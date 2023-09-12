GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• West Middlesex 3, Jamestown 0 — At West Middlesex, coach Carole O’Dell’s Big Reds captured a 25-5, 25-16, 25-19 Region 1 sweep against the Muskies (0-1, 2-5).
West Middlesex: Caitlin Stephens 14 kills, 10 assists; Maggie Briggs 5 kills; Sloan Mild 6 aces, 5 digs; Emma Mild 7 aces; Abby Stinedurf 8 assists. Jamestown: Madilyn Enterline 12 digs; Beth Arnett 5 points; Hannah Hart 8 digs; Sophia Hart 5 points; Alayna Cadman 6 digs.
JV: Jamestown, 25-17, 25-23.
• Kennedy Catholic 3, Rocky Grove 2 — At Franklin, Marisa O’Dell picked up her first win as KC coach as her Golden Eagles won a Region 1 marathon over the Orioles, 25-23, 15-25, 14-25, 25-20, 15-11.
Marisa O’Dell is the daughter of West Middlesex volleyball coach Carole O’Dell.
KC stats were not reported to The Herald. RG fell to 1-3 in Region 1 and 1-5 overall.
• Sharpsville 3, Mercer 1 -— At Mercer, the Blue Devils (1-0, 2-0) dropped the opening set, but rallied to win the next three for a 16-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-19 Region 3 victory over the Mustangs.
Sharpsville: Lillian Morrison 22 digs; Mia Sarchet 10 kills, 11 points, 5 digs; Emma Brest 13 kills, 13 digs; Mia Labbiento 7 blocks; Jordan Brest 10 digs; Miah Applegarth 12 points, 6 digs; Ryleigh Fry 31 assists, 5 digs. Mercer: No stats reported.
JV: Mercer, 25-10, 25-23.
• Sharon 3, Titusville 0 — At Tiger Gymnasium, Sharon captured a 25-21, 25-12, 25-14 Region 3 sweep over the Rockets.
Sharon: Tay Chester 8 kills, 5 aces, 6 digs; Victorya Byler 6 kills; Jamoria Crumby 19 assists; Kylie Weirick 6 digs; Kylee Hasan 6 digs.
JV: Titusville, 2-0. Games scores not reported.
• Newton Falls 3, Brookfield 0 — At Brookfield, the Tigers posted a 25-16, 25-20, 25-23 MVAC sweep.
Brookfield: Cailey Wellman 25 kills, 17 digs, 10 blocks; Ariana Jones 14 kills, 17 digs; Leah Wlodarski 8 kills; Brooke Montgomery 8 kills; Rylie Burdge 23 assists; 15 digs; Alexia Baker 15 digs.
JV: NF, 23-25, 25-12, 25-5.
BOYS GOLF
Region 1 Mega-Match
Coach Ralph Sundelin’s Region 1 champion Lakeview Sailors shot a 301 on Tuesday to edge Greenville (305) in the final Region 1 Mega-Match of the season at Hartstown Golf Course.
Hartstown is a 9-hole course (par 36). The players completed the course twice for par 72.
Jamestown shot a 324 and Mercer had a team score of 415. Reynolds did not field a full team.
Greenville’s Brandon Stubert was medalist with a 72 while Lakeview’s Adam Snyder shot a 73 and teammate Chris Mong carded a 74.
Lakeview: Snyder 73, Mong 74, Jackson Gadsby 75, Maddox Bell 81.
Greenville: Stubert 72, Jacob Csonka 75, Soren Hedderick 79, LJ McGonigal 79.
Jamestown: Cole Ternent 75, Shane Barnes 77, Aidan Woyt 85, Danner Babcock 87.
Reynolds: Dylan Leskovac 88, Dillon Anderson 114.
Final Region 1 standings: Lakeview 25, Greenville 19, Jamestown 16, Mercer 10, Reynolds 0. The Sailors have won seven of the past nine Region 1 titles.
• West Middlesex 162, Hickory 168 — At Oak Tree Golf Club, coach Dustin Burger’s Region 2 Big Reds posted a 6-stroke win over the Region 6 Hornets in a 9-hole match.
West Middlesex’s Bowen Briggs and Hickory’s Grady Kapusta both fired 38s to share medalist honors. The teams played the Front 9 (par 35).
West Middlesex: Briggs 38, Caden Bender 40, Johnathan Young 41, John Partridge 43.
Hickory: Kapusta 38, Aidan Rueberger 42, Owen Hamelly 43, Luke Ference 45.
Hickory celebrated Senior Night for Ference.
• Brookfield 178, Newton Falls 200 — At Yankee Run Golf Course, Braydon DiMaria shot a 41 and Cody Davidson and Hunter Warrender shot 44s as the Warriors defeated the Tigers in a MVAC match.
Cameron Huff led Newton Falls with a 41.
Brookfield: DeMaria 41, Davidson 44, Warrender 44, Bray Coleman 49.
Newton Falls: Huff 41, Johnny Kendall 51, Dylan Champion 52, Owen Gazda 56.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
• Sharon 15, Sharpsville 50 — At Buhl Park, Sharon sophomore standout Justin Sims clocked in at 18:03 to finish first ahead of freshmen teammates Coen Fertig (18:39), Sal Donatelli (19:55), and Andy Sokol (20:19).
Sharpsville, which did not field a full team, was led by 5th-place finisher Noah Shawley (20:27).
• Grove City 15, Slippery Rock 50 — At Memorial Park in Grove City, the Eagles swept the top 11 spots, led by Isaiah Stauff (17:32), Timothy Sabella (17:32), Wyatt Shepson (17:33), MJ Pottinger (17:34), and Gage Probst (17:44).
Grove City, the defending PIAA Class 2A champs, have won 101 dual meets dating back to 2007.
Slippery Rock’s Leshan Chen finished 12th in 19:54.
• Hickory 15, Greenville 50 — At Hermitage, the Hornets swept the top 10 spots as juniors Caden Riethmiller (18:28), Vincent Uberti (18:29), Mason Coldsmith (19:35), and Logan Rodgers (19:38) finished first through fourth.
Greenville sophomore Ethan Iverson (22:31) placed 11th.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
• Sharon 20, Sharpsville 37 — At Buhl Park, freshman Maeve Fertig (21:32) finished first for Sharon while Sharpsville senior Lauren Aiello was runner-up in 21:44.
Sharon’s Ali Elliott (21:49), Megan Messina (23:45), and Maggie Goodman (24:44) placed third, fourth, and fifth.
• Grove City 18, Slippery Rock 41 — At Grove City’s Memorial Park, sophomore Josie Jones (21:17) and senior Sarah Sabella (21:21) finished 1-2 for the Eagles.
Slippery Rock freshman Kasey Yeager finished third in a time of 22:06.
• Hickory 15, Greenville 50 — At Hermitage, junior Jillian White placed first overall in 21:16. The Hornets captured the top 13 spots.
Freshman Ashlynn Horvath (21:45), senior Ayren Lauren (22:52), junior Ava Shellenbarger (23:05), and sophomore Ellie Esper (23:12) rounded out the top five.
Greenville freshman Nora Taylor finished 14th in 25:30.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Mercer 1, Hickory 0 — At Lamor Road Field in Mercer, the Region 1 Mustangs beat the Region 2 Hornets in a hard-fought match.
Mercer’s Karleigh Heckathorn scored the goal off a corner kick by Maddy Bell. Maddie Jewell posted the shutout in goal.
BOYS SOCCER
• Hickory 3, Sharon 1 — Under the lights at Hornet Stadium, Hickory topped the Tigers in the Region 2 clash.
Gio Rossi gave Hickory a 1-0 lead on a free kick, but Sharon answered on a goal by Marco Zajac to tie the match at 1-all.
Eric McCrimmon scored for Hickory on a header off a corner kick by Corey Southard and Luka Harmer fired in a goal off a header from Rossi.
Connor Stoyer made five saves in goal for Hickory while Sharon’s Aleksei Dobosh collected six saves.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday’s four matches were postponed due to rainy weather: Hickory at Greenville, Franklin at Wilmington, Oil City at Sharon, and Kennedy Catholic at Grove City.
No makeup dates were reported to The Herald.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
SHARON 15, SHARPSVILLE 50
1. Justin Sims (Sn) 18:03; 2. Coen Fertig (Sn) 18:39; 3. Sal Donatelli (Sn) 19:55; 4. Andy Sokol (Sn) 20:19; 5. Noah Shawley (Sv) 20:27; 6. Jordan Nelson (Sv) 20:31; 7. Reggie Dollman (Sn) 21:24; 8. Nathaniel Bee (Sv) 24:22; 9. Kellen Dye (Sn) 24:40; 10. James Spatara (Sv) 37:21.
––––––
GROVE CITY 15, SLIPP. ROCK 50
1. Isaiah Stauff (GC) 17:32; 2. Timothy Sabella (GC) 17:32; 3. Wyatt Shepson (GC) 17:33; 4. MJ Pottinger (GC) 17:34; 5. Gage Probst (GC) 17:44; 6. Ira Graham (GC) 18:17; 7. Quinn McKnight (GC) 18:37; 8. Harrison Saltrick (GC) 19:12; 9. Nolan Barger (GC) 19:26; 10. Logan Leskanic (GC) 19:45.
––––––
HICKORY 15, GREENVILLE 50
1. Caden Riethmiller (H) 18:28; 2. Vincent Uberti (H) 18:29; 3. Mason Coldsmith (H) 19:35; 4. Logan Rodgers (H) 19:38; 5. Evan Woge (H) 19:39; 6. Brody Lyons (H) 20:31; 7. Anthony Jordan (H) 20:31; 8. Caleb Ewing (H) 21:05; 9. Morris Ewing (H) 21:09; 10. Ethan Wier (H) 22:30.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
SHARON 20, SHARPSVILLE 37
1. Maeve Fertig (Sn) 21:32; 2. Lauren Aiello (Sv) 21:44; 3. Ali Elliott (Sn) 21:49; 4. Megan Messina (Sn) 23:45; 5. Maggie Goodman (Sn) 24:44; 6. Ava Hurl (Sv) 25:20; 7. Grace Schuster (Sn) 25:45; 8. Joanne Chiavazza (Sv) 26:23; 9. Lillian Whalen (Sv) 26:35; 10. Claire Calla (Sn) 29:07.
––––––
GROVE CITY 18, SLIPP. ROCK 41
1. Josie Jones (GC) 21:17; 2. Sarah Sabella (GC) 21:21; 3. Kasey Yeager (SR) 22:06; 4. Chloe Highland (GC) 22:52; 5. Emmaleah Riddle (GC) 22:57; 6. Phoebe Graham (GC) 23:08; 7. Halie Halberg (SR) 23:13; 8. Leah Perez (SR) 23:19; 9. Liza Jefferis (GC) 23:23; 10. Ava Hannon (GC) 23:33.
––––––
HICKORY 15, GREENVILLE 50
1. Jillian White (H) 21:16; 2. Ashlynn Horvath (H) 21:45; 3. Ayren Laurer (H) 22:52; 4. Ava Shellenbarger (H) 23:05; 5. Ellie Esper (H) 23:12; 6. Sophia Emmorey (H) 23:23; 7. Noelle Dahlstrom (H) 23:23; 8. Brooklyn Beighley (H) 23:59; 9. Gabby Detolla (H) 24:43; 10. Bella Detolla (H) 24:45.
