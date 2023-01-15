Four area teams were in action on Sunday at the Ron Galbreath Classic at Westminster College’s Buzz Ridl Gymnasium.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Shenango 67, Farrell 52 — Emilee Fedrizzi fired in five treys and finished with 39 points to lead Shenango (10-4) past Farrell (3-10) in Sunday’s opener at Westminster College.
Fedrizzi’s 39 points set a single-game program record for Shenango.
Ashley DeCarbo and Kylee Rubin both scored 10 points for Shenango.
Damerra Thomas fired in 23 points (three treys) for Farrell and Gabby King scored 19.
Despite Fedrizzi’s big game, Farrell hung tough. The Steelers led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter and only trailed 28-23 at halftime. Shenango pulled away by outscoring Farrell 25-9 in the third quarter.
BOYS BASKETBALL
• Shenango 63, Farrell 59 — Shenango (10-2) outscored Farrell 28-19 over the final eight minutes to rally for the win. The Steelers (10-4) led 40-35 after three quarters of play.
Braden Zeigler led Shenango with 22 points, Brody McQuiston scored 19, and Zach Herb had 10 markers.
Lamont Samuels had 17 points for Farrell, Malachi Owens scored 14, and Danny Odem added 13 points.
• Mercer 62, Laurel 57 — At Westminster, Mercer opened up a 20-9 lead on the Spartans after eight minutes and held on for the win on Sunday.
Coach Joe Venasco’s Mustangs (8-4) led 29-22 at halftime. Laurel posted a 35-33 scoring edge in the second half.
Jake Mattocks fired in 20 points for Mercer, Braden Balaski bucketed 11, Nate Haines scored 10, and Daemyin Mattocks added nine points.
Laban Barker had a game-high 25 points for Laurel (5-8), Greg Preisser contributed 14 points, and Landon Smith had 11.
• Union 64, Kennedy Catholic 18 — KC fell to 5-7 as the powerhouse Scotties (12-0) and Golden Eagles closed out the 2-day Ron Galbreath Classic.
Lucas Stanley and Peyton Lombardo had 11 points each for Union and Matt Stanley scored 10.
Simier Wade had six points for Kennedy Catholic and Remington Hart contributed four.
Ron Galbreath Classic
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FARRELL 10 13 9 20 52
SHENANGO 9 19 25 14 67
FARRELL – D.Thomas 8-4-7-23, Daniels 1-2-2-4, Scarbrough 0-0-0-0, Beamon 2-0-0-4, Yasnowski 0-0-0-0, Z.Thomas 1-0-0-2, King 8-3-4-19. 3-pt. goals: D.Thomas 3. Totals: 20-9-13-52.
SHENANGO – Fedrizzi 14-6-6-39, DeCarbo 4-0-3-10, Rubin 3-4-8-10, DeFrank 1-2-2-4, Lenhart 1-0-0-2, George 1-0-0-2, Lons 0-0-2-0, Christopher 0-0-1-0. 3-pt. goals: Fedrizzi 5, DeCarbo 2. Totals: 24-12-22-67.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FARRELL 15 12 13 19 59
SHENANGO 18 11 6 28 63
FARRELL – Matthews 1-0-0-2, Owens 5-4-7-14, Samuels 6-4-8-17, Wilson 2-0-0-4, O’Kane 3-1-1-9, Odem 6-1-2-13, Johnson 0-0-0-0, Bell 0-0-0-0, Wade 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: O’Kane 2, Samuels 1. Totals: 23-10-18-59.
SHENANGO – Roe 0-0-0-0, Lenhart 1-1-3-3, McQuiston 6-7-13-19, Herb 4-1-1-10, Zeigler 7-5-6-22, Campoli 3-2-2-8, George 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: Zeigler 3, Herb 1. Totals: 21-17-27-63.
––––––
MERCER 20 9 15 18 62
LAUREL 9 13 16 19 57
MERCER – Haines 3-3-5-10, Miller 2-0-0-4, Palmer 1-0-0-3, Balaski 4-2-4-11, D.Mattocks 4-1-2-9, Grossman 2-1-1-5, J.Mattocks 9-2-3-20. 3-pt. goals: Haines 1, Palmer 1, Balaski 1. Totals: 25-9-15-62.
LAUREL – Cooper 0-0-0-0, Santini 2-0-0-5, Smith 4-0-0-11, Preisser 6-0-0-14, Michaels 1-0-0-2, Fuchs 0-0-0-0, Barker 9-6-8-25. 3-pt. goals: Smith 3, Preisser 2, Santini 1, Barker 1. Totals: 22-6-8-57.
––––––
KENNEDY 9 2 5 2 18
UNION 19 14 20 11 64
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – T.Hart 1-1-2-3, Wade 2-2-2-6, R.Hart 2-0-2-4, B.Ondo 0-1-2-1, Gwin 1-0-0-2, Southworth 0-0-0-0, N.Ondo 0-2-4-2. Totals: 6-6-12-18.
UNION – L.Stanley 4-0-0-11, Booker 2-0-0-4, M.Stanley 3-4-4-10, Taylor 3-0-0-8, Thomas 3-2-3-9, Fisher 0-0-3-0, Johnke 1-1-1-3, Galmarini 1-0-0-3, Lombardo 4-0-0-11, Porter 1-0-0-2, Cucitrone 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: L.Stanley 3, Lombardo 3, Taylor 2, Thomas 1, Galmarini 1, Cucitrone 1. Totals: 23-7-11-64.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.