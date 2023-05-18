SOFTBALL
• Jamestown 10, Corry 2 — At Corry, the Muskies (15-1, 17-2) captured the Region 4 championship with a win over the Beavers.
Jamestown beat Franklin on the road Tuesday, defeated Slippery Rock at home on Wednesday, and wrapped up the title by beating the Beavers on Thursday.
Franklin finished second in Region 4 with a 14-2 record. This is the first-ever region title for the Muskies’ softball program.
Miranda Biles led the way for Jamestown. She struck out 16 batters, issued no walks, and gave up six hits in a complete-game performance. At the plate, she had three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs.
Sadye Dyne and Allison Sawyer pitched for Corry. They combined on six strikeouts, three walks, and surrendered 13 hits.
Savannah Thurber doubled twice for Jamestown, Reese Schaller doubled, singled, and drove in a run, and Madilyn Enterline ripped a double, three singles, and had an RBI.
Sawyer and and Alyssa Burlew both doubled for Corry and Kendyll Chamberlain tripled and drove in a run.
The District 10 playoff brackets in both baseball and softball will reportedly be released today.
• Ft. LeBoeuf 11, West Middlesex 1 (5 inn.) — At Waterford, the undefeated Region 3 champion Bison (19-0) rolled past the Region 1 Reds (9-8).
Kendall Stull fired a complete-game two-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks for LeBoeuf. At the dish, she belted two home runs, doubled, and drove in four runs.
Ryan Shields homered, doubled, singled, and had an RBI for the Bison, Ibree Rodgers hammered a two-run homer, Lorelei Hiltabidel doubled and singled, Sadie Bowers singled and drove in two runs, and Kiernan Skelton ripped an RBI single.
Kadence Leonard and Harper Nickel singled for West Middlesex and Kaylee Long was credited with the RBI.
Long pitched for the Reds. She whiffed two hitters, walked one, and gave up 12 hits.
• Meadville 12, Hickory 2 (6 inn.) — At Meadville, Kendall Mealy, Teagan Reichel, Katie Say, and Elliot Schleicher hit home runs as the Region 5 Bulldogs (10-8)defeated the Region 4 Hornets (12-8).
Mealy also doubled and singled and drove in two runs, Reichel had two RBIs, Say singled twice and had two RBIs, and Schleicher added a single and drove in two runs.
Lexi Carr ripped an RBI double for Meadville and Neveah Baker doubled.
Rylee Kregel struck out eight batters, issued three walks, and gave up six hits.
Hallie Miller (three innings) and Madeline Myers pitched for Hickory. They fanned three batters, walked one, and gave up 11 hits.
Brooke Black doubled, singled, and drove in a run for the Hornets.
• Lakeview at Sharpsville — The Sailors forfeited Thursday’s Region 1 game.
Sharpsville (14-0, 16-3) had already captured the Region 1 title. This season is the Blue Devils’ ninth region title in softball.
Lakeview finished 4-10 in the region and 4-16 overall.
• Mercer at Slippery Rock — Thursday’s scheduled non-region game was not played.
Mercer wrapped up Region 1 play at 10-4 and 13-5 overall. Region 4 Slippery Rock went 1-15 in the region and 1-15 overall.
BASEBALL
• Lakeview 15, Keystone 0 (3 inn.) — At Stoneboro, Evan Reiser and Maddox Bell combined to pitch a no-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks as the Sailors routed the visitors from Knox.
Chase Hostetler homered and drove in four runs to lead Lakeview at the plate. Owen Dye singled and drove in a pair of runs, Reiser singled and had two RBIs, and Leyton Zacherl drove in two runs with a double.
Also for the Sailors, Bell singled twice and drove in a run, Grady Harbaugh had an RBI, and Garet Guthrie doubled and drove in a run.
Noah Weckerly (1 1/3 innings) and Kord Stewart pitched for the Panthers. The duo combined on one strikeout, six walks, and seven hits.
Lakeview went 12-4 in Region 1. They finished in second place behind Greenville (14-2).
• Reynolds 10, Union City 4 — At Union City, Ryan Broadwater doubled and drove in three runs to lead the Region 1 Raiders (5-14) past the Region 3 Bears (6-12).
Chase Bell tripled and drove in two runs for Reynolds, John McCurdy and Kolton Wilkinson both singled and had an RBI, PJ Winkle doubled and knocked in a run, and Cameron Buckley collected an RBI.
Winkle (2 2/3 innings) and Buckley split time on the mound for the Raiders. They struck out 11 batters, issued eight walks, and only allowed five hits.
Miles McCaslin (four innings), Luke Racop (1 1/3), and Bryce Drayer pitched for Union City. The trio fanned seven hitters, walked three, and surrendered eight hits.
Drayer doubled, singled, and drove in a run for the Bears, Aiden Shuman hit an RBI triple, and Steven Klakamp doubled and had an RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.