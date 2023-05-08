SOFTBALL
• Mercer 4, West Middlesex 0 — At West Middlesex, Angelina Eakman pitched a masterpiece on Monday as the Mustangs captured the Region 1 win.
Eakman fired a no-hitter with 18 strikeouts and issued no walks for a perfect game. She faced 21 batters and threw 76 pitches, 61 of them strikes.
Kaylee Long took the loss for West Middlesex. She fanned 13, walked three and only allowed six hits.
Offensively for Mercer, Eakman singled and drove in a run, Lily Erwin had a single and two RBIs, and Pressley Washil contributed two singles.
• Jamestown 16, Grove City 0 (3 inn.) — At Jamestown, Miranda Biles threw an abbreviated no-hitter and Reese Schaller belted two home runs, a double, and drove in three runs for the Muskies in the Region 4 contest.
Biles struck out four batters and didn’t issue any walks.
Josie Pfaff hit a home run, double, and drove in a pair of runs for the Muskies, Claire Jones doubled, singled, and had three RBIs, Morgan Bercis contributed a single and two RBIs, Kalani Spurlock had an RBI single, and Kiley Matters added a pair of singles.
Kara Kirk suffered the loss for Grove City. She fanned three hitters, issued two walks, and gave up 15 hits.
• Titusville 16, Sharon 14 — At Titusville, the Tigers led 9-1 entering the bottom half of the fourth inning, but the Rockets rallied to grab the Region 4 win.
Titusville plated eight runs in the fourth, four in the fifth, and three in the sixth. Sharon scored three in the top of the seventh, but the rally attempt fell short.
Gabi Peterson hit two singles and drove in four runs for Titusville, Marissa Warner doubled, singled, and drove in two runs, Kyra Atkins had two doubles, a single, and an RBI, Bri Wynn doubled, singled, and drove in a pair, Rylie McGarvie collected three singles and an RBI, Dani Fonzo tripled, singled, and had two RBIs, and Jordan Wynn hit an RBI single.
Hailey Wagner (three innings) and Jordan Wynn split time in the circle for the Rockets. The duo fanned six, walked seven, and gave up 11 hits.
Claire Bodien pitched for Sharon. She had five strikeouts, three walks, and surrendered 15 hits.
At the dish for the Tigers, Lacey Root homered, doubled, singled, and drove in five runs, Ella Connelly belted a home run, singled, and knocked in four runs, Mia Cabraja and Kurtasia Chester both singled twice, Bodien blasted a two-run homer, and Dalaini Bayer had an RBI.
• Rocky Grove 8, Lakeview 2 — At Franklin, the Region 1 Sailors suffered a loss to the Region 2 Orioles.
Paige Cresswell fired a seven-hitter for The Grove. She had two strikeouts and issued no walks.
Hemi Brazel pitched for Lakeview. She fanned two, issued five walks, and gave up 16 hits.
Offensively for RG, Emily Rice homered, tripled, doubled, and drove in two runs, RaeLynn Montgomery hit a pair of doubles and drove in a run, Kaylin Jacoby hit two doubles and a single, Paige Cresswell added three singles, and Zoe Cresswell contributed two singles.
For Lakeview, Zoe Proper doubled, singled, and drove in a run, Marley Meyers tripled, and Serrenah Peterson doubled.
• Columbiana 4, Brookfield 1 — At Brookfield, Mackenzi Gamble hit two home runs and doubled as the Clippers (12-0, 20-2) defeated Brookfield. Gamble was also the winning pitcher. She struck out nine hitters.
Miranda Nicholson fanned five in the loss for the Warriors.
Sophia Hook went 4-for-4 at the plate for Brookfield and Jasmine Hubbard had two hits.
• Sharpsville at Farrell — Farrell forfeited due to lack of players (injuries). The Blue Devils host Wilmington at 5 p.m. today in a big Region 1 clash.
BASEBALL
• Lakeview 6, Mercer 2 — At Stoneboro, the Sailors snapped a 2-all tie in the fourth inning by scoring three runs en route to the Region 1 victory.
Grady Harbaugh and Jonny Husband both hit two-run homers for Lakeview. Lucas Fagley doubled and had two RBIs, Chris Mong had a pair of singles, and Garet Guthrie and Chase Hostetler both doubled.
Maddox Bell started on the mound for the Sailors. He had eight strikeouts, three walks, and gave up two runs on five hits. Owen Dye closed it out. He fanned two and allowed one hit.
Jayden Amos (4 1/3 innings) and Aedan Ryhal pitched for Mercer. The duo combined on four strikeouts, four walks, and gave up eight hits.
Offensively for the Mustangs, Troy Bachman had an RBI double and Evan Julock collected two singles.
• Sharpsville 17, Kennedy Catholic 0 (3 inn.) — At Hermitage, Stephen Tarnoci hammered a pair of home runs, doubled, and drove in five runs as the Blue Devils rolled in the Region 1 encounter.
Gabe Titus ripped two doubles and drove in a run for Sharpsville, Jack Leipheimer and Luke Distler both singled and had two RBIs, Josh Divens doubled, singled, and knocked in a run, David Moyer doubled and finished with three RBIs, and Jake Tonty singled and drove in a run.
Kaden Wygant (two innings) and Dominik Cataldi threw a three-hitter for Sharpsville. The duo struck out six batters and only issued one walk.
For Kennedy Catholic, Nick Ondo doubled while Brock Ondo and Remington Hart singled.
Daniel Simpson, D.Simpson, Dom Rapp, and Nick Ondo pitched for KC. The foursome had one strikeouts, issued nine walks, and gave up 11 hits.
• Greenville 16, Jamestown 1 (3 inn.) — At Packard Park in Greenville, Bennett Hayne homered and drove in three runs and Blake Rottman had a pair of singles and two RBIs as the Trojans rolled in the Region 1 clash.
Nick Solderich and Jacob Csonka both singled and drove in a run for Greenville, Jack Strausser was credited with two RBIs, Noah Philson tripled, and Brandon Stubert, John Connelly, Evan Cascio, and TJ Wright had one RBI each.
Hayne (two innings) and Stubert combined on a one-hitter for the Trojans. They fanned six batters and issued no walks.
Connor Doeberiener doubled and drove in the Muskies’ lone run.
Aidan Woyt, Troy College, and Aaron Slifka pitched for Jamestown. They had two strikeouts, walked 12, and gave up eight hits.
• Oil City 4, Hickory 1 — At Hermitage, the Oilers went up 2-0 in the top of the first inning and 4-0 in the second and went on to grab the Region 2 win.
Jacob Teeter (six innings) and Casey Rybak fired a four-hitter for Oil City. The duo struck out 11 batters and issued five walks.
Ryan Coxe (two innings), Tyson Djakovich (four), and DJ Donatelli pitched for Hickory. They combined on five strikeouts, one walk, and allowed six hits.
Teeter and Charlie Motter both singled and drove in a run for the Oilers, Braylon Barber had an RBI double, and Hank Lockhart contributed two doubles.
For Hickory, Donatelli singled twice, Luca Bertolasio and Zac Lanshcak both singled, and Trenten Richards was credited with the RBI.
• Conneaut Area 3, Grove City 2 — At Linesville, Trent Roncaglione ripped an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning as CASH captured the walkoff Region 2 win.
CASH took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning. Grove City tied the game in the sixth with a pair of runs.
Gavin White doubled, singled, and drove in a pair of runs for CASH and Roncaglione had two singles and an RBI.
Dawson Thomas started for CASH and pitched six innings. He fanned two, walked three, and gave up both runs on seven hits. Wyatt Kornman closed it out with one strikeout.
Kamden Martin started and threw five innings for GC and Lucas Shaffert pitched in relief. They collected three strikeouts, walked three, and gave up eight hits.
Ethan Adams and Michael Earman each singled twice for GC while Hayden McCreadie and Nolan Renick both singled and drove in a run.
• Slippery Rock 13, Sharon 3 (5 inn.) — At Slippery Rock, Sal Mineo hit a pair of triples and drove in four runs and Dylan Gordon threw a three-hitter over five innings as the Rockets picked up the Region 2 win.
Gordon struck out three and issued no walks.
Ryan Double singled and drove in two runs for Slippery Rock, Brett Galcik doubled, singled, and had one RBI, Gordon singled twice and drove in a run, Lucas Allison ripped a single and drove in a pair, and Nick Kingerski, Brody Galcik, and Nolan Darr each singled and had an RBI.
Mikey Rodriques homered and drove in two runs for Sharon. He also started and pitched 2 2/3 innings. Rodriques and Chandler Maurice combined on two strikeouts, 10 walks, and 11 hits.
• Champion 12, Brookfield 2 — At Champion, Carson Fife struck out nine in earning the mound win and doubled and drove in two runs to lead the Golden Flashes to the MVAC win.
Brett Channel had two hits and two RBIs for Champion, Tyler Skaggs doubled, and Micah Nolan and Joey Fell hit two singles each.
Gavin Marsh led Brookfield at the plate with three hits.
Hunter Warrender had one strikeout and one walk and took the loss for the Warriors.
