• Grove City 57, DuBois Area 36 — At “The Eagles’ Nest” in Grove City, coach Chris Kwolek’s Eagles improved to 4-6 with the win over the Beavers (5-5) from District 9.
DuBois Area held a slim 9-7 lead after eight minutes, but GC fought back and led 23-17 at halftime. The Eagles outscored the Beavers 15-13 in the third quarter and 19-6 in the fourth.
Gavin Lutz rifled in 22 points to lead the way for Grove City while Brett Loughry and Nathan Greer scored 15 points each.
Rudy Williams had 12 points for DuBois Area, Tyson Kennis scored 11, and Cam Thompson added seven points.
• Franklin 56, Hickory 42 — At “The Castle” in Franklin, the Region 6 Knights (6-4) went on a 32-2 run in the first half in the win over the Region 5 Hornets (6-3).
Hickory had an early lead and only trailed 14-12 at the end of the opening quarter, but Franklin posted a 22-5 scoring edge in the second frame to go up 36-17 at the break.
Damon Curry led Franklin with 17 points, Johnathan Leccia added eight markers, and Ethan Owens scored seven.
Ben Swanson had eight points for Hickory, Tyson Djakovich scored seven, and Rylan Dye, Dominic Uberti, and Matt Huff added six points each. Swanson and Devin Daniels grabbed three rebounds each.
Hickory is back in action on Wednesday to face SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. It is a varsity only game.
• Lakeview 55, Jamestown 32 — At Stoneboro, Cameron Pence led four double-digit scorers for Lakeview in the non-region win over Jamestown.
Pence had 18 points, Owen Dye scored 11, Lucas Fagley contributed 10 points, and Cody Fagley added nine markers.
For Jamestown, Cameron Keyser scored 10 points and Gage Planavsky chipped in five points.
Region 2 Lakeview improved to 4-6 while Region 1 Jamestown fell to 5-4.
• Kennedy Catholic 60, Sharpsville 52 — At Sharpsville, Damian Harrison fired in 22 points to power the Region 1 Golden Eagles (4-3) past the Region 2 Blue Devils (2-6).
KC led 17-12 after eight minutes, but Sharpsville rallied to take a 30-28 lead at halftime. The Golden Eagles outscored the Devils 32-22 in the second half.
Thorsten Hart added 14 points for KC, Simier Wade scored 12, and Remington Hart contributed eight points.
Garen Levis paced Sharpsville with 13 points, Braden Scarvel posted 12 points and seven rebounds, and Liam Campbell had nine points.
SportsRadio 96.7FM and AM 790 WPIC Sports Director Bob Greenburg, who covered the game last night, reported that KC is playing without Levi Hailstock, who will miss some time with a broken finger.
• Mercer 60, Rocky Grove 39 — At Mercer, coach Joe Venasco’s Region 2 Mustangs (6-3) picked up a win over the Orioles (5-5) of Region 1.
Mercer scored 28 points in the first half and fired in 21 in the third quarter and rolled.
Jake Mattocks and Daemyin Mattocks led the way for Mercer with 16 points each and Bubba Palmer scored 11.
Blayne Baker had 12 points for Rocky Grove.
• Farrell 87, George Junior Republic 39 — At Peter J. Collodi Fieldhouse in Grove City, coach Myron Lowe’s Steelers (8-3) rolled past GJR (1-7) in the non-region encounter.
Farrell led 27-16 at the end of the opening quarter and fired in 31 points in the second quarter to take a 58-23 lead at the break.
Lamont Samuels led Region 1 Farrell with 13 points, Kylon Wilson and Kahnya Matthews scored a dozen each, Nasir O’Kane added 11 points, and Malachi Owens contributed 10 points.
Elijah Gist and Bahir Green scored 17 points each for Region 2 GJR.
• West Middlesex 64, Commodore Perry 30 — At West Middlesex, coach Tyler Babcock’s Big Reds (5-4) rolled past Commodore Perry (2-9) in the non-region contest.
West Middlesex jumped out to a 20-6 lead in the first quarter and was up 39-18 at the break.
Richie Preston had 22 points for the Region 2 Big Reds, Luke Mild bucketed 16, and Giovanni Rococi added 11 points.
For Region 1 Commodore Perry, Kyle Stringert had 11 points, Branden Malone scored eight, and Xavier Williams contributed seven markers.
• LaBrae 64, Brookfield 48 — At Leavittsburg, the Vikings (3-1, 5-4) picked up the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division win over the Warriors (2-2, 6-4).
LaBrae led 22-13 after eight minutes and 33-26 at halftime. The Vikings pulled away by outscoring the Warriors 19-5 in the fourth frame.
Austin Rowe drained five treys en route to 19 points for LaBrae, Jay McGarry scored 18, and Blake Kahnell bucketed 14. The Vikings had 10 three-pointers.
Donovan Pawlowski fired in a game-high 22 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had two steals to lead Brookfield. Matteo Fortuna added 15 points and four assists for the Warriors and Isaiah Jones contributed eight points.
WRESTLING
• Gen. McLane 35, Hickory 27 — At Edinboro, the Region 5 Hornets suffered a loss against the Lancers at Region 4.
Results were not submitted to The Herald.
The dual meet was also a fundraiser for “Take Down Cystic Fibrosis” in honor of Charlee Cook, the daughter of Gen. McLane head coach Ryan Cook.
DuBOIS AREA 9 8 13 6 36
GROVE CITY 7 16 15 19 57
DuBOIS AREA – Gadalis 1-0-0-3, Thompson 2-2-2-7, Bennett 1-0-0-3, Hickman 0-0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0-0, West 0-0-0-0, Williams 5-0-1-12, Kennis 5-1-2-11. 3-pt. goals: Williams 2, Gadalis 1, Thompson 1, Bennett 1. Totals: 14-3-5-36.
GROVE CITY – Irani 1-0-0-3, Greer 7-1-3-15, Ferguson 0-0-0-0, Fischer 0-0-0-0, Kurz 0-0-0-0, Gubba 0-0-0-0, Loughry 6-0-0-15, Lutz 8-4-4-22, Martin 1-0-5-2. 3-pt. goals: Loughry 3, Lutz 2, Irani 1. Totals: 23-5-12-57.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
HICKORY 12 5 2 23 42
FRANKLIN 14 22 14 6 56
HICKORY – Dye 3-0-0-6, Enoch 1-0-0-3, Daniels 2-0-0-4, Swanson 3-1-1-8, Bittler 0-0-0-0, Djakovich 2-2-2-7, Uberti 2-0-0-6, Bean 1-0-0-2, Turosky 0-0-0-0, Huff 2-0-0-6. 3-pt. goals: Uberti 2, Huff 2, Enoch 1, Swanson 1, Djakovich 1. Totals: 16-3-3-42.
FRANKLIN – Da.Payne 0-0-0-0, Owens 2-3-3-7, Buckley 1-0-0-2, Wood 5-0-0-14, Dr.Payne 2-1-2-5, Leccia 2-4-4-8, Hagg 0-0-0-0, McCracken 1-0-0-3, Boland 0-0-0-0, Curry 7-2-8-17. 3-pt. goals: Wood 4, McCracken 1, Curry 1. Totals: 20-10-17-56.
JV: Hickory, 41-26. Landon Bean 11 for Hickory. All 10 Hornet players scored as Hickory improved to 7-0.
––––––
JAMESTOWN 16 4 4 8 32
LAKEVIEW 17 11 9 18 55
JAMESTOWN – Hill 1-2-2-4, Planavsky 2-0-0-5, Ford 2-0-0-4, Ternent 1-1-2-3, Keyser 4-0-0-10, Williams 1-0-0-3, Popielarcheck 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goals: Keyser 2, Planavsky 1, Williams 1. Totals: 12-4-6-32.
LAKEVIEW – Pence 8-1-2-18, Reiser 1-0-0-2, Dye 5-0-0-11, C.Fagley 3-0-0-9, Urey 1-0-0-2, L.Fagley 4-1-2-10, Bell 0-0-0-0, Grim 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: C.Fagley 3, Pence 1, Dye 1, L.Fagley 1, Grim 1. Totals: 23-2-4-55.
JV: Lakeview, 67-20. Jake Birkner 19, M.Bell 14, Austin Robinowitz 11 for Lakeview.
––––––
KENNEDY 17 11 16 16 60
SHARPSVILLE 12 18 10 12 52
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Wade 6-0-4-12, Harrison 7-5-11-22, T.Hart 5-3-7-14, R.Hart 1-6-8-8, Gwin 2-0-0-4, Southworth 0-0-0-0, N.Ondo 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Harrison 3, T.Hart 1. Totals: 21-14-30-60.
SHARPSVILLE – Toth 2-0-0-6, Levis 4-5-8-13, DeJulia 1-0-0-2, Distler 2-0-0-4, Scarvel 4-4-10-12, Staunch 2-0-2-4, Campbell 4-0-0-9, Myers 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Toth 2, Campbell 1. Totals: 20-9-20-52.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
ROCKY GROVE 12 6 7 14 39
MERCER 14 14 21 11 60
ROCKY GROVE – Anderson 2-4-5-9, Whitman 2-1-2-5, Wolfgong 0-0-0-0, Q.Ritchey 2-0-0-6, Baker 6-0-1-12, Zinz 1-1-3-3, Carter 1-0-1-2, Stevenson 0-2-2-2, Bell 0-0-0-0, Baughman 0-0-0-0, C.Ritchey 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Q.Ritchey 2, Anderson 1. Totals: 14-8-14-39.
MERCER – Haines 1-4-6-6, Miller 0-0-0-0, Palmer 2-6-8-11, Balaski 1-3-4-6, D.Mattocks 6-3-4-16, Cunningham 2-0-0-4, Fisher 0-1-2-1, J.Mattocks 8-0-3-16, McCracken 0-0-0-0, Amos 0-0-0-0, Grossman 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Palmer 1, Balaski 1, D.Mattocks 1. Totals: 20-17-27-60.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
FARRELL 27 31 16 13 87
GEO. JUNIOR 16 7 5 11 39
FARRELL – Mathews 4-4-6-12, Owens 4-2-4-10, Samuels 6-1-2-13, Wilson 5-2-6-12, Jaxson Jones 2-0-2-4, O’Kane 5-0-0-11, Harrison 2-0-0-5, Bell 1-0-0-3, Boatwright 0-1-2-1, Odem 3-2-4-9, Jones 2-1-2-5, Johnson 0-2-3-2. 3-pt. goals: O’Kane 1, Harrison 1, Bell 1, Odem 1. Totals: 34-15-31-87.
GEORGE JUNIOR REPUBLIC – Gist 6-3-4-17, Cruz 1-0-0-3, Jackson 1-0-0-2, Baynes 0-0-0-0, Meadows 0-0-0-0, Franklin 0-0-0-0, Green 7-1-2-17. 3-pt. goals: Gist 2, Green 2, Cruz 1. Totals: 15-4-6-39.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
COMM. PERRY 6 12 5 7 30
W.MIDDLESEX 20 19 16 9 64
COMMODORE PERRY – Bell 0-0-0-0, Saxe 1-2-2-4, Stringert 4-2-4-11, Williams 3-0-2-7, Malone 3-2-3-8. 3-pt. goals: Stringert 1, Williams 1. Totals: 11-6-11-30.
WEST MIDDLESEX – Puskar 0-1-2-1, Rococi 5-0-2-11, Mild 8-0-0-16, Knight 0-0-0-0, Stover 2-1-1-5, Preston 10-1-1-22, Partridge 2-0-0-5, Fitzgerald 1-1-2-3, Vogan 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: Rococi 1, Preston 1, Partridge 1. Totals: 28-5-10-64.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
BROOKFIELD 13 13 17 5 48
LaBRAE 22 11 12 19 64
BROOKFIELD – Fortuna 4-7-8-15, Jones 3-2-5-8, Hoffman 0-0-0-0, Pawlowski 10-1-2-22, Creed 1-2-3-3. 3-pt. goal: Pawlowski 1. Totals: 18-12-18-48.
LaBRAE – Wilson 2-1-2-7, Blackmon 1-0-0-2, McGarry 7-1-2-18, Rowe 7-0-0-19, Kahnell 6-2-2-14, Lancaster 1-0-2-2, Glaser 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Rowe 5, McGarry 3, Wilson 2. Totals: 25-4-8-64.
JV: No score reported.
