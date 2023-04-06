BASEBALL
• Sharon 13, Greenville 12 — At Johnny Pepe Field in Sharon, Chandler Maurice ripped a 1-out, bases-loaded single to give the Region 2 Tigers the walkoff win over the Region 1 Trojans.
Maurice had two singles and two RBIs for Sharon, Santino Piccirilli belted a home run, two doubles, and drove in four runs, Will Beckert homered, doubled, singled, and had three RBIs, Angelo Fromm contributed two singles and two RBIs, Mikey Rodriques singled and drove in a run, and Hayden Scarmack doubled.
Rodriques (two innings), Derek Douglas (four), and Anthony Thomas split time on the mound for Sharon. They combined to strike out four hitters, issued six walks, and gave up 14 hits.
Soren Hedderick (three innings), Bennett Hayne (two), Brandon Stubert (one), and Jacob Csonka pitched for Greenville. The foursome fanned three batters, walked five, and gave up 13 hits.
Nick Solderich led the Trojans at the plate with two doubles, two singles, and an RBI. Also for Greenville, Hedderick doubled and ripped two singles, Stubert doubled, singled, and drove in three runs, Noah Philson belted a solo home run, Jack Strausser contributed a pair of singles and three RBIs, and Blake Rottman singled and drove in a run.
• Jackson-Milton 12, Brookfield 7 — At Brookfield, the Warriors plated six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 7-6 lead, but the Blue Jays tacked on four in the top of the fifth frame and held on for the win.
Landon Workman earned teh win for Jackson-Milton. He struck out five and walked two. Mark Randall fanned four and issued four walks for Brookfield.
Randall doubled and singled for the Warriors while Teddy Moody and Gavin Marsh drove in multiple runs.
Billy Sloan had two doubles for Jackson-Milton and Aaren Romigh and Jaidyn Henry both doubled and singled.
SOFTBALL
• Titusville 12, Sharon 4 — At Wengler Field, Kasey Krepps hit a three-run home run to open the scoring for the Rockets. Titusville followed with a seven-run second inning to break the game open.
Claire Bodien took the loss for the Tigers. She allowed 12 runs — one earned — on seven hits and four walks. She struck out eight in a complete game performance.
Mia Cabraja hit a two run home run for the Tigers. She finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Bodien tallied three singles on the day, and Mary Claire Brown singled once.
Krepps finished 3 for 4 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Danica Fonzo and Riley McGarvie each singled and drove in a pair, and Kyra Atkins and Marissa Warner both singled for the Rockets.
Freshman Jordan Wynn earned the victory in a complete game. She allowed four runs – two earned – on seven hits and four walks while striking out six.
• Brookfield 5, Crestwood 4 — At Brookfield, Sophia Hook ripped a walkoff single to lead the Lady Warriors to the win over the Red Devils from Mantua, Ohio.
Crestwood had a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth inning. Brookfield plated a run in the sixth and one in the seventh for the victory.
Hook had two hits for Brookfield, Abby DeJoy blasted a home run and drove in a pair of runs, an Jenae Pugh doubled and singled.
Miranda Nicholson earned the win for the Warriors. She struck out 12 batters.
• Thursday’s Sharpsville at Poland (Ohio) game was pushed back a day. First pitch is at 5 p.m. today.
TRACK & FIELD
The Grove City and Slippery Rock teams participated in the Butler County Classic at Freeport High School on Thursday.
Grove City senior Abbey Nichols captured first place in the 100 and 300 hurdles and finished second in the long jump.
Slippery Rock senior Natalie Double grabbed the title in the javelin.
Slippery Rock junior Levi Prementine had a big day as he swept the hurdles, won the high jump, and placed second in the long jump.
Grove City sophomore MJ Pottinger grabbed the 3200-meter run title while Eagles’ junior Jacob Stucchio took first in the pole vault.
GIRLS
3200 relay: SR (Ashley Ragan, Anora Robare, Tessa Szymanski, Halie Halberg), 2nd, 11:26.23.
100 hurdles: Nichols (GC), 1st, 17:20; Aiva Reich (SR), 2nd, 17.22; Alexandra Popovec (SR), 4th, 17.70.
100: Jennifer Wilson (GC), 5th, 13.89.
1600: Josie Jones (GC), 2nd, 5:21.48 PR; Szymanski (SR), 4th, 5:43.76; Morgan Davis (GC), 8th, 5:51.42.
400 relay: SR (Lexi Plesakov, Aiva Reich, Julia Coffaro, Reagan Yova), 3rd, 54.06; GC (Tammy Larson, Lola Kolbe, Abbey Nichols, Jennifer Wilson), 4th, 54.83.
300 hurdles: Abbey Nichols (GC), 1st, 47.97; Aiva Reich (SR), 2nd, 49.45.
800: Ashley Ragan (SR), 3rd, 2:37.33; Alayna Bishop (GC), 4th, 2:38.07; Morgan Davis (GC), 7th, 2:44.63; Halie Halberg (SR), 8th, 2:45.74.
200: Lexi Plesakov (SR), 6th, 29.40; Jennifer Wilson (GC), 7th, 29.49.
3200: Tessa Szymanski (SR), 3rd, 12:21.46 PR; Leah Perez (SR), 8th, 14:21.13.
1600 relay: GC (Savannah Pottinger, Phoebe Graham, Josie Jones, Alayna Bishop), 3rd, 4:40.18.
Shot put: Riley Criss (GC), 6th, 27-4 PR.
Discus: Natalie Double (SR), 4th, 84-11 PR.
Javelin: Natalie Double (SR), 1st, 104-4; Chloe Highland (GC), 8th, 76-9.
Long jump: Abbey Nichols (GC), 2nd, 16-9 1/2; Julia Coffaro (SR), 4th, 16-2 1/2.
Triple jump: Sienna Bernardi (GC), 4th, 32-4; Simone Laslavic (SR), 7th, 30-10.
High jump: Rylee Gorrell (GC), 2nd, 5-0; Laila Hackwelder (SR), tied for 4th, 4-10; Julia Coffaro (SR), tied for 4th, 4-10.
Pole vault: Elise DiFrischia (SR), 3rd, 8-6; Brynna Miller (GC), 5th, 8-0; Aubrey Schmidt (GC), 8-0.
BOYS
3200 relay: SR (Leshan Chen, Hunter Doerflinger, Anthony Robare, Liam Robare), 2nd, 9:05.52.
110 hurdles: Levi Prementine (SR), 1st, 14.97 PR; Eli Anderson (SR), 3rd, 15.65 PR; Mac Messer (GC), 5th, 16.41 PR.
100: Peyton York (GC), 6th, 12.16.
1600: Colsen Frank (GC), 2nd, 4:35.22 PR; Timothy Sabella (GC), 5th, 4:46.56 PR; Viktor Zahn (SR), 8th, 5:00.45.
400: Tyler Arblaster (SR), 2nd, 50.34 PR; Trey Reznor (GC), 3rd, 53.0; Sam Schwartz (SR), 8th, 55.82.
400 relay: SR (Eli Anderson, Trent Davey, Jesse Gahring, Sam Schwartz), 2nd, 45.84; GC (Peyton York, Jacob Arnold, Mac Messer, Trey Reznor), 3rd, 46.01.
300 hurdles: Levi Prementine (SR), 1st, 39.99 PR; Eli Anderson (SR), 2nd, 40.21 PR; Mac Messer (GC), 3rd, 43.16 PR; Josh Tustin (SR), 7th, 45.82 PR.
800: Wyatt Shepson (GC), 3rd, 2:01.24 PR; Gage Probst (GC), 4th, 2:01.56 PR; Anthony Robare (SR), 8th, 2:09.12 PR.
200: Tyler Arblaster (SR), 1st, 23.57; Trey Reznor (GC), 2nd, 23.78; Trent Davey (SR), 8th, 25.24 PR.
3200: MJ Pottinger (GC), 1st, 9:38.99 PR; Josh Jones (GC), 2nd, 9:40.60; Isaiah Stauff (GC), 4th, 9:53.41.
1600 relay: SR (Eli Anderson, Tyler Arblaster, Anthony Robare, Sam Schwartz), 2nd, 3:38.19; GC (Gage Probst, Isaac Dreves, Wyatt Shepson, Josiah Unverzagt), 5th, 3:47.04.
Shot put: Zach Hoehn (SR), 2nd, 45-9; DeLathian Bornes (GC), 4th, 38-8 1/2; Konrad Kozminski (SR), 5th, 38-8.
Discus: DeLathian Bornes (GC), 3rd, 102-2; Ian McCreary (GC), 4th, 100-9 PR; Zach Hoehn (SR), 7th, 96-9; Jon Barkley (SR), 8th, 95-0 PR.
Javelin: Blaise Mullen (SR), 2nd, 129-0; Jed Shaffer (SR), 3rd, 125-3 PR; Ian McCreary (GC), 8th, 110-7.
Long jump: Levi Prementine (SR), 1st, 5-10.
Triple jump: Jonah Stucchio (GC), 6th, 39-4 1/2; Dustin Joyce (SR), 7th, 39-3.
High jump: Levi Prementine (SR), 1st, 5-10.
Pole vault: Jacob Stucchio (GC), 1st, 12-9 PR; Jonah Stucchio (GC), 3rd, 11-6; Nate Jesteadt (SR), 4th, 11-0 PR.
