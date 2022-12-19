GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Kennedy Catholic 63, Farrell 18 — At Hermitage, sophomore star Layke Fields had another monster game with 27 points to lead KC (2-0, 2-3) to a Region 1 win over Farrell (0-2, 0-4).
Isabella Bianco bucketed 11 points for the Golden Eagles, Bella Magestro scored eight, and Hayden Keith added seven points.
Janiya Daniels scored seven points for the Steelers and Damerra Thomas contributed five points.
• Reynolds 38, Jamestown 32 — At Transfer, coach Doug Dorio’s Raiders improved to 1-1 in Region 1 and 2-5 overall with the win over the Muskies (1-1, 2-3).
The contest was tied 10-all at the end of the first quarter. Reynolds pulled ahead by outscoring Jamestown 12-2 in the second frame.
Ava Murcko led Reynolds with 12 points, Julie Wade scored 11, and Lea Miller added 10 points.
Savannah Thurber paced Jamestown with 12 points while Taylor Keener and Alayna Cadman chipped in six points each.
• Lakeview 54, Mercer 31 — At Mercer, Emma Marsteller scored 17 points to power the Sailors (2-0, 4-2) to the Region 1 win.
Kelsey Seddon had 10 points, nine rebounds, and four steals for Lakeview while Alaina Peltonen and Kyndra Seddon contributed eight points each. Peltonen also dished out seven assists.
Lakeview led 24-16 at halftime but pulled away in the second half by outscoring Mercer 30-15.
Ava Godfrey led the Mustangs (0-2, 1-5) with 10 points and Pressley Washil and Ashlynn Heckathorn scored eight each.
• West Middlesex 63, Commodore Perry 13 — At West Middlesex, the Reds moved to 2-0 in Region 1 and 3-3 overall with the win.
Caitlin Stephens rifled in 23 points to lead the way for West Middlesex while Emma Mild and Alexis Babcock added 15 points each.
For Commodore Perry (0-2, 1-3), Marley Meyer drained a pair of treys for six points and Melissa Streets had three points.
• Hickory 41, Slippery Rock 14 — At Slippery Rock, coach Matt Fabian’s Hornets (1-0, 2-2) won their Region 4 opener by rolling past the Rockets (0-1, 0-6).
Kimora Roberts led Hickory with 11 points, Malana Beach scored nine, and Mariah Swanson chipped in seven points.
Julia Coffaro and Belle Miller were the leading scorers for Slippery Rock with five points each.
• Greenville 38, Sharpsville 21 — At Greenville, the Trojans (2-0, 4-0) remained unbeaten with a Region 4 win over Sharpsville (0-2, 2-4).
The Greenville girls and boys teams are both undefeated. The Greenville boys are 5-0.
Anna Harpst led the Trojans with 14 points, Grace Cano scored 12, and Josie Lewis buried three treys for nine points.
Cano also had five rebounds and three blocks, Lewis had four boards, Harpst dished out four assists and had four steals, and Sarah Mallek had five steals.
Tori Kimpan and Breanna Hanley led Sharpsville with six points each and Macie Steiner added five points.
• Grove City 55, Sharon 31 — At Tiger Gymnasium, coach Dennis Ranker’s Eagles (1-1, 3-2) handed Sharon its first loss of the season (0-1, 5-1) in the Region 4 clash.
Grove City led 16-11 at the end of eight minutes and pulled away by outscoring the Tigers 18-2 in the second quarter.
Piper Como and Delaney Callahan led the way for GC with 16 points each and Izzie Gamble scored 10.
Diavonna Nixon had 11 points for Sharon and Daryonna Nixon and India McGee chipped in five points each.
• Brookfield 56, LaBrae 24 — At Leavittsburg, Sophia Hook fired in 24 points to lead the Warriors (2-1, 5-2) to the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division win over the Vikings (1-3, 1-6).
Cailey Wellman had a 10-point, 15-rebound double-double for Brookfield, which led 26-4 at the end of the opening quarter, and Katie Logan added eight points, four assists, and five steals.
Freshman Ella Kuszmaul led LaBrae with 10 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
• Jamestown 66, Maplewood 31 — At Guys Mills, Muskies’ senior standout Cameron Keyser fired in 32 points as Region 1 Jamestown (3-2) rolled past Region 3 Maplewood (1-5).
Cole Ternent finished with 11 points for the Muskies and Gage Planavsky contributed eight markers.
Ethan Peterson had seven points for Maplewood and Case Peterson scored six.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FARRELL 5 5 2 6 18
KENNEDY 28 17 16 2 63
FARRELL – D.Thomas 1-2-4-5, Daniels 3-1-4-7, Scarbrough 1-0-0-2, Beamon 1-0-1-2, Hammond 0-0-0-0, Z.Thomas 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Thomas 1. Totals: 7-3-9-18.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 2-0-0-6, Magestro 3-1-1-8, Bianco 5-1-1-11, Keith 3-0-0-7, Pfleger 0-0-0-0, Thompkins 0-0-0-0, Scullin 1-0-0-2, Dancak 1-0-0-2, Shimrack 0-0-0-0, Connor 0-0-0-0, Fields 12-3-3-27. 3-pt. goals: Vincent 2, Magestro 1, Keith 1. Totals: 27-5-5-63.
JV: No game.
––––––
JAMESTOWN 10 2 8 12 32
REYNOLDS 10 12 4 12 38
JAMESTOWN – Cadman 2-2-3-6, Shetter 0-0-2-0, Williams 2-0-0-4, H.Hart 1-0-0-2, Keener 3-0-1-6, Matters 1-0-0-2, Thurber 6-0-0-12. Totals: 15-2-6-32.
REYNOLDS – Murcko 6-0-2-12, Miller 3-4-7-10, Hillyer 1-1-2-3, Wade 5-0-0-11, Johnson 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Wade 1. Totals: 16-5-11-38.
JV: No game.
––––––
LAKEVIEW 14 10 14 16 54
MERCER 9 7 10 5 31
LAKEVIEW – L.Marsteller 2-0-0-5, Peltonen 4-0-0-8, Sontheimer 1-0-0-2, Ky.Seddon 4-0-0-8, E.Marsteller 7-3-3-17, Seddon 5-0-0-10, Kepner 2-0-2-4. 3-pt. goal: L.Marsteller 1. Totals: 25-3-5-54.
MERCER – Godfrey 3-3-3-10, Aud.Allen 0-0-0-0, Washil 3-0-0-8, McCandless 2-0-1-4, Heckathorn 3-2-3-8, An.Allen 0-1-2-1, Rowe 0-0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0-0, Finley 0-0-0-0, Kohnen 0-0-0-0, Foster 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Washil 2, Godfrey 1. Totals: 11-6-9-31.
JV: Lakeview, 36-17. Leigha Marsteller 12, Maddie Doyle 10 for Lakeview.
––––––
COMM. PERRY 2 1 4 6 13
W.MIDDLESEX 21 12 16 14 63
COMMODORE PERRY – Streets 1-1-2-3, Meyer 2-0-0-6, Dilliman 0-0-0-0, McCloskey 0-1-4-1, Boyles 1-0-0-2, Eber 0-1-2-1, Waleff 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Meyer 2. Totals: 4-3-8-13.
WEST MIDDLESEX – S.Mild 1-0-0-2, Babcock 7-1-3-15, Blaze 1-0-0-2, Gilmore 1-0-0-2, Kildoo 1-1-2-3, Briggs 0-1-2-1, E.Mild 7-0-0-15, Stephens 10-3-6-23. 3-pt. goal: E.Mild 1. Totals: 28-6-13-63.
JV: WM, 38-6. Lily Kildoo 14, Sloan Mild 10 for WM.
––––––
HICKORY 13 7 17 4 41
SLIPP. ROCK 2 2 3 7 14
HICKORY – Swanson 3-0-0-7, Beach 4-0-0-9, Philips 1-0-0-2, Fustos 3-0-0-6, Jones 0-1-4-1, Roberts 5-1-2-11, Fleming 0-1-2-1, Smith 0-0-0-0, Ference 1-0-0-2, Mathews 0-0-0-0, Odem 1-0-1-2, Garrett 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Swanson 1, Beach 1. Totals: 18-3-9-41.
SLIPPERY ROCK – Coffaro 2-1-1-5, Bissell 1-0-0-2, Miller 2-1-2-5, Romovich 0-0-0-0, Double 0-0-0-0, Campbell 1-0-0-2. Totals: 6-2-3-14.
JV: Hickory, 42-21. Ava Garrett 14 for Hickory.
––––––
SHARPSVILLE 4 4 8 5 21
GREENVILLE 11 9 8 10 38
SHARPSVILLE – C.Fry 0-1-2-1, Kimpan 3-0-0-6, Messett 0-0-0-0, Steiner 1-2-2-5, Palko 0-3-4-3, Hanley 3-0-0-6. 3-pt. goal: Steiner 1. Totals: 7-6-8-21.
GREENVILLE – Mallek 1-0-0-3, Schaller 0-0-0-0, Harpst 6-1-2-14, Cano 4-4-4-12, Lewis 3-0-0-9, Chapman 0-0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Lewis 3, Mallek 1, Harpst 1. Totals: 14-5-6-38.
JV: Greenville, 38-16. Preslie Kirila 11 for Greenville.
––––––
GROVE CITY 16 18 9 12 55
SHARON 11 2 5 13 31
GROVE CITY – Krenzer 0-0-0-0, Brink 0-0-0-0, Wise 0-0-0-0, Perample 2-3-4-7, Brown 0-2-2-2, Como 6-2-3-16, Callahan 7-0-0-16, Gamble 2-6-6-10, Kolbe 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Como 2, Callahan 2. Totals: 19-13-15-55.
SHARON – Crumby 1-0-0-2, I.McGee 2-1-2-5, Da.Nixon 2-1-2-5, J.McGee 1-0-2-2, Di.Nixon 3-4-5-11, Root 2-0-0-4, Ragsdale-Holden 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Di.Nixon 1. Totals: 12-6-11-31.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
BROOKFIELD 26 11 14 5 56
LaBRAE 4 4 7 9 24
BROOKFIELD – Wellman 5-0-0-10, Logan 3-2-4-8, Mya Jumper 1-0-0-3, Hook 9-4-4-24, Gibson 1-0-0-3, Mik.Jumper 2-0-0-6, Hubbard 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Hook 2, Mik. Jumper 2, Mya Jumper 1, Gibson 1. Totals: 22-6-8-56.
LaBRAE – Levensky 2-1-2-5, Sloan 0-0-0-0, Wells 1-0-0-2, Dorsey 1-0-0-2, Scruggs 1-0-0-2, Box 0-3-4-3, Kuszmaul 3-4-8-10. Totals: 8-8-14-24.
JV: No score reported.
BOYS BASKETBALL
JAMESTOWN 19 15 18 14 66
MAPLEWOOD 2 10 15 4 31
JAMESTOWN – Planavsky 2-4-7-8, Ford 2-0-0-5, Ternent 4-3-5-11, Keyser 13-6-11-32, Williams 1-2-4-4, Hill 2-0-0-4, Popielarcheck 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Ford 1. Totals: 25-15-27-66.
MAPLEWOOD – E.Peterson 3-0-0-7, Doolittle 1-2-2-4, Williams 1-1-3-3, Beuchat 2-0-2-4, C.Peterson 2-0-0-6, Woge 2-0-2-4, Lentz 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goals: C.Peterson 2, E.Peterson 1. Totals: 12-4-11-31.
JV: No score reported.
