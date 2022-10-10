GIRLS TENNIS
District 10 Singles Championships
Grove City senior Macy Matson finished as runner-up for the second straight season with a loss on Monday in the Class 2A championship match at Westwood Racquet Club in Erie.
Matson dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision to Cathedral Prep junior Anna Poranski, who defended her D-10 title. Last fall, Poranski defeated Matson, 6-3, 6-0, for the district crown.
Matson was trying to become Grove City’s first District 10 tennis champ since Emily Gordon won four straight championships, the last in 2017.
In Monday’s Class 3A championship match, Fairview’s Trinity Fox captured her third straight District 10 title by beating teammate Vivian Liu, 6-3, 6-2.
Poranski and Fox advance to the PIAA Girls Tennis Tournament at Hershey Racquet Club on Nov. 4-5.
The District 10 Doubles Tournament is Thursday at Westwood.
BOYS SOCCER
• Grove City 7, Conneaut Area 1 — At Forker Field in Grove City, the Eagles (6-0-1, 12-2-1) rolled in the Region 2 encounter vs. CASH (1-6, 2-12).
Grove City fired in five goals in the first half en route to the win.
Landon Ferguson scored less than five minutes into the match for a 1-0 Eagles’ lead. Jimmy Irani, Pierson Badowski (two goals), and Gage Probst added first-half goals for the 5-0 lead.
Irani and Josiah Unverzagt increased the lead to 7-0 in the second half before Conneaut Area’s Collin Hearn scored with 6:23 left to end Grove City’s shutout bid.
• West Middlesex 4, Commodore Perry 0 — At West Middlesex, the Big Reds (3-4, 3-11) blanked the Panthers (1-6, 1-10) in the Region 1 contest.
Ben Erb made eight saves in goal for West Middlesex to earn the shutout.
Nathan Kachulis, Jonathan Erb, Connor Davis, and Colt Garrett fired in goals for the Reds.
• Slippery Rock 5, Sharon 0 — At Tiger Stadium, the Rockets (6-0-1, 10-3-1) led 3-0 at the break and fired in a pair of second-half goals in the Region 2 win over Sharon.
Josh Book (15 minutes) and Connor Wallace (65 minutes) split time in goal for the Rockets (one save). The goals were not reported to The Herald.
With the loss, Sharon dropped to 0-6-1 in Region 2 and 5-7-2 overall.
• Sharpsville 8, Kennedy Catholic 2 — At Hermitage, the Blue Devils held a slim 2-1 lead at halftime in the Region 1 affair before scoring six goals in the second half.
Rylan Piccirilli fired in four goals to lead the way for Sharpsville (5-2, 9-5-1). Peyton Haroldson, Daniel Roch, Cory Roch, and Gregg Marstellar had the other goals.
Aidan Churlik and Max Southworth scored for the Golden Eagles.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Wilmington 7, Sharon 0 — On Senior Night in New Wilmington, Analiese Hendrickson had a hat trick as the Region 1 Hounds defeated Region 1 Sharon.
Sabrina Devite, Genevieve Glavach, Sarah Thomas, and Sarah Dieter had the other goals for Wilmington (10-4). Dieter, Isabella Melnik, and Emily Arblaster had two assists each and Sarah Thomas contributed one helper.
Taylor Kendall and Brianna Jenkins each played a half in goal for Wilmington in the shutout.
Chloe Pagliarini had 17 saves in goal for Sharon.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Sharon 3, Mercer 0 — At Mercer, the Tigers (3-5, 4-9) picked up a 25-18, 25-16, 25-19 Region 3 win over the Mustangs (1-8, 2-12).
Sharon: Ondrea Young 7 kills; Jamoria Crumby 9 assists; Kylie Weirick 7 assists; Victorya Byler 5 kills. Mercer: No stats reported.
JV: Sharon, 2-0. Game scores were not reported.
• Wilmington 3, Oil City 1 — At New Wilmington, the Hounds improved to 2-4 in Region 3 and 5-9 overall with a 25-18, 20-25, 25-19, 25-22 win over the Oilers (1-6, 3-11).
Wilmington: Chloe Krarup 15 receptions; Paije Peterson 18 receptions; Myah Chimiak 6 points, 33 receptions, 11 digs; Maelee Whiting 12 receptions, 7 blocks; Charlie Black 8 receptions, 10 digs; Makenna Black 8 receptions; Lettie Mahle 14 points, 20 receptions; Loghan Kollar 22 receptions, 13 digs; Kara Haines 13 kills, 7 receptions; Alexis Boyer 6 points, 21 assists.
JV: Wilmington, 25-12, 25-19.
• West Middlesex 3, Jamestown 0 — At West Middlesex, coach Carole O’Dell’s Big Reds improved to a perfect 10-0 in Region 1 and 14-3 overall with the sweep, 25-23, 25-14, 25-13. The Muskies fell to 6-4 and 8-7 overall.
West Middlesex: Alaina Bowers 13 kills; Kennedy Beatty 12 kills, 10 digs; Caitlin Stephens 34 assists, 10 digs; Emma Mild 6 kills; Izzy D’Onofrio 13 digs; Avery Hanahan 7 digs. Jamestown: Madison Bercis 8 points, 6 digs; Madilyn Enterline 12 digs; Josie Pfaff 5 points, 12 digs; Morgan Bercis 12 digs; Hayley Wood 7 digs; Taylor Keener 6 assists, 9 digs.
JV: West Middlesex, 15-25, 25-12, 15-8.
• Titusville 3, Reynolds 0 — At Transfer, the Rockets picked up the Region 3 win over the Raiders, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20.
Reynolds: Ava Murcko 6 points; Annie Loposky 9 assists; Marissa Hillyer 6 kills; Addie Floch 6 points; Kylie McAdoo 8 digs.
JV: Titusville, 25-10, 25-22.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Sharon 4, Greenville 1 — At Greenville, the Tigers swept singles play and split the doubles competition in a match that started on Sept. 28 and was completed Monday.
Singles: Megan Messina (S) def. Hollie Addison, 6-1, 6-2; Ella Connelly (S) def. Megan Kelley, 6-1, 6-2; Abby Wallace (S) def. Sylvia Novak, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Ada Wentling-Lily Butcher (G) def. Katie Jennings-Rachel Sadowski, 6-3, 6-1; Abbey Baron-Rachel Lewis (S) Adeline Kraeling-Sarah Cooper, 6-0, 6-0.
