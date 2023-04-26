SOFTBALL
• Sharpsville 12, West Middlesex 0 (6 inn.) — At West Middlesex, Breanna Hanley fired a complete-game two-hitter and Lily Palko belted three home runs and knocked in seven RBIs as the Devils defeated the Reds.
Hanley struck out 14 batters and only issued one walk.
Izzie Candiotti singled and drove in two runs for Sharpsville, Keeley Whitaker had two singles and an RBI, Avery McFeaters doubled and singled, and Jordan Brest singled and drove in a run.
Kaylee Long (four innings) and Ava Gilmore pitched for WM. They had one strikeout, four walks, and gave up 11 hits.
Gilmore and Emily Dick singled for the Reds.
• Sharon 15, Grove City 0 (3 inn.) — At Wengler Field in Sharon, Claire Bodien fired a one-hitter and belted a home run, two singles, and drove in four runs as the Tigers rolled in the Region 4 contest. Bodien struck out four batters and walked three.
Ella Connelly ripped a double, two singles, and drove in a pair of runs for Sharon, Mia Cabraja homered and had three RBIs, Lacey Root ripped an RBI single, and Dalaini Bayer, Kurtasia Chester, and Marley Frost each drove in a run.
Kara Kirk suffered the loss for Grove City. She struck out six batters, issued no walks, and gave up eight hits. Ava McIlwain singled for the Eagles.
• Jamestown 9, Hickory 6 — At Hermitage, Katie King hit a pair of singles and drove in three runs and Kiley Matters doubled and knocked in two as the Muskies beat the Hornets.
Kalani Spurlock had three hits for Jamestown, Miranda Biles and Madilyn Enterline both singled twice and drove in a run, Savannah Thurber collected two singles, and Brooke Wilkerson doubled.
Biles went the distance in the circle for the Muskies. She struck out eight batters, issued no walks, and gave up nine hits.
Hallie Miller suffered the loss. She fanned two, issued one walk, and surrendered 15 hits.
Offensively for the Hornets, Miller hit two singles and had an RBI, Madeline and Loren Myers both had two singles and Mya Jewell and Kaelyn Fustos each singled and knocked in two runs.
• Mercer 23, Kennedy Catholic 0 (4 inn.) — At Hermitage, Pressley Washil tossed a one-hitter with three strikeouts and no walks and Angelina Eakman hammered a pair of homers, singled, and drove in four runs for the Mustangs.
Lexie Walker had a triple, two singles and four RBIs, Lily Erwin doubled, singled and drove in three runs, Emma Stoepfel hit three singles and drove in three runs, Maya Stoepfel tripled, singled, and had two RBIs, and Washil and Kailyn Adams both hit a pair of singles and drove in two.
Brooke Kirkpatrick threw for KC. She fanned two, walked seven, and allowed 19 hits. Kallie Plummer singled for KC.
• Wilmington 15, Reynolds 0 (3 inn.) — At Transfer, Faith Jones hit a pair of doubles, two singles, and drove in five runs as the Hounds routed the Raiders.
Avery Harlan had two doubles, a single, and an RBI for Wilmington, Paije Peterson singled four times and had two RBIs, Graeson Grubbs hit two singles and drove in a pair, Maelee Whiting doubled, singled, and had two RBIs, Lia Krarup doubled, singled, and had an RBI, Ava Williamson contributed two singles and an RBI, and Karah Deal hit an RBI single.
Williamson and Stella Maynard combined on a no-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks.
Pitching stats for Reynolds were not submitted.
• Brookfield 20, LaBrae 2 (5 inn.) — At Brookfield, Arrianna Jones went 4-for-4 with a grand slam, double, and six RBIs and Katie Logan tripled and drove in five as the Warriors rolled.
Abby DeJoy had three hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in three runs for Brookfield, Cadence Huffman ripped a triple, two singles, and had two RBIs, Katie Gibson collected three hits, including a double, and Sophia Hook doubled and singled.
Miranda Nicholson earned the win in the circle for the Warriors. She fanned two and walked one.
BOYS TENNIS
• Grove City 5, Kennedy Catholic 0; Grove City 3, Hickory 2 — Coach Shawn Sowers’ Eagles (5-2, 6-4) posted a pair of wins on Tuesday. GC beat KC at Buhl Park and then defeated the Hornets at the Hickory High Tennis Center.
In the match against Hickory, all the singles matches and first set in No. 2 doubles were played on March 29 before it was suspended by rain.
GC vs. KC
Singles: Ryan Waugaman def. Isaiah Daniels, 6-0, 6-0; Caleb Baumgartner def. Aidan Churlik, 6-0, 6-0; Landon Schofield def. Alex Kavanaugh, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Landon Mercer-Noah Bovard def. James Brocklehurst-Glenn Miller, 6-1, 6-0; Ethan Pisano-Pierson Badowski won by forfeit.
GC vs. Hickory
Singles: Waugaman (GC) def. Jacob Jarzab, 6-3, 6-2; Baumgartner (GC) def. CJ Myers, 6-3, 6-4; Jake Scarvell (H) def. Schofield, 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Paul Spielvogle-Trevor Borowicz (H) def. Badowski-Ben Donnelly, 6-1, 6-0; Mercer-Bovard (GC) def. Noah Belchen-Remy Abalos, 6-3, 7-6(4).
“We got off to a great start being up 4-1 and 5-3 in that first set on Tuesday,” said Hickory co-head coach Ed Newmeyer. “However Grove City battled back to 6-6 to send the set into a tiebreaker. Grove City played a great tiebreaker and we just came up short.”
BASEBALL
• West Middlesex 5, Greenville 4 — At West Middlesex, the Big Reds led 4-1 entering the seventh inning and held on for the win.
Greenville plated three runs in the top of the seventh and WM scored a run in the bottom half to win the Region 1 contest.
Richie Preston went the distance on the mound for WM. He had nine strikeouts, walked one, and gave up seven hits.
Bennett Hayne (three innings), Noah Philson (2 1/3), and Jack Strausser pitched for the Trojans. The trio fanned nine, issued four walks, and gave up nine hits.
Gio Rococi singled and drove in two runs for West Middlesex, Devin Gruver and Bowen Briggs both singled twice, and Evan and Kyle Gilson both singled and drove in a run.
Strausser and Blake Rottman led Greenville as both hit two singles and drove in a run, Soren Hedderick was credited with an RBI, and Brandon Stubert doubled.
• Mercer 10, Jamestown 0 (5 inn.) — At Mercer, Evan Julock fired a three-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk as the Mustangs topped the Muskies.
Ethan Christie and Ben Godfrey both singled and drove in two runs for Mercer, Aedan Ryhal and Cole Fisher hit RBI singles, and Jake Mattocks drove in a pair of runs.
Gage Planavsky (three innings) and Cameron Keyser pitched for Jamestown. The duo fanned three hitters, walked 10, and gave up four hits. Planavsky, Aaron Slifka, and Cole Ternent singled for the Muskies.
• LaBrae 9, Brookfield 0 — At Brookfield, the Vikings shut out the Warriors in MVAC play.
Bray Coleman suffered the loss. He had one strikeout and five walks.
Dylan Simpson earned the win. He fanned eight and issued three walks. At the plate he had two hits while Aiden Doll drove in a pair of runs.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
• Wilmington 97.5, Sharpsville 51.5 – In Sharpsville,Tully Caiazza won three events for the Hounds. He won the 1600-meter run (5:12.4), 800 (1:15.4), and he was a part of the winning 3200 relay (9:24.2).
Wilmington pulled away in the field events. Jacob Wilson won the triple jump (34-10 1/2) and the high jump (5-9). Solomon Glavach claimed the pole vault (14 feet), Will Bruckner won the shot put (40-8 1/2) and Evin Richardson won the discus (109-9).
Chance Miller and Kyle Vigotty were four-time winners for Sharpsville. Miller won the 400 (55.6) and 200 (24.2). Vigotty won the 110 (18.8) and 300 hurdles (47.6). Both were members of the winning 400 relay (46.0) and 1600 relay (3:47.3) teams.
• Reynolds 109, Mercer 41 — At Transfer, Haydin McLaughlin captured the 100, 200, and 400 and Maddox Snyder swept the shot put, discus, and javelin for the Raiders.
Theron O’Brien (800, 1600) and Jacob Williams (long and high jumps) were double-event winners for Reynolds.
Nathan Haines took first in the 110-meter hurdles and Matthew Knopp captured the pole vault for Mercer.
• Hickory 101, Greenville 49; Hickory 141, George Junior Republic 8 — At Hornet Stadium, Hickory rolled to two wins.
Caden Reithmiller led the Hornets with wins in the 800, 1600, and ran the anchor leg on the winning 3200 relay team.
DayMar Trawick, Braden Bittler, Khalil Houston, and Jamal Calhoun were double-event winners for Hickory.
JohnMichael Weaver (hurdles), Logan McGonigal (3200, 1600 relay), and Jacosa Mitchell (pole vault, 1600 relay) led the way for the Trojans.
• Lakeview 98, West Middlesex 52 — At Stoneboro, Danick Hinkson took first place in the 100, 200, 400, and 1600 relay (anchor leg) while Colson Jenkins grabbed wins in the 1600, 3200, and 3200 relay as the Sailors beat the Big Reds.
Christian Snyder (110 hurdles), Noah Schmitt (discus), and Ben Wilms (high jump) picked up wins for WM.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
• Wilmington 97, Sharpsville 52 – In Sharpsville, Emma Mason came away with four first-place finishes for the Greyhounds. She was a part of the winning 3200-meter relay (12:09.5), and she won the 1600 (6:08), 800 (2:44.3) and the 3200 (13:25.2).
Tamya Hubbard won the 100 (12.8), and she joined Macie Steiner, Savannah Hassen and Riley Tighe on the winning 400 relay (52.2).
In addition to the 400 relay, Steiner also claimed the 400 with a run of 1:01.9.
• Mercer 80, Reynolds 63 — At Transfer, Zoey Seidel copped the shot put, discus, and javelin and Ashlynn Heckathorn swept the hurdles to lead the Mustangs.
Grace Bresnan took first in the 100, long jump, and high jump for Reynolds and Ava Murcko captured the 200, 400, and triple jump.
• Hickory 82, Greenville 68 — At Hermitage, Josslyn Hancock (100, 400 relay), Jillian White (200, 800), and Jessica Miklos (shot put, discus) led the way for the Hornets.
Peyton Davis grabbed wins in the 400 and high jump and ran on the winning 1600- and 3200-meter relay teams.
• Lakeview 94, West Middlesex 53 — At Stoneboro, the Sailors completed the sweep over the Reds.
Lydia Reed led the way for Lakeview with four wins. She took first place in the 100, 200, 400, and long jump. Laci Redfoot swept the hurdles and ran on the winning 400 relay team.
For WM, AnnaSophia Viccari won the 800 and 1600 and Phoebe Wilson took first in the shot put and javelin.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
WILMINGTON 97.5,
SHARPSVILLE 51.5
4x800 relay–Wilmington (Caiazza, Hatch, Heckathorn, Weber), 9:24.2; 100 hurdles–Vigotty (S) 18.8; 100–White (S), 11.8; 1600–Caiazza (W), 5:12.4; 4x100 relay–Sharpsville (Vigotty, N. Piccirilli, R. Piccirilli, Miller), 46.0; 400–Miller (S), 55.6; 300 hurdles–Vigotty (S), 47.6; 800–Caiazza (W), 1:15.4; 200–Miller (S), 24.2; 3200–Caiazza (W), 11:12.9; 4x400 relay–Vigotty, Shenker, R. Piccirilli, Miller), 3:47.3; Shot put–Bruckner (W), 40-8 1/2; Discus–Richardson (W), 109-9; Javelin–Gardner (W), 117-0; Long jump–White (S), 17-5 1/2; Triple jump–Wilson (W), 34-10 1/2; High jump–Wilson (W), 5-9; Pole vault–Glavach (W), 14-0.
———
REYNOLDS 109, MERCER 41
3200 relay — Reynolds (no names or time submitted); 110 hurdles — Haines (M), 17.2; 100 — McLaughlin (R), 11.5; 1600 — O’Brien (R), 5:14.7; 400 — McLaughlin (R), no time submitted; 400 relay — Reynolds (no names submitted), 47.6; 300 hurdles — Miller (R), 45.5; 800 — O’Brien (R), 2:20.8; 200 — McLaughlin (R), 23.7; 3200 — Hernandez (R), 12:24.44; 1600 relay — Reynolds (no names submitted), 3:46.73; Shot put — Snyder (R), 43-9; Discus — Snyder (R), 106-7; Javelin — Snyder (R), 138-5; Long jump — Williams (R), 18-14 1/2; Triple jump — Lee (R), 38-2 3/4; High jump — Williams (R), 5-7; Pole vault — Knopp (M), 9-6.
———
HICKORY 101, GREENVILLE 49
3200 relay — Hickory (Uberti, Bittler, Coldsmith, Reithmiller), 11:57.60; 110 hurdles — Weaver (G), 17.19; 100 — Trawick (H), 11.65; 1600 — Reithmiller (H), 4:47.12; 400 — Bittler (H), 57.90; 400 relay — Hickory (Trawick, Calhoun, Nevil, Witherite), 46.19; 300 hurdles — Weaver (G), 46.32; 800 — Reithmiller (H), 2:08.29; 200 — Calhoun (H), 24.35; 3200 — McGonigal (G), 11:27.64; 1600 relay — Greenville (Saeler, McGonigal, Mitchell, Campbell), 4:08.43; Shot put — Walls (H), 40-1; Discus — Holland (H), 119-7; Javelin — Hyde (G), 143-6; Long jump — Houston (H), 19-2 1/2; Triple jump — Houston (H), 39-4; High jump — Dye (H), 5-5; Pole vault — Mitchell (G), 11-6.
––––––
HICKORY 141, GEORGE JUNIOR 8
(differences from above listed)
110 hurdles — Houston (H), 17.46; 300 hurdles — Luu (H), 47.18; 3200 — Davis (H), 12:25.98; 1600 relay — Hickory (Hurl, Luu, White, Uberti), 4:13.65; Javelin — Swanson (H), 132-4; Pole vault — Scott (H), 10-0.
———
LAKEVIEW 98, WEST MIDDLESEX 52
3200 relay — Lakeview (Alexander, Harold, Robinowitz, Jenkins), 8:57.9; 110 hurdles — Snyder (WM), 16.4; 100 — Hinkson (L), 11.5; 1600 — Jenkins (L), 4:49.5; 400 — Hinkson (L), 53.2; 400 relay — WM (no names submitted), 50.1; 300 hurdles — Haines (L), 44.5; 800 — Savolskis (L), 2:27.8; 200 — Hinkson (L), 24.1; 3200 — Jenkins (L), 10:18.6; 1600 relay — Lakeview (Skiles, Robinowitz, Williams, Hinkson), 4:10.0; Shot put — Tingley (L), 36-3; Discus — Schmitt (WM), 121-4; Javelin — Olson (L), 140-8; Long jump — Snyder (WM), 18-3; Triple jump — Olson (L), 39-0 1/2; High jump — Wilms (WM), 5-7; Pole vault — Savolskis (L), 12-0.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
WILMINGTON 97, SHARPSVILLE 52
4x800 relay–Wilmington (Mason, Wallace, Matyasovsky, Ramirez), 12:09.5; 100 hurdles–Dieter (W) 16.5; 100–Hubbard (S), 12.8; 1600–Mason (W), 6:08.0; 4x100 relay–Sharpsville (Steiner, Hassen, Tighe, Hubbard), 52.2; 400–Steiner (S), 1:01.9; 300 hurdles–Mershimer (W), 50.8; 800–Mason (W), 2:44.3; 200–Jeckavitch (W), 27.2; 3200–Mason (W), 13:25.2; 4x400 relay–Sharpsville, 4:38.7; Shot put–Messett (S), 30-9; Discus–Miller (W), 94-0; Javelin–Flick (W), 79-11; Long jump–Todd (W), 14-8; Triple jump–Apple (S), 31-0 1/2; High jump–Todd (W), 4-7; Pole vault–Glavach (W), 7-6.
———
MERCER 80, REYNOLDS 63
3200 relay — Mercer (no names submitted), 12:17; 100 hurdles — Heckathorn (M), 20.3; 100 — Bresnan (R), 13.5; 1600 — Myers (M), 5:20.3; 400 — Murcko (R), 1:04.7; 400 relay — Mercer (no names submitted), 1:02.1; 300 hurdles — Heckathorn (M), 56.2; 800 — Lohr (M), 3:06.5; 200 — Murcko (R), 28.6; 3200 — Coburn (R), 15:30.2; 1600 relay — Mercer (no names submitted), 4:40.7; Shot put — Seidel (M), 25-8; Discus — Seidel (M), 72-10; Javelin — Seidel (M), 95-5; Long jump — Bresnan (R), 15-11 1/2; Triple jump — Murcko (R), 32-11 1/2; High jump — Bresnan (R), 4-5; Pole vault — Nugent (R), 6-6.
———
HICKORY 82, GREENVILLE 68
3200 relay — Greenville (McElhaney, Sheldon, Daly, Davis), 10:47.50; 100 hurdles — Flores (G), 19.04; 100 — Hancock (H), 13.68; 1600 — Lewis (G), 5:48.87; 400 — Davis (G), 1:03.90; 400 relay — Hickory (Rossi, Perman, Smith, Hancock), 54.78; 300 hurdles — Flores (G), 55.85; 800 — White (H), 2:31.76; 200 — White (H), 29.41; 3200 — McElhaney (G), 11:39.41; 1600 relay — Greenville (Sheldon, Risavi, Lewis, Davis), 4:08.43; Shot put — Miklos (H), 34-2; Discus — Miklos (H), 113-9; Javelin — Tokar (G), 93-7; Long jump — Kent (H), 16-1 1/2; Triple jump — Meszaros (H), 30-4 1/2; High jump — Davis (G), 4-9; Pole vault — Hruska (H), 7-0.
———
LAKEVIEW 94, WEST MIDDLESEX 53
3200 relay — Lakeview (Raymond, Woods, Sommers, Alexander), 13:19.9; 100 hurdles — L.Redfoot (L), 16.5; 100 — Reed (L), 13.4; 1600 — Viccari (WM), 5:52.7; 400 — Reed (L), 1:03.0; 400 relay — Lakeview (L.Redfoot, Seddon, Alexander, J.Redfoot), 57.0; 300 hurdles — L.Redfoot (L), 50.5; 800 — Viccari (WM), 2:31.1; 200 — Reed (L), 28.2; 3200 — Sommers (L), 15:49.2; 1600 relay — WM (no names submitted), 4:56.2; Shot put — Wilson (WM), 31-6; Discus — Seddon (L), 101-9; Javelin — Wilson (WM), 89-4; Long jump — Reed (L), 16-8 1/2; Triple jump — Keckler (WM), 28-9 1/2; High jump — McGowan (L), 5-2; Pole vault — McGowan (L), 10-6.
