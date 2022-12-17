BOYS BASKETBALL
• Kennedy Catholic 45, West Middlesex 34 — At Hermitage, Thorsten Hart had 14 points in guiding the Region 1 Golden Eagles (1-1) past the Region 2 Big Reds (3-3) on Friday night.
Kennedy led 22-13 at halftime and 36-15 after three quarters.
Lamont Hailstock added 12 points for Kennedy Catholic and Donnie Harrison drained three treys for nine points.
Luke Mild led West Middlesex with 14 points and Richie Preston scored nine. The Reds played without Giovanni Rococi (knee injury).
• Farrell 68, Reynolds 22 — At E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, the Region 1 Steelers (2-0) led 20-6 after eight minutes of play and rolled past the Region 2 Raiders (1-2).
Dontaye Bell led Farrell with 10 points, Lamont Samuels and Danny Odem had nine points each, and Kylon Wilson scored eight. A total of 13 different Steelers’ scored in the game.
Haydin McLaughlin had five points for Reynolds and Nate Miller and Jake Williams contributed four points each.
• Mercer 66, Jamestown 34 — At “The Fish Tank” in Jamestown, the Region 2 Mustangs improved to 3-2 with a victory against the Region 1 Muskies (2-2).
Jamestown got off to a bad start and trailed 18-3 at the end of the opening quarter and 28-12 at the break.
Daemyin Mattocks rifled in 18 points for Mercer and Jake Mattocks scored 10. Also, Braden Balaski and Nathan Haines added nine points each.
Cameron Keyser led Jamestown with 15 points, which included 11-of-12 marksmanship from the free-throw line. Lucas Popielarcheck contributed eight points.
• Greenville 66, Saegertown 48 — At Saegertown, Logan Lentz fired in 21 points to power the Region 5 Trojans (4-0) past the Region 3 Panthers (4-2).
Saegertown led 16-11 at the end of the opening quarter, but the Trojans battled back to take a 30-27 lead at halftime. Greenville pulled away in the third quarter by outscoring the Panthers 16-4.
Noah Cano added 13 points for the Trojans, Mason Vannoy scored 12, and Noah Philson chipped in nine points.
Brady Greco posted 14 points for Saegertown, Henry Shaffer scored 13, and Collin Jones contributed nine points.
• Sharon 67, Conneaut Area 29 — At Tiger Gymnasium, coach Louis Brown’s Tigers (4-3) led 41-17 at halftime and rolled to the non-region win over CASH (1-4).
Owen Schenker had 15 points for Region 5 Sharon, Derek Douglas scored 14, Santino Piccirilli bucketed 12, Lamont Austin finished with 10 points, and Mister Ham contributed nine markers.
Shakiir Jordan and Conner Perrye had eight points each for Region 6 Conneaut Area.
• Wilmington 52, Portersville Christian School 42 — At Portersville, Anthony Reed drained six treys en route to 30 points to lead the Hounds (1-5) to their first win of the season.
Wilmington led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter and pulled away by outscoring PCS 17-9 in the second frame.
Pierce Nagel added seven points for the Hounds and Ben Miller scored six.
Austin Taddy led PCS with 11 points.
• Mercyhurst Prep 47, Grove City 46 — At Grove City, the Eagles (2-3) missed three shots in the final 8.3 seconds and dropped a non-region heartbreaker to the Lakers (2-3).
Mercyhurst Prep led 26-20 at the break and GC cut the lead to 35-32 after three quarters. The Eagles outscored the Lakers 14-12 over the final eight minutes, but missed those crucial shots at the end..
Derek Bly (13 points), David Bahm (12), and Tanner Ashton (11) scored in double digits for Region 4 Mercyhurst Prep.
Brett Loughry fired in a game-high 18 points for Region 5 Grove City, Gavin Lutz scored 11, and Jimmy Irani added seven points.
• Rocky Grove 43, Lakeview 35 — At Rocky Grove, the Region 1 Orioles (3-2) defeated Region 2 Lakeview (3-3).
RG held a slim 15-13 lead at the break, but outscored the Sailors 28-22 in the second half.
D’Andre Whitman paced Rocky Grove with 14 points, Quinn Ritchey scored nine on a trio of treys, and Evan Wolfgong contributed six markers.
Cameron Pence led Lakeview with 13 points, Cody Fagley scored nine, and Owen Dye had seven.
• Armstrong 67, Slippery Rock 45 — At Slippery Rock, Cadin Olsen rifled in 32 points to lift Armstrong (6-1) past the Rockets (1-3).
Armstrong beat Grove City earlier this season. Its lone loss is against New Castle.
Jack Valasek contributed 10 points for Armstrong and Ian Olsen scored eight.
Dylan Gordon had 21 points for Slippery Rock, John Sabo scored seven, and Josh Book six.
• Brookfield 54, Campbell Memorial 47 — At Campbell, coach Shawn Hammond’s Warriors (1-0, 4-1) won their Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division opener.
Brookfield trailed 30-15 at halftime and rallied by outscoring the Red Devils 23-12 in the third quarter and 16-5 in the fourth.
Matteo Fortuna led Brookfield with 16 points, Donovan Pawlowski scored 15, Isaiah Jones had 13 points, and Nevon Hoffman contributed eight markers.
Jones had another double-double as he ripped down 11 rebounds and had four steals. Pawlowski dished out four assists.
David Moore had 15 points for Campbell Memorial (0-1, 0-5), Tre Thomas bucketed 12, and Aziyah Flores contributed 11 points.
WRESTLING
• Meadville 39, Commodore Perry 21 — At Meadville, the Region 5 Bulldogs grabbed a victory over the Region 2 Panthers.
Alex Kinder (133), Jacob Thompson (139), Briton Anderson Weston Chess (160), and Rohan Woodrow (215) won by fall for Meadville.
Danick Hinkson won by fall for CP at 189 pounds while Hunter Geibel (121), Leyton Zacherl (127), and Wyatt Lazzar (145) won by decision for the Panthers.
SWIMMING
At Sharon recently, the Tiger teams earned a sweep over Farrell. No scores were submitted to The Herald.
Sharon results
Girls 200 Medley Relay: Calla, Steines, Jones, Sadowski, 1st place; Schuster, Martin, Snyder, Berkson, 2nd place.
Girls 200 Freestyle: Logan Wilson, 1st place; Jordan Prelerson, 2nd place.
Girls 200 IM: Abbey Snyder, 1st place; Juliana Martin, 2nd place.
Girls 50 Freestyle: Rachel Sadowski, 1st place; Claire Calla, 2nd place.
Girls 100 Butterfly: Abbey Snyder, 1st place.
Girls 100 Freestyle: Lexi Steines, 1st place; Olivia Jones, 2nd place.
Girls 500 Freestyle: Logan Wilson, 1st place; Jordan Prelerson, 2nd place.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: Calla, Berkson, Schuster, Martin, 1st place.
Girls 100 Backstroke: Claire Calla, 1st place; Delani Berkson, 2nd place.
Girls 100 Breaststroke: Rachel Sadowski, 1st place; Juliana Martin, 2nd place.
Boys 200 Medley Relay: Selby, Mellott, Jones, Flickenger, 1st place.
Boys 200 Freestyle: Mark Cattron, 1st place; Nate Dorsch, 2nd place.
Boys 200 IM: Xander Mellott, 1st place.
Boys 50 Freestyle: Ben Jones, 1st place; Sunny Puga, 2nd place.
Boys 100 Butterfly: Mark Cattron, 1st place; Ben Jones, 2nd place.
Boys 100 Freestyle: Liam Slicker, 1st place; Connor Flickenger, 2nd place.
Boys 500 Freestyle: Nate Dorsch, 1st place.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: Cattron, Jones, Mellott, Dorsch, 1st place.
Boys 100 Backstroke: Liam Slicker, 1st place; Sunny Puga, 2nd place.
Boys 100 Breaststroke: Xander Mellott, 1st place.
BOYS BASKETBALL
W.MIDDLESEX 7 6 2 19 34
KENNEDY 11 11 14 9 45
WEST MIDDLESEX – Mild 5-2-2-14, Stover 2-0-3-4, Preston 3-3-4-9, Partridge 1-0-0-3, Cornejo 1-2-2-4, Shrawder 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Mild 2, Partridge 1. Totals: 12-7-11-34.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Wade 1-2-4-5, Harrison 3-0-0-9, T.Hart 4-4-4-14, Hailstock 5-0-0-12, R.Hart 1-0-0-2, Southworth 0-0-2-0, N.Ondo 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goals: Harrison 3, T.Hart 2, Hailstock 2, Wade 1. Totals: 15-7-12-45.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
REYNOLDS 6 3 10 3 22
FARRELL 20 15 15 18 68
REYNOLDS – McLaughlin 2-0-0-5, Winkle 1-0-0-2, McCloskey 1-0-0-2, Snyder 0-3-4-3, Williams 2-0-0-4, McCurdy 1-0-0-2, Miller 1-2-4-4. 3-pt. goal: McLaughlin 1. Totals: 8-5-8-22.
FARRELL – Mathews 3-1-2-7, Owens 2-0-0-4, Samuels 3-3-6-9, Wilson 4-0-0-8, Guess 2-0-0-4, O’Kane 3-0-0-7, Harrison 1-0-0-2, Bell 4-0-0-10, Odem 4-0-0-9, Boatwright 2-0-1-4, Johnson 0-0-2-0, Wade 0-0-2-0, Jackson 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Bell 2, O’Kane 1, Odem 1. Totals: 30-4-13-68.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
MERCER 18 10 17 21 66
JAMESTOWN 3 9 16 6 34
MERCER – Haines 4-0-0-9, Miller 0-0-0-0, Palmer 1-2-2-5, Balaski 3-3-3-9, Guiler 0-0-0-0, D.Mattocks 8-1-5-18, Godfrey 0-1-2-1, Cunningham 2-0-0-5, Fisher 1-0-0-3, Grossman 2-0-0-4, J.Mattocks 4-2-2-10, Amos 1-0-0-2, McCracken 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Haines 1, Palmer 1, D.Mattocks 1, Cunningham 1, Fisher 1. Totals: 26-9-14-66.
JAMESTOWN – Williams 1-0-0-3, Meehan 0-0-2-0, Hill 0-1-5-1, Planavsky 1-1-2-3, Ford 0-0-0-0, Popielarcheck 3-2-4-8, Ternent 1-2-2-4, Keyser 2-11-12-15. 3-pt. goal: Williams 1. Totals: 8-17-27-34.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GREENVILLE 11 19 16 20 66
SAEGERTOWN 16 11 4 17 48
GREENVILLE – Herrick 0-2-2-2, Stuyvesant 2-0-0-4, Philson 4-1-2-9, Lentz 10-0-3-21, Cano 5-1-4-13, Hedderick 2-0-0-5, Vannoy 3-4-4-12. 3-pt. goals: Cano 2, Vannoy 2, Lentz 1, Hedderick 1. Totals: 26-8-15-66.
SAEGERTOWN – Laperriere 1-0-0-2, Jones 3-2-2-9, Greco 6-0-0-14, Shaffer 6-1-3-13, Huson 3-0-0-6, Grundy 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Greco 2, Jones 1. Totals: 21-3-5-48.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
CONN. AREA 7 10 6 6 29
SHARON 17 24 14 12 67
CONNEAUT AREA – Jordan 4-0-0-8, Fuhrer 2-0-0-4, Tyson 1-0-2-2, Perrye 3-2-2-8, Rodas 0-0-0-0, White 0-1-2-1, L.Stright 0-1-3-1, Brady 1-0-2-3, Garcia 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Brady 1. Totals: 12-4-11-29.
SHARON – Ham 4-1-2-9, Austin 3-4-5-10, Douglas 5-2-4-14, Hoffman 1-0-0-3, Dobosh 0-0-0-0, Norris 0-4-6-4, Piccirilli 5-2-4-12, Schenker 4-5-5-15. 3-pt. goals: Douglas 2, Schenker 2, Hoffman 1. Totals: 22-18-26-67.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
WILMINGTON 11 17 14 9 51
PORTERSVILLE 10 9 10 13 42
WILMINGTON – Miller 1-4-4-6, Hill 2-0-1-4, Book 0-0-2-0, Reed 11-2-3-30, Bruckner 2-0-0-4, Nagel 3-0-0-7. 3-pt. goals: Reed 6, Nagel 1. Totals: 19-6-10-51.
PORTERSVILLE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL – Charles 1-2-2-4, Spiker 2-2-2-6, Tresky 2-2-2-7, Anning 3-1-2-7, Taddy 5-1-1-11, Delattre 3-0-0-7. 3-pt. goals: Tresky 1, Delattre 1. Totals: 16-8-9-42.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
MERCY. PREP 13 13 9 12 47
GROVE CITY 9 11 12 14 46
MERCYHURST PREP – Ashton 4-1-2-11, Ganska 2-2-2-7, Brzuz 0-0-0-0, Bly 6-1-3-13, McCausland 0-1-2-1, Bahm 6-0-1-12, Pasko 1-0-0-3, Olszowka 0-0-0-0, Barretta 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Ashton 2, Ganska 1, Pasko 1. Totals: 19-5-10-47.
GROVE CITY – Irani 2-2-4-7, Greer 1-4-4-6, Ferguson 0-0-0-0, Fischer 0-0-0-0, Gubba 0-0-0-0, Loughry 7-2-4-18, Lutz 4-3-4-11, Martin 2-0-1-4. 3-pt. goals: Loughry 2, Irani 1. Totals: 16-11-17-46.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
LAKEVIEW 5 8 11 11 35
ROCKY GROVE 10 5 16 12 43
LAKEVIEW – Pence 5-2-3-13, Reiser 0-0-0-0, Dye 3-0-0-7, C.Fagley 3-1-2-9, Urey 1-0-0-2, L.Fagley 1-0-0-2, Jenkins 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: C.Fagley 2, Pence 1, Dye 1. Totals: 14-3-5-35.
ROCKY GROVE – Anderson 1-2-5-5, Whitman 4-6-6-14, Wolfgong 2-0-0-6, Ritchey 3-0-0-9, Baker 1-1-4-3, Carter 1-2-4-4, Bell 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Ritchey 3, Wolfgong 2, Anderson 1. Totals: 13-11-19-43.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
ARMSTRONG 16 12 19 20 67
SLIPP. ROCK 18 8 12 15 45
ARMSTRONG – I.Olsen 4-0-1-8, Szed 2-0-2-6, Valasek 4-1-2-10, Brown 4-0-0-8, C.Olsen 12-8-9-32, Claypole 0-0-0-0, Riggle 1-0-0-3, Kamer 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Szed 2, Valasek 1, Riggle 1. Totals: 27-9-14-67.
SLIPPERY ROCK – Prementine 1-1-1-4, Sabo 3-0-1-7, Gordon 8-2-2-21, Wolak 0-4-4-4, Book 2-1-2-6, Pyle 0-1-3-1, Parson 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Gordon 3, Prementine 1, Sabo 1, Book 1. Totals: 15-9-13-45.
––––––
BROOKFIELD 8 7 23 16 54
CAMPBELL 13 17 12 5 47
BROOKFIELD – Witherow 1-0-0-2, Fortuna 6-4-5-16, Jones 5-2-4-13, Hoffman 2-3-4-8, Pawlowski 6-0-0-15, Creed 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Pawlowski 3, Jones 1, Hoffman 1. Totals: 20-9-13-54.
CAMPBELL MEMORIAL – Flores 5-0-0-11, Moore 6-1-2-15, Rodriguez 1-2-2-4, Thomas 4-2-3-12, Kindinis 2-0-0-4, Koullias 0-1-4-1. 3-pt. goals: Moore 2, Thomas 2, Flores 1. Totals: 18-6-11-47.
WRESTLING
MEADVILLE 39, COMM. PERRY 21
107 – Cole Geibel (CP) forfeit; 114 – Ben Fuller (M) forfeit; 121 – Hunter Geibel (CP) dec. Caleb Anderson, 4-0; 127 – Leyton Zacherl (CP) dec. Stephen Emst, 9-8; 133 – Alex Kinder (M) pinned Shane Yeager, 1:04; 139 – Jacob Thompson (M) pinned Brayden Booher, 4:42; 145 – Wyatt Lazzar (CP) dec. Ryder Say, 8-2; 152 – Connor Learns (M) dec. Kolton Heeter, 7-1; 160 – Briton Anderson Weston Chess (M) pinned Mitchell Tingley, 3:45; 172 – Weston Chess (M) dec. Nathaniel Martin, 4-0; 189 – Danick Hinkson (CP) pinned Alaric Jones, 1:47; 215 – Rohan Woodrow (M) pinned Hunter Yeager, 1:10; 285 – Ian Whistler (M) dec. Garet Guthrie, 9-3.
