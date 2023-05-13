SOFTBALL
* Sharpsville 9, Hickory 3 - At Hermitage, Lily Palko went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two singles, and four RBIs as the Region 1 BLue Devils picked up the win over Region 4 Hickory.
Emma Brest ripped three singles and drove in two runs for Sharpsville, Izzie Candiotti doubled and had an RBI, Keeley Whitaker and Haley White both singled twice, and Breanna Hanley drove in a run.
Hanley went the distance in the circle for the Devils. She struck out 10 batters, issued no walks, and gave up 11 hits.
Loren Myers pitched for Hickory. She fanned five hitters, issued one walk, and gave up 13 hits.
Layla McClung belted a home run and a double for the Hornets, Myers hit three singles and drove in a run, Mya Jewell contributed a pair of singles, and Madison Timboli was credited with an RBI.
BASEBALL
* North East 10, Sharpsville 8 - At North East, the Blue Devils led 6-3 after four innings, but the Grapepickers plated two runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to rally for the non-region win.
Reid Courtwright homered, doubled, had two singles, and drove in three runs for Region 4 North East, David Gibson hit a homer, two singles, and had two RBIs, Tommy Owens doubled, singled, and knocked in two runs, and Andrew Aspden singled and drove in a pair of runs.
Aspden (three innings), Jackson Humes (two), and Gibson split time on the mound for NE. They combined on five strikeouts, three walks, and gave up 12 hits.
For Region 1 Sharpsville, Stephen Tarnoci belted a home run, singled, and drove in three runs, Josh Divens doubled, singled, and had two RBIs, Carter DeJulia contributed three singles and two RBIs, Gabe Titus ripped two doubles and drove in a run, and Jake Tonty doubled.
Kaden Wygant (5 1/3 innings) and Eric Lindstedt pitched for Sharpsville. The duo fanned 11 batters, issued three walks, and gave up 10 hits.
NOTE: This roundup will be updated as games are reported to The Herald sports department.
