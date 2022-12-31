GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mercer Christmas Tourney
Championship
• Mercer 37, Moniteau 32 (OT) — Coach Aaron Cook’s Mustangs (3-5) outscored the Warriors 5-0 in overtime to capture the championship on Friday night.
Moniteau led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter and 21-16 at halftime. Mercer outscored the Warriors 16-11 in the second half to force OT.
Ava Godrey led Mercer with 15 points, Anna Allen contributed eight points, and Ashlynn Heckathorn added six markers.
Godfrey was named the MVP of the tourney and Heckathorn was named to the all-tourney team.
Allie Pry led Moniteau with 10 points and Catherine Kelly had eight points.
Commodore Perry Holiday Tourney
Consolation
• Reynolds 40, Commodore Perry 20 — Lea Miller and Julie Wade scored 10 points each to lead the Raiders (3-6) past the Panthers (1-6) in the consy contest.
Ava Murcko added nine points and Marissa Hillyer scored eight for coach Doug Dorio’s Reynolds squad.
Marley Meyer led CP with seven points, Melissa Streets scored six, and Skyleigh McCloskey chipped in four points.
Friday’s championship game featured Clarion-Limestone against Crawford Christian Academy.
10th CASH Boosters Holiday Tourney
Consolation
• Conneaut Area 35, West Middlesex 19 — The Reds fell to 3-6 with the loss to CASH (6-3) in the consolation contest.
Morgan Poff scored 10 points to lead the way for the Eagles while Carly Perrye and Lainie Harrington added eight points each.
Emma Mild led West Middlesex with 10 points and Caitlin Stephens chipped in six markers.
Mild, who scored 21 points in a 49-39 loss to Maplewood on Thursday, was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Maplewood played Erie in Friday’s championship game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Neshannock Holiday Tourney
Consolation
• Greenville 59, Wilmington 41 — The Trojans (6-1) rallied from Thursday’s loss to Neshannock with a win over the Hounds (1-7) on Friday.
Greenville led 22-18 at halftime and outscored Wilmington 16-10 in the third quarter and 21-13 in the final frame.
Noah Philson rifled in 25 points to power the Trojans, Logan Lentz scored 14, and Noah Cano contributed eight points.
Anthony Reed (11 points) and Colin Hill (10) scored in double digits for Wilmington.
Union beat Neshannock, 59-41, in the championship game.
Commodore Perry Holiday Tourney
Clarion-Limestone beat Commodore Perry, 64-35, to win the tourney title on Friday. No score on the consolation game between Reynolds and Crawford Christian Academy was reported to The Herald. Neither CP or Reynolds reported stats.
Non-Tourney
• McKeesport 59, Kennedy Catholic 46 — At Butler High School, the Golden Eagles dropped to 2-3 with the loss to the Tigers (2-6).
McKeesport only led 28-23 at halftime and 39-35 after three quarters of play, but outscored KC 20-11 over the final eight minutes.
Lamont Perkins led McKeesport with 16 points, Travarese Rowe bucketed 10, and Shayne McGraw added eight points.
Damian Harrison led Kennedy Catholic with 14 points, Thorsten Hart scored 11, Remington Hart contributed nine points, and Simier Wade added eight points.
• Mars 64, Farrell 55 — At E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, freshman Danny Odem put on a show by firing in a career-high 30 points (three treys) for the Steelers (6-3), but the Fightin’ Planets (6-1) came away with the win.
Mars held leads of 13-11, 30-26, 47-39 after the first three quarters and held on by outscoring Farrell 17-16 in the final frame.
Tasso Sfanos led Mars with 23 points, Ryan Ceh scored 14, and Remi Black added nine points.
Lamont Samuels had 10 points for Farrell.
• Howland 48, Brookfield 34 — At Howland, the Tigers (6-2) picked up a non-conference win over the Warriors (5-3).
Howland led 22-15 at the break and pulled away by outscoring Brookfield 12-6 in the third quarter.
Alex Henry and Brandon Null led the Tigers with 12 points each and Ben Bronson scored 10.
Donovan Pawlowski fired in a game-high 18 points for Brookfield and Isaiah Jones added six points.
Pawlowski had a double-double as he grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out four assists and Matteo Fortuna contributed four steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mercer Christmas Tourney
Championship
MONITEAU 16 5 4 7 0 32
MERCER 8 8 10 6 5 37
MONITEAU – Fleeger 0-0-0-0, Kelly 3-0-0-8, Stewart 1-0-0-2, A.Pry 3-2-7-10, D.Pry 3-0-2-6, Sankey 3-0-0-6. 3-pt. goals: Kelly 2, A.Pry 2. Totals: 13-2-9-32.
MERCER – Godfrey 4-7-12-15, Aud.Allen 1-0-2-2, Washil 2-0-0-4, McCandless 1-0-0-2, Heckathorn 3-0-0-6, An.Allen 3-0-1-8. 3-pt. goals: An.Allen 2. Totals: 14-7-15-37.
––––––
Commodore Perry Holiday Tourney
Consolation
REYNOLDS 9 7 12 12 40
COMM. PERRY 2 5 7 6 20
REYNOLDS – Murcko 4-1-6-9, Miller 5-0-0-10, Hillyer 3-2-4-8, Wade 4-0-1-10, Johnson 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Wade 2, Johnson 1. Totals: 17-3-11-40.
COMMODORE PERRY – Streets 3-0-0-6, Meyer 3-0-2-7, Matalino 0-0-0-0, McCloskey 2-0-0-4, Boyles 0-0-0-0, Dilliman 1-0-0-2, Waleff 0-1-2-1, Eber 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goal: Meyer 1. Totals: 9-1-4-20.
––––––
10th CASH Boosters Holiday Tourney
Consolation
W.MIDDLESEX 1 6 3 9 19
CONNEAUT AREA 6 11 9 9 35
WEST MIDDLESEX – S.Mild 0-0-0-0, Babcock 1-1-2-3, Blaze 0-0-0-0, Briggs 0-0-0-0, E.Mild 4-2-6-10, Stephens 3-0-3-6. Totals: 8-3-11-19.
CONNEAUT AREA – Detelich 1-0-0-2, Crabb 0-0-1-0, L.Harrington 4-0-0-8, Poff 3-3-5-10, Brady 1-0-0-2, E.Harrington 2-0-0-5, Perrye 3-2-2-8. 3-pt. goals: Poff 1, E.Harrington 1. Totals: 14-5-8-35.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Neshannock Holiday Tourney
Consolation
GREENVILLE 11 11 16 21 59
WILMINGTON 8 10 10 13 41
GREENVILLE – Herrick 2-1-1-5, Stuyvesant 1-0-0-3, Philson 11-3-4-25, Powers 0-0-0-0, Lentz 4-6-10-14, Cano 3-2-3-8, Hedderick 1-0-2-2, Vannoy 0-0-0-0, Lekovac 1-0-1-2. 3-pt. goal: Stuyvesant 1. Totals: 23-12-21-59.
WILMINGTON – Miller 2-0-0-4, Wilson 1-0-0-2, Hill 5-0-4-10, Book 2-0-0-4, Reed 4-1-2-11, Bruckner 2-2-2-6, Gardner 0-0-4-0, Serafino 2-0-0-4, Phanco 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Reed 2. Totals: 18-3-12-41.
––––––
Non-Tourney
KENNEDY 9 14 12 11 46
McKEESPORT 13 15 11 20 59
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Wade 4-0-0-8, Harrison 6-2-3-14, T.Hart 4-3-3-11, Hailstock 2-0-0-4, R.Hart 4-1-4-9, Gwin 0-0-0-0, N.Ondo 0-0-0-0. Totals: 20-6-10-46.
McKEESPORT – Knight 2-1-2-5, Belton 2-0-0-4, Holtzman 2-0-0-5, Rowe 4-2-6-10, McGraw 3-2-3-8, Cochran 2-2-2-6, Benjamin 1-0-0-2, Perkins 6-4-6-16, Spell 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goal: Holtzman 1. Totals: 23-12-21-59.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
MARS 13 17 17 17 64
FARRELL 11 15 13 16 55
MARS – Campbell 2-1-2-5, Sfanos 8-3-4-23, Black 3-3-6-9, Ceh 5-2-2-14, Zukowski 1-0-0-2, Koch 2-0-0-6, Navetta 1-0-0-2, Jordan 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Sfanos 4, Ceh 2, Koch 2, Jordan 1. Totals: 23-9-14-64.
FARRELL – Owens 1-1-4-3, Samuels 3-3-4-10, Wilson 1-1-2-3, Harrison 0-2-2-2, Boatwright 0-1-2-1, Johnson 2-2-3-6, Odem 13-1-4-30. 3-pt. goals: Odem 3, Samuels 1. Totals: 19-11-21-55.
––––––
BROOKFIELD 4 11 6 13 34
HOWLAND 6 16 12 14 48
BROOKFIELD – Fortuna 2-0-5-4, Jones 2-2-2-6, Hoffman 2-0-0-4, Pawlowski 6-4-5-18, Creed 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Pawlowski 2. Totals: 13-6-12-34.
HOWLAND – Henry 4-2-2-12, Null 3-4-4-12, Durig 2-2-5-7, Bronson 4-0-0-10, Perry 2-0-2-4, Gentis 1-0-0-3, Manios 0-0-0-0, Infante 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Henry 2, Null 2, Bronson 2, Durig 1, Gentis 1. Totals: 16-8-13-48.
JV: No score reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.