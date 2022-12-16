GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Kennedy Catholic 83, Reynolds 10 — At Hermitage, the Golden Eagles (1-0, 1-3) led 19-2 and rolled in the Region 1 encounter.
KC sophomore star Layke Fields, an All-State selection as a freshman last season, rifled in 26 points.
Also for Kennedy, freshman Bella Magestro drained three treys en route to 15 points, Monique Vincent scored 12, Hayden Keith added nine points, and Isabella Bianco had eight markers.
Ava Murcko had four points for Reynolds (0-1, 1-5) and Marissa Hillyer contributed three.
KC started out the season 0-3, but they played powerhouse teams in North Catholic, Morgantown (W.Va.) and University (W.Va).
• West Middlesex 36, Mercer 30 — At Mercer, the third quarter was the difference as the Reds (1-0, 2-3) edged the Mustangs (0-1, 1-4) in Region 1 play.
WM held a slim 17-16 lead at the break and outscored Mercer 9-4 in the third. Both teams scored 10 points over the final eight minutes.
Emma Mild led the Reds with 12 points, Caitlin Stephens scored 10, and Sloan Mild chipped in six points.
Pressley Washil and Anna Allen had nine points each for Mercer and Audrey Allen contributed six markers.
• Jamestown 26, Commodore Perry 24 (OT) — At “The Fish Tank” in Jamestown, the Muskies (1-0, 2-2) edged the Panthers (0-1, 1-1) in the Region 1 lidlifter for both squads.
Jamestown was up 14-6 at halftime before CP posted an 11-3 scoring edge in the third to tie the game at 17-all. Both teams scored four points in the fourth quarter and the Muskies posted a 5-3 scoring edge in overtime.
Savannah Thurber led Jamestown with nine points, Taylor Keener contributed seven, and Alayna Cadman added five points.
For the Panthers, Melissa Streets had a game-high 11 points, Marley Meyer scored five, and Skyleigh McCloskey four.
• Lakeview 69, Farrell 29 — At Stoneboro, Emma Marsteller had 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals and Kelsey Seddon scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Sailors (1-0, 3-2) topped the Steelers (0-1, 0-3) in a Region 1 clash.
Lakeview pulled away by outscoring Farrell 22-8 in the second quarter.
Leigha Martsteller aad Amber Woods added eight points each for the Sailors and Jordan Olson had six rebounds.
Damerra Thomas fired in a game-high 20 points for Farrell. She also had six boards.
• Greenville 59, Grove City 28 — At “The Eagles’ Nest” in Grove City, the defending District 10 Class 3A champion Trojans (1-0, 3-0) rolled to the Region 4 win.
Greenville led 17-4 after eight minutes of play and was off to the races.
Anna Harpst fired in 18 points for Greenville, Reese Schaller scored 15, Grace Cano bucketed 14, and Josie Lewis added eight points.
Lewis also dished out nine assists while Schaller grabbed seven rebounds and Cano and Lewis had five boards each.
Delaney Callahan led the way for Grove City (0-1, 2-2) with 17 points. The next top scorer was Piper Como with three points.
• Wilmington 61, Sharpsville 39 — At New Wilmington, Hounds’ sophomore star Lia Krarup rifled in 22 points and Sarah Dieter scored 12 as the Hounds (1-0, 5-1) defeated the Devils (0-1, 2-2) in Region 4 play.
Wilmington led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter and 29-19 at the break. The Hounds outscored the Devils 32-20 in the second half.
Sarah Dieter added a dozen points for Wilmington and Reese Bruckner and Annalee Gardner chipped in seven each.
Tori Kimpan had 11 points for Sharpsville while Breanna Hanley and Lily Palko scored 10 each.
• Crestview 57, Brookfield 45 — At Columbiana, the Rebels moved to 2-0 in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division and 5-1 overall with the win over Brookfield (1-1, 4-2).
The game was tied 14-all at the end of the opening quarter, but Crestview gave itself some breathing room by outscoring the Warriors 16-9 before halftime. The Rebels posted a 27-22 scoring edge in the second half.
Addison Rhodes and Reagan Edwards led Crestview with 15 points each and Ana Bucey bucketed 10.
Sophia Hook fired in a game-high 20 points for Brookfield, Cailey Wellman added a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double, Katie Gibson dished out four assists, and Katie Logan had four steals.
• Meadville 59, Slippery Rock 34 — At “The House of Thrills” in Meadville on Wednesday, Alex Gallagher scored 17 points to lead four players in double digits as the Bulldogs (2-4) grabbed the non-region win.
Marlaya McCoy (16 points), Megan Puleio (14) and Sydney Burchard (10) were the others to reach double figures in scoring for Meadville, which buried nine treys in the game.
Julia Coffaro and Libby Campbell had eight points each for the Rockets (0-5) and Madison Romanovich contributed seven points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
• Cochranton 65, George Junior Republic 59 — At Grove City Wednesday, GJR (1-4) led 32-31 at halftime, but the Cards (1-3) outscored the Tigers 19-15 in the third quarter and 15-12 in the fourth to pick up the non-region win.
Chase Miller fired in 21 points to lead Cochranton, which drained 11 treys in the contest. Dawson Carroll added 16 points and Landon Homa 14.
Elijah Gist paced GJR with 21 points while Marquis Lias and Jayden Robinson scored 12 points each.
WRESTLING
• Meadville 39, Commodore Perry 21 — At Meadville, the Region 5 Bulldogs grabbed a victory over the Region 2 Panthers.
Results were not submitted to The Herald by deadline on Thursday.
• Sharpsville 63, Sharon 9 — At Sharpsville on Wednesday, the Devils grabbed a Region 1 win over the Tigers.
Alex Rueberger (133), David Moyer (172), and Josh Divens (189) recorded falls for Sharpsville while Caullin Summers won by decision at 152 pounds.
For Sharon, Muath Maani picked up a decision at 215 pounds and heavyweight Mike Mazurek won by fall.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
REYNOLDS 2 1 0 7 10
KENNEDY 19 33 17 14 83
REYNOLDS – Murcko 2-0-0-4, Wade 1-0-0-2, Miller 0-1-2-1, Hillyer 0-3-4-3, McCurdy 0-0-0-0, McCloskey 0-0-0-0. Totals: 3-4-6-10.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 5-2-2-12, Magestro 6-0-2-15, Bianco 4-0-0-8, Keith 3-2-2-9, Dancak 4-0-0-8, Scullin 1-0-0-2, Shimrack 1-0-0-3, Fields 12-2-6-26. 3-pt. goals: Magestro 3, Keith 1, Shimrack 1. Totals: 36-6-12-83.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GREENVILLE 17 12 23 7 59
GROVE CITY 4 8 10 6 28
GREENVILLE – Mallek 1-0-0-2, Schaller 5-4-4-15, Chapman 1-0-0-2, Harpst 6-3-4-18, J.Hart 0-0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0-0, Cano 7-0-3-14, Lewis 3-0-0-8, Tokar 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Harpst 3, Lewis 2, Schaller 1. Totals: 23-7-11-59.
GROVE CITY – Wise 0-0-0-0, Perample 0-2-4-2, Como 1-1-2-3, Callahan 5-5-7-17, Gamble 3-0-0-6, Kolbe 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Callahan 2. Totals: 9-8-13-28.
JV: No game.
––––––
W.MIDDLESEX 10 7 9 10 36
MERCER 10 6 4 10 30
WEST MIDDLESEX – S.Mild 2-1-2-6, Babcock 1-0-2-2, Blaze 2-0-0-4, Gilmore 0-0-0-0, Kildoo 0-1-2-1, Briggs 0-1-2-1, E.Mild 4-2-4-12, Stephens 3-4-7-10. 3-pt. goals: E.Mild 2, S.Mild 1. Totals: 12-9-19-36.
MERCER – Godfrey 1-2-2-4, Aud.Allen 2-2-3-6, Washil 3-2-4-9, McCandless 1-0-0-2, Heckathorn 0-0-2-0, An. Allen 3-1-2-9, Rowe 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: An. Allen 2, Washil 1. Totals: 10-7-13-30.
JV: West Middlesex, 24-23.
––––––
SHARPSVILLE 9 10 10 10 39
WILMINGTON 15 14 20 12 61
SHARPSVILLE – Steiner 0-0-0-0, C.Fry 2-0-0-4, Kimpan 5-0-0-11, Messett 0-0-0-0, Hanley 4-2-2-10, Whitaker 1-1-2-3, Palko 4-1-4-10, Hassan 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Kimpan 1, Palko 1. Totals: 16-4-8-39.
WILMINGTON – Krarup 9-0-0-22, Dieter 6-0-2-12, Jeckavitch 2-0-1-4, Bruckner 2-3-6-7, Flick 0-0-0-0, Gardner 2-3-4-7, Whiting 1-0-0-2, Phanco 0-0-0-0, Arblaster 0-0-0-0, Deal 2-0-0-4, Brewer 1-1-2-3, Klamut 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Krarup 4. Totals: 25-7-15-61.
JV: Wilmington, 43-27.
––––––
COMM. PERRY 4 2 11 4 3 24
JAMESTOWN 10 4 3 4 5 26
COMMODORE PERRY – Streets 5-0-2-11, Meyer 2-1-3-5, Mataline 0-0-0-0, McCloskey 2-0-0-4, Dilliman 1-0-1-2, Boyes 0-2-2-2, Waleff 0-0-2-0. 3-pt. goal: Streets 1. Totals: 10-3-10-24.
JAMESTOWN – Cadman 2-1-4-5, Shetter 0-1-2-1, Varano 1-0-2-2, Williams 0-0-3-0, Hart 1-0-0-2, Keener 3-0-0-7, Matters 0-0-2-0, Thurber 2-5-8-9. 3-pt. goal: Keener 1. Totals: 9-7-21-26.
JV: Jamestown, 36-15.
––––––
FARRELL 12 8 3 6 29
LAKEVIEW 15 22 18 14 69
FARRELL – Thomas 8-1-2-20, Daniels 0-2-2-2, Scarbrough 0-0-0-0, Yasnowski 1-0-0-3, Beamon 1-2-4-4, Hammonds 0-0-0-0, Jackson 0-0-0-0, Switz 0-0-0-0, Husband 0-0-0-0, Thomas 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Thomas 3, Yasnowski 1. Totals: 10-5-8-29.
LAKEVIEW – Peltonen 2-0-0-5, Ke.Seddon 6-0-0-12, Kepner 3-0-0-7, E.Marsteller 5-4-5-15, Olson 3-0-1-6, Ky.Seddon 3-0-0-6, Sontheimer 0-0-0-0, Woods 3-0-0-8, Williams 0-0-0-0, Doyle 1-0-0-2, L.Marsteller 4-0-1-8, Sommers 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Woods 2, Peltonen 1, Kepner 1, E.Marsteller 1. Totals: 30-4-7-69.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
BROOKFIELD 14 9 12 10 45
CRESTVIEW 14 16 12 15 57
BROOKFIELD – Wellman 5-4-8-15, Logan 1-0-0-2, Hook 8-0-2-20, Gibson 1-0-0-3, Mi.Jumper 2-0-0-5. 3-pt. goals: Hook 4, Wellman 1, Gibson 1, Mi.Jumper 1. Totals: 17-4-10-45.
CRESTVIEW – Edwards 6-2-3-15, Bucey 5-0-0-10, Rhodes 5-5-6-15, Gaskins 2-0-2-4, Blower 3-1-2-7, Miller 2-1-2-6. 3-pt. goals: Edwards 1, Miller 1. Totals: 23-9-15-57.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
SLIPP. ROCK 6 10 7 11 34
MEADVILLE 12 19 13 15 59
SLIPPERY ROCK – Coffaro 2-2-4-8, Horner 2-0-0-5, Miller 0-0-0-0, Romanovich 1-4-8-7, Kniess 0-0-0-0, Vukson 0-0-0-0, Double 2-0-0-4, Campbell 4-0-3-8, Zuschlag 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Coffaro 2, Horner 1, Romanovich 1. Totals: 12-6-15-34.
MEADVILLE – Burchard 4-0-0-10, Ashton 0-2-2-2, Gallagher 8-0-0-17, McCoy 6-0-3-16, Brannon 0-0-0-0, Chambers 0-0-0-0, Puleio 6-0-0-14, Gongaware 0-0-0-0, Dixon 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: McCoy 4, Burchard 2, Puleio 2, Gallagher 1. Totals: 24-2-5-59.
JV: No score reported.
BOYS BASKETBALL
COCHRANTON 15 16 19 15 65
GEO. JUNIOR 15 17 15 12 59
COCHRANTON – D.Carroll 5-2-2-16, Matt 2-0-0-5, Homa 4-3-4-14, D.Miller 0-1-2-1, Rynd 1-3-4-5, C.Miller 8-3-6-21, W.Carroll 1-0-1-3, Dudzic 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: D.Carroll 4, Homa 3, C.Miller 2, Matt 1, W.Carroll 1. Totals: 21-12-19-65.
GEORGE JUNIOR REPUBLIC – Lias 4-3-4-12, Reynolds 1-0-0-2, Robinson 4-2-3-12, Franklin 3-1-5-8, Thompson 0-0-0-0, Green 2-0-0-4, Gist 10-0-2-21. 3-pt. goals: Robinson 2, Lias 1, Franklin 1, Gist 1. Totals: 24-6-14-59.
JV: No score reported.
WRESTLING
SHARPSVILLE 63, SHARON 9
127 – Ethan Springer (Sv) forfeit; 133 – Alex Rueberger (Sv) pinned Even Everett, 1:56; 139 – Jonathan Bissell (Sv) forfeit; 145 – Kaden Hoovler (Sv) forfeit; 152 – Caullin Summers (Sv) dec. Christian Hacker, 5-3; 160 – Matthew Colich (Sv) forfeit; 172 – David Moyer (Sv) pinned Mo Kanan, 5:03; 189 – Josh Divens (Sv) pinned David Beadnall, 5:43; 215 – Muath Maani (Sn) dec. Max Hernandez, 1-0; 285 – Mike Mazurek (Sn) pinned Brian White, 2:24; 107 – Michael McClearn (Sv) forfeit; 114 – Blade Matthews (Sb) forfeit; 121 – Tanner Fryman (Sv) forfeit.
