78.5, WILMINGTON 71.5
3200 relay — Lakeview (Raymond, Woods, Sommers, Alexander), 12:13.6; 100 hurdles — L.Redfoot (L), 16.3; 100 — Reed (L), 12.5; 1600 — Mason (W), 6:28.8; 400 — Reed (L), 1:01.4; 400 relay — Wilmington (Mershimer, Jeckavitch, Bruckner, Dieter), 52.9; 300 hurdles — L.Redfoot (L), 51.2; 800 — Mason (W), 2:40.3; 200 — Reed (L), 26.1; 3200 — Mason (W), 14:33.8; 1600 relay — Lakeview (J.Redfoot, Alexander, Ke.Seddon, L.Redfoot), 4:30.8; Shot put — Sciullo (L), 28-8; Discus — Miller (W), 92-10 1/2; Javelin — Flick (W), 77-4 1/2; Long jump — Reed (L), 15-8 1/2; Triple jump — Dieter (W), 31-1 1/2; High jump — McGowan (L), 5-1; Pole vault — McGowan (L), 10-6.
———
WEST MIDDLESEX 84, REYNOLDS 56
3200 relay — not contested; 100 hurdles — Kildoo (WM), 17.6; 100 — Bresnan (R), 13.8; 1600 — L.Bartholomew (WM), 5:52.6; 400 — Murcko (R), 1:05.3; 400 relay — WM (Teasdale, Hoffman, Shaffer, Hobart), 1:18.2; 300 hurdles — Kildoo (WM), 55.4; 800 — L.Bartholomew (WM), 2:46.8; 200 — Nugent (R), 31.3; 3200 — Viccari (WM), 12:04.0; 1600 relay — WM (Kildoo, Keckler, E.Bartholomew, L.Bartholomew), 4:51.2; Shot put — Wilson (WM), 30-7; Discus — Moore (WM), 78-1; Javelin — Wilson (WM), 90-10; Long jump — Bresnan (R), 16-1 1/2; Triple jump — Bresnan (R), 34-7 1/2; High jump — Bresnan (R), 4-7; Pole vault — Trapp (R), 5-0.
––––––
GROVE CITY 86, HICKORY 64
3200 relay — Hickory (Gingras, Lauer, Shellenbarger, White), 11:19.07; 100 hurdles — A. Nichols (GC), 16.46; 100 — J. Hancock (H), 12.80; 1600 — J. Jones (GC), 5:46.36; 400 — E. White (H), 1:05.09; 400 relay — Hickory (Burns, Smith, Perman, Hancock), 52.26; 300 hurdles — A. Nichols (GC), 48.79; 800 — J. White (H), 2:30.56; 200 — Hancock (H), 27.90; 3200 — Sabella (GC), 13:00.05; 1600 relay — Grove City (Pottinger, Nichols, Bishop, Jones), 4:29.95; Shot put — Miklos (H), 34-3; Discus — Miklos (H), 93-8; Javelin — Highland (GC), 87-5; Long jump — Nichols (GC), 16-5; Triple jump — Bernadri (GC), 31-2.5; High jump — Gorrell (GC), 5-4; Pole vault — Miller (GC), 8-6.
