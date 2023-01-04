GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Kennedy Catholic 42, Indiana 39 — At Indiana, Pa., coach Justin Magestro’s Lady Golden Eagles (3-4) posted an impressive win over the District 7 Class 5A Indians (6-4).
Indiana led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter and 21-12 at halftime. KC outscored the Indians 8-6 in the third quarter and 24-10 in the fourth to capture the win.
Sophomore star Layke Fields rifled in 21 points to lead KC while Monique Vincent and Bella Magestro had six points each. Hayden Keith (five points) and Cassie Dancak (four) rounded out the scoring.
Julia Antonacci had 17 points for Indiana and Eve Fiala added nine markers.
“What a huge win for our program,” said KC coach Justin Magestro. “We are grateful that we had the opportunity to play against such a strong 5A team that was very, very good in every position.
“I think defensively, it was the best we’ve played all year. All five girls we played were a big part of that win. Our guards did a great job getting the ball to Layke in the second half. Layke only had four points in the first half while being guarded by a 6-foot-5 player.
“Hayden had two huge foul shots that were critical to the win and Bella had a big and-one. One of our starters wasn’t available, so we only played with five girls. It was a solid team win. Layke is a beast and her teammates have a lot of confidence in her and she has a lot of confidence in them too.”
• Greenville 42, Cambridge Springs 21 — At Penn State Behrend in Erie, coach Samantha Faler’s Region 4 Trojans improved to a perfect 8-0 with the win over Region 2 Cambridge Springs (7-3).
Greenville led 10-5 at the end of the opening quarter, 22-8 at the break, and rolled to the win.
Grace Cano fired in 16 points to lead the way for the Trojans and Josie Lewis scored 11. Cano also had four rebounds and Lewis dished out four assists.
Also for Greenville, Reese Schaller grabbed eight rebounds, Anna Harpst registered four rebounds and three steals, and Sarah Mallek added four assists.
Makenzie Yanc had 10 points for Cambridge Springs and Jordyn Wheeler contributed seven points.
• Sharon 47, Titusville 9 — At Titusville, the Region 4 Tigers (8-2) routed the Region 3 Rockets (2-6).
Jamoria Crumby led Sharon with 13 points, Lacey Root scored 11, and India McGee added nine points.
Briana Wynn scored three points for Titusville.
• Hickory 43, Meadville 27 — At “The House of Thrills” in Meadville, 11 players scored for the Region 4 Hornets (5-3) in the win over the Region 5 Bulldogs (3-6).
Madison Jones led Hickory with 11 points and Addison Phillips added eight points.
Marlaya McCoy had a game-high 13 points for Meadville.
• Youngsville 61, Jamestown 43 — At Youngsville, Riley Robinault rifled in 30 points to power the Region 2 Eagles (2-8) past the Muskies (3-5) of Region 1.
Marissa VanGuilder added 10 points for Youngsville and Shae Walton chipped in eight points.
Taylor Keener led Jamestown with 14 points, Kiley Matters had a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double, and Savannah Thurber contributed eight markers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
• Reynolds 38, Commodore Perry 27 — At Hadley, coach Dan Kilgore’s Region 2 Raiders moved to 3-5 with the win over Region 1 CP (2-8).
The game was tied 18-all at halftime. Reynolds outscored the Panthers 11-6 in the third quarter and 9-3 in the final frame.
Haydin McLaughlin paced Reynolds with 14 points and Nate Miller bucketed nine.
Kyle Stringert had 13 points for the Panthers and Xavier Williams chipped in six.
• West Middlesex 61, Jamestown 37 — At “The Fish Tank” in Jamestown, the Big Reds (4-4) pulled away in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Muskies 25-5 to earn the non-region win.
Gio Rococi and Richie Preston both scored 18 points for Region 2 West Middlesex, John Partridge had nine points, and Luke Mild contributed eight points.
Cameron Keyster led Jamestown with 14 points and Josh Hill added seven markers.
• Farrell 77, Lakeview 31 — At E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, Kylon Wilson fired in 17 points to lead the Region 1 Steelers (7-3) over Region 2 Lakeview (3-6).
Lamont Samuels added a dozen points for Farrell and Malachi Owens scored 10.
Cody Fagley had 11 points for Lakeview and Evan Reiser bucketed 10.
• Wilmington 56, Portersville Christian School 38 — At New Wilmington, the Hounds (2-7) captured their second win of the season by beating PCS.
Anthony Reed drilled four treys and finished with 24 points to lead Wilmington while Colin Hill scored 15.
PCS stats were not reported to The Herald.
• Rocky Grove 75, Sharpsville 58 — At Rocky Grove, Region 2 Sharpsville fell to 2-5 with the loss to the Region 1 Orioles (5-4).
Sharpsville was up 33-25 at the break, but Rocky Grove outscored the Blue Devils 21-15 in the third quarter and 29-10 over the final eight minutes.
D’Andre Whitman, Alex Zinz, and Quinn Ritchey all scored 16 points for RG, which was 20-of-22 from the free-throw line, and Blayne Baker bucketed 12.
Braden Scarvel had a huge game for Sharpsville with 21 points and 11 rebounds, Liam Campbell contributed 18 points and nine rebounds, Garen Levis had 11 points, and Luke Distler dished out six assists.
• Brookfield 61, Crestview 60 — At Brookfield, Matteo Fortuna fired in 28 points as the Warriors (2-1, 6-3) edged the Rebels (2-1, 6-4) in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division contest.
Brookfield led 18-9 after eight minutes of play, but Crestview battled back to take a one-point lead (27-26) at halftime. The Warriors posted a 13-9 scoring edge in the third quarter and were able to hold off the Rebels.
Donovan Pawlowski drained five treys en route to 19 points for Brookfield. He also dished out five assists. Fortuna had four steals and Isaiah Jones grabbed 11 rebounds.
John Best led Crestview with 24 points (six treys).
BOYS BASKETBALL
REYNOLDS 11 7 11 9 38
COMM. PERRY 9 9 6 3 27
REYNOLDS – McLaughlin 6-0-0-14, Winkle 0-0-0-0, McCloskey 3-1-2-7, Williams 4-0-0-8, N.Miller 4-1-2-9. 3-pt. goals: McLaughlin 2. Totals: 17-2-4-38.
COMMODORE PERRY – Yeagley 0-0-2-0, Bell 0-0-0-0, Saxe 1-2-3-4, Stringert 3-5-6-13, Williams 2-0-0-6, Malone 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Stringert 2, Williams 2. Totals: 8-7-11-27.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
W.MIDDLESEX 13 11 12 25 61
JAMESTOWN 14 7 11 5 37
WEST MIDDLESEX – Rococi 3-12-16-18, Mild 3-2-4-8, Knight 0-0-0-0, Stover 0-6-8-6, Preston 9-0-2-18, Partridge 3-3-6-9, Cornejo 1-0-0-2, Shrawder 0-0-2-0. Totals: 19-23-38-61.
JAMESTOWN – Hill 3-0-0-7, Planavsky 0-1-4-1, Ford 2-0-1-5, Popielarcheck 1-2-2-5, Keyser 6-2-5-14, Williams 0-0-0-0, Ternent 2-1-2-5. 3-pt. goals: Hill 1, Ford 1, Popielarcheck 1. Totals: 14-6-14-37.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
SHARPSVILLE 16 17 15 10 58
ROCKY GROVE 17 8 21 29 75
SHARPSVILLE – Levis 5-1-2-11, DeJulia 0-0-1-0, Distler 0-0-0-0, Scarvel 7-7-13-21, O’Neill 1-0-0-2, Staunch 3-0-0-6, Campbell 9-0-2-18. Totals: 25-8-18-58.
ROCKY GROVE – Anderson 2-4-4-9, Whitman 5-6-6-16, Wolfgong 1-0-0-3, Ritchey 6-2-2-16, Baker 4-4-5-12, Zinz 5-4-5-16, Baughman 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Ritchey 2, Zinz 2, Anderson 1, Wolfgong 1, Baughman 1. Totals: 24-20-22-75.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
LAKEVIEW 9 8 10 4 31
FARRELL 14 17 28 18 77
LAKEVIEW – Pence 1-0-0-2, Reiser 4-0-0-10, Dye 1-1-2-3, L.Fagley 2-0-0-5, C.Fagley 3-2-3-11. 3-pt. goals: L.Fagley 3, Reiser 2, C.Fagley 1. Totals: 11-3-5-31.
FARRELL – Mathews 0-1-2-1, Owens 2-4-7-10, Samuels 5-2-2-12, Wilson 7-1-1-17, Jones 0-0-0-0, Harrison 3-0-0-9, Bell 2-1-1-5, Boatwright 0-0-0-0, Johnson 2-0-0-4, Odem 6-0-0-12, McClinton 1-1-3-4, Harrison 1-1-1-3. 3-pt. goals: Harrison 3, Owens 2, Wilson 2, McClinton 1. Totals: 29-11-17-77.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
PORTERSVILLE 4 11 13 10 38
WILMINGTON 12 20 6 18 56
PORTERSVILLE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL – No scores reported.
WILMINGTON – Miller 2-1-2-6, Wilson 0-0-0-0, Hill 6-2-9-15, Book 1-0-0-2, Reed 10-0-2-24, Bruckner 2-0-0-4, Gardner 0-0-0-0, Kline 1-1-2-3, Serafino 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Reed 4, Miller 1, Hill 1. Totals: 23-4-15-56.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
BROOKFIELD 18 8 13 22 61
CRESTVIEW 9 18 9 24 60
BROOKFIELD – Witherow 0-1-2-1, Fortuna 12-3-6-28, Jones 2-1-4-5, Hardman 0-0-0-0, Hoffman 1-0-0-2, Pawlowski 6-2-4-19, Creed 1-4-4-6. 3-pt. goals: Pawlowski 5, Fortuna 1. Totals: 22-11-20-61.
CRESTVIEW – English 3-0-0-7, K.Miller 2-2-5-6, Ja.Best 2-2-2-6, Jo.Best 9-0-0-24, Lindsay 2-2-2-6, W.Miller 5-0-0-11. 3-pt. goals: Jo.Best 6, English 1, W.Miller 1. Totals: 23-6-9-60.
JV: No score reported.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KENNEDY 11 10 8 10 39
INDIANA 8 4 6 24 42
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Fields 10-1-2-21, Vincent 2-0-1-6, Magestro 2-1-1-6, Keith 1-2-2-5, Dancak 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Vincent 2, Magestro 1, Keith 1. Totals: 17-4-6-42.
INDIANA – Fiala 4-1-4-9, Kovalchick 2-2-2-6, Antonacci 6-2-2-17, Peterson 0-0-0-0, Madey 2-0-0-5, Boyer 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Antonacci 3, Madey 1. Totals: 15-5-8-39.
JV: Indiana, 58-27. Bella Magestro 12 for KC.
––––––
GREENVILLE 10 12 14 6 42
C. SPRINGS 5 3 5 8 21
GREENVILLE – Mallek 1-0-0-3, Schaller 1-0-0-2, Harpst 1-1-2-4, Cano 7-2-5-16, Lewis 3-2-2-11, Chapman 0-4-4-4, Davis 1-0-0-2, Busch 0-0-0-0, J.Hart 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Lewis 3, Mallek 1, Harpst 1. Totals: 14-9-13-42.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS – Rauscher 0-0-0-0, York 0-0-0-0, Wheeler 3-1-2-7, Boozer 0-0-0-0, Schultz 0-0-0-0, Yanc 3-4-6-10, Zilhaver 0-1-2-1, Rodgers 1-1-2-3, Leaundro 0-0-0-0, Crawford 0-0-0-0, Cole 0-0-0-0. Totals: 7-7-12-21.
JV: Greenville, 38-21. Sidney Hart 11 for Greenville.
––––––
SHARON 13 14 13 7 47
TITUSVILLE 4 2 3 0 9
SHARON – Crumby 6-0-1-13, I.McGee 4-1-3-9, Robinson 0-0-0-0, J.McGee 2-2-5-6, Griggs 1-0-0-2, Di.Nixon 3-0-0-6, Root 4-3-6-11. 3-pt. goal: Crumby 1. Totals: 20-6-15-47.
TITUSVILLE – Anthony 1-0-0-2, Bodamer 1-0-0-2, Falco 0-0-2-0, Wynn 1-1-4-3, McGarvie 1-0-0-2, Wakefield 0-0-0-0, Colie 0-0-0-0, Burleigh 0-0-2-0. Totals: 4-1-8-9.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
HICKORY 12 10 13 8 43
MEADVILLE 2 6 6 13 27
HICKORY – Swanson 1-0-2-3, Beach 1-0-0-3, Fustos 2-2-4-6, Jones 3-4-4-11, Roberts 1-2-4-4, Phillips 3-0-0-8, Fleming 1-1-5-3, Mastrian 1-0-0-2, Garrett 1-0-0-2, Smith 0-0-2-0, Ference 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: Phillips 2, Swanson 1, Beach 1, Jones 1. Totals: 14-10-23-43.
MEADVILLE – Ashton 0-1-2-1, Gallagher 3-0-0-6, Chambers 0-0-0-0, McCoy 3-7-8-13, Puleio 1-0-0-2, Gangaware 1-0-0-2, Rhoades 0-0-0-0, Dixon 0-0-0-0, Major 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goal: Major 1. Totals: 9-8-10-27.
JV: Hickory, 49-25.
––––––
JAMESTOWN 8 14 11 10 43
YOUNGSVILLE 15 15 13 18 61
JAMESTOWN – Cadman 1-3-8-6, Hart 1-0-0-2, Keener 5-3-5-14, Matters 5-3-5-13, Thurber 4-0-1-8. 3-pt. goal: Cadman 1, Keener 1. Totals: 16-9-19-43.
YOUNGSVILLE – Robinault 15-0-0-30, Walton 4-0-1-8, Mad.VanGuilder 3-0-0-6, Peterson 1-2-5-4, Cressley 0-1-2-1, May 1-0-0-2, Mar.VanGuider 5-0-0-10. Totals: 29-3-8-61.
JV: No score reported.
