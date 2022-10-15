Several area teams competed in the 48th Rocky Grove Invitational at Two Mile Run Park in Franklin on Saturday.
GIRLS: Titusville (97) captured the team title while Cranberry (125) finished second. Slippery Rock (147) placed third, Lakeview (174) was fourth, and Northwestern (190) fifth.
Mercer (346) finished 15th and Sharon (386) 16th. Greenville and Jamestown did not field full teams.
Warren senior Shyann Rulander finished first in a time of 20:25 while Jamestown sophomore Karis McElhaney was runner-up in 20:28. Greenville senior Megan Ickes (21:39) was sixth, and Sharon senior Abby Douglas finished seventh in 21:40.
Lakeview senior Kady Alexander (21:55) placed 11th and freshman teammate Kendall Emmert (22:37) finished 19th.
Also for Slippery Rock, sophomore Tessa Szymanski finished 14th in a time of 22:08, senior Lexi Doerflinger placed 34th in 23:24, and sophomore Raely Fajohn (23:29) was 36th.
Mercer freshman Maggie Jewell clocked in at 23:15 to place 29th.
BOYS: Rocky Grove (63), Oil City (79), Bradford (131), North Clarion (144), and Saegertown (181) were the top five teams.
Slippery Rock (277) placed 10th, Lakeview (338) was 14th, Mercer (458) 18th, and Jamestown (551) was 21st. Greenville and Sharon did not field full teams.
Coudersport junior Kevin Sherry finished first in a time of 16:30 while Bradford senior Manny Diaz (16:49) took second.
Slippery Rock junior Viktor Zahn (17:57) finished ninth, Lakeview junior Philip Peltonen (19:16) was 36th, Mercer sophomore Luke Childers (19:23) placed 39th, and Slippery Rock senior Anthony Robare (19:39) placed 51st.
GIRLS SOCCER
* Mercer 6, Wilmington 0 - At Lamor Road Field, Mercer clinched the Region 1 championship with the win over the Hounds.
Stats were not reported to The Herald.
The Mustangs are the defending District 10 Class 1A champs. Mercer beat Seneca, 5-3, in a shootout last fall to grab the crown. It was Mercer's second D-10 title. The first was in 2019.
The Mercer boys team also captured the District 10 Class 1A title last season with a 4-1 victory over Wilmington.
Note: This roundup will be updated as stats are submitted to The Herald sports department.
