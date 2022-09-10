The following are the results of the 31st West Middlesex Big Red Invitational that was held Saturday morning.
CROSS COUNTRY
WM BIG RED INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team standings: Oil City (119), New Castle (132), Rocky Grove (145), North East (172), Hickory (182), West Middlesex (190), Lakeview (194), Cranberry (301), Jefferson Area (305), North Clarion (332). Also: Sharpsville 13th (394), Wilmington 14th (400), Reynolds 18th (431), Slippery Rock 21st (491), Mercer 25th (620), Commodore Perry 27th (694). Jamestown and Sharon didn't field full teams.
Individual Standings: 1. Caleb Prettyman (Franklin) 16:40; 2. Lucas Boyd (North East) 16:48; 3. Caden Riethmiller (Hickory) 16:54; 4. Elijah Brosius (Oil City) 17:04; 5. Jay Prettyman (Franklin) 17:07; 6. Jaxon Schoedel (Mohawk) 17:11; 7. Jack Mumford (Oil City) 17:21; 8. Luke Schneider (West Middlesex) 17:26; 9. Ethan Knapp (Rocky Grove) 17:29; 10. Kyler Woolstrum (Cochranton) 17:31; 11. Lucas Bradley (New Castle) 17:38; 12. Colson Jenkins (Lakeview) 17:40; 13. James Alexander (Lakeview) 17:42; 14. Brendan Burns (Neshannock) 17:45; 15. Connor Jeffcoat (Shenango) 17:47; 16. Mason Coldsmith (Hickory) 17:50; 17. Bryson Hammond (North East) 17:51; 18. Brogan Fielding (Jefferson Area) 17:54; 19. Nick Varga (West Middlesex) 17:57; 20. Dalton Wenner (Cranberry) 18:00; 21. Nate Pitzer (New Castle) 18:00; 22. Giovanni Rococi (West Middlesex) 18:03; 23. Viktor Zahn (Slippery Rock) 18:04; 24. Evan Wolfgong (Rocky Grove) 18:07; 25. Chase Miller (Cochranton) 18:09.
GIRLS
Team Standings: Mohawk (89), West Middlesex (111), Hickory (118), Lakeview (147), Slippery Rock (180), Cranberry (214), North East (235), Shenango (242), New Castle (246), Sharpsville (255). Also: Mercer 15th (367), Sharon 17th (386). Commodore Perry, Reynolds, and Wilmington didn't field full teams.
Individual Standings: 1. Alexi Flahurty (Riverside) 20:18; 2. Natalie Lape (Mohawk) 20:26; 3. Jillian White (Hickory) 20:32; 4. Nadalie Latchaw (Franklin) 20:37; 5. AnnaSophia Viccari (West Middlesex) 20:54; 6. Abby Douglas (Sharon) 21:02; 7. Kayla Hanna (Cranberry) 21:21; 8. Lia Bartholomew (West Middlesex) 21:26; 9. Kady Alexander (Lakeview) 21:29; 10. Kelsey Hanna (Cranberry) 21:31; 11. Emma Mason (Wilmington) 21:33; 12. Brooke Wissinger (Riverside) 21:52; 13. Kendall Emmert (Lakeview) 22:01; 14. Isabella Stillwagon (New Castle) 22:02; 15. Karleigh Shaffer (Cranberry) 22:06; 16. Lexi Doerflinger (Slippery Rock) 22:07; 17. Keaira Smeltzer (Conneaut Area) 22:08; 18. Ella Bartholomew (West Middlesex) 22:09; 19. Evelyn McClain (Mohawk) 22:17; 20. Mara Gilman (Jefferson Area) 22:21; 21. Izzy Gingras (Hickory) 22:35; 22. Tessa Szymanski (Slippery Rock) 22:40; 23. Macie Horvath (Hickory) 22:43; 24. Katie Bauer (North Clarion) 22:44; 25. Alyssa Sherman (Laurel) 22:45.
GIRLS SOCCER
* Hickory 1, Cambridge Springs 1 (2OT) - At Cambridge Springs, the Hornets and Blue Devils played to a draw.
Abby Cozad fired in Hickory's goal off an assist from Mia Basile early in the match.
The rest of the gam was a back-and-forth defensive battle.
Hickory midfielders Slade Pradt, Ella Vance, and Cozad were noted for their defense.
BOYS SOCCER
* Grove City 2, Karns City 1 - At Karns City, the Eagles edged the Gremlins of District 9 on Saturday afternoon.
The match was tied 1-all at halftime. No stats were reported to The Herald.
* Neshannock 5, West Middlesex 1 - At Neshannock Twp., the WPIAL's Lancers defeated the Big Reds.
Dylan Barnes scored for West Middlesex off an assist from CJ Kirby. Ben Erb made 16 saves in goal for the Reds.
FOOTBALL
* Lakeview 51, Kennedy Catholic 14 - At Stoneboro Friday, the Sailors' Mitchell Tingley put on a show in the Region 1 win over Kennedy.
Tingley rushed for 125 yards, kicked six extra points and three field goals, intercepted two passes, scooped up a fumble and ran for a score, returned a kickoff 74 yards for a score, and registered 10.5 tackles.
Danick Hinkson rushed for a pair of touchdowns for Lakeview (2-0, 2-1) and Cameron Pence scored on a quarterback sneak and tossed a 25-yard TD pass to Garret Guthrie.
Simeir Wade led the way for Kennedy Catholic (0-2, 0-3). He rushed for 196 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns. Elijah Smith had a two-point conversion.
------
KENNEDY 14
LAKEVIEW 51
Scoring plays
L — Hinkson, 2 rushing TDs (25, 5 yards)
L — Pence, 2 rushing TDs (1 yards)
L — Tingley, 27 fumble return
L — Tingley, 74 kickoff return
L — Guthrie, 25 pass from Pence
L — Tingley 6 extra-point kicks and 3 field goals (29, 34, 27 yards)
KC - Wade, 2 rushing TDs.
KC - Smith 2 pt. conversion
Team stats
KENNEDY LAKEVIEW
N/A First downs ä
200 Rushing yards 261
40 Passing yards 33
17-5-2 Att-comp-int 5-2-0
240 Total yards 294
N/A Fumbles-lost N/A
N/A Penalties-yards lost N/A
Individual stats
Rushing: KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Wade 16-196, Ondo 2-3, Yeager 3-1; LAKEVIEW — Tingley 12-125, Hinkson 8-45, Pence 4-25.
Passing: KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Wade 15-7-2-40; LAKEVIEW — Pence 4-1-0-25, Zacherl 1-1-0-8.
Receiving: KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Dunlap 3-26, B.Ondo 2-12, Smith 2-2; LAKEVIEW — Guthrie 1-25, Klonowski 1-8.
