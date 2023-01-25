GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Kennedy Catholic 55, Blackhawk 53 (2OT) — At Beaver Falls, KC freshman Bella Magestro buried a pair of free throws with five seconds left in double-overtime to lift the Golden Eagles (10-4) to a huge win over District 7 Class 4A powerhouse Blackhawk (14-2).
TribLive has Blackhawk ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 4A.
Layke Fields fired in 25 points for Kennedy Catholic, Magestro finished with nine points, and Isabella Bianco added seven points.
Alena Fusetti had 17 points for Blackhawk, Quinn Borroni bucketed 16, and Kassie Potts scored 14.
“I want to thank Blackhawk for giving us the opportunity to go down there and play such a tradition-rich program with great players and great coaches,” said KC Coach Justin Magestro. “Being able to play on their court and come away with a win, that’s immeasurable for our program. It was like a state championship game with how good the game was, the fans, double overtime, it’s everything you want as a player and coach.
“It was definitely a team win, but Layke had a huge night. We had 19 assists, Layke and Mo (Vincent) had five each and Bella had six. We had 33 rebounds. We talk about as a team if we get 30 or more, that puts us in a position to be successful and get a win.
“Our defense was phenomenal. We were down 12 in the third quarter and just kept chipping away. We held them to three points in the third. They did a really good job of guarding Layke in the first half, but we made some adjustments at halftime and they were very successful. She is just a beast. When our guards shoot well and we can get entry passes to Layke, that’s a key for success.
“The girls are really well-conditioned. We played at Mercer on Monday and came down here tonight. I give them credit because they are mentally and physically strong. They displayed both of them the past two nights. It was just a great team win on the road. We use the word ‘grit,’ iron sharpens iron. That game will definitely pay dividends for us as the season goes on.
“We were also overwhelmed by the amount of the KC family who made the trip to support these girls. It was great to see such a large amount of fans on the road.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
• Farrell 76, Rocky Grove 36 — At E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, coach Myron Lowe’s Steelers (3-0, 13-4) routed the Orioles (0-2, 7-8) in a Region 1 contest.
Farrell only led 12-8 after eight minutes, but kicked it into gear in the second quarter and outscored the Orioles 26-8.
Lamont Samuels scored 13 points for the Steelers, Kahnya Matthews bucketed 12, Nasir O’Kane scored 11, and Malachi Owens added 10 points.
Schiffer Anderson led Rocky Grove with nine points, Landen Carter scored eight, and Noah Baughman contributed seven points.
• Jamestown 63, Commodore Perry 32 — At “The Fish Tank” in Jamestown, Cameron Keyser fired in 25 points in the Region 1 contest and is on the verge of becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer.
Keyser has now accumulated 1,341 career points. The program leader is 1980 graduate Mark Shannon (1,351).
The Muskies led 18-10 at the end of the first quarter and pulled away by outscoring the Panthers 16-2 in the second frame.
Josh Hill added nine points for Jamestown (1-1, 9-5) and Cole Ternent scored eight.
Christian Saxe had nine points for CP (0-3, 2-14) and Kyle Stringert added eight markers.
• Sharpsville 55, West Middlesex 42 — At Sharpsville, coach Mike Williams Blue Devils’ captured a big Region 2 win over West Middlesex.
Sharpsville (2-1, 5-9) led 27-20 at halftime and outscored the Big Reds 28-22 in the second half.
Liam Campbell fired in 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to power Sharpsville. Braden Scarvel also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards. Luke Staunch added nine points and eight rebounds. Garen Levis and Luke Distler contributed four assists each.
Richie Preston led the way for West Middlesex (2-1, 8-7) and Giovanni Rococi scored 13.
Sharpsville was 15-of-25 from the free-throw line while WM was only 1-of-2.
• Mercer 75, George Junior Republic — At Mercer, the Mustangs (3-0, 11-4) rolled in the Region 2 encounter.
Mercer led 26-9 at the end of the opening quarter and was up 51-17 at the break.
Jake Mattocks led Mercer with 15 points, Daemyin Mattocks scored 14, Christian Grossman added 12 points, and Braden Balaski chipped in nine markers.
Bahir Green had 17 points for GJR (0-3, 2-11) and Daniel Franklin posted 10 points.
• Lakeview 53, Reynolds 24 — At Stoneboro, the Sailors (2-1, 8-7) posted a 21-5 scoring edge in the third quarter to pull away for the Region 2 victory.
Cody Fagley led lakeview with 16 points and Lucas Fagley posted 15 points.
PJ Winkle had 10 points for Reynolds (0-3, 4-11) and Andrew McCloskey had seven points.
• Grove City 58, Greenville 50 — At Greenville, the Eagles improved to 2-1 in Region 5 and 7-8 overall with the 8-point win over the Trojans (1-2, 8-5).
Grove City led 13-10 after eight minutes, but the Trojans were able to tie it up at 26-all at halftime. The Eagles took a 38-36 lead into the fourth quarter and outscored Greenville 20-14 over the final eight minutes to grab the win.
Brett Loughry led GC with 18 points, Nate Greer scored 13, and Gavin Lutz tossed in a dozen points.
Logan Lentz led Greenville with 18 points, Noah Philson bucketed 11, and Mason Vannoy contributed seven points.
• Hickory 62, Slippery Rock 50 — At Slippery Rock, the Hornets moved to 2-1 in Region 5 and 8-6 overall with the win.
Rylan Dye and Tyson Djakovich had 14 points each for Hickory and Devin Daniels scored a dozen. Djakovich added four rebounds, Daniels dished out three assists and had three steals, and Aidan Enoch contributed five assists, three rebounds, and three steals. Hickory was 22-of-24 from the charity stripe.
Dylan Gordon led Slippery Rock (1-2, 6-8) with 13 points, Levi Prementine scored 10, and Josh Sabo and Josh Book added nine points each.
• Sharon 64, Wilmington 33 — At New Wilmington, Lamont Austin and Derek Douglas scored 17 points each as the Tigers (3-0, 9-5) rolled past the Hounds.
Santino Piccirilli also scored 10 points for Sharon, which led 18-4 after eight minutes of play.
Anthony Reed had 18 points for Wilmington (0-3, 2-12) and Rocky Serafino chipped in six.
• Brookfield 73, Liberty 46 — At Liberty, Isaiah Jones had another huge game to lead the Warriors (6-3, 11-5) to the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division win.
Brookfield came out on fire and led 26-5 at the end of the opening quarter.
Jones rifled in 27 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and had three steals. Matteo Fortuna scored 20 for Brookfield and Donovan Pawlowski added 19 points and dished out four assists.
Kalen Turner scored 21 points for Liberty (1-8, 2-14) and Silas Robinson had 17 markers.
SWIMMING
The Sharon High swimming and diving teams were swept by the Oilers in Oil City. The girls suffered a 97-63 loss while the boys fell 106-59.
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay: Calla, Wilson, Snyder, Sadowski, 2nd place.
200 Free: Jordan Prelerson, 2nd place.
200 IM: Abbey Snyder, 2nd place.
50 Free: Claire Calla, 2nd place.
100 Butterfly: Abbey Snyder, 2nd place.
100 Free: Logan Wilson, 2nd place.
500 Free: Jordan Prelerson, 2nd place.
200 Free Relay: Berkson, Jones, Steines, Schuster, 2nd place.
100 Back: Logan Wilson, 2nd place.
400 Free Relay: Snyder, Calla, Sadowski, Wilson, 1st place.
BOYS
200 Free: Nate Dorsch, 1st place.
200 IM: Mark Cattron, 1st place. Set pool record.
50 Free: Ben Jones, 2nd place.
100 Free: Mark Cattron, 1st place.
200 Free Relay: Zampogna, Matthews, Selby, Flickinger, 2nd place.
100 Back: Nate Dorsch, 2nd place.
400 Free Relay: Jones, Slicker, Dorsch, Cattron 1st place Puga, Flickinger, Zampogna, Selby, 2nd place.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KENNEDY 10 8 17 9 11 55
BLACKHAWK 14 16 11 3 9 53
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 2-0-0-5, Magestro 3-2-2-9, Bianco 3-1-1-7, Keith 2-0-1-5, Dancak 2-0-0-4, Fields 10-5-7-25. 3-pt. goals: Vincent 1, Magestro 1, Keith 1. Totals: 22-8-11-55.
BLACKHAWK – Borroni 5-4-6-16, Potts 5-1-3-14, Fusetti 6-3-4-17, H.Romigh 1-0-0-3, Kinger 1-0-0-3, Davis 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Potts 3, Borroni 2, Fusetti 2, H.Romigh 1, Kinger 1. Totals: 18-8-14-53.
JV: No score reported.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ROCKY GROVE 8 8 4 16 36
FARRELL 12 26 18 20 76
ROCKY GROVE – Whitman 2-0-0-4, Wolfgong 1-0-0-2, Baker 1-0-0-2, Q.Ritchey 1-0-0-2, Anderson 3-1-1-9, Carter 2-2-2-6, Zinz 2-0-0-4, Baughman 3-0-0-7, C.Ritchey 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Anderson 1, Baughman 1. Totals: 15-3-3-36.
FARRELL – Mathews 6-0-0-12, Owens 4-2-2-10, Samuels 4-3-4-13, Wilson 3-0-0-6, O’Kane 5-0-0-11, Johnson 1-0-0-3, Odem 4-0-0-8, Harrison 0-0-0-0, Bell 0-0-0-0, Jones 1-0-0-2, Rain 3-2-2-9. 3-pt. goals: Samuels 2, O’Kane 1, Johnson 1, Rain 1. Totals: 31-7-8-76.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
COMM. PERRY 10 2 15 5 32
JAMESTOWN 18 16 11 18 63
COMMODORE PERRY – Yeagley 0-0-0-0, Bell 1-0-0-2, Saxe 3-1-2-9, Stringert 4-0-2-8, Williams 3-0-0-7, Furey 1-0-0-3, Malone 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Saxe 2, Williams 1, Furey 1, Malone 1. Totals: 13-1-4-32.
JAMESTOWN – Williams 2-0-0-6, Hill 4-0-0-9, Planavsky 2-0-2-5, Ternent 3-2-2-8, Keyser 9-7-8-25, Ford 1-0-0-2, Popielarcheck 2-2-4-6, Meehan 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Williams 2, Hill 1, Planavsky 1. Totals: 24-11-16-63.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
W.MIDDLESEX 13 7 9 13 42
SHARPSVILLE 14 13 8 20 55
WEST MIDDLESEX – Puskar 0-0-0-0, Rococi 5-0-0-13, Knight 0-0-0-0, Stover 0-1-2-1, Preston 10-0-0-22, Partridge 2-0-0-6, Cornejo 0-0-0-0, Shrawder 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Rococi 3, Preston 2, Partridge 2. Totals: 17-1-2-42.
SHARPSVILLE – Levis 1-3-4-5, DeJulia 1-0-0-2, Distler 1-0-0-2, Scarvel 4-5-8-13, Staunch 4-1-2-9, Campbell 8-6-11-24. 3-pt. goals: Campbell 2. Totals: 19-15-25-55.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GEO. JUNIOR 9 8 13 9 39
MERCER 26 25 17 7 75
GEORGE JUNIOR REPUBLIC – Jackson 3-0-0-7, Hunt 2-0-0-5, Meadows 0-0-0-0, Franklin 4-0-0-10, Green 7-2-7-17, Miller 0-0-0-0, Thomas 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Franklin 2, Jackson 1, Hunt 1, Green 1. Totals: 16-2-7-39.
MERCER – Haines 2-1-1-5, Miller 2-1-2-5, Palmer 1-2-6-4, Balaski 2-4-6-9, D.Mattocks 6-1-2-14, Godfrey 2-1-1-5, Fisher 0-1-2-1, Amos 1-0-0-3, Stevenson 0-2-2-2, Grossman 6-0-0-12, J.Mattocks 5-5-6-15. 3-pt. goals: Balaski 1, D.Mattocks 1, Amos 1. Totals: 27-18-28-75.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
REYNOLDS 7 6 5 6 24
LAKEVIEW 9 12 21 11 53
REYNOLDS – McLaughlin 0-0-0-0, Guerino 0-0-1-0, Winkle 3-3-4-10, McCloskey 3-0-0-7, Snyder 0-2-2-2, Williams 0-4-6-4, N.Miller 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: Winkle 1, McCloskey 1. Totals: 6-10-15-24.
LAKEVIEW – Pence 2-0-0-4, Voorhees 1-1-2-4, Reiser 2-1-1-5, Dye 0-0-0-0, C.Fagley 4-4-4-16, Urey 2-0-0-4, Harold 0-0-0-0, L.Fagley 7-1-4-15, Bell 1-0-2-2, Montgomery 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: C.Fagley 4, Voorhees 1, Montgomery 1. Totals: 20-7-13-53.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GROVE CITY 13 13 12 20 58
GREENVILLE 10 16 10 14 50
GROVE CITY – Irani 1-4-5-6, Greer 4-4-6-13, Loughry 7-1-2-18, Lutz 6-0-1-12, Martin 4-1-2-9, Gubba 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Loughry 3, Greer 1. Totals: 22-10-16-58.
GREENVILLE – Herrick 2-0-0-4, Stuyvesant 2-0-0-4, Philson 5-1-2-11, Lentz 8-1-2-18, Cano 3-0-0-6, Hedderick 0-0-0-0, Vannoy 3-0-0-7. 3-pt. goals: Lentz 1, Vannoy 1. Totals: 23-2-4-50.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
HICKORY 10 16 15 21 62
SLIPP. ROCK 14 9 15 12 50
HICKORY – Dye 1-12-13-14, Robich 1-0-0-2, Enoch 0-5-6-5, Daniels 4-2-2-12, Swanson 3-1-1-7, Djakovich 5-2-2-14, Uberti 0-0-0-0, Bean 4-0-0-8, Turosky 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Daniels 2, Djakovich 2. Totals: 18-22-24-62.
SLIPPERY ROCK – Prementine 4-1-2-10, Sabo 3-2-3-9, Gordon 5-3-4-13, Wolak 2-0-1-4, Book 4-0-0-9, Pyle 0-0-0-0, Kovacik 0-0-0-0, Parson 2-1-2-5. 3-pt. goals: Prementine 1, Sabo 1, Book 1. Totals: 20-7-12-50.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
SHARON 18 16 20 10 64
WILMINGTON 4 14 6 9 33
SHARON – Ham 3-0-0-6, Austin 7-1-2-17, Douglas 6-3-3-17, Hoffman 1-0-0-3, Fromm 2-0-0-4, Norris 0-2-2-2, Piccirilli 5-0-0-10, Schenker 1-2-2-5. 3-pt. goals: Austin 2, Douglas 2, Hoffman 1, Schenker 1. Totals: 25-8-9-64.
WILMINGTON – Miller 1-0-0-2, Hill 1-0-0-2, Book 2-0-0-5, Reed 5-2-2-14, Bruckner 1-2-2-4, Serafino 2-2-2-6. 3-pt. goals: Reed 2, Book 1. Totals: 12-6-6-33.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
BROOKFIELD 26 14 25 8 73
LIBERTY 5 21 7 13 46
BROOKFIELD – Fortuna 7-5-6-20, Jones 11-4-6-27, Hardman 1-0-0-2, Pawlowski 7-2-2-19, Creed 2-1-2-5, Bartolin 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Pawlowski 3, Fortuna 1, Jones 1. Totals: 28-12-16-73.
LIBERTY – A.Patterson 0-0-0-0, Robinson 7-0-0-17, M.Patterson 3-0-0-6, Turner 8-2-4-21, An.D’errico 1-0-0-2, Ai.D’errico 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Robinson 3, Turner 3. Totals: 19-2-4-46.
