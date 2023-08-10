Lakeview High’s Red team captured the team title on Thursday at the 15th annual Lakeview Tee-Off Tournament at Mt. Hope Golf Course in Guys Mills.
Jackson Gadsby and Adam Snyder both shot 77s as the Sailors’ Red squad won the title with 323 strokes — three strokes better than McDowell (326).
Grove City (334), which had won the team title the past three seasons, finished third, Greenville Yellow (336) finished fourth and Hickory (347) placed fifth.
Grove City freshman Isaac Allan fired a 75 to earn medalist honors. A total of 154 golfers competed in the tournament.
Team Scores: Lakeview Red (323), McDowell (326), Grove City (334), Greenville Yellow (336), Hickory (347), Ft. LeBoeuf “A” (349), Meadville (350), Jamestown (356), Lakeview Black (358), West Middlesex (358), Rocky Grove (364), Slippery Rock (364), Erie (368), Conneaut Area (370), Sharon (377), Union City (379), Saegertown (380), Oil City (380), Franklin (382), Titusville (390), Greenville Blue (404), Seneca (411), Corry (412), Harbor Creek (412), Ft. LeBoeuf “B” (417), Maplewood (422), and Mercer (461).
Lakeview Red: Gadsby 77, Snyder 77, Chris Mong 83, Lucas Fagley 86.
Grove City: Allan 75, Logan Goodrich 81, Trenton Nemec 87, Jimmy Irani 91.
Greenville Yellow: Mason Vannoy 82, Brandon Stubert 83, Logan McGonigal 84, Soren Hedderick 87.
Hickory: Aidan Rueberger 81, Luke Ference 86, Owen Hammelly 87, Adam Scott 93.
Jamestown: Cole Ternent 83, Shane Barres 90, Colt Smith 91, Dan Babcock 92.
Lakeview Black: Owen Dye 88, Parker Montgomery 88, Cody Fagley 89, Logan Williams 93.
West Middlesex: John Partridge 84, Cody Maun 89, Nathan Kachulis 92, Gavin Shrawder 93.
Slippery Rock: Trent Davey 87, Kellan Stoughton-Drogowski 89, Tyler Rice 91, Auston Runtas 97.
Sharon: Lucas Province 92, Will Beckert 93, Lex Dobosh 96, Carmine Thomas 96.
Greenville Blue: Jacob Csonka 81, Easton McCowin 95, Jackson Weaver 111, T.J. Wright 117.
Mercer: Lincoln Saracco 111, Chris Borowicz 114, Jake Lasko 116, Josh Borowicz 114.
• Brookfield 169, Champion 203 — At Yankee Run Golf Course in Brookfield Twp., Hunter Warrender shot a 40 to lead the Warriors past the Golden Flashes in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference season-opener.
Cody Davidson and Braydon DiMaria both carded 42s for Brookfield.
Dylan Howell led the way for Champion with a 45.
Brookfield: Warrender 40, Davidson 42, DeMaria 42, Bray Coleman 45.
Champion: Howell 45, Derrick Campbell 50, Buddy Wilson 52, Braydon McElhinny 56.
GIRLS GOLF
The two-time defending PIAA Class 2A champion Hickory High girls golf team defended its title on Thursday at the Happy Valley Invitational in State College.
Hickory shot a 234 team score on Penn State’s White Course to win the 2A competition. Fairview was second with a 244 and Mercyhurst Prep shot 255.
Sasha Petrochko led Hickory with a 4-under-par 68. She had four birdies and an eagle. Overall, she placed second behind Mercyhurst Prep’s Katie Caryl, who carded a 67.
Hickory’s Luciana Masters and Ava Liburdi tied each other for sixth place by shooting 83s. Also, Madey Myers shot an 87.
Hickory also had another team compete and it finished in eighth place. The scores: Ava Miklos 91, Reese Brewster 101, Ella Fiscus 109, Vianna Miller 113.
