SOFTBALL
• Keystone 12, Lakeview 7 — At Keystone in Knox, the Panthers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and went up 6-0 in the second frame en route to the win.
Lakeview scored a run in the sixth inning and four in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
Kierra Best hit a home run, singled, and drove in two runs for Keystone, Natalie Bowse ripped three doubles and had three RBIs, Leah Exley tripled, doubled, and drove in a run, Karley Callawder doubled, singled, and plated three runs, Lydia Sheetz doubled, singled, and had an RBI, and Emilee Dixon hit an RBI single.
For Lakeview, Hemi Brazel belted a home run, singled, and had two RBIs, Allison Sontheimer collected a pair of doubles and two RBIs, Morgan Voekler hit an RBI double, Zoe Proper doubled, Marley Meyers contributed a pair of singles, Dakota Berlin singled and had an RBI, and Cassidy Richards was credited with an RBI.
Pitching stats were not submitted to The Herald.
BASEBALL
The Sharon at Hickory and Mercer at Sharpsville games got underway on Monday, but ended up being cut short due to the weather.
According to the Game-
Changer app, Sharpsville led Mercer 1-0 after one inning when the game was stopped. Hickory led Sharon 3-1 in the top of the third when that game was postponed.
POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELLATIONS
BASEBALL
• Franklin at Grove City scheduled for Monday was postponed to today at 4 p.m.
• Titusville at Slippery Rock scheduled for Monday was postponed to Thursday at 4 p.m. Slippery Rock vs. Hickory on May 17 has been moved to Slippery Rock University.
• Wilmington at Greenville scheduled for Monday was postponed to today at 4 p.m.
• Monday’s West Middlesex at Lakeview game was moved to 4 p.m. Thursday.
• Monday’s Reynolds at Kennedy Catholic game is on Thursday at 4 p.m.
• Monday’s Newton Falls at Brookfield game was moved to today at 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
• Franklin vs. Sharon scheduled for today was postponed to Wednesday at 4 p.m.
• Titusville vs. Slippery Rock scheduled for Saturday was postponed to Wednesday at 4 p.m.
• Monday’s Newton Falls at Brookfield game was moved to 5 p.m. today.
BOYS TENNIS
• Monday’s Grove City at Kennedy Catholic and Greenville at Oil City matches were postponed. No makeup dates were reported to The Herald sports department.
