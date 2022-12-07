BOYS BASKETBALL
• Mercer 57, Wilmington 46 — At New Wilmington, coach Joe Venasco’s Region 2 Mustangs improved to 2-1 with the win over the Region 5 Hounds (0-1).
Mercer led 27-14 at halftime en route to the win.
Jake Mattocks fired in 16 points to lead the Mustangs, Cole Cunningham bucketed 12, Tre Miller scored 10, and Braden Balaski added nine points.
Anthony Reed scored a game-high 19 in the Hounds’ season-opener, Ben Miller added 10 points, and Pierce Nagel contributed seven points.
• Lakeview 47, Conneaut Area 45 — At Linesville, the Region 2 Sailors (2-1) put together a furious rally in the fourth quarter to grab a win against the Region 6 Eagles (0-2).
Lakeview trailed by 16 points with four minutes to play and ended up winning. The Sailors outscored CASH 27-11 over the final eight minutes.
Cameron Pence led Lakeview with 15 points, Evan Reiser bucketed 11, Cody Fagley had 10 markers, and Lucas Fagley contributed seven points.
Connor Perrye paced CASH with 11 points, Skakiir Jordan scored 10, and Brady Stright chipped in eight points.
• Hickory 48, Boardman 43 — At “The Hive” in Hermitage, coach Chris Mele’s Hornets improved to 3-0 with the 5-point win over the Spartans (1-2).
Hickory had a strong first half, outscoring Boardman 20-10 in the opening quarter and 11-5 in the second frame. The Spartans outscored the Hornets 28-17 in the second half.
Aidan Enoch led the way for Hickory with 16 points, Ben Swanson scored 10, and Tyson Djakovich and Rylan Dye added nine points each. Enoch also had four rebounds, three assists, and a steal, Swanson and Landon Bean had five boards each, and Devin Daniels contributed three rebounds and two steals.
Demarr Clark led the way for Boardman with eight points and Brady DiPietro scored seven.
Hickory had a total of 13 field goals in the game, eight of which were three-pointers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Sharon 46, Reynolds 14 — At Transfer, coach Kellie O’Brien’s Tigers followed up Monday’s win over Jamestown with a road victory at Reynolds.
Lacey Root fired in 19 points for Region 4 Sharon, Jamoria Crumby posted 10 points, and Daryonna Nixon chipped in nine markers.
Lea Miller had 10 points for the Region 1 Raiders and Julie Wade finished with four points.
Sharon is now 3-0 while Reynolds fell to 0-3.
• Commodore Perry 25, Rocky Grove 23 – At Rocky Grove, coach Ben Furey’s Panthers (1-0) opened the season with a thrilling win over The Grove.
Commodore Perry led 18-10 after three quarters of play. RG outscore the Panthers 13-7 over the final eight minutes, but the Panthers held on for the win.
Melissa Streets led Region 1 Commodore Perry with 11 points, Sophia Matalino added five points, and Helena Dilliman chipped in four markers.
For Region 2 Rocky Grove (0-3), Rae Montgomery had eight points, Emily Rice contributed seven markers, and Faith Copley six.
• North Catholic 50, Kennedy Catholic 28 — At Hermitage, the Golden Eagles opened up their season with a loss to District 7 powerhouse North Catholic.
Dacia Lewandowski, who will play college hoops at Akron, fired in 16 points to lead North Catholic. Sarah Loughry added nine points and Anna Waskiewicz and Alayna Rocco added eight points each. Rocco is a Harvard recruit.
Layke Fields led KC with 11 points, Hayden Keith contributed six points, and Bella Magestro chipped in five markers.
North Catholic (3-0) led 24-16 at the break, but pulled away in the second half. The Trojans outscored the Golden Eagles 13-5 in the third quarter and 13-7 in the final frame.
“North Catholic is very, very good,” said KC coach Justin Magestro. “They shoot the ball well. I was a little nervous playing them for our first game knowing they had two games in, but I think we had our chances in the first half.
“We had way too many unforced turnovers. We only shot 50 percent from the free-throw line and were out-rebounded. We missed probably six layups. We were out-hustled too. When you play a great team, you can’t do that.
“This is one of those games that’s a learning opportunity. Three-quarters of the way through the season you can say ‘hey that game made us a lot better.’ We have to do a better job taking care of the ball. Overall I wasn’t disappointed. We had chances in the first half but let it get away in the second half.
“My hats off to them. They will have a great season. This game will make us better and we’ll grow from it.”
Tuesday’s matchup featured a trio of players who made the All-State Team last year – Lewandowski, Rocco, and Fields.
North Catholic ended Lakeview’s playoff run in the 2nd round of the PIAAs last season. The Trojans ended up losing to Freedom Area in the Class 3A semifinals.
• Sharpsville 53, Farrell 29 — At Sharpsville, Chasie Fry drained six treys en route to 24 points to power the Region 4 Blue Devils (1-1) over the Region 1 Steelers (0-2).
Sharpsville led 17-0 at the end of the opening quarter and cruised to the win.
Tori Kimpan added a dozen points for Sharpsville and Lily Palko pitched in seven markers.
Damerra Thomas led Farrell with 21 points and Ginny Daniels scored seven.
• Harbor Creek 45, Lakeview 37 – At Stoneboro, Brooke Przybylski posted 16 points as the Region 6 Huskies (3-0) captured the win over the Sailors (1-2) of Region 1.
Lakeview led 23-20 at halftime, but the Huskies had a 14-11 scoring edge in the third quarter and a 11-3 advantage in the fourth.
Samantha Zank scored 10 points for Harbor Creek, which was 13-of-17 from the free-throw line, and Elise Benim added nine points.
Emma Marsteller led Lakeview with 10 points and Kyndra Seddon scored nine.
• Franklin 42, Slippery Rock 38 – At “The Castle” in Franklin, the Region 4 Rockets led 26-21 at the break, but the Region 5 Knights rallied for the win.
Jennifer Blum (12 points), Estella Adams (9), and Jamie Blum (8) were the leading scorers for Franklin (2-1).
CJ Sabo had a game-high 14 points for the Rockets (0-3) while Julia Coffaro and Leah Double finished with eight points each.
WRESTLING
• Hickory 57, Sharon 15 — At Tiger Gymnasium, the Region 5 Hornets picked up a win over Region 1 Sharon.
Connor Saylor (138) and Ty Holland (189) won by fall for Hickory while Dylan Hunyadi won by decision at 172 pounds (SV-1).
Christian Hacker (152) and Mike Mazurek (285) posted pins for the Tigers and Mauth Maani grabbed a win by decision at 215 pounds.
In extra matches, Sharon’s Camden Dye (189) and Ed Stabile (215) won by fall.
WRESTLING
HICKORY 57, SHARON 15
106 – Brody Bishop (H) forfeit; 113 – Tyler Boyle (H) forfeit; 120 – Dylan O’Brien (H) forfeit; 126 – Logan Rodgers (H) forfeit; 132 – David Ferguson (H) forfeit; 138 – Connor Saylor (H) pinned Ebin Everett, 1:12; 145 – Logan Kent (H) forfeit; 152 – Christian Hacker (S) pinned Liam Slicker, 1:40; 160 – Adam Myers (H) forfeit; 172 – Dylan Hunyadi (H) dec. Mo Kanan, SV-1, 5-3; 189 – Ty Holland (H) pinned David Beadnall, :55; 215 – Mauth Maani (S) dec. Brenden Gloan, 5-0; 285 – Mike Mazurek (S) pinned Noah Schmitt, :43. Extra Matches: 189 – Camden Dye (S) pinned Baylee Morse, 2:31; 215 – Ed Stabile (S) pinned Jacob Rodgers, 3:44.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SHARON 13 18 11 4 46
REYNOLDS 4 2 6 2 14
SHARON – Crumby 5-0-0-10, I.McGee 2-1-2-5, Dar.Nixon 4-0-0-9, J.McGee 0-0-2-0, Dia.Nixon 0-1-2-1, Root 8-2-2-19, Ragsdale-Holden 1-0-2-2. 3-pt. goals: Dar.Nixon 1, Root 1. Totals: 20-4-10-46.
REYNOLDS – Miller 5-0-2-10, Hillyer 0-0-0-0, Murcko 0-0-0-0, Wade 1-2-2-4, McCurdy 0-0-0-0. Totals: 6-2-4-14.
JV: No game.
––––––
COMM. PERRY 7 5 6 7 25
ROCKY GROVE 2 3 5 13 23
COMMODORE PERRY – Streets 4-3-5-11, Myers 1-0-0-2, Matalino 2-0-0-5, Dilliman 2-0-0-4, Boyles 1-1-3-3, Eber 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goal: Matalino 1. Totals: 10-4-8-25.
ROCKY GROVE – Montgomery 4-0-2-8, Rice 3-0-1-7, Copley 2-2-6-6, Reyburn 1-0-0-2, Cresswell 0-0-1-0, Konetsky 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goal: Rice 1. Totals: 10-2-10-23.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
N.CATHOLIC 11 13 13 13 50
KENNEDY 8 8 5 7 28
NORTH CATHOLIC – Loughry 3-1-2-9, Waskiewicz 2-4-7-8, Rocco 2-3-4-8, Lewandowski 6-3-4-16, Tavella 0-0-0-0, Drevna 3-0-0-7, Shoemaker 0-2-2-2. 3-pt. goals: Loughry 2, Rocco 1, Lewandowski 1, Drevna 1. Totals: 16-13-19-50.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 0-1-2-1, Magestro 1-2-2-5, Bianco 1-0-0-2, Keith 2-0-0-6, Dancak 1-0-0-2, Suhar 0-1-3-1, Fields 4-3-6-11. 3-pt. goals: Keith 2, Magestro 1. Totals: 9-7-13-28.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
FARRELL 0 11 7 11 29
SHARPSVILLE 17 15 18 3 53
FARRELL – Thomas 8-3-6-21, Daniels 3-0-2-7, Lexis 0-0-0-0, Beamon 0-0-4-0, Hammonds 0-0-0-0, Switz 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: Thomas 2, Daniels 1. Totals: 11-4-14-29.
SHARPSVILLE – R.Fry 0-0-0-0, Steiner 1-1-2-3, C.Fry 8-2-2-24, Kimpan 6-0-0-12, Messett 1-1-1-3, Hassan 0-0-0-0, Guerrero 0-0-0-0, Whitaker 1-1-2-4, Palko 2-2-2-7, Doyle 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: C.Fry 6, Whitaker 1, Palko 1. Totals: 19-7-9-53.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
HAR. CREEK 11 9 14 11 45
LAKEVIEW 10 13 11 3 37
HARBOR CREEK – Przybylski 5-5-6-16, Weber 1-1-2-4, Barton 0-0-0-0, E.Benim 3-2-2-9, Smith 2-2-3-6, Zank 3-3-4-10, King 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Przybylski 1, Weber 1, E.Benim 1, Zank 1. Totals: 14-13-17-45.
LAKEVIEW – Peltonen 2-0-0-6, Ke.Seddon 3-0-1-6, Kepner 3-0-0-6, E.Marsteller 3-4-7-10, Olson 0-0-0-0, Ky.Seddon 4-1-1-9, L.Martsteller 0-0-2-0. 3-pt. goals: Peltonen 2. Totals: 15-5-11-37.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
SLIPP. ROCK 10 16 5 7 38
FRANKLIN 6 15 13 8 42
SLIPPERY ROCK – Coffaro 3-1-4-8, Bissell 2-0-0-5, Popovec 0-0-0-0, Miller 0-0-0-0, Sabo 6-2-4-14, Double 4-0-0-8, Campbell 1--1-2-3, Zuschlag 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Coffaro 1, Bissell 1. Totals: 16-4-10-38.
FRANKLIN – Adams 3-0-0-9, Ja.Blum 3-1-6-8, Je.Blum 5-2-4-12, Hicks 0-3-8-3, Boal 3-0-0-6, Stevens 1-0-0-2, Curry 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Adams 3, Ja.Blum 1. Totals: 16-6-18-42.
JV: No score reported.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MERCER 10 17 19 11 57
WILMINGTON 5 9 15 17 46
MERCER – Haines 2-1-1-5, Miller 4-0-2-10, Palmer 2-0-0-5, Balaski 3-2-4-9, Cunningham 3-6-6-12, Grossman 0-0-0-0, Amos 0-0-0-0, Mattocks 7-2-5-16. 3-pt. goals: Miller 2, Palmer 1, Balaski 1. Totals: 21-11-18-57.
WILMINGTON – Miller 3-1-3-10, Hill 2-1-2-5, Book 1-0-0-2, Reed 5-5-6-19, Bruckner 1-1-4-3, Serafino 0-0-0-0, Nagel 3-0-0-7. 3-pt. goals: Reed 4, Miller 3, Nagel 1. Totals: 15-8-15-46.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
LAKEVIEW 8 8 4 27 47
CONN. AREA 6 19 9 11 45
LAKEVIEW – Pence 5-4-4-15, Voorhees 0-4-4-4, Reiser 3-4-6-11, Dye 0-0-0-0, C.Fagley 2-5-6-10, Urey 0-0-0-0, L.Fagley 3-0-1-7. 3-pt. goals: Pence 1, Reiser 1, C.Fagley 1, L.Fagley 1. Totals: 13-17-21-47.
CONNEAUT AREA – Jordan 2-6-9-10, Fuhrer 1-3-9-5, Tyson 0-0-0-0, Perrye 3-4-4-11, Rados 3-0-0-6, White 0-0-1-0, Nottingham 0-0-0-0, L.Stright 2-1-2-5, B.Stright 4-0-1-8. 3-pt. goal: Perrye 1. Totals: 15-14-26-45.
JV: Lakeview, 39-21.
––––––
BOARDMAN 10 5 12 16 43
HICKORY 20 11 9 8 48
BOARDMAN – White 2-1-2-6, DePietro 3-1-1-7, Holzschuh 2-1-3-5, D’Altonio 2-0-0-6, Clark 2-3-5-8, Mayhew 1-0-0-2, McDowell 3-0-0-6, Eicher 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goals: D’Altonio 2, White 1, Clark 1. Totals: 16-7-13-43.
HICKORY – Dye 3-1-3-9, Enoch 4-5-7-16, Daniels 0-1-2-1, Evangelista 0-0-0-0, Swanson 3-3-5-10, Huff 1-0-0-2, Djakovich 2-3-5-9, Bean 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: Enoch 3, Dye 2, Djakovich 2, Swanson 1. Totals: 13-14-24-48.
JV: Hickory, 36-28. Dom Uberti 11, Braden Bittler 10 for Hickory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.