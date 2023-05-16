SOFTBALL
• Jamestown 7, Franklin 3 — At Franklin, the Muskies (13-1, 15-2) rallied to score six runs in the seventh inning to beat the Knights (14-2, 15-3) in a matchup of the top two teams in Region 4.
Jamestown took a 1-0 lead in the third on an RBI single by Kalani Spurlock, which scored Kiley Matters. Franklin tied the game in the bottom half on two Muskies’ errors.
The Knights went up 2-1 in the fourth inning on a double by Sydni Hoobler, which scored Gabby Laderer.
Jamestown loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh frame. Matters gave the Muskies the lead with a two-run single and another run scored on the play due to an error. Savannah Thurber then added a key two-run single.
Jamestown sophomore ace Miranda Biles threw a complete-game six-hitter. She struck out nine batters and issued no walks.
Matters had two hits and three RBIs, Josie Pfaff singled twice and drove in a run, Spurlock doubled, singled, and had an RBI, and Morgan Bercis tripled.
Franklin ace Trinity Edge collected 12 strikeouts, only allowed one walk, and surrendered eight hits.
Edge doubled at the plate and Hoobler doubled, singled, and drove in a run.
Franklin has competed its region schedule. Jamestown wraps up region play by hosting Slippery Rock today and visiting Corry on Thursday.
• Hickory 15, Sharon 2 (5 inn.) — At Wengler Field in Sharon, the Hornets banged out 18 hits and Madeline Myers fired a four-hitter en route to the Region 4 victory.
Hickory (12-4, 12-7) went up 1-0 in the first inning and pulled away in the second by plating eight runs.
Myers struck out four batters and only issued one walk.
Olivia Schneider led Hickory at the plate with a home run, three singles, and three RBIs. Hallie Miller belted a home run, doubled, and drove in two runs and Kaelyn Fustos ripped two doubles and had three RBIs.
Also for Hickory, Loren Myers and Madison Reardon both singled twice and collected two RBIs, Madeline Myers hit a pair of singles, and Jordyn Hanzelka and Brooke Black both singled and had an RBI.
Claire Bodien smacked a home run for Sharon (5-10, 6-11) while Mia Cabraja hit two singles and Kurtasia Chester singled.
Bodien went the distance in the circle for the Tigers. She had no strikeouts, issued four walks, and gave up 18 hits.
• Oil City 10, Grove City 0 (5 inn.) — At Oil City, Sophia Garmong threw a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks as the Oilers captured the Region 4 victory.
Mara Martinec led Oil City at the dish with a pair of singles and two RBIs, Shalyn Whittemore, Maddie Wenner, and Hannah Krug all singled and drove in a run, Garmong and Nyssa Hanlon contributed two singles each, and Abby Foley and Payton Leiderbach were each credited with an RBI.
Logan Jones pitched for Grove City (1-14, 1-17). She fanned three hitters, issued no walks, and gave up 10 hits.
Johanna Smiley tripled for the Eagles, Morgan Eaton doubled, and Kara Kirk singled.
• West Middlesex 16, Farrell 0 (3 inn.) — At Farrell, Harper Nickel fired a one-hitter while Kaylee Long homered, triple, and drove in two runs as the Reds (8-6, 9-7) rolled past Farrell (1-12, 1-12) in the Region 1 encounter.
Nickel collected seven strikeouts and issued no walks.
Nickel doubled at the dish, Kadence Leonard singled and knocked in three runs, Ava Gilmore doubled, singled, and had an RBI, Morgan Harkless ripped a double and drove in a pair of runs, and Ayzlin Jones had an RBI.
Maria Harrison singled for Farrell. Harrison (two innings) and McKenzie Ulan pitched. They combined on four strikeouts, walked nine, and gave up eight hits.
• Wilmington 21, Kennedy Catholic 0 (3 inn.) — At New Wilmington, Stella Maynard pitched a one-hitter and Karah Deal, Paije Peterson, Maelee Whiting, and Graeson Grubbs drove in three runs each as the Hounds (12-2, 15-2) defeated KC (0-12, 0-12) in the Region 1 contest.
Deal ripped three doubles, Peterson belted a home run, Whiting doubled and singled, and Grubbs ripped three singles.
Also for Wilmington, Maynard, Avery Harlan, Ava Williamson, and Faith Jones had RBI singles, Kyla Baney doubled and drove in a run, Malia Baney contributed two singles and an RBI, and Chloe Krarup doubled, singled, and drove in a run.
Maynard struck out five hitters and issued no walks in the one-hitter.
Brooke Kirkpatrick pitched for KC. She had no strikeouts, five walks, and gave up 18 hits.
Kallie Plummer singled for the Golden Eagles.
• Sharpsville 15, Reynolds 0 (3 inn.) — On Senior Day at Milliken Ave. Park in Sharpsville, Breanna Hanley fired another no-hitter and Lily Palko homered, singled, and drove in four runs as the Devils (13-0, 15-3) cruised to the Region 1 win.
Senior ace Hanley collected four strikeouts and issued no walks.
Miah Applegarth tripled, doubled, and drove in a pair of runs for Sharpsville, Keeley Whitaker and Hanley both singled twice and had an RBI, Avery McFeaters ripped a pair of singles and knocked in two runs, Haley White contributed a single and two RBIs, Emma Brest hit a pair of singles, and Izzie Candiotti and Bella Ritenour both had RBI singles.
Madelyn Diefenderfer fanned four batters, had one walk, and gave up 15 hits for Reynolds (6-8, 7-11).
• Mercer 8, Lakeview 0 — At Brandy Springs Park in Mercer, Angelina Eakman tossed a one-hit gem and smacked a solo home run to lead the Mustangs (10-4, 13-5) to the Region 1 victory.
Eakman whiffed 14 hitters and only issued one walk.
Lily Erwin hit a double, two singles, and drove in a run for Mercer, Kailyn Adams tripled and singled, Pressley Washil and Madeline Daris both singled and had an RBI, Phoebe Eakman tripled, and Alex Cameron drove in a run.
Zoe Proper singled for Lakeview (3-9, 3-16). Hemi Brazel struck out three batters, walked one, and gave up 11 hits.
BASEBALL
• West Middlesex 11, Kennedy Catholic 0 (5 inn.) — At Hermitage, Richie Preston tossed a four-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks as the Reds (9-6, 11-7) rolled in the Region 1 tilt.
Julian Trott homered and drove in three runs for WM, Preston tripled, singled, and had an RBI, Devin Gruver had three hits, including a double, and an RBI, Blaze Knight singled and drove in a pair of runs, Evan Gilson hit an RBI single, and Bowen Briggs had an RBI.
Daniel Simpson singled twice for KC. Dom Rapp and Dominick Salas also singled for the Golden Eagles.
Remington Hart (4 1/3 innings) and Brock Ondo pitched for Kennedy. They struck out eight hitters, issued two walks, and gave up 10 hits.
