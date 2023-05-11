SOFTBALL
• Mercer 20, Farrell 0 (3 inn.) — At Mercer, Pressley Washil threw a no-hitter while Angelina Eakman, Lexie Walker, and Kailyn Adams belted home runs as the Mustangs rolled in the opening game of a Region 1 doubleheader.
Washil collected six strikeouts and only issued one walk in the win.
Walker also singled and drove in five runs, Eakman added a double and single and four RBIs, and Adams also doubled and drove in a pair of runs.
Also fro Mercer, Washil doubled, ripped two singles, and drove in a run, Lily Erwin contributed a pair of singles, Madeline Daris had two singles and an RBI, and Avery Ryhal doubled and drove in a run.
Maria Harrison (two innings) and Chuarice Ousley pitched for Farrell. They combined on three strikeouts, eight walks, and gave up 16 hits.
• Mercer 15, Farrell 0 (3 inn.) — In Game 2 at Brandy Springs Park, Eakman fired a no-hitter and blasted two home runs and a double as the Mustangs completed the sweep.
Eakman struck out eight hitters and issued no walks. She drove in three runs at the plate.
Emma Stoepfel homered, singled, and knocked in two for Mercer, Washil had an RBI double, and Adams and Ryhal both singled and drove in a run.
Harrison pitched for the Steelers. She struck out four batters, walked four, and gave up nine hits.
• West Middlesex 6, Reynolds 4 (8 inn.) — At Transfer, the Reds captured the Region 1 victory in extra-innings.
WM held a slim 3-2 lead after five innings of play. The Raiders plated two runs in the sixth to go up 4-3, but the Reds scored in the top of the seventh to tie the game. WM tacked on two runs in the top of the eighth and held on for the win.
Ava Gilmore (5 1/3 innings) and Kaylee Long pitched for West Middlesex. The duo fanned eight batters, issued no walks, and gave up nine hits.
Offensively for WM, Alaina Bowers tripled and had an RBI, Gilmore doubled and drove in a run, Julia Thornton and Abby Geiwitz both singled and had an RBI, and Kadence Leonard doubled.
Haylee Shaffer (two innings) and Madelyn Diefenderfer pitched for Reynolds. They combined to strike out eight hitters, issued three walks, and surrendered six hits.
Phoenix Collins ripped two doubles and drove in a run for the Raiders, Myah Snyder hit a pair of singles, Marissa Hillyer singled twice and drove in a run, and Lea Miller and Ciarra McCurdy both singled and had an RBI.
• Wilmington 17, Lakeview 2 (3 inn.) — At Stoneboro, the Hounds led 2-0 after one inning, 3-0 after two frames and exploded for 14 runs in the top of the third en route to the Region 1 victory.
Stella Maynard pitched all three innings for Wilmington. She collected four strikeouts, issued no walks, and gave up five hits.
Hemi Brazel was in the circle for Lakeview, she had no strikeouts, gave up five walks, and allowed 15 hits.
Faith Jones led Wilmington at the plate with a double, two singles, and four RBIs. Avery Harlan doubled, singled, and drove in three runs and Malia Baney hit a double, singled, and knocked in three runs.
Also for the Hounds, Maynard hit a pair of singles and drove in a run, Graeson Grubbs singled twice, Kyla Baney and Chloe Krarup both singled and had an RBI, and Maelee Whiting ripped a two-run single.
Brazel had two singles and an RBI for Lakeview and Cassidy Richards singled and drove in a run.
• Sharpsville 16, Kennedy Catholic 0 (3 inn.) — At Hermitage, Lily Palko, Breanna Hanley, and Bella Ritenour blasted home runs as the Devils rolled past the Golden Eagles in the Region 1 encounter.
Hanley threw one innings and Jordan Brest closed it out as they combined on a one-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk.
Palko finished the game with three RBIs while Hanley also singled and had four RBIs. Chloe Mason doubled, singled, and knocked in a pair of runs.
Also for Sharpsville, Brooklynn Atwell doubled and had an RBI, Brooklyn Russell and Avery McFeaters both singled and drove in a run, Emma Brest doubled and hit two singles, and Jordan Brest was credited with an RBI.
Lydia Grove had the lone hit for Kennedy Catholic.
Brooke Kirkpatrick suffered the loss. She had no strikeouts or walks and gave up five runs on six hits.
• Franklin 12, Hickory 8 — At Hermitage, Knights’ ace Trinity Edge pitched a complete game and hit a solo home run as Franklin captured the Region 4 win.
Edge collected 11 strikeouts, walked two batters, and gave up 14 hits.
Autumn Fitzgerald singled and drove in two runs for the Knights, Rilee Hanna doubled and drove in a pair of runs, Abby Boland doubled, singled, and had an RBI, Jillian Ewing hit an RBI single, and Gabrielle Laderer doubled.
Loren Myers went the distance in the circle for Hickory. She struck out two hitters, issued one walk, and gave up 10 hits.
Kaelyn Fustos doubled, singled, and drove in three runs for the Hornets, Loren Myers hit a double, two singles, and had an RBI, Layla McClung had a double and two singles, Hallie Miller doubled and singled, Madeline Myers hit an RBI single, and Madison Trimboli contributed a pair of singles and an RBI.
• Titusville 10, Slippery Rock 2 — At Titusville, Hailey Wagner (3 1/3 innings) and Jordan Wynn combined to pitch a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and six walks as Titusville earned the Region 4 victory.
Dani Fonzo and Wynn led Titusville at the plate. Fonzo ripped a pair of triples and drove in two runs while Wynn singled and knocked in three runs.
Also for the Rockets of Venango County, Hannah Peterson singled twice, Wagner doubled and had an RBI, and Kyra Atkins and Eden Gray both singled and drove in a run.
For the Rockets of Butler County, Joslyn Korcok was credited with an RBI while Brooke Balint, Ciani D’Antoni, and Emma Ritz singled.
D’Antoni (two innings) and Korcok pitched for SR. The duo combined on four strikeouts, one walk, and allowed 10 hits.
• Jamestown 10, Oil City 0 (6 inn.) — At Jamestown, Muskies’ ace Miranda Biles fired a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks as Jamestown shut out the Oilers in Region 4 play.
Reese Schaller homered, doubled, and drove in three runs for Jamestown, Biles tripled and had three RBIs, and Madilyn Enterline ripped a pair of doubles. Also for the Muskies, Josie Pfaff doubled, singled, and had an RBI, Kiley Matters contributed two singles, and Kalani Spurlock hit an RBI single.
Sophia Garmong started for Oil City and pitched four innings and Shalyn Whittemore entered in relief. They had eight strikeouts, issued five walks, and yielded 11 hits.
Libbie Arnink doubled and singled for Oil City and Abby Foley had a single.
• Brookfield 7, Rootstown 5 — At Brookfield, Jasmine Hubbard doubled and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Warriors past the Rovers.
Brookfield rallied to tie the game 2-all in the bottom of the fourth inning and then plated five runs in the sixth.
Miranda Nicholson picked up the win. She had five strikeouts and only issued one walk.
Jenae Pugh doubled for Brookfield.
Shelbie Krieger took the loss. She fanned a dozen batters and only issued one walk. She doubled and singled at the dish.
BASEBALL
• Greenville 6, Sharpsville 5 — At Kevin S. Yarabinec Memorial Field in South Py Twp., the Trojans edged the Blue Devils in the Region 1 clash.
The game was tied 2-all heading into the seventh inning. Greenville plated four runs to go up 6-2. Sharpsville was able to plate three runs in the bottom half of the inning, but just fell short.
Jack Strausser pitched four innings for Greenville and Soren Hedderick closed it out. The duo fanned four batters, issued five walks, and gave up nine hits.
At the plate, Hedderick hit three singles and drove in two runs, Strausser singled twice and had an RBI, Noah Philson drove in a pair of runs, Blake Rottman hit two singles, Brandon Stubert doubled, and Braydon Porter was credited with an RBI.
Kaden Wygant (three innings), Stephen Tarnoci (3 1/3), and Eric Lindstedt split time on the mound for Sharpsville. The trio combined to strike out 11 hitters, issued nine walks, and surrendered nine hits.
Lindstedt doubled and knocked in two runs for the Blue Devils, Tarnoci ripped a double and two singles, Josh Divens drove in a run, Carter DeJulia doubled, and Luke Distler and Gabe Titus both singled and had an RBI.
• Sharon 11, Reynolds 4 — At Sharon, Chandler Maurice, Ethan Engelmore, and Saire Logan combined to pitch a five-hitter as the Region 2 Tigers defeated Region 1 Reynolds.
Maurice (three innings), Englemore (one), and Logan struck out seven batters, walked three, and gave up five hits.
Hayden Scarmack belted a solo home run for Sharon, Angelo Fromm hit three singles and drove in a pair of runs, and Will Beckert and Derek Douglas both singled twice and knocked in two runs.
Logan Chamberlain started for Reynolds and pitched four innings while Rocky Floch entered in relief. The duo had three strikeouts, six walks, and gave up nine hits.
Chamberlain, Chase Bell, and Nolan Reichard each singled and drove in a run for the Raiders and Kolton Wilkinson had an RBI.
• West Middlesex 12, Jamestown 2 (5 inn.) — At West Middlesex, Evan Gilson (4 1/3 innings) and Logan Kent fired a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts and four walks as the Big Reds grabbed the Region 1 win.
Connor Doebereiner (3 2/3) and Aidan Woyt pitched for Jamestown. They fanned seven hitters, walked seven, and gave up seven hits.
Richie Preston doubled, singled, and drove in three runs to lead WM at the plate, Blaze Knight singled and drove in a pair of runs, Gio Rococi hit two singles and drove in two runs, Gilson doubled, and Julian Trott had an RBI.
For Jamestown, Cameron Keyser singled twice, Woyt hit a single, and Cole Ternent singled and drove in a run.
