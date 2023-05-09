SOFTBALL
• Hickory 14, Slippery Rock 2 (5 inn.) — At Slippery Rock, the Hornets led 4-1 after three innings and scored eight runs in the fourth en route to the Region 4 victory.
Madeline Myers and Hallie Miller combined to pitch a five-hitter for Hickory. Myers struck out three, issued no walks, and gave up one run on one hit in three innings. Miller fanned two, had no walks, and gave up the other run on four hits.
Olivia Schneider tripled, singled, and drove in three runs for the Hornets, Miller tripled and drove in a pair of runs, Loren Myers doubled, singled, and had two RBIs, and Mya Jewell singled twice and drove in two runs.
Also for Hickory, Madeline Myers doubled, singled, and had an RBI, Madison Trimboli ripped two singles, Kaelyn Fustos hit an RBI single, and Jordyn Hanzelka was credited with an RBI.
Ciani D’Antoni (3 2/3 innings) and Joslyn Korcok pitched for Slippery Rock. They combined on three strikeouts, two walks, and gave up 13 hits.
D’Antoni tripled for the Rockets, Emma Ritz collected a pair of singles, Delaney Staab singled and drove in a run, and Lillian Campbell singled.
• Jamestown 14, Titusville 0 (6 inn.) — At Titusville, Miranda Biles followed up Monday’s no-hitter against Grove City by firing a two-hitter against Titusville in a Region 4 contest.
Biles struck out 12 batters and issued no walks.
Offensively for the Muskies, Savannah Thurber belted a home run and drove in two runs, Kalani Spurlock singled and had a pair of RBIs, Kiley Matters singled twice and knocked in two runs, Brooke Wilkerson doubled and had an RBI, and Biles and Morgan Bercis were each credited with two RBIs.
Hailey Wagner started for Titusville and pitched 3 2/3 innings. Jordan Wynn closed it out for the Rockets. They had one strikeout, four walks, and surrendered seven hits.
• Conneaut Area 18, Grove City 2 — At Grove City, CASH held a slim 2-1 lead after two innings and exploded for 10 runs in the third in the non-region win against Grove City.
Linda Shephard threw a four-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk for Region 5 CASH. At the plate, she blasted two home runs, singled, and drove in six runs.
Lainie Harrington hit a two-run homer for CASH, Eliza Harrington doubled, singled, and drove in a pair of runs, Brooke Wise singled twice and had two RBIs, Kaley Cook collected three singles and an RBI, Kylie Shrock doubled and singled, Ashlee Barabas doubled, and Jaidyn Jordan added two singles.
Logan Jones pitched for Region 4 Grove City. She fanned one batter, issued two walks, and gave up 15 hits.
Offensively for GC, Jones hit a pair of singles, Helena Wolbert smacked a solo home run, and Maya Kirk drove in a run.
• Brookfield 11, Garfield 3 — At Brookfield Community Park, the Warriors plated six runs in the second inning en route to the win.
Miranda Nicholson fanned six batters in earning the win. Juliana Genovese struck out five and issued one walk and suffered the loss for Garfield.
For Brookfield, Sophia Hook doubled and singled, Cadence Huffman had two hits and three RBIs, Abby DeJoy belted a solo home run and singled, Jenae Pugh doubled, singled, and drove in a pair of runs, and Nicholson and Sammi McAnany had two hits each.
For Garfield, Genovese and Kyndall Hahn both doubled and singled and Gabriel Groves knocked in a pair of runs.
BASEBALL
• Mercer 8, West Middlesex 4 — At West Middlesex, the Big Reds led 3-0 after three innings, but the Mustangs rallied to take the lead in the fourth inning with four runs and held on for the Region 1 victory.
Troy Bachman started and pitched 4 1/3 innings for Mercer. He struck out four, walked four, and gave up all four runs on seven hits. Evan Julock entered the game in relief. He fanned one hitter, walked two, and gave up no hits.
Jayden Amos doubled and knocked in a pair of runs for the Mustangs, Jake Mattocks ripped a pair of singles, Bachman singled and drove in a run, and Ben Godfrey and Gabe Martin both singled and had an RBI.
Gio Rococi (five innings) and Devin Gruver pitched for West Middlesex. The duo combined to strike out six batters, issued no walks, and gave up eight hits.
At the dish for the Reds, Julian Trott doubled and singled, Rococi hit an RBI single, and Kyle Gilson contributed a pair of singles.
• Greenville 8, Wilmington 3 — At New Wilmington, the Trojans led 5-3 entering the sixth inning before plating three runs en route to the Region 1 win.
Noah Philson (four innings) and Soren Hedderick combined to pitch a six-hitter for Greenville. They collected seven strikeouts and issued seven walks.
At the plate, Hedderick hit two doubles, two singles, and drove in a run, Brandon Stubert doubled and drove in three runs, and Jack Strausser and Jacob Csonka both singled and had an RBI.
Rocky Serafino singled and knocked in a pair of runs for Wilmington and Ben Miller contributed three singles.
Garrett Heller (5 1/3 innings), Hunter Jones (2/3), and Tyler Mikulin pitched for the Hounds. The trio whiffed five hitters, walked six, and allowed nine hits.
• Champion 12, Brookfield 2 (6 inn.) — At Brookfield, the Golden Flashes banged out 15 hits in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference win over the Warriors.
Brett Channell was the winning pitcher. He struck out three hitters and walked four.
Hayes Montgomery suffered the loss for Brookfield. He struck out four batters and issued four walks.
Channell doubled and singled for the Golden Flashes, Micah Nolan hit two singles, Joey Fell and Zack Morris drove in two runs each, and Tyler Skaggs doubled, singled, and had two RBIs.
Alijah Bauder doubled, singled, and knocked in a pair of runs for Brookfield and Hunter Warrender added two singles.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
• West Middlesex 96, Wilmington 54; West Middlesex 83, Mercer 57; Wilmington 99, Farrell 40 — At West Middlesex, the Reds picked up a pair of Region 1 wins while the Hounds earned a split.
Nick Varga and Luke Schneider were winners in four events each for West Middlesex. Both ran on the winning 1600 and 3200 relay teams. Varga also captured the 400 and long jump and Schneider took first in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs.
Dennis Jones and Christian Snyder were triple-event winners for the Big Reds.
Solomon Glavach (400 relay, pole vault), Jake Wilson (400 relay, triple jump), and Jamie Miller (400 relay, shot put) led the way for Wilmington.
Lamont Jackson grabbed wins in the 200, long jump, and ran the third leg on the first-place 400 relay team for Farrell.
For Mercer, Cole Cunningham took top honors in the 400, triple jump, and 1600 relay.
• Lakeview 89.5, Reynolds 60.5 — At Stoneboro, the Sailors (9-0) captured the program’s third straight region title on Tuesday (Region 1).
Colson Jenkins grabbed wins in the 800 and 1600 for Lakeview and ran on the winning 1600- and 3200-meter relay teams. Austin Haines swept the hurdles and was part of the first-place 400 relay squad.
Haydin McLaughlin captured three wins for Reynolds. He sprinted to wins in the 100, 200, and 400.
• Hickory 105, Sharon 45; Hickory 117, Commodore Perry 33 — At Hornet Stadium, Khalil Houston and Jamal Calhoun picked up three wins each as the Hornets rolled past the Tigers and Panthers.
Houston captured first place in the 110-meter hurdles, long jump, and triple jump while Calhoun grabbed wins in the 100, 200, and 400 relay.
Nick Schimp won the shot put and Bryton Wilson captured the high jump for Sharon. The Tigers also placed first in the 1600 relay.
Jack Thomas led Commodore Perry by sweeping the jumps.
• Grove City 80, Slippery Rock 70 — At Forker Field in Grove City, the Eagles edged the Rockets in the Region 2 meet.
MJ Pottinger led Grove City with wins in the 800, 1600, 3200, and 3200-meter relay. Delathian Boanes captured the shot put and discus for the Eagles.
Levi Prementine was the top performer for the Rockets. He swept the hurdles and took first in the long jump and high jump. Tyler Arblaster grabbed wins in the 200, 400, and 1600 relay.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
• Wilmington 90, West Middlesex 60; West Middlesex 83, Mercer 57; Wilmington 140, Farrell 8 — At West Middlesex, the Hounds picked up a Region 1 sweep while the Reds went 1-1.
Maya Jeckavitch raced to wins in the 100, 200, 400, and 400 relay to lead the Hounds. Sarah Dieter, Maddalena DiMuccio, Reese Bruckner, and Alyssa Flick were double-event winners for Wilmington.
AnnaSophia Viccari captured wins in the 800, 3200, and 3200 relay (anchor leg) for West Middlesex.
Makiya Kohnen led Mercer with wins in the 100, 200, 400, and 1600 relay.
• Lakeview 111, Reynolds 33 — At Stoneboro, the Sailors (8-0) grabbed their first region title since 2008 with the win over the Raiders.
Lydia Reed (100, 200, 1600 relay), Kady Alexander (1600, 400 relay, 1600 relay), and Laci Redfoot (300 hurdles, 400 relay, 1600 relay) led the way for the Sailors.
Grace Bresnan won the long and triple jumps for the Raiders.
• Hickory 100, Sharon 49; Hickory 122, Commodore Perry 24 — At Hermitage, Jillian White, Cecelia Perman, and Jessica Miklos captured two wins each to lead the way for the Hornets.
White captured first place in the 400 and 800, Perman won the 100-meter dash and was part of the foursome that won the 400 relay, and Miklos captured the shot put and discus.
Ondrea Young led Sharon as she swept the hurdles, won the 200-meter dash, and ran the opening leg on the first-place 1600 relay squad.
Skyleigh McCloskey won the javelin for Commodore Perry.
• Grove City 89, Slippery Rock 61 — At Grove City, the Eagles completed the sweep of the Rockets.
Abbey Nichols (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump), Jennifer Wilson (100, 200, 1600 relay), and Josie Jones (800, 1600, 3200) powered GC to the win.
Julia Coffaro won the long jump for Slippery Rock and ran the opening leg on the winning 400-meter relay team.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
WEST MIDDLESEX 96, WILMINGTON 54
3200 relay — WM (Varga, Paoletta, Schneider, Jones), 9:41.4; 110 hurdles — Snyder (WM), 16.6; 100 — Garrett (WM), 11.9; 1600 — Schneider (WM), 4:57.9; 400 — Varga (WM), 54.5; 400 relay — Wilmington (Chrastina, Glavach, Wilson, Miller), 47.1; 300 hurdles — Snyder (WM), 45.0; 800 — Jones (WM), 2:00.1; 200 — Garrett (WM), 27.8; 3200 — Schneider (WM), 10:31.7; 1600 relay — WM (Varga, Snyder, Schneider, Jones), 3:59.6; Shot put — Miller (W), 43-1; Discus — Negrea (WM), 122-0; Javelin — Hough (W), 137-3; Long jump — Varga (WM), 19-7; Triple jump — Wilson (W), 38-10; High jump — Maun (WM), 5-5; Pole vault — Glavach (W), 14-6.
———
WEST MIDDLESEX 83, MERCER 57
(Diffences from above listed)
400 — Cunningham (M), 54.1; 400 relay — WM (Thomas, Garrett, Vogan, Wilms), 48.3; 1600 relay — Mercer (Haines, Balaski, Cunningham, Childers), 3:47.1; Shot put — Schmitt (WM), 33-6 1/4; Javelin — Balaski (M), 134-6; Triple jump — Cunningham (M), 38-11; High jump — Wilms (WM), 5-5; Pole vault — Aikens (WM), 9-0.
———
WILMINGTON 99, FARRELL 40
3200 relay — Wilmington (McMurdy, King, Bailey, Heckathorn), 10:29.7; 110 hurdles — Matthews (F), 18.9; 100 — Samuels (F), 11.3; 1600 — Bailey (W), 6:00.0; 400 — Roberts (W), 56.0; 400 relay — Farrell (Samuels, Boatwright, Jackson, Scarbrough), 46.0; 300 hurdles — Walker (W), 47.1; 800 — Caiazza (W), 2:09.0; 200 — Jackson (F), 24.3; 3200 — Caiazza (W), 12:52.6; 1600 relay — not contested; Shot put — Miller (W), 43-1; Discus — Coulter (W), 118-2; Javelin — Hough (W), 137-3; Long jump — Jackson (F), 21-4; Triple jump — Wilson (W), 38-10; High jump — Wilson (W), 5-3; Pole vault — Glavach (W), 14-6.
———
LAKEVIEW 89.5, REYNOLDS 60.5
3200 relay — Lakeview (Alexander, Robinowitz, Savolskis, Jenkins), 9:38.1; 110 hurdles — Haines (L), 16.4; 100 — McLaughlin (R), 10.8; 1600 — Jenkins (L), 5:04.9; 400 — McLaughlin (R), 51.3; 400 relay — Lakeview (Skiles, Haines, Williams, Robinowitz), 46.0; 300 hurdles — Haines (L), 42.8; 800 — Jenkins (L), 2:11.3; 200 — McLaughlin (R), 23.0; 3200 — Alexander (L), 11:11.5; 1600 relay — Lakeview (Skiles, Jenkins, Williams, Hinkson), 3:33.8; Shot put — Snyder (R), 36-8 1/2; Discus — Osborn (L), 120-8; Javelin — Olson (L), 130-10; Long jump — Williams (R), 19-6 3/4; Triple jump — Lee (R), 39-4-3/4; High jump — Williams (R), 5-9; Pole vault — Savolskis (L), 12-2.
———
HICKORY 105, SHARON 45
3200 relay — Hickory (Bittler, Coldsmith, Riethmiller, Uberti), 13:01.50; 110 hurdles — Houston (H), 16.42; 100 — Calhoun (H), 11.39; 1600 — Riethmiller (H), 4:52.50; 400 — Uberti (H), 55.02; 400 relay — Hickory (Trawick, Calhoun, Nevil, Bromley), 44.72; 300 hurdles — Witherite (H), 44.36; 800 — Bittler (H), 2:09.84; 200 — Calhoun (H), 23.27; 3200 — Sims (S), 11:20.91; 1600 relay — Sharon (Abram, Paknis, Harvey, Norris), 3:45.39; Shot put — Schimp (S), 43-5; Discus — Landfair (H), 131-6; Javelin — Swanson (H), 133-8; Long jump — Houston (H), 18-5; Triple jump — Houston (H), 40-0 1/4; High jump — Wilson (S), 5-7; Pole vault — Scott (H), 11-0.
———
HICKORY 117, COMMODORE PERRY 33
(differences from above listed)
3200 — Winter (CP), 11:17.82; 1600 relay — Hickory (Hurl, Luu, Robich, Uberti), 4:12.19; Shot put — Walls (H), 43-5; Long jump — Thomas (CP), 20-5 1/2; Triple jump — Thomas (CP), 42-9 1/2; High jump — Thomas (CP), 6-1.
———
GROVE CITY 80, SLIPPERY ROCK 70
3200 relay — GC (Probst, Pottinger, Shepson, Frank), 9:45.38; 110 hurdles — Prementine (SR), 14.90; 100 — York (GC), 11.0; 1600 — Pottinger (GC), 4:33.45; 400 — Arblaster (SR), 50.47; 400 relay — SR (Anderson, Davey, Gahring, Joyce), 44.69; 300 hurdles — Prementine (SR), 40.37; 800 — Pottinger (GC), 2:00.34; 200 — Arblaster (SR), 22.37; 3200 — Pottinger (GC), 10:13.13; 1600 relay — SR (Anderson, Arblaster, Robare, Schwartz), 3:34.88; Shot put — Boanes (GC), 45-8 1/2; Discus — Boanes (GC), 126-8; Javelin — Mariacher (GC), 140-10; Long jump — Prementine (SR), 21-10; Triple jump — Joyce (SR), 41-9; High jump — Prementine (SR), 5-11; Pole vault — Stucchio (GC), 12-9.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
WILMINGTON 90, WEST MIDDLESEX 60
3200 relay — WM (E.Bartholomew, Grable, L.Bartholomew, Viccari), 11:26;2 100 hurdles — Kildoo (WM), 16.7; 100 — Jeckavitch (W), 13.0; 1600 — Mason (W), 5:53.3; 400 — Jeckavitch (W), 1:02.1; 400 relay — Wilmington (Dieter, DiMuccio, Bruckner, Jeckavitch), 53.1; 300 hurdles — Dieter (W), 49.4; 800 — Viccari (WM), 2:39.7; 200 — Jeckavitch (W), 26.7; 3200 — Viccari (WM), 14:41.7; 1600 relay — Wilmington (Flick, Bruckner, Conners, Wallace), 4:54.5; Shot put — Wilson (WM), 27-9 3/4; Discus — Miller (W), 89-10; Javelin — Flick (W), 94-5; Long jump — Kildoo (WM), 15-2; Triple jump — DuMuccio (W), 32-2; High jump — Keckler (WM), 4-7; Pole vault — Glavach (W), 7-6.
———
WEST MIDDLESEX 83, MERCER 57
(differences from above listed)
100 — Kohnen (M), 14.4; 1600 — L.Bartholomew (WM), 5:57.3; 400 — Kohnen (M), 1:05.1; 400 relay — WM (Kildoo, Keckler, Babcock, Hobart), 55.5; 300 hurdles — Heckathorn (M), 50.9; 800 — Myers (M), 2:26.0; 200 — Kohnen (M), 30.7; 1600 relay — Mercer (Davis, Kohnen, Heckathorn, Rowe), 4:35.6; Discus — Seidel (M), 74-6; Javelin — Seidel (M), 105-0; Triple jump — Rowe (M), 31-4; Pole vault — not contested.
———
WILMINGTON 140, FARRELL 8
(differences from above listed)
3200 relay — Wilmington (Laboski, Bursett, Ramirez, Wallace), 13:20.6; 100 hurdles — Dieter (W), 16.9; 800 — Wallace (W), 2:51.0; 3200 — Bobosky (W), 15:41.2; Shot put — Miller (W), 27-8 1/2; Long jump — Hendrickson (W), 15-0; High jump — Todd (W), 4-7.
———
LAKEVIEW 111, REYNOLDS 33
3200 relay — Lakeview (Snyder, Sommers, Moose, Amon), 15:38.2; 100 hurdles — J.Redfoot (L), 17.7; 100 — Reed (L), 12.6; 1600 — Alexander (L), 6:02.1; 400 — Emmert (L), 1:03.6; 400 relay — Lakeview (L.Redfoot, Seddon, Alexander, J.Redfoot), 56.4; 300 hurdles — L.Redfoot (L), 52.8; 800 — Woods (L), 3:03.1; 200 — Reed (L), 27.5; 3200 — Sommers (L), 16:10.5; 1600 relay — Lakeview (Alexander, L.Redfoot, Seddon, Reed), 4:48.8; Shot put — Sheets (L), 24-11; Discus — Harper (L), 77-8; Javelin — Shetler (L), 88-10; Long jump — Bresnan (R), 17-2; Triple jump — Bresnan (R), 33-9; High jump — McGowan (L), 5-0; Pole vault — McGowan (L), 11-6.
———
HICKORY 100, SHARON 49
3200 relay — Hickory (Esper, Cantellops, Shellenbarger, Dahlstrom), 15:36.31; 100 hurdles — Young (S), 16.14; 100 — Perman (H), 13.23; 1600 — Beach (H), 6:05.38; 400 — White (H), 1:04.56; 400 relay — Hickory (Rossi, Perman, Smith, Hancock), 53.0; 300 hurdles — Young (S), 48.41; 800 — White (H), 2:38.07; 200 — Young (S), 27.28; 3200 — Emmorey (H), 13:26.77; 1600 relay — Sharon (Young, Messina, McGee, Douglas) 4:46.63; Shot put — Miklos (H), 32-6 1/4; Discus — Miklos (H), 115-0; Javelin — Berkson (S), 82-6; Long jump — McGee (S), 14-9; Triple jump — Meszaros (H), 30-5 1/2; High jump — Kent (H), 4-7; Pole vault — Hruska (H), 9-6.
———
HICKORY 122, COMMODORE PERRY 24
(differences from above listed)
100 hurdles — Gingras (H), 18.42; 300 hurdles — Garrett (H), 57.55; 200 — Rossi (H), 29.14; 1600 relay — Hickory (Iacino, Kline, Davis, Cantellops), 5:25.41; Javelin — McCloskey (CP), 74-2; Long jump — Meszaros (H), 14-2 1/2.
———
GROVE CITY 89, SLIPPERY ROCK 61
3200 relay — SR (Ragan, FaJohn, Szymanski, Halberg), 10:51.19; 100 hurdles — Nichols (GC), 16.39; 100 — Wilson (GC), 13.13; 1600 — Jones (GC), 5:40.03; 400 — Bishop (GC), 1:05.39; 400 relay — SR (Coffaro, Plesakov, Reich, Yova), 52.98; 300 hurdles — Nichols (GC), 46.66; 800 — Jones (GC), 2:29.03; 200 — Wilson (GC), 26.95; 3200 — Jones (GC), 12:20.82; 1600 relay — GC (Bernardi, Wilson, Kolbe, Bishop), 4:29.86; Shot put — Rihel (GC), 32-11 1/2; Discus — Rihel (GC), 105-3; Javelin — Double (SR), 106-6; Long jump — Coffaro (SR), 16-7; Triple jump — Nichols (GC), 34-11; High jump — Gorrell (GC), 5-2; Pole vault — DiFrischia (SR), 9-2.
