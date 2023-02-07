GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Kennedy Catholic 49, Lakeview 17 — At Stoneboro, KC held a slim 15-12 lead at halftime but clamped down on defense in the second half and held the Sailors to 5 points to post the Region 1 victory.
KC led 8-0 after eight minutes, 15-12 at the break, and outscored Lakeview 13-5 in the third quarter and 21-0 in the fourth frame.
Layke Fields had a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double for the Golden Eagles (11-0, 14-4), Isabella Bianco bucketed 15 points, and Bella Magestro added 10 markers.
Alaina Peltonen led Lakeview (8-3, 13-6) with six points and Kyndra Seddon registered four points and nine rebounds.
“What a game,” said KC coach Justin Magestro. “I thought we played well in the first half, we just couldn’t put the ball in the basket. We challenged the girls in the second half to run our sets, make better decisions, and find the open man and they did.
“Our team defense really came through in the second half. Hayden Keith did a tremendous job on Emma Marsteller and that was huge. Isabella and Cassie Dancak also played really solid ‘D.’ We trapped them some but also got some steals. Bella did some nice things, getting steals and points.
It was totally a team win. Mo(nique Vincent) hit two huge threes at the end of the second and third quarters. Timing-wise they were big. Layke struggled in the first half but she was able to get some assists and find the open man when she was double- and triple-teamed.
All of those non-league games – North Catholic, Norwin, going to West Virginia – really prepared us for this game. We were trailing to both Indiana and Blackhawk and found a way to win. Those games have paid huge dividends and really help us out in region play.
“Lakeview is a well-coached team and they played us hard. They came to battle. We were fortunate to get separation in the second half. Gary (Burke) does a nice job with his kids. We really had to make adjustments at halftime, especially on defense, and we were able to get the win.”
KC won the first matchup between the two teams, 67-34, in Hermitage.
• West Middlesex 50, Reynolds 16 — At Transfer, Reds’ junior Caitlin Stephens rifled in career-high 29 points to lead West Middlesex (9-2, 10-9) to the Region 1 win.
WM led 8-0 at the end of the opening quarter and 26-7 at halftime en route to the win.
Emma Mild added nine points for West Middlesex.
Ava Murcko scored nine points for Reynolds (3-8, 5-14) and Marissa Hillyer contributed four points.
The Reds swept the season series against Reynolds. The Reds won the first matchup, 47-18, in West Middlesex on Jan. 9.
• Mercer 55, Jamestown 21 — At “The Fish Tank” in Jamestown, Mercer improved to 6-5 in Region 1 and 10-9 overall with the win over the Muskies (2-9, 4-14).
Mercer opened with a strong first half, leading 37-14 at halftime, and rolled to the win.
McKenna McCandless led Mercer with 12 points, Pressley Washil and Zoey Seidel scored nine each, and Audrey Allen added eight markers. A total of 10 players scored for the Mustangs.
Alayna Cadman led the way for Jamestown with 12 points and Kiley Matters chipped in four points.
The Mustangs won the first contest between the teams in Mercer, 49-23.
• Farrell 51, Commodore Perry 11 — At Hadley, coach Ed Turosky’s Steelers (5-6, 6-13) rolled to the Region 1 victory.
Ja’Niya Daniels fired in 22 points (four treys) to pace Farrell, Gabby King scored 15, and Damerra Thomas added 11 points.
Melissa Streets, Abbie Eber, Lilly Waleff, Marley Meyer, and Helena Dilliman had two points each for the Panthers (0-11, 1-17).
Farrell swept the regular-season series against CP. The Steelers posted a 47-29 win over the Panthers in Farrell last month.
• Slippery Rock 44, Sharon 30 — At “The Rock Box” in Slippery Rock, Julia Coffaro scored 19 points to power the Rockets (2-7, 3-15) past the Tigers in a Region 4 clash.
Slippery Rock led 10-5 after eight minutes of play and 25-18 at the break. The Rockets outscored Sharon 19-12 in the second half to earn the win.
Madison Romanovich and Libby Campbell added eight points each for Slippery Rock.
Daryonna Nixon led Sharon (1-8, 10-9) with eight points, Jamoria Crumby scored seven, and Lacey Root chipped in five points.
Sharon won the first matchup between the two teams, 37-36, at Tiger Gymnasium last month.
• Wilmington 46, Grove City 40 — At Grove City, Lia Krarup drained a trio of three-pointers en route to 19 points to lead the Hounds (8-1, 16-3) past the Eagles in the Region 4 encounter.
Grove City led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Wilmington battled back to take a 21-20 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Hounds outscored the Eagles 14-7 in the third quarter and held on for the win.
Reese Bruckner, Kayah Brewer, and Maelee Whiting scored six points each for Wilmington.
For Grove City (5-5, 9-9), Piper Como had 19 points (three treys), Delaney Callahan scored 12, and Karis Perample contributed nine points.
In the first matchup between the teams last month, the Hounds won, 54-40, in New Wilmington.
• Sharpsville 59, Cochranton 39 — At Sharpsville, coach Rob Hubbard’s Region 4 Blue Devils (9-10) won their third straight game with a victory over Region 2 Cochranton (7-12).
Chasie Fry had 15 points and three steals for Sharpsville, Tori Kimpan and Lily Palko scored 11 each, and Breanna Hanley posted nine points.
Kimpan also had nine rebounds and five blocked shots, Palko dished out three assists, and Hanley grabbed eight rebounds.
Eve Pfeiffer led the Cardinals with 10 points, Macie Williams scored seven, and Ella Gallo added six points.
• Garfield 58, Brookfield 42 — At Garrettsville, the G-Men (12-2, 18-2) topped the Warriors (10-4, 15-5) in a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division clash.
Stats were not reported to The Herald on Monday night.
Brookfield handed Garfield its first loss of the season, 53-44, on Jan. 9. The other loss the G-Men suffered was a 58-52 setback to Crestview last Thursday.
Brookfield’s Ken Forsythe was under the weather and did not go to the game. Stats should be submitted to The Herald today and will appear in Wednesday’s print edition.
W.MIDDLESEX 8 18 17 7 50
REYNOLDS 0 7 4 5 16
WEST MIDDLESEX – S.Mild 1-0-2-2, Babcock 3-0-0-6, Blaze 1-0-0-2, Gilmore 0-0-0-0, Briggs 1-0-0-2, E.Mild 4-1-2-9, Stephens 12-5-5-29. Totals: 22-6-9-50.
REYNOLDS – Johnson 0-1-2-1, Hillyer 1-2-2-4, Murcko 4-1-1-9, McCloskey 0-0-0-0, Wade 0-2-2-2. Totals: 5-6-7-16.
JV: No game.
––––––
MERCER 16 21 11 7 55
JAMESTOWN 8 6 3 4 21
MERCER – An.Allen 1-0-0-2, Rowe 2-0-2-4, Washil 4-1-1-9, Aud.Allen 4-0-0-8, Foster 0-2-2-2, Godfrey 1-4-4-6, Finley 1-0-0-2, Smith 1-0-0-2, Seidel 3-1-1-8, Heckathorn 0-0-0-0, McCandless 6-0-0-12. 3-pt. goal: Seidel 1. Totals: 23-8-10-55.
JAMESTOWN – Cadman 4-4-6-12, Shetter 1-0-0-2, Thomas 0-0-0-0, Hart 1-0-0-2, Keener 0-0-1-0, Matters 2-0-4-4, Thurber 0-1-2-1. Totals: 8-5-13-21.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
FARRELL 20 15 7 9 51
COMM. PERRY 2 2 0 7 11
FARRELL – King 7-1-2-15, Daniels 8-2-2-22, Scarbrough 0-0-0-0, Yasnowski 1-0-0-3, D.Thomas 3-3-5-11, Husband 0-0-2-0. 3-pt. goals: Daniels 4, D.Thomas 2, Yasnowski 1. Totals: 19-6-11-51.
COMMODORE PERRY – Boyles 0-0-0-0, Streets 1-0-0-2, Eber 0-2-2-2, Waleff 1-0-1-2, Meyer 1-0-0-2, McCloskey 0-1-2-1, Dilliman 1-0-2-2. Totals: 4-3-7-11.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
KENNEDY 8 7 13 21 49
LAKEVIEW 0 12 5 0 17
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 3-0-0-8, Magestro 4-2-2-10, Bianco 5-5-7-15, Keith 0-0-2-0, Dancak 0-1-2-1, Fields 7-1-4-15. 3-pt. goals: Vincent 2. Totals: 19-9-17-49.
LAKEVIEW – Peltonen 2-1-2-6, Ke.Seddon 1-0-0-2, E.Marsteller 1-1-2-3, Ky.Seddon 2-0-0-4, L.Marsteller 0-2-2-2. 3-pt. goal: Peltonen 1. Totals: 6-4-6-17.
JV: Lakeview, 42-19. Audrey Montgomery 11 for Lakeview.
––––––
SHARON 5 13 6 6 30
SLIPP. ROCK 10 15 7 12 44
SHARON – Crumby 3-0-0-7, I.McGee 1-2-2-4, Da.Nixon 3-0-0-8, J.McGee 1-0-0-2, Di.Nixon 1-2-2-4, Root 2-1-2-5. 3-pt. goals: Da.Nixon 2, Crumby 1. Totals: 11-5-6-30.
SLIPPERY ROCK – Coffaro 5-7-8-19, Sabo 2-3-4-7, Romanovich 3-2-4-8, Double 0-0-2-0, Campbell 4-0-0-8, Zuschlag 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Coffaro 2. Totals: 15-12-18-44.
JV: No game.
––––––
WILMINGTON 8 13 14 11 46
GROVE CITY 16 4 7 13 40
WILMINGTON – Krarup 8-0-1-19, Dieter 0-0-0-0, Jeckavitch 1-1-3-3, Bruckner 2-2-2-6, Brewer 2-2-4-6, Gardner 1-2-3-4, Klamut 1-0-0-2, Whiting 2-2-2-6. 3-pt. goals: Krarup 3. Totals: 17-9-15-46.
GROVE CITY – Perample 3-2-2-9, Como 7-2-2-19, Callahan 4-4-7-12, Gamble 0-0-0-0, Kolbe 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Como 3, Perample 1. Totals: 14-8-11-40.
JV: No game.
––––––
COCHRANTON 10 5 7 17 39
SHARPSVILLE 18 13 17 11 59
COCHRANTON – Gallo 2-2-2-6, Bean 0-2-3-2, Williams 3-0-0-7, Knapka 1-1-2-3, Pfeiffer 3-2-4-10, Lyons 1-2-2-4, McCartney 1-2-5-4, Hansen 0-0-2-0, Rodax 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Pfeiffer 2, Williams 1, Rodax 1. Totals: 12-11-20-39.
SHARPSVILLE – Springer 0-0-0-0, C.Fry 6-2-2-15, Ramsey 1-0-0-2, Kimpan 4-3-4-11, Messett 1-2-2-4, Steiner 1-0-0-2, R.Fry 1-0-0-2, Hasan 0-1-2-1, Palko 5-0-1-11, Masters 1-0-0-2, Hanley 4-1-2-9. 3-pt. goals: C.Fry 1, Palko 1. Totals: 24-9-13-59.
JV: No score reported.
