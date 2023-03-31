Most of Friday’s spring sports slate was washed out.
The following was reported to The Herald:
SOFTBALL
• Cathedral Prep 11, Jamestown 1 (5 inn.) — At Erie, Jenna Wagner tossed a 3-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks to lead the Region 5 Ramblers past the Region 4 Muskies.
Wagner and Madison Simmerman hit solo home runs for Cathedral Prep while Megan Kelly added two singles and drove in four runs.
Also for Cathedral Prep, Emily Dudenhoeffer ripped a double and two singles, Hayley Dever singled and drove in a pair of runs, Reese Marie ripped an RBI double, Sydney Marie had two singles, and Addison Baldi singled and drove in a run.
Miranda Biles, who threw a 2-hitter against Sharon on Thursday, pitched three innings for Jamestown. She struck out five batters, issued two walks, and gave up seven runs on seven hits.
Josie Pfaff doubled for the Muskies while Brooke Wilkerson and Morgan Bercis singled.
• Saturday’s Mercer at Grove City game was postponed to Monday.
• Slippery Rock is scheduled to play Corry at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The SR-Sharpsville game was ppd. No makeup date has been announced.
BASEBALL
• Friday’s West Middlesex at Mohawk game was ppd. No makeup date announced.
• Friday’s Mercyhurst Prep at Slippery Rock game was ppd. to TBA.
TRACK & FIELD
• Friday’s West Middlesex Big Red Duals were postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
• Saturday’s Slippery Rock at Freeport meet has been ppd. to Thursday at 2 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
• Sharon 5, Rocky Grove 0 — At Buhl Park on Thursday, the Tigers captured the Region 1 sweep over the Orioles.
Liam Klingensmith, Ben Pollock, and Andrew Joint swept singles play for Sharon while Brian Nguyen-Sam Pollock and Keegan Widmyer-Warren Hackett were doubles’ winners.
Singles: Klingensmith def. Alex Johnson, 6-0, 6-0; B.Pollock def. Brianna Barnett, 6-1, 6-1; Joint def. Tyler Thompson, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Nguyen-S.Pollock def. Miranda Gardner-Andrew Young, 6-0, 6-3; Widmyer-Hackett won by forfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.