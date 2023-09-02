CROSS COUNTRY
Jamestown High junior Karis McElhaney finished second overall on Saturday at the Titusville Rocket Invitational.
McElhaney clocked in at 19:37 to finish behind Franklin senior Nadalie Latchaw (18:51).
Mercer freshman Emily Blough placed seventh in 20:27 and sophomore teammate Maggie Jewell finished 12th in 20:45.
Oil City (92 points) won the girls team title, Seneca (157) was second, and Corry (162) finished third. Mercer (285) was 12th and Jamestown (449) finished 18th.
The top three boys teams were Rocky Grove (80), Ft. LeBoeuf (110), and Oil City (117). Mercer (377) finished 16th and Jamestown did not field a complete team.
Franklin junior Jay Prettyman won the boys race in 16:31 while Mercyhurst Prep freshman Kam Skelton (16:36) was runner-up.
Mercer junior Luke Childers placed eighth in 17:08 while Jamestown freshmen Tyler Enterline (18:31) placed 42nd and Lucas Cole (18:44) finished 50th.
HICKORY HORNET HARRIER INVITE
Results are below.
GIRLS SOCCER
* Girard 1, Wilmington 0 - At New Wilmington, the Region 1 Hounds (0-3) lost their home-opener on Saturday to Region 3 Girard.
Madison Soudan scored for the Yellowjackets (2-1) after rebounding her own shot off the hands of Wilmington goalkeeper Brianna Jenkins.
Jenkins made 11 saves while Rileigh Royer registered three saves while playing the final 15 minutes.
Peyton Koma made one save to earn the shutout for Girard.
FOOTBALL
* Union City 63, Kennedy Catholic 40 - At Butala Stadium in Hermitage on Saturday, the Region 2 Bears (1-1) spoiled the home-opener for the Region 1 Golden Eagles (0-2).
UC quarterback Skylar Olmstead had a pair of rushing touchdowns and threw a 22-yard TD strike to JJ Karmazin.
Austin Brown rushed for three touchdowns and Owen Kerns added two rushing touchdowns for Union City.
Rayvion Wilbon-Venable had a huge day for Kennedy Catholic. He threw a 40-yard TD pass to Brock Ondo and a pair of 23-yard TD tosses to Damian Harrison. He also had a 50-yard TD run and returned a fumble 58 yards for a score.
Ondo also contributed a 14-yard touchdown run.
Wilbon-Venable reportedly suffered a right ankle injury in the game and had to be helped off the field.
Full stats were not reported to The Herald.
* Wilmington 21, Greenville 14 - At Snyder-Stone Stadium in Greenville on Friday, Ben Miller scored on a four-yard run with 13 seconds left as the Hounds (1-1, 1-1) rallied in the Region 3 clash.
Greenville led 14-7 after three quarters of play, but Wilmington scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to grab the win.
Miller, who compiled 163 rushing yards on 25 carries, also had a three-yard TD run in the second quarter. Aidan Gardner had a two-yard touchdown run for the Hounds.
Wilmington QB Buddah Book rushed for 48 yards on nine carries and was 3-of-8 for 44 yards with two interceptions.
Greenville quarterback Nick Solderich was 6-of-10 for 45 yards and Malachi Hyde carried the ball 16 times for 69 yards.
Scoring plays for the Trojans and full stats were not reported to The Herald.
------
HICKORY HORNET HARRIER INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team Standings: Hickory (55), Lakeview (63), Sharon (139), Shenango (142), Wilmington (154), Laurel (177), Hubbard (186), Reynolds (192), Commodore Perry (207), Kennedy Catholic (235), Sharpsville (267).
Individual Standings: 1. Caden Riethmiller (Hickory) 16:33; 2. Tully Caiazza (Wilmington) 16:48; 3. Luke Schneider (West Middlesex) 16:51; 4. James Alexander (Lakeview) 16:52; 5. Aidan Mack (Laurel) 17:25; 6. Vincent Uberti (Hickory) 17:37; 7. Kyler Woolstrum (Cochranton) 17:48; 8. Theron O'Brien (Reynolds) 18:03; 9. Gennaro Leitera (Shenango) 18:03; 10. Justin Sims (Sharon) 18:09; 11. Ryker Harold (Lakeview) 18:12; 12. Lucas Savolskis (Lakeview) 18:21; 13. Mason Coldsmith (Hickory) 18:24; 14. Nicholas Savolskis (Lakeview) 18:24; 15. Logan Rodgers (Hickory) 18:33; 16. Logan Balla (Hubbard) 18:33; 17. Coen Fertig (Sharon) 18:39; 18. Bradyn Winter (Commodore Perry) 18:43; 19. Sal Donatelli (Sharon) 18:46; 20. Evan Woge (Hickory) 18:47; 21. Bradyn Balla (Hubbard) 18:50; 22. Philip Peltonen (Lakeview) 18:51; 23. Ethan Williams (Lakeview) 18:56; 24. William Matyasovsky (Wilmington) 18:57; 25. Logan Parsons (Laurel) 19:02.
GIRLS
Team Standings: Hickory (51), Lakeview (86), Sharon (95), West Middlesex (123), Sharpsville (164), Kennedy Catholic (220).
Individual Standings: 1. Jillian White (Hickory) 20:07; 2. AnnaSophia Viccari (West Middlesex) 20:36; 3. Macie Horvath (Hickory) 20:47; 4. Bella Snyder (Commodore Perry) 21:23; 5. Jackie Skruck (Hubbard) 21:29; 6. Maeve Fertig (Sharon) 21:30; 7. Sarah Christy (Reynolds) 21:33; 8. Kendall Emmert (Lakeview) 21:33; 9. Ali Elliott (Sharon) 21:44; 10. Denna Sommers (Lakeview) 21:53; 11. Lauren Aiello (Sharpsville) 22:05; 12. Ella Bartholomew (West Middlesex) 22:13; 13. Ayren Lauer (Hickory) 22:27; 14. Haley Lee (Shenango) 22:34; 15. Hannah Bernard (Lakeview) 22:39; 16. Ashlynn Horvath (Hickory) 22:46; 17. Valerie Hauser (Laurel) 22:51; 18. Sophia Emmorey (Hickory) 23:01; 19. Megan Messina (Sharon) 23:07; 20. Ava Shellenbarger (Hickory) 23:15; 21. Elizabeth Bobosky (Wilmington) 23:24; 22. Maggie Goodman (Sharon) 23:25; 23. Noelle Dahlstrom (Hickory) 23:28; 24. Aliyah Hogue (Cochranton) 24:26; 25. Ella Thiec (Lakeview) 24:32.
