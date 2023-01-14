GIRLS BASKETBALL
* Kennedy Catholic 52, Mercyhurst Prep 27 - At Hermitage, sophomore star Layke Fields fired in 20 points to power the Region 1 Golden Eagles (7-4) to an impressive win over Region 3 Mercyhurst Prep (8-5) on Saturday.
KC's stifling defense held the Lakers to single digit scoring in each quarter. KC led 26-13 at halftime and outscored MP 26-14 in the second half.
Monique Vincent scored eight points for Kennedy Catholic and Bella Magestro and Cassie Dancak contributed seven points each.
Olivia Kulyk scored 11 points for Mercyhurst Prep and Sadie Messer added eight markers.
* Hickory 50, Sharon 35 - At "The Hive" in Hermitage, coach Matt Fabian's Hornets (2-3, 6-6) captured the Region 4 contest against the Tigers (1-3, 9-4).
Hickory jumped out to a 14-2 lead after eight minutes and led 21-13 at halftime en route to the win.
Malana Beach bucketed 15 points for Hickory, Kimora Roberts scored 14, and Kaelyn Fustos added 10 points. Also, Madison Jones grabbed 10 rebounds and Mariah Swanson contributed eight points and five steals.
India McGee paced Sharon with 13 points and Lacey Root contributed 10 markers.
* Wilmington 48, Gen. McLane 34 - At New Wilmington, coach Mike Jeckavitch's Hounds improved to 12-2 on Saturday with a non-region win over the Lancers.
The Hounds led 21-9 after eight minutes and 29-16 at halftime. Wilmington posted a slim 19-18 scoring differential in the second half.
Sophomore star Lia Krarup fired in 17 points for Region 4 Wilmington, Reese Bruckner scored eight, and Alyssa Flick, Annalee Gardner, and Maelee Whiting all scored six points each.
Libby Opp had 15 points for Region 6 Gen. McLane (7-5) and Bella Dibble chipped in seven markers. The Lancers went 0-of-15 from the free-throw line.
Ron Galbreath Classic
* Mohawk 55, West Middlesex 17 - At Westminster College's Buzz Ridl Gymnasium, the Reds and Warriors tipped off two days of games in the Ron Galbreath Classic.
Arika Young led Mohawk (9-6) with 14 points, Madison Cole scored nine, and Erynne Capalbo added seven points.
Caitlin Stephens had nine points for West Middlesex (5-8) and Alexis Babcock contributed seven markers.
Other area teams playing in the event: Hickory boys vs. Girard (Ohio) at 4:30 p.m. today. On Sunday, the Farrell girls play Shenango at 1:30 p.m., Farrell boys battle Shenango at 3 p.m., Mercer boys meet Laurel at 4:30 p.m., and Kennedy Catholic boys face Union at 7:30 p.m.
* Brookfield 57, Mineral Ridge 42 - At Mineral Ridge, Brookfield star Sophia Hook buried eight three-pointers en route to 30 points as the Warriors (11-2) picked up the non-conference win.
Cailey Wellman had a 10-point, 15-rebound double-double for Brookfield, Katie Logan dished out six assists, and Katie Gibson contributed four steals. Brookfield buried a dozen treys in the contest.
Olivia Booth led Mineral Ridge (6-8) with 15 points and Ava Hulett scored 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
* Greenville 58, Conneaut Area 42 - At Linesville, Logan Lentz rifled in 21 points as the Region 5 Trojans improved to 7-3 with the win against Region 6 CASH (3-9).
Greenville built a big lead in the first half and rolled to the win. The Trojans, who were coming off back-to-back losses to Oil City, led 20-9 after the opening quarter and 37-17 at the break.
Noah Philson added a dozen points for Greenville and Jase Herrick contributed eight points.
Conneaut Area's leading scorers were Shakir Jordan (11 points), Alex Brady (nine), and Tristan Shelatz (eight).
Note: This Roundup will be updated as games are reported to The Herald.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MERCY. PREP 9 4 7 7 27
KENNEDY 13 13 15 11 52
MERCYHURST PREP – Lang 3-0-0-6, Mangini 1-0-0-2, Netkowicz 0-0-0-0, Kulyk 4-2-2-11, Messer 3-1-2-8. 3-pt. goals: Kulyk 1, Messer 1. Totals: 11-3-4-27.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 2-2-3-8, Magestro 3-0-0-7, Bianco 0-4-6-4, Keith 2-0-0-6, Thompkins 0-0-2-0, Dancak 3-0-0-7, Fields 9-2-5-20. 3-pt. goals: Vincent 2, Keith 2, Magestro 1, Dancak 1. Totals: 19-8-16-52.
JV: MP, 46-22.
––––––
SHARON 2 11 8 14 35
HICKORY 14 7 12 17 50
SHARON – Crumby 0-1-2-1, I.McGee 5-3-6-13, Da.Nixon 1-1-4-3, Di.Nixon 2-1-2-5, Root 4-2-4-10, J.McGee 0-0-2-0, Griggs 1-1-2-3. Totals: 13-9-22-35.
HICKORY – Swanson 3-1-2-8, Beach 5-3-4-15, Fustos 4-2-5-10, Jones 0-1-2-1, Roberts 5-4-5-14, Fleming 1-0-1-2. 3-pt. goals: Beach 2, Swanson 1. Totals: 18-11-19-50.
JV: No game.
––––––
GEN. McLANE 9 7 10 8 34
WILMINGTON 21 8 13 6 48
GEN. McLANE – Opp 6-0-2-15, Dibble 3-0-3-7, Leasure 1-0-0-2, Shreve 3-0-6-6, Walker 0-0-0-0, Berger 0-0-1-0, Cannon 1-0-0-2, Plouse 1-0-3-2. 3-pt. goals: Opp 3, Dibble 1. Totals: 15-0-15-34.
WILMINGTON – Krarup 8-0-0-17, Phanco 0-0-0-0, Deal 0-0-0-0, Dieter 2-0-0-4, Jeckavitch 0-1-2-1, Bruckner 3-2-2-8, Flick 2-2-2-6, Brewer 0-0-0-0, Gardner 3-0-0-6, Whiting 3-0-0-6. 3-pt. goal: Krarup 1. Totals: 21-5-6-48.
JV: Wilmington, 31-30.
------
Ron Galbreath Classic
W.MIDDLESEX 5 6 4 2 17
MOHAWK 15 20 14 6 55
WEST MIDDLESEX – Babcock 3-0-0-6, Blaze 0-0-0-0, Gilmore 0-0-0-0, E.Mild 0-2-2-2, Stephens 3-3-4-9. Totals: 6-5-6-17.
MOHAWK – Whippo 1-1-2-3, Julian 0-3-4-3, Kadilak 2-0-0-6, Young 6-0-0-14, Fadden 2-2-3-6, Revis 1-0-0-2, Cole 3-0-0-9, Capalbo 3-1-2-7, Stivers 0-2-2-2, Harman 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Cole 3, Kadilak 2, Young 2, Harman 1. Totals: 19-9-13-55.
JV: No game.
------
BROOKFIELD 19 19 12 7 57
MINERAL RIDGE 12 9 14 7 42
BROOKFIELD – Wellman 5-0-0-10, Logan 1-0-2-2, My.Jumper 1-1-3-4, Hook 11-0-0-30, Gibson 2-0-0-6, DeJoy 0-0-2-0, Mi.Jumper 2-0-0-5. 3-pt. goals: Hook 8, Gibson 2, Mya Jumper 1, Mi.Jumper 1. Totals: 22-1-7-57.
MINERAL RIDGE – Benitez 1-0-0-2, Kulit 1-0-0-2, Dye 0-1-3-1, Gilbert 2-1-4-5, Hulett 5-0-1-10, Gelardi 1-1-1-3, Booth 5-3-4-15, Paris 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Booth 2. Totals: 17-6-12-42.
JV: No score reported.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GREENVILLE 20 17 4 17 58
CONN. AREA 9 8 17 8 42
GREENVILLE – Herrick 4-0-2-8, Stuyvesant 1-2-2-5, Philson 6-0-0-12, Lentz 8-4-7-21, Cano 2-2-2-6, Hedderick 1-0-0-3, Vannoy 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goals: Stuyvesant 1, Lentz 1, Hedderick 1. Totals: 23-9-15-58.
CONNEAUT AREA – Jordan 4-1-3-11, Fuhrer 3-1-3-7, Perrye 2-0-0-5, Rados 1-0-0-2, Brady 3-2-2-9, Shelatz 3-2-5-8. 3-pt. goals: Jordan 2, Perrye 1, Brady 1. Totals: 16-6-13-42.
JV: No score reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.